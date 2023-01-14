Restaurant info

A restaurant and live-music hot spot, Bukom Restaurant & Lounge was established in 1992 and has been a staple in the ever-changing Adams Morgan enclave of Washington, DC. Bukom was named after the bustling Bukom Square in Accra, Ghana, West Africa. An ode to styles and cuisines not only in Ghana, but all over West Africa, our goal has always been to provide cultural experiences in each bite. Drawing inspiration from traditionally prepared dishes from Senegal to Nigeria to Ghana to Liberia, the Bukom team consistently works to create dishes that maintain the richness of traditional West African cuisines, while adding a Bukom spin on it.

Website