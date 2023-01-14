Bukom Restaurant & Lounge

Restaurant header imageView gallery

2442 18th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

AFLAO SALMON
EGUSI
SUYA

APPETIZERS

BEER MEAT

$8.00

Spicy stewed beef chunks served with green and red peppers.

BUKOM WINGS

$12.27

Specially seasoned fried wings to titillate your taste buds.

GARDEN SALAD

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, onions, and a vinaigrette or Italian dressing.

LIGHT SPICY SOUP

$8.50

Light and spicy tomato pepper soup with goat or boneless fish.

MOIN MOIN

$5.50

Steamed ground black-eyed peas enriched with fresh ground peppers and spices.

NAIJA PEPPER SOUP

$10.00

Mama Calabar style, a spicy broth with assorted meats.

SUYA

$9.10

Spicy, grounded peanut coated chicken or beef kebabs topped with our special chichinga spice.

ENTRÉES

AFLAO SALMON

$22.00

Spiced salmon mixed with spinach served with your choice of pounded yam, rice or eba.

CASSAVA LEAVES

$17.00

Seasoned cassava leaves, palm oil, and slices of beef or fish.

CHICKEN YASSA

$17.00

Senegalese spiced baked chicken marinated with sautéed onions, and mustard. Served with rice.

CURRY CHICKEN

$17.00

Chicken thigh cooked in a delightful curry-based stew. Served with rice.

ECOWAS OKRA SOUP

$17.00

Spiced okra stew cooked with palm oil and your choice of boneless fish or goat meat.

EGUSI

$18.50

Ground melon seeds, spinach, palm oil, with slices of tender goat meat or fish.

FISH & PLANTAIN

$13.00

Pan-fried croaker topped with a tomato-based sauce and sweet fried plantains.

FISH & STEAMED RICE

$17.00

JOLLOF FISH

$17.00

Pan-fried croaker topped with savory tomato sauce. Served with jollof rice.

KOMI KE KENAN

$17.00

Fresh pan-fried croaker served with kenkey, shito (hot sauce), diced onions, and tomatoes.

MAMA’S PLATTER

$18.00

A combination of wings, fish, or beef (choose two) with rice and plantains.

NKATENKWAN

$17.00

A deliciously creamy grounded peanut stew with chicken and your choice of fufu, pounded yam, or white rice.

OXTAIL

$22.00

Tenderly cooked oxtail in a savory tomato-based sauce.

RED SNAPPER

$28.00

Whole red snapper grilled or deep-fried. Served with our garden salad, rice, and plantains.

RED-RED

$17.00

Pan-fried croaker served with a black-eyed pea stew and plantains.

STEWED BEEF

$17.00

A tomato-based stew with chunks of flavorful beef.

VEGGIE PLATE

$22.00

Your choice of white or jollof rice with black-eyed peas, Bukom greens, and plantains.

WAAKYE – RICE & PEAS

$17.00

A blend of rice and black-eyed peas served with fish or beef.

WHOLE TILAPIA

$22.00

Grilled or fried tilapia with your choice of banku, kenkey, or rice.

WINGS & RICE

$11.82

Our popular fried chicken wings served with your choice of white or jollof rice.

SIDES

BANKU

$6.00

BLACK-EYED PEAS

$8.00

BUKOM GREENS

$5.00

Eba

$5.00

FRIED PLANTAINS

$5.00

FUFU

$5.00

JOLLOF RICE

$6.00

KENKEY

$5.00

MEAT-LOVERS

$11.00

POUNDED YAM

$5.00

SIDE FISH

$9.50

STEAMED WHITE RICE

$4.00

WAAKYE

$8.00

DESSERTS

BUKOM RUM CAKE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
A restaurant and live-music hot spot, Bukom Restaurant & Lounge was established in 1992 and has been a staple in the ever-changing Adams Morgan enclave of Washington, DC. Bukom was named after the bustling Bukom Square in Accra, Ghana, West Africa. An ode to styles and cuisines not only in Ghana, but all over West Africa, our goal has always been to provide cultural experiences in each bite. Drawing inspiration from traditionally prepared dishes from Senegal to Nigeria to Ghana to Liberia, the Bukom team consistently works to create dishes that maintain the richness of traditional West African cuisines, while adding a Bukom spin on it.

2442 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

