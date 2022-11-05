Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buka

1111 Fulton St

Brooklyn, NY 11238

appetizer

Akara

$5.00

Fried crispy bean cakes Served with spicy dipping sauce

Suya

$5.00

Thinly sliced grilled lamb in Nigerian spices

Moi Moi

$6.00

Ground steamed honey bean cake with hard boiled egg and flaked fish

DUNDUN

$6.00

Yam fries with tomato and onion dipping sauce

Isiewu

$20.00

Goat head cooked in traditional igbo spices

Nkwobi

$18.00

Cow feet cooked in traditional Igbo spices

Igbin

$20.00

Large West African land snails

Pof Pof

$5.00

small Nigerian donuts

Grilled Tiger Shrimp App

$6.00

With Suya spice

Meatpie

$5.00

Meatpie

soups

Goat Pepper Soup

$15.00

Spicy goat and tripe in a thin broth sou, made with fresh herbs and Nigerian spices

Fish Pepper Soup

$15.00

Spicy whole tilapia thin broth soup, made with fresh herbs and Nigerian spices

sides

White Rice

$5.00

Fried Rice

$9.00

A richly flavored rice with shrimp and vegatables

Jollof Rice

$7.00

West African rice Pilau

Boiled Yam

$8.00

Spinach

$5.00

Lightly seared spinach with onion and locust beans

Beans

$10.00

Stewed West African honey beans

DODO

$5.00

Fried ripe plantains

EGGS

$6.00

Scrambled eggs with onions and hot peppers

Main course

Tilapia

$20.00

With fufu and sauce

Red Snapper

$25.00

With fufu and sauce

Goat

$20.00

With fufu and sauce

Beef

$20.00

With fufu and sauce

Smoked Cat Fish

$30.00

With fufu and sauce

Chicken

$20.00

With fufu and sauce

Mixed Meat

$20.00

With fufu and sauce

Igbin

$25.00

Large West African land snails with fufu and sauce

Panla

$24.00

Dried Norwegian stock fish with fuf and sauce

Croaker fish

$22.00

FUFU

Pounded yam

$4.00

Fresh white yam fufu

Eba

$4.00