Bul Box University Hill

review star

No reviews yet

3105 Shannon Rd #103

Durham, NC 27707

Build Your Own Box
Seoul
California

Bul Boxes

Bulgogi Fries

Bulgogi Fries

$12.00

crispy french fries topped with Korean bulgogi beef, cilantro, jalapeno, green onions, a sunny-side up egg, cheese sauce, parmesan cheese, and soy glaze.

Bulgogi Spring Rolls

Bulgogi Spring Rolls

$6.50

2 pieces of deep fried bulgogi spring rolls filled with bulgogi beef, cabbage, carrots, and onions.

Mac & Cheese Spring Rolls

$6.50

2 pieces of deep fried spring rolls filled with mac & cheese.

Combo Spring Rolls

$6.50

Dumplings

$6.50

fried potstickers/gyoza

Signature Boxes

Seoul

Seoul

$13.89

bulgogi beef, kale mix, kimchi, pickled carrots, romaine lettuce, eggplant, fried egg, scallion, sesame seeds, gochujang sauce.

Tokyo

Tokyo

$13.49

Teriyaki Chicken corn, curryflower, roasted veggies, pickled red onions, rice puffs, scallion, yum yum sauce, maple teriyaki sauce.

Shanghai

$13.49

ginger chicken, spicy cucumber, eggplant, roasted veggies, rice puffs, scallion, yum yum sauce.

Thai

Thai

$13.49

thai chicken jalapeno, spicy cucumber, pickled carrots roasted veggies, chopped peanuts, cilantro, cilantro sour cream, sriracha hot sauce.

Bangkok Curry

$13.69

Grilled chicken thigh, curryflower, roasted veggies, spicy cucumber, cilantro, crispy onion, red curry.

California

$13.49

Tofu, kale mix, edamame, chickpeas, spicy cucumber, avocado, roasted beets, sesame dressing

Poke

Malibu Poke

Malibu Poke

$14.49

kale mix, corn, edamame, pickled red onion, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled ginger, rice puff, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce.

Kona Poke

$14.49

Romaine lettuce, crab salad, spicy cucumber, roasted beets, pickled carrots cherry tomato, pickled ginger, crispy onion, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing.

BYOB Online

Choose a base, Choose a protein, Choose up to 5 toppings, Choose up to 2 sauces, Choose up to 2 garnishes.

Build Your Own Box

$13.89

Bubble Tea

Slushie

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Travel the world from your table.

3105 Shannon Rd #103, Durham, NC 27707

