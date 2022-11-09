2f818921-4058-416c-a7d3-572030d81216 imageView gallery

Build A Burger 3601 S Bus, Hwy. 281

No reviews yet

3601 S Bus, Hwy. 281

Edinburg, TX 78539

Order Again

Appeteasers

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Fried Mushroom

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Fried Jalapeppers

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.75

Single Jalapeno Popper

$2.00

Specialty Burgers

Bobby Burger

$10.50

Ricks Burger

$8.50

Mexican Burger

$10.50

Hot Cheeto Burger

$9.50

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$10.00

Colby Chicken Burger

$9.50

Buffalo Fried Chicken Burger

$9.50

Crispy Bleu

$10.00

A1 Jack

$8.50

Fish(cod) Burger

$6.50

BYO Burger

Single BYO

$6.96

Double BYO

$10.50

Triple BYO

$12.50

Veggie BYO

$9.00

Grilled Chicken BYO

$9.00

Fried Chicken BYO

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

4 Chicken Strips

$5.00

6 Chicken Strips

$7.00

9 Chicken Strips

$10.00

4 Chicken Strips (Copy)

$5.00

4 Chicken Strips (Copy)

$5.00

Wings

5 Wings

$7.50

10 Wings

$12.50

25 Wings

$29.00

50 Wings

$52.00

Salad

Chopped Salad

$9.00

Hotdogs

Chili Cheese Diggity Dog

$7.50

Mexican Diggity Dog

$7.50

Seattle Diggity Dog

$7.50

BYO Diggity Dog

$8.00

Kids

Hotdog Kids

$5.25

Mini Cheeseburger

$5.25

Fries

Regular Fries

$1.75

Sharable Fries

$4.00

Chili Cheese Reg

$3.75

Chili cheese sharable

$5.50

Garlic Parm Reg

$3.75

Garlic Parm Sharable

$5.50

FireCracker Reg

$3.75

FireCracker Sharable

$5.50

Texas Cheese Reg

$3.75

Texas Cheese Sharable

$5.50

Buffalo Blue Chicken on Fries

$10.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Dessert

Cupcake

$1.99

Monkey Pudding

$3.75

Cookie

$1.99

Brownies

$2.75

Pastries

$4.99

Extras

Keto Bun Pack

$14.00

Ranch

$0.50

Aioli

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Jalapeno Side

$0.50

Celery Sticks

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Lover bird Deal

Lover bird deal

$30.00

Wednesday Special

1 Chicken Strip

$1.00

4 Chicken Strips

$4.00

6 Chicken Strips

$6.00

9 Chicken Strips

$9.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the Biggest, Baddest Burgers!

Location

3601 S Bus, Hwy. 281, Edinburg, TX 78539

Directions

Gallery
2f818921-4058-416c-a7d3-572030d81216 image

Map
