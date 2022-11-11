Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bul Box - Morrisville

303 Reviews

$$

1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118

Morrisville, NC 27560

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Box
Seoul Box
Tokyo Box

Build Your Own Box (Online)

Build Your Own Box

$12.89

1 Base, 1 Protein, Up to 5 toppings

Kiddie Box

$6.89

1Base, 1 Protein, 2 toppings

Signature (Online)

Seoul Box

Seoul Box

$12.89

Beef Bulgogi, Kale Mix, Pickled Carrots, Kimchi, Romaine Lettuce, Eggplant, Egg, Scallion, Sesame Seeds, Gochujang Sauce

Tokyo Box

Tokyo Box

$12.49

Teriyaki Chicken, Curryflower, Corn, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Vegetables, Rice Puffs, Scallion, Maple Teriyaki Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce

Shanghai Box

Shanghai Box

$12.49

Ginger Chicken, Spicy Cucumber, Eggplant, Roasted Vegetables, Rice Puffs, Scallion, Yum Yum

Thai Box

Thai Box

$12.49

Thai Chicken, Spicy Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Jalapeno, Roasted Vegetables, Cilantro, Chopped Peanuts, Cilantro Sour Cream, Sriracha.

Bangkok Curry

Bangkok Curry

$12.69

Red Curry Chicken, Curryflower, Roasted Veggies, Spicy Cucumber, Cilantro, Crispy Onion

California Box

California Box

$12.49

Tofu, Kale Mix, Chickpeas, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Roasted Beet, Sesame Dressing

Malibu Poke

Malibu Poke

$13.89

Cherry Tomatoes, Corn, Edamame, Kale Mix, Pickled Red Onions, Avocado, Pickled Ginger, Rice Puffs, Spicy Mayo, Maple Teriyaki Sauce

Kona Poke

Kona Poke

$13.89

Romaine Lettuce, Sesame Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes, Crab Salad, Spicy Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Roasted Beets, Pickled Ginger, Crispy Onion, Spicy Mayo, Maple Teriyaki Sauce

Bul Box Sampler

Ten of 1/2 portion signature boxes. 2- Seoul 2- Tokyo 2- Shanghai 2- California (Vegetarian) 1- Salmon Poke 1- Tuna Poke 10- Desserts ***No Substitution

Bul Box Sampler

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bul Box at Twin Lakes Center

Location

1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118, Morrisville, NC 27560

Directions

Gallery
Bul Box image
Bul Box image
Bul Box image
Bul Box image

Similar restaurants in your area

Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville Catering
orange starNo Reviews
10235 Chapel Hill Rd. Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville
orange star4.3 • 1,251
10235 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Brock & Co - Align Tech.
orange starNo Reviews
3030 Slater Road Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
WCC Café by Tribeca Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
111 Competition Center Drive Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery - 10970 CHAPEL HILL RD #120
orange starNo Reviews
10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120 Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Chelsea Cafe
orange star4.5 • 101
1007 Slater Rd Durham, NC 27703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Morrisville

Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville
orange star4.3 • 1,251
10235 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
The Kupkake Fairy
orange star4.8 • 388
10123 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Park West
orange star4.5 • 380
3035 Village Market Place Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morrisville
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston