Building Three Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

2727 North Cascade Avenue

Suite 155

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Order Again

Popular Items

12oz Americano

breakfast

Acai Bowl

$9.50

acai,coconut water,strawberries,bananas,honey

Power Egg Bowl

$10.75

grilled grass fed steak, spinach,tomato,egg,onion, quinoa

Paleo Waffle

$9.00

apples, banana, eggs, almond butter, tapioca four

Waffle Sandwich

$10.75

paleo waffle, bacon, tomato, egg, avocado, chili lime aoli,maple syrup

Hot Breakfast Bowl

$5.50

granola, banana, honey on a bed of quinoa

Chia Pudding

$4.00

chia seeds, almond milk

Oats to Go

$4.00

Bagels

$3.50

Quiche

$5.00

Granola and milk

$5.50

house made granola

Breakfast Burritos

$6.50

premade, egg, hashbrown, sausage, bacon cheddar cheese

Amanda's Favorite

$5.00

wraps

Summit Wrap

$11.00

grass fed grilled steak,mixed greens,pickled onion,sriracha aoli, grain free wrap

Pikes Peak Wrap

$11.00

grass fed grilled steak,egg,potatoes,green chili salsa,cheddar cheese, mixed greens

Windom Wrap

$11.00

organic chicken, pesto,spinach,sund dried tomatoes,parmesan cheese

Collegiate Vegan Wrap

$11.00

oyster mushrooms,mixed greens,hummus,tomato,cucumber,pickled onion

bagel sandwiches

Apple Ham & Brie Bagel Sandwich

$9.50

apple,brie,ham,balasmic glaze, basil,mayo, on gluten free bread

Salmon Bagel Sandwich

$10.50

smoked salmon, herb cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, capers, pickled onion

Peanut Butter Banana Bagel

$5.00

peanut butter,banana,honey, pumpkin seeds

soup/salads

Side Salad

$5.00

make any one of our large salads into a side

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

baby spinach,grape tomatoes, cucumber,feta, kalamata olives tossed in apple cider vinager dressing

California Salad

$9.00

mixed greens,apple,celery,walnuts,raisens tossed in honey mustard dressing

sweet potato soup

$6.00

side soup

$4.00

kids menu

kids smoothie

$5.00

choose any of the adult smoothie options. For kids only

Half Sized Paleo Waffle

$5.00

half our paleo waffle

Drip Coffee

12oz Drip Coffee

$2.75

16oz Drip Coffee

$3.25

12oz Cafe au Lait

$3.00

16oz Cafe au Lait

$3.50

Americano

8oz Americano

$2.75

12oz Americano

$2.75

16oz Americano

$3.25

16oz Iced Americano

$2.75

24oz Iced Americano

$3.25

Spro & Pour Over

Spro

$2.75

V60 Pour Over

$4.75

Chemex Pour Over

$7.25

Cappuccino/Macchiato

Cappucino

$3.75

2 shots of espresso and 4 oz of milk

Macchiato

$3.25

2 shots of espresso and dollup of milk

12oz Vanilla Macchiato

$4.25

vanilla syrup, milk, 2 shots of espresso tops with honey drizzle

16oz Vanilla Macchiato

$4.75

12oz Iced Vanilla Macchiato

$4.25

16oz Iced Vanilla Macchiato

$4.75

Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

Latte

12oz Latte

$4.25

16oz Latte

$4.75

16oz Iced Latte

$4.25

24oz Iced Latte

$4.75

Mocha

12oz Mocha

$4.50

16oz Mocha

$5.00

12oz Iced Mocha

$4.50

16oz Iced Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

8 oz hot chocolate

$2.50

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Nitro

12oz Nitro

$4.25

16oz Nitro

$4.75

24 oz Nitro

$5.00

Mocktails

Under Tow

$3.25

Cold Brewita

$4.25

Kentucky Derby

$4.25

Butterbrew

$4.25

Teaser

$4.25

Mint Matcha Tea

$4.25

Goodbye Earl

$4.25

Sproda

$4.25

Cold Toddy

$4.25

Beasty beet

$4.25

The cider mill

$4.25

Dirty chai martini

$4.25

Cranberry mistle toe

Milk

8oz Steamed Milk

$1.75

12oz Steamed Milk

$2.00

16oz Steamed Milk

$2.25

8oz Iced Milk

$1.75

12oz Iced Milk

$2.00

16oz Iced Milk

$2.25

Drip Refill

Drip refill

$1.00

smoothies

Gron Smoothie

$7.35

coconut waterm spinach and kale,ginger,lime, pinapple, local honey

Lykke Smoothie

$7.35

orange herbal tea,raspberries,bananas,mango,local honey

Fika Smoothie

$7.35

oat milk,banana,almond butter, chocolate chips

Lagom Smoothie

$7.35

oat milk,beets, berries, pinapple, local honey

Build Your Own Smoothie

$7.35

choose a liquid base, and up to 4 add ins

Kids smoothie

Kids smoothie

$5.00

Tea

12oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Iced Tea

$3.50

24oz Iced Tea

$3.50

Matcha

12oz Matcha

$4.50

16oz Matcha

$5.00

16oz Iced Matcha

$4.50

24oz Iced Matcha

$5.00

Chai

12oz Chai

$4.50

16oz Chai

$5.00

16oz Iced Chai

$4.50

24oz Iced Chai

$5.00

Kombucha

12oz Kombucha

$4.50

16oz Kombucha

$5.00

24 oz Kombucha

$5.25

Tea Latte

London Fog

$4.00

Herbal Tea Latte

$4.00

Black Tea Latte

$4.00

soda

Bottled Rocky Mountain Soda Co.

$3.00

Italian Cream Soda

$3.50

your choice of syrup with half and half and sprankling water

Naked juice

$3.00

retail

Gift Card

Retail Coffee

Joe to Go

$20.00

1 gallon coffee with cups, milk and sugar

Encore Grinder

$140.00

Filters

Miir Tumbler

$25.00

B3 mug

$10.00

sweatshirts

$30.00

stickers

$1.00

chemex

$44.00

v60

$22.00

aeropress

shirt

$15.00

Wholesale Accounts

Hand grinder

$75.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving you speciality Coffee that is exceptional and partnering with Sisu Cafe to serve you good eats and smoothies that make you feel good!

2727 North Cascade Avenue, Suite 155, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

