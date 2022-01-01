Korean
Barbeque
Bulgogi Box
1,427 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Full Service Dine-in service available on Weekday evening, Saturday and Sunday. Pick up or Delivery services are also available!
Location
1750 Camden Rd, Suite 104, Charlotte, NC 28203
Gallery