Bulbox - Bethpage Residents Only

1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118 #118

Morrisville, NC 27560

Signature Boxes

California Box

California Box

$10.49

Vegetarian protein ball, edamame salad, avocado, micro greens, citrus kale salad, Cucmber with Dill, roasted beet, sesame dressing

Seoul Box

Seoul Box

$11.49

Beef bulgogi, bahn mi pickles, romaine lettuce, eggplant, sesame seed, citrus kale salad, kimchi, scallion, sunny side up egg, gochujang sauce

Tokyo Box

Tokyo Box

$10.49

Teriyaki chicken, sweet corn mixture, roasted mixed vegetables, scallion, yumyum sauce, curryflower, pickled red onion, noodle snack, maple teriyaki sauce

Shanghai Box

Shanghai Box

$10.49

Ginger chicken, fried eggplant, crunch rice, sweet & sour sauce, Sichuan bok choy, roasted mixed vegetables, scallion, Yum Yom sauce

Thai Box

Thai Box

$10.49

Thai Basil grilled chicken, cucumber w/ dill, roasted mixed vegetables, jalapeno, bahn mi pickles, cilantro, Thai Basil lime aioli, peanut curry sauce, crushed peanut

Signature Poke

Malibu Poke

Malibu Poke

$12.00

Choice of Protein (Tuna, Salmon, or Spicy Tuna), corn carrot, red cabbage, citrus kale, avocado, bean salad, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, rice puff, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce

Kona Poke

Kona Poke

$12.00

Crab salad, cucumber w/ dill, Bahn mi pickles, roasted beet, cherry tomato, seaweed salad, romaine lettuce, crispy onion, pickled ginger, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing

Sushi

California

California

$6.89

crab, cucumber, avocado

Veggie

Veggie

$6.89

carrot, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Tuna (spicy mayo)

Spicy Tuna (spicy mayo)

$8.09

spicy tuna, cucumber, crispy onion

Spicy Salmon (spicy mayo)

Spicy Salmon (spicy mayo)

$8.09

spicy salmon, cucumber, crunch(red)

Shrimp Tempura (spicy mayo, eel sauce)

Shrimp Tempura (spicy mayo, eel sauce)

$8.99

shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, crispy onion

Mary (spicy mayo)

Mary (spicy mayo)

$9.99

in: crab, avocado, cucumber out: spicy tuna, scallion, masago

Red Dragon (spicy mayo, eel sauce)

Red Dragon (spicy mayo, eel sauce)

$10.99

in: spicy tuna, cucumber out: tuna, avocado, crispy onion

White Tiger (spicy mayo, eel sauce)

White Tiger (spicy mayo, eel sauce)

$10.99

in: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna out: crab salad

Blossom (white sauce, eel sauce)

Blossom (white sauce, eel sauce)

$10.99

in: spicy tuna, crab salad, cucumber out: seared salmon, crispy onion

Nigiri combo

Nigiri combo

$10.99

2pc tuna, 2pc salmon, 2pc shrimp nigiri

Build Your Own Box

1 Base 1 Protein 5 Toppings Up to 2 Garnishes Up tp2 Sauces

Build Your Own Box

$10.89
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Place your order by Wednesdays 9pm and pick up your food at the community center on Thursdays 5:30pm-6:00pm.

1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118 #118, Morrisville, NC 27560

