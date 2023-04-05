Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bul Box Chapel Hill

review star

No reviews yet

200 Franklin St #130

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

[Bul Box - All Day]

Signature Boxes

Seoul

Seoul

$12.89

bulgogi beef, kale mix, kimchi, pickled carrots, romaine lettuce, eggplant, fried egg, scallion, sesame seeds, gochujang sauce

Tokyo

Tokyo

$12.49

Teriyaki Chicken corn, curry potato, roasted veggies, pickled red onions, rice puffs, scallion, yum yum sauce, maple teriyaki sauce

Shanghai

$12.49

ginger chicken, spicy cucumber, eggplant, roasted veggies, rice puffs, scallion, yum yum sauce

Thai

Thai

$12.49

thai chicken jalapeno, spicy cucumber, pickled carrots roasted veggies, chopped peanuts, cilantro, cilantro sour cream, sriracha hot sauce

Bangkok Curry

Bangkok Curry

$12.69

Grilled chicken thigh, curry potato, roasted veggies, spicy cucumber, cilantro, crispy onion, red curry

California

$12.49

Tofu, kale mix, edamame, chickpeas, spicy cucumber, avocado, roasted beets, sesame dressing

Crowd Pleaser

$220.00

Poke

Malibu Poke

Malibu Poke

$13.49

kale mix, corn, edamame, pickled red onion, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled ginger, rice puff, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce.

Kona Poke

$13.49

Romaine lettuce, crab salad, spicy cucumber, roasted beets, pickled carrots cherry tomato, pickled ginger, crispy onion, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing.

BYOB Online

Choose a base, Choose a protein, Choose up to 5 toppings, Choose up to 2 sauces, Choose up to 2 garnishes.

Build Your Own Box

$10.89

The Katsu

Sandwiches

California Chicken Katsu

$9.99

handmade chicken katsu, avocado, pickles, red onion, shredded cabbage, cilantro, sweet chili sauce, yum yum sauce. Served with side of french fries.

Teriyaki Chicken Katsu

$9.99

handmade chicken katsu, pickles, red onion, shredded cabbage, maple teriyaki sauce, yum yum sauce

Kimchi Chicken Katsu

$9.99

handmade chicken katsu, kimchi, egg, red onion, shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, yum yum sauce. Served with side of french fries.

Ninja Chicken Katsu

$9.99

handmade chicken katsu, bacon, american cheese, pickles, tomato, red onion, shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, spicy mayo. Served with side of french fries.

Monster Katsu Sandwich

$15.99

handmade double chicken katsu, bacon, american cheese, pickles, red onion, shredded cabbage, tonkatsu sauce, yum yum sauce. Served with side of french fries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

200 Franklin St #130, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS
orange starNo Reviews
140 W Franklin St #110 Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
/sôst/ Chapel Hill
orange starNo Reviews
133 W FRANKLIN ST SUITE 120 CHAPEL HILL, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Perennial - 401 W. Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
401 W. Franklin St Chapel Hil, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Cosmic Cantina- Chapel Hill - 128 East Franklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
128 East Franklin Street Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Lucha Tigre
orange star4.6 • 1,417
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Chapel Hill
orange star4.7 • 1,000
1800 E Franklin St #22 Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chapel Hill
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston