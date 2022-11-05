Buka
1111 Fulton St
Brooklyn, NY 11238
appetizer
Akara
Fried crispy bean cakes Served with spicy dipping sauce
Suya
Thinly sliced grilled lamb in Nigerian spices
Moi Moi
Ground steamed honey bean cake with hard boiled egg and flaked fish
DUNDUN
Yam fries with tomato and onion dipping sauce
Isiewu
Goat head cooked in traditional igbo spices
Nkwobi
Cow feet cooked in traditional Igbo spices
Igbin
Large West African land snails
Pof Pof
small Nigerian donuts
Grilled Tiger Shrimp App
With Suya spice
Meatpie
soups
sides
White Rice
Fried Rice
A richly flavored rice with shrimp and vegatables
Jollof Rice
West African rice Pilau
Boiled Yam
Spinach
Lightly seared spinach with onion and locust beans
Beans
Stewed West African honey beans
DODO
Fried ripe plantains
EGGS
Scrambled eggs with onions and hot peppers
Main course
Tilapia
With fufu and sauce
Red Snapper
With fufu and sauce
Goat
With fufu and sauce
Beef
With fufu and sauce
Smoked Cat Fish
With fufu and sauce
Chicken
With fufu and sauce
Mixed Meat
With fufu and sauce
Igbin
Large West African land snails with fufu and sauce
Panla
Dried Norwegian stock fish with fuf and sauce