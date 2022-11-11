Bul Box - Morrisville
303 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bul Box at Twin Lakes Center
Location
1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118, Morrisville, NC 27560
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville Catering
No Reviews
10235 Chapel Hill Rd. Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurant
Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville
4.3 • 1,251
10235 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurant
WCC Café by Tribeca Tavern
No Reviews
111 Competition Center Drive Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurant
ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery - 10970 CHAPEL HILL RD #120
No Reviews
10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120 Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Morrisville
More near Morrisville