The Job Site Custom Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

2063 Central Ave

St. Petersberg, FL 33713

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO BEEF BURGER
BYO CHICKEN BURGER
BYO SPECIALTY BURGER

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

BYO SPECIALTY BURGER

BYO SPECIALTY BURGER

$10.50

BUILD YOUR OWN BEEF/PORK BURGER - Specialty meat is a mix of ground strip steak, chorizo (pork) with peppers and onions stuffed with your choice of items (up to 3) and topped with your favorite items.

BYO BEEF BURGER

BYO BEEF BURGER

$9.99

Build Your Own Burger - Ground Beef stuffed with your choice of items (up to 3) and topped with your favorite items.

BYO CHICKEN BURGER

BYO CHICKEN BURGER

$9.99

Build Your Own Chicken Burger - Ground Chicken Thighs stuffed with your choice of items (up to 3) and topped with your favorite items.

BYO VEGGIE BURGER

BYO VEGGIE BURGER

$9.99Out of stock

Build Your Own Veggie Burger - Veggie mix stuffed with your choice of items (up to 3) and topped with your favorite items. NOT VEGAN

SPECIALITY STUFFED BURGERS

Special meat on a ciabatta bun.
Spicy Pulled Pork Sandwich

Spicy Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ Pulled pork with spicy slaw pickles on a potato bun

CORDON BLUE BURGER - Burger of Week

CORDON BLUE BURGER - Burger of Week

$13.50Out of stock

Chicken burger blend stuffed with ham, sauteed spinach, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with swiss cheese, tomato and fresh spinach on a wheat bun. Comes with soda and regular fries.

CHICKEN CEASAR

CHICKEN CEASAR

$12.00

Chicken burger on a whole wheat bun. Stuffed with Caesar dressing, chopped bacon, and Parmesan cheese. Topped with Romain lettuce and cheddar crisp.

THE BOBCAT

THE BOBCAT

$12.00Out of stock

Veggie Burger on a Wheat Bun. Stuffed with goat cheese, spinach, and caramelized onions Topped with Kale Salad, Poppy Seed Dressing, and Mixed Nuts

THE CRANE

THE CRANE

$14.50

Specialty Meat (Ground strip with chorizo) on a ciabatta bun. Stuffed with Cream cheese, and sweet plantains. Topped with guacamole, chimichurri sauce, melted mozzarella and cheddar mix, sunny side up egg, bacon, crispy onion and homemade BBQ sauce

THE HAWAIIAN

THE HAWAIIAN

$13.50Out of stock

Beef/pork burger on a Potato bun. Stuffed with Ham and grilled pineapples Topped with mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions and peppers mix.

THE WRECKING BALL

THE WRECKING BALL

$12.00

Chicken Burger stuffed jalapeños, provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms on a Brioche bun. Topped with guacamole, spinach, and special hot sauce dressing .

WAFFLE BURGER

WAFFLE BURGER

$13.00Out of stock

Beef Burger between two waffles Stuffing: Maple syrup, cream cheese Toppings: Sunny side up egg, Bacon

BUCS CUBAN BURGER

BUCS CUBAN BURGER

$13.50Out of stock

Specialty burger blend stuffed with ham. Topped with swiss cheese, and pickles on special Cuban sauce on a potato bun. Comes with regular fries.

Springbreaker

$12.99

Beef, stuffed with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and bacon Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, fried pickles, and BBQ sauce Pretzel bun

SIDES / DRINKS

FRIES

FRIES

$3.00

Hand cut Idaho skin-on French fries.

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$4.95

Hand cut skin-on Idaho fries tossed in truffle oil with Parmesan cheese.

FOUNTAIN SODA

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.50

Fountain Sodas: Coke - Diet Coke - Sprite - Dr. Pepper - Fanta - Minute Maid - Barq’s Root Beer - Golden Peak Unsweetened Ice Tea * Free Refills

WATER CUP

WATER CUP

FREE CUP OF ST. PETE’S FINEST!

Chilli

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade slow cooked poppas chilli, topped with cheddar cheese, dice onion, and jalopenos.

Chilli cheese fries

$8.00Out of stock

House favorite fries topped with our homemade chilli, and cheddar cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
St. Pete's first custom stuffed burger! You choose the ingredients. We stuff your burger. Don't feel creative? Try one of our delicious signatures stuffs! The Job Site Burgers is now open! Join us at 2063 Central Avenue St. Petersburg, FL 33713

2063 Central Ave, St. Petersberg, FL 33713

