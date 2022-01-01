  • Home
  • /
  • Durham
  • /
  • Bulkogi @ Boxyard - 900 Park Offices Drive #240
Bulkogi @ Boxyard imageView gallery

Bulkogi @ Boxyard 900 Park Offices Drive #240

review star

No reviews yet

900 Park Offices Drive #240

Research Triangle, NC 27709

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Bibimbap <10 dollar is base price before meat>
Create your own Korean BBQ Bowl <10 dollar is base price before meat>
The Rice Plate <10 dollar is base price before meat>

Main Dish

Create your own Korean BBQ Bowl <10 dollar is base price before meat>

Create your own Korean BBQ Bowl <10 dollar is base price before meat>

$10.00

Create your Korean BBQ Bowl. Pick and choose your own toppings to make your own unique Korean BBQ Bowl!

The Rice Plate <10 dollar is base price before meat>

The Rice Plate <10 dollar is base price before meat>

$10.00

Choice of Korean BBQ + Cabbage + Carrots + Green Onions + Sesame Seeds + Side of White Rice or Fried Rice

The Bibimbap <10 dollar is base price before meat>

The Bibimbap <10 dollar is base price before meat>

$10.00

Choice of Korean BBQ + Spring Mix + Sauteed Zucchini + Sauteed Carrots + Pickled Daikon Radish + Seasoned Blenched Bean Sprouts + Sesame Seeds + Sesame Oil + Rice + Eggs

The Burrito Bowl <10 dollar is base price before meat>

The Burrito Bowl <10 dollar is base price before meat>

$10.00

Choice of Korean BBQ + Asian Slaw + Onion Cilantro Mix + Tomato + Cilantro + Salsa Roja + Roasted Corn + Black Beans + Rice + Cheese + Sesame Seeds

The 1 Taco <3.50 dollar is base price before meat>

The 1 Taco <3.50 dollar is base price before meat>

$3.50

Choice of Korean BBQ + Corn Tortilla + Asian Slaw + Onion Cilantro Mix + Tomato + Cilantro + Sesame Seed + Salsa Roja

The 3 Tacos (Must Click 3 Times For The Same Meat If You Want The Same Protein)<10 dollar is base price before meat>

The 3 Tacos (Must Click 3 Times For The Same Meat If You Want The Same Protein)<10 dollar is base price before meat>

$10.00
The Quesadilla <9 dollar is base price before meat>

The Quesadilla <9 dollar is base price before meat>

$9.00

Choice of Korean BBQ + Flour Tortilla + Signature Four Blend Cheese + Cilantro

The Kimchi Bul-Fries <12 dollar is base price before meat>

The Kimchi Bul-Fries <12 dollar is base price before meat>

$12.00

Choice of Korean BBQ + Waffle Fries + Pan-Fried Kimchi + Cilantro + Cheese + Spicy Aioli + Joe’s Spicy Sauce + Egg

The Bul-Dog

The Bul-Dog

$10.00

Choice of Korean BBQ + Hoagie Bun + All Beef Hotdog + Asian Slaw + Onion Cilantro Mix + Tomato + Cilantro + Sesame Seed + Salsa Roja

The Meat Lover <13 dollar is base price before meat>

The Meat Lover <13 dollar is base price before meat>

$13.00

Choice of Korean BBQ + Rice + Spring Mix

The Kimchi Fried Rice (spicy) (not fried rice its white rice mixed)<11 dollar is base price before meat>

The Kimchi Fried Rice (spicy) (not fried rice its white rice mixed)<11 dollar is base price before meat>

$11.00

Choice of Korean BBQ + Pan Fried Kimchi + Cabbage + Carrots + Rice + Pepper Paste Sauce + Sesame Seed + Green Onions + Egg

Korean Breakfast Burrito (beef is extra 2.50)

$12.50Out of stock

Side Dish

The Mandoo

The Mandoo

$7.00

5 Pieces of Fried Korean Dumplings

The Korean BBQ (1/2 Lb)

The Korean BBQ (1/2 Lb)

Fresh Kimchi

Fresh Kimchi

Rice

Rice

$3.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Coco Pie

$3.00

Coco Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Drinks

Can Soda (12oz)

Can Soda (12oz)

$2.00
Korean Can Drinks

Korean Can Drinks

$2.50

Korean Punch

$4.00Out of stock

Liquid Death (Canned Water 16.09oz)

$3.00
Sparkling Water (750ml)

Sparkling Water (750ml)

$4.00Out of stock

Cup of water

$0.25

Rainwater Sparkling Water

$2.80Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Korean BBQ with a Twist! Create your own KBBQ Bowls!

Location

900 Park Offices Drive #240, Research Triangle, NC 27709

Directions

Gallery
Bulkogi @ Boxyard image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lawrence/Lagoon - 900 Park Office Dr Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Office Dr Suite 120 Durham, NC 27709
View restaurantnext
Fullsteam at Boxyard RTP
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Offices Dr, Suite 125 Durham, NC 27703
View restaurantnext
Carrburritos RTP - Boxyard
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Offices Drive RTP, NC 27709
View restaurantnext
Grow Coffee - Grow 5 Lab
orange starNo Reviews
5 Laboratory Drive Research Triangle, NC 27709
View restaurantnext
GlassHouse Kitchen - 5 Laboratory Drive
orange starNo Reviews
5 Laboratory Drive Durham, NC 27709
View restaurantnext
BuzzyBakes Bakeshop
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Offices Dr Suite 230 rtp, NC 27709
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Research Triangle

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Research Triangle
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston