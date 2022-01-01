Bulgogi Box imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque

Bulgogi Box

1,427 Reviews

$$

1750 Camden Rd

Suite 104

Charlotte, NC 28203

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Bulgogi Box
Korean Corn Dog - LTO
Boneless Korean Fried Chicken Wings - LTO

Starters

B.B. Frites

$9.00

Russet potato fries seasoned with Korean spice blend (mild), served with spicy aioli.

Boneless Korean Fried Chicken Wings - LTO

$12.50

Choice of: honey butter, spicy Korean red or dry rub (Korean spice blend, hot or mild). Served with Asian coleslaw.

Fried Potstickers - Limited Time Only

$9.00

Fried dumplings with pork & chicken blend filling, served with Ponzu dipping sauce. Limited Time Only.

Korean Corn Dog - LTO

$6.50

Choose Mozzarella & Smoked Fish Sausage corn dog or Mozzarella & Potato corn dog

Mains

Beef Bulgogi Box

$18.00

Thinly sliced grilled beef with Korean BBQ sauce and sautéed onions & scallions on top of white rice. Served with Asian coleslaw.

Spicy Pork Bulgogi Box

$17.50

Thinly sliced pork sautéed with spicy Korean red sauce, onions & scallions on top of white rice. Served with Asian coleslaw.

Grilled Chicken Bulgogi Box

$17.50

Sliced grilled chicken tenderloins with Korean BBQ marinades and sautéed onions & scallions on top of white rice.

Bibim Bowl

$17.50

Beef or spicy pork Bulgogi, a soft boiled egg, cucumbers, corn, carrots, collard greens, mushroom, radish and Kimchi on top of white rice.

Crispy Tofu Bowl

$15.50

Crispy tofu, a soft boiled egg, Asian coleslaw, pickles, corn, chickpeas, carrots, mushrooms, collard greens, radish and chives served on top of white rice. Choose sauce: Creamy garden or Spicy aioli.

Korean Fried Chicken Bowl

$16.50

Crispy chicken tender seasoned with Korean spice blend served on top of white rice, a soft boiled egg, Asian coleslaw, pickles, corn, chickpeas, carrots, collard greens, radish and chives. Choose sauce: Creamy garden or spicy aioli.

B.B. Wrap

$17.00

Choice of beef or spicy pork Bulgogi, Korean fried chicken or crispy tofu (VF) wrapped in a scallion pancake with Asian coleslaw, pickles & mixed greens. Served with B.B. frites.

B.B. Salad

$15.50

Choice of beef or spicy pork Bulgogi, Korean fried chicken or crispy tofu (VF) served on top of mixed greens with Asian coleslaw, pickles, corn, chickpeas, carrots, radish and chives. Choose dressing: lemon ginger, garlic miso or house vinaigrette.

Kimchi & Spicy Pork Bulgogi Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir-fried white rice with Kimchi, onions, scallions and Spicy Pork Bulgogi.

Beef Bulgogi Fried Rice

$17.00

Stir-fried white rice with onions, scallions and beef Bulgogi.

Sides

Kimchi

$4.25

Asian Coleslaw

$2.50

Pickles

$3.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Desserts

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Lemon Raspberry Cake

$7.50

Soda

Abita Root Beer

$3.75

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Other Drinks

Bottled water (17 oz. Bottle)

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Organic Kombucha

$4.75

Red Raspberry

Metal Chopsticks

Metal Chopsticks (1 Pair)

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full Service Dine-in service available on Weekday evening, Saturday and Sunday. Pick up or Delivery services are also available!

Website

Location

1750 Camden Rd, Suite 104, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

Gallery
Bulgogi Box image
Bulgogi Box image

Map
