Bul Box Garner

160 Shenstone Blvd

Garner, NC 27529

BYOB Garner

Choose a base, Choose a protein, Choose up to 5 toppings, Choose up to 2 sauces, Choose up to 2 garnishes.

Build Your Own Box

$10.89

Signature Boxes

Seoul

Seoul

$12.89

bulgogi beef, kale mix, kimchi, pickled carrots, romaine lettuce, eggplant, fried egg, scallion, sesame seeds, gochujang sauce.

Tokyo

Tokyo

$12.49

Teriyaki Chicken corn, curryflower, roasted veggies, pickled red onions, rice puffs, scallion, yum yum sauce, maple teriyaki sauce.

Shanghai

$12.49

ginger chicken, spicy cucumber, eggplant, roasted veggies, rice puffs, scallion, yum yum sauce.

Thai

Thai

$12.49

thai chicken jalapeno, spicy cucumber, pickled carrots roasted veggies, chopped peanuts, cilantro, cilantro sour cream, sriracha hot sauce.

Bangkok Curry

$12.69

Grilled chicken thigh, curryflower, roasted veggies, spicy cucumber, cilantro, crispy onion, red curry.

California

$12.49

Tofu, kale mix, edamame, chickpeas, spicy cucumber, avocado, roasted beets, sesame dressing

Poke

Malibu Poke

Malibu Poke

$13.89

kale mix, corn, edamame, pickled red onion, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled ginger, rice puff, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce.

Kona Poke

$13.89

Romaine lettuce, crab salad, spicy cucumber, roasted beets, pickled carrots cherry tomato, pickled ginger, crispy onion, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

Directions

