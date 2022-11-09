Build A Burger 3601 S Bus, Hwy. 281
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy the Biggest, Baddest Burgers!
Location
3601 S Bus, Hwy. 281, Edinburg, TX 78539
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barrel House Kitchen + Bar - 1927 South Tourist Drive
No Reviews
1927 South Tourist Drive Edinburg, TX 78539
View restaurant
Makai Poke House - Edinburg - 508 W Trenton Rd, Ste D
No Reviews
508 W Trenton Rd, Ste D Edinburg, TX 78539
View restaurant