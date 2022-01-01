Main picView gallery
American
Barbeque

Bull and Bones Blacksburg 1470 S Main St

No reviews yet

1470 S Main St

Blacksburg, VA 24060

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings
Game Day Mac & Cheese
Pub Burger

APPS

Brewhaus Nachos

Brewhaus Nachos

$10.99

tortilla chips covered with pulled pork or smoked chicken, smoked cheese sauce, jalapeños, and BBQ sauce. Or, upgrade to brisket nachos for +$3

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$8.99

flour tortillas, jack-cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, with salsa and sour cream on the side. add smoked chicken or pulled pork (+$4) or, beef brisket (+$6)

Bacon Cheese Fries App

Bacon Cheese Fries App

$9.99

a heaping pile of our fresh hand cut fries covered in smoked cheese sauce, and bacon, served with ranch or jalapeno ranch, add pulled pork (+$4)

Garlic Parm Fries App

Garlic Parm Fries App

$9.99

a heaping pile of our fresh hand cut fries tossed in garlic oil, herbs and seasonings then topped with melted parmesan cheese

Bacon BBQ Jumbo Shrimp

Bacon BBQ Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99

Sauteed shrimp with bacon and our haus BBQ.

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Grilled and tossed in our traditional buffalo and served with ranch or bleu cheese

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$7.99

served with honey butter

Cider-Candied Bacon

Cider-Candied Bacon

$9.99

thick cut bacon, candied with brown sugar and Bold Rock cider

The Lunch Pale Ale Pretzel

The Lunch Pale Ale Pretzel

$9.99

served with spicy mustard and smoked cheese sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.99

lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with ranch or chipotle aioli

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$10.99

spinach & parmesan dip, served with pita chips

Sesame Ahi Tuna*

Sesame Ahi Tuna*

$11.99

sesame Ahi tuna on a bed of romaine with soy ginger dressing

WINGS

Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$9.49+

Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces

Small Fried Boneless Wings

Small Fried Boneless Wings

$8.49

Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces

Large Fried Boneless Wings

Large Fried Boneless Wings

$14.99

Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces

SOUPS AND SALADS

Big Haus Salad

Big Haus Salad

$9.99

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, blended cheese and croutons

Smoked Chicken Caesar

Smoked Chicken Caesar

$13.99

chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan with sliced smoked chicken

Asian-Pacific Salad

Asian-Pacific Salad

$14.99

Ahi tuna, romaine, carrots, red cabbage, toasted almonds, fried noodles, Soy Ginger dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$4.99

lettuce mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$5.99

chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan

Big Caesar

Big Caesar

$9.99

BURGERS

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$14.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice of cheese

Smoke Alarm

Smoke Alarm

$14.99

lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno ranch

Mushroom Onion Swiss

Mushroom Onion Swiss

$14.99

grilled mushrooms, onions, mayo and Swiss cheese

Big Bull

Big Bull

$16.99

onion rings, Brewhaus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, pulled pork

Farmer

Farmer

$16.99

candied bacon, fried egg, mayo, American cheese

SANDWICHES

Brewhaus Smoked BBQ Sandwich

Brewhaus Smoked BBQ Sandwich

$14.99

hand pulled slow smoked pork shoulder served on a brioche bun with slaw 1 sauce included, additional charge for extra sauces

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Pulled Chicken tossed in our Brewhaus BBQ sauce on a brioche bun

Signature Brisket Sandwich

Signature Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Smoked-daily beef brisket, smothered in house BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, A1 mayo, and served on fresh grilled ciabatta

Jon’s Smoked Reuben

Jon’s Smoked Reuben

$14.99

smoked corned beef (or sub turkey), topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on buttered marbled rye

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.99

Off-the-bone smoked chicken tossed into a flavorful salad mix and served with lettuce and tomato on grilled marbled rye

Yardbird

Yardbird

$14.99

fried or grilled chicken breast, chipotle aioli, pickles, brioche bun for an extra kick, toss it in your favorite wing sauce!

Upstream Burger

Upstream Burger

$14.99

Salmon burger, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on brioche

B&B Cuban

B&B Cuban

$14.99

Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard, BBQ sauce on a pressed hoagie roll

Ahi Tuna Wrap

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$14.99

seared Ahi tuna steak, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, served with soy ginger dressing

Black Angus Steak & Cheddar

Black Angus Steak & Cheddar

$14.99

thinly sliced and rested in a bbq au jus and then served on grilled ciabatta. Juicy and delicious!

Smoked Philly Cheesesteak

Smoked Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

sliced smoked steak cooked in au jus with peppers, onions & mushrooms, topped with A1 mayo and provolone cheese on a grilled roll

Smoked Roast Beef

Smoked Roast Beef

$14.99

thinly sliced roast, served with Swiss and a horseradish sauce on buttered ciabatta

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$14.99

Hickory smoked turkey & ham with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar. All topped with a garlic aioli and served on ciabatta

ENTREES

Reserve Cut Sirloin

Reserve Cut Sirloin

$21.99

the best sirloin in town served with your choice of two sides

Ribeye

Ribeye

$29.99

12oz marbled cut is the king of steaks served with your choice of two sides

Filet Medallions

Filet Medallions

$29.99
Brewhaus Chicken

Brewhaus Chicken

$18.99

grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Brewhaus BBQ sauce and cheddar jack cheese served with your choice of two sides

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Fresh filet, garnished & served with chipotle aioli and two sides, add a blackened teriyaki glaze for $1

Smokehaus Signatures

Smokehaus Signatures

$19.49

Pick your Protein: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce

Smokehaus Combos

Smokehaus Combos

Pick your Proteins: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce

Signature Tenderloin Ribs

Signature Tenderloin Ribs

slow-smoked ribs hand-rubbed with our in-house seasoning and glazed with our Brewhaus BBQ sauce served with coleslaw, hushpuppy and your choice of side

Smoked Tomahawk Pork Chop

Smoked Tomahawk Pork Chop

$19.99Out of stock
Game Day Mac & Cheese

Game Day Mac & Cheese

$18.99

a large portion of our mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket(+$3), finished with melted cheddar jack cheese

Steak and Shrimp Pasta

Steak and Shrimp Pasta

$24.99

sirloin and sauteed shrimp served over fettucine with a rosemary garlic cream sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettucine Alfredo

$14.99

fettucine with our house made creamy alfredo sauce. You pick your protein or enjoy by itself!

SIDES

Seasonal Veg

$3.99Out of stock

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

House Potato Chips

$3.99

Brewhaus Baked Beans

$3.99
Green Beans with Bacon

Green Beans with Bacon

$3.99
Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.99

Onion Rings Side

$4.99

Bacon Cheese Fries Side

$5.99

Garlic Parm Fries Side

$5.99

Corn on the Cob

$4.99

Mashed Potato

$4.99

KIDS

KIDS MAC

KIDS MAC

$6.99
KIDS Quesadilla

KIDS Quesadilla

$6.99
Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$6.99
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.99
Kids BBQ Sand

Kids BBQ Sand

$6.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Kids Sirloin

Kids Sirloin

$9.99

DESSERTS

Brownie

$5.99

Cookie

$5.99

Kid Brownie

Add a Scoop

$1.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.99

CATER / BY THE POUND

Pulled Pork

$14.99

Pulled Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Salad

$14.99

Brisket

$20.99

Corned Beef

$20.99

Ribs

$29.99

1/2 Pan Mac

$33.00

1/2 Pan Baked Beans

$30.00

1/2 Pan Coleslaw

$21.00

1/2 Pan Salad

$30.00

1/2 Pan Chips

$21.00

1/2 Pan Green Beans & Bacon

$30.00

Party Pack

$27.99

Seasonal

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Smoked Meatball Sub

$15.99

Chicken Parmesan with Fettuccini

$20.99

Fried Catfish Platter

$19.49

Brunswick Stew

$6.99

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Water

Kids

Kids Fountain

Kid Sweet Tea

Kids Milk

Kid Choc Milk

Kids Orange

Kids Pineapple

Kids Cranberry

Kids Grapefruit

Bar Non- Alcohol

Root Beer

$1.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Cran Juice

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$3.99

Grapefruit

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Soda Water

Water

FHF Seltzer

$4.00

Coffee & Hot Tea

Coffee

$2.99

Coffee - Decaf

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Draft Beer

12oz Sun Lit Wit

$3.00

12oz All Night Light

$2.00

12oz Appalachian Alt

$3.00

12oz Lunch Pale IPA

$4.00

12oz Maroon Effect

$3.00Out of stock

16oz Sun Lit Wit

$4.00

16oz All Night Light

$3.00

16oz Appalachian Alt

$4.00

16oz Lunch Pale IPA

$5.00

16oz Maroon Effect

$4.00Out of stock

Mug Club Sun Lit Wit

$4.00

Mug Club All Night Light

$3.00

Mug Club App Alt

$4.00

Mug Club Lunch Pale IPA

$5.00

Mug Club Maroon Effect

$4.00Out of stock

12oz Michelob Ultra

$4.00

12oz Bluebeery

$4.00

12oz Pumpkin Ale

$7.25

12oz Bold Rock

$5.00

12 oz Kolsch

$4.50

16oz Michelob Ultra

$5.00

16oz Bluebeery

$4.00

16oz Pumpkin Ale

$8.25

16oz Bold Rock

$6.00

16oz Kolsch

$5.50

Mug Club Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Mug Club Bluebeery

$4.00

Mug Club Pumpkin Ale

$8.25

Mug Club Bold Rock

$6.00

MUG Kolsch

$5.50

Brewery Sampler

$8.99

12oz Three Notched Gose

$6.00

16oz Three Notched Gose

$7.00

Mug Club Three Notched Gose

$7.00

12oz Black Butte Porter

$6.50

16oz Black Butte Porter

$7.50

Mug Club Black Butte Porter

$7.50

12oz Stone Delicious IPA

$6.50

16oz Stone delicious IPA

$7.50

Mug Club Stone Delicious IPA

$7.50

Pitchers

Pitcher Sun Lit

$14.00

Pitcher All Night

$12.00

Pitcher App Alt

$14.00

Pitcher Maroon Effect

$14.00Out of stock

Pitcher Lunch Pale IPA

$15.00

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$14.00

Pitcher Bold Rock Hard Cider

$14.00

Pitcher Kolshe

$14.00

Pitcher Bluebeery

$14.00

Pitcher Beales Gold

$15.00Out of stock

Bottle Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

O'Doul's

$4.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.00

Murphy's Stout

$6.00

Stone - Delicious IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Wine

GLASS St Michelle Riesling

$5.00

GLASS Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLASS Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$5.00

GLASS Twenty Acres by Bogle Chardonnay

$6.00

GLASS Castello del Poggio Moscato

$5.00

GLASS Sutter Home White Zinfandel

$4.00

Glass Paxis Red Blend

$5.00

GLASS Silver Ridge Pinot Noir

$5.00

GLASS Hogue Merlot

$5.00

GLASS Altos Malbec

$6.00

GLASS Matchbook Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLASS Champagne

$4.00

Bottle Chateau St Michelle Riesling

$25.00

Bottle Nobilo Sauvignon Blacn

$32.00

Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Bottle Twenty Acres by Bogle Chardonnay

$28.00

Bottle Castello del Poggio Moscato

$25.00

Bottle Schmitt Sohne Piesporter

$28.00

Bottle Paxis Red Blend

$25.00

Bottle Silver Ridge Pinot Noir

$25.00

Bottle Hogue Merlot

$25.00

Bottle Altos De Plata Malbec

$28.00

Bottle Matchbook Cabernet

$35.00

Bottle Cooper and Thief Pinot Noir

$35.00

Bottle Tabali Carmenere

$35.00

Bottle Baron de Chatrons Bordeaux

$42.00

Bottle St Supery Elu Red Blend

$100.00

Bottle St Supery Dollarhide Cabernet

$120.00

Bottle Chimney Rock Cabernet

$120.00

Bottle Champagne

$30.00

Specialty Cocktails

Orange Effect Crush

$9.00Out of stock

Bloody Bull

$10.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$9.00

Strawberry Blond

$9.00

Southern Belle

$9.00

Cherry Gobbler

$12.00

Floradora

$10.00

Vodka Mule

$8.00

Whiskey Mule

$8.00

Bull Rush

$12.00

B&B Margarita

$14.00

Absolut Mule

$11.00

Jameson Mule

$13.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Liquid Marijuana

$10.00

Cherry Limeade

$10.00

The Deep Eddy Lemon Drop Shooter

$6.00

Skrewball PB&J Shooter

$8.00

Southbound Greyhound

$6.00

The Blue Wave

$10.00

Spicy Apple

$5.00

The Sandman Snaps

$15.00

Tommy Chong Collins

$6.00

Cheecharita

$6.00

Cherry Highmade

$6.00

Delta Bomb

$8.00

Trashcan

$10.00

99 Melonade Shooter

$5.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$3.00

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Bay Breeze

$3.00

Black Russian

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$6.50

Cape Cod

$3.00

Fuzzy Navel

$3.00

Gibson

$3.00

Gimlet

$3.00

Greatful Dead

$6.50

Greyhound

$3.00

Hairy Navel

$3.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.50

Long Beach Tea

$6.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Mai Tai

$6.50

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$6.50

Martini

$6.50

Mimosa

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$9.50

Salty Dog

$3.00

Screwdriver

$3.00

Sea Breeze

$3.00

Sex On The Beach

$5.00

Singapore Sling

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$3.00

Tom Collins

$3.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.00

Vodka Collins

$3.00

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

White Russian

$5.00

Rail Shooter

$4.50

Call Shooter

$7.50

Mimosa Pitcher

$25.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

HOKIE TEA - THU SPECIAL

$3.00

Crystal Head Shooter

$10.00

Liquor

Vodka

$3.00

Seagrams Vodka

$4.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Three Olives Cherry

$6.00

Three Olives Triple Shot

$6.00

Three Olives Grape

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Peach

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Ruby Red

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$6.00

Sinking Creek

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Ghost Pepper

$6.00

Dr Stoner

$10.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Effen Cucumber

$9.00

Effen Green Apple

$9.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00

Crystal Head Vodka

$10.00

Rum

$3.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

151

$5.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$6.00

Tequila

$3.00

Jose Gold

$5.50

Jose Silver

$5.50

Jimador Silver

$6.00

Jimador Reposado

$6.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Tres Agaves

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$13.00

Tres Greneraciones Reposado

$13.00

Patron

$15.00

Siempre Plata

$13.00

Siempre Reposado

$14.00

Siempre Anejo

$22.00

Stoner Hierba Loca

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Espolon Anejo

$13.50

Bourbon

$3.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Bean Vanilla

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Black Velvet Caramel

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Jack Fire

$4.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jack Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

2 Gingers

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Larceny

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

JH Bard Bourbon

$9.00

JH Bard Rye

$9.00

JH Bard Maple

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Elijah Craig- Small Batch

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Jefferson Reserve

$18.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$15.00

Crown Royal Cask 16

$35.00

Crown Royal XO

$25.00

Crown Royal XR

$60.00

The Knot

$7.00

Quiet Man

$9.00

Bushmill Black

$9.00

Dead Rabbit

$12.00

Tullamore 12yr

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$12.00

Metallica Blackened

$15.00

Old Weller Antique 107

$18.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$18.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$19.00

Elijah Craig- Barrel Proof

$22.00

Whistlepig Farmstock Rye

$24.00

Knob Creek 12 yr

$24.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$27.00

Booker's Bourbon

$30.00

George T. Stagg

$40.00

Bardstown Discovery Series #7

$44.00

Elijah Craig 18 Year

$50.00

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

$50.00

Ezra 99

$9.00

Yellowstone

$13.50

Redneck Riviera Whiskey

$6.50

George Dickel 15yr Single Barrel

$23.00

Gin

$3.00

Beefeater's

$6.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Magellan

$12.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Aperol

$9.00

Midori Melon

$6.50

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$7.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Glenmorangie Nector d'or

$22.00

Glenmorangie 18

$35.00

Glenmorangie Signet

$65.00

Glenfidditch 12

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Glenlivet 15

$24.00

Glenlivet 18

$42.00

Glenlivet Nadura 16

$30.00

Cragganmore 12

$26.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Platinum

$32.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$80.00

Balvenie Double Wood 12

$21.00

Balvenie Double Wood 17

$45.00

Macallan 12

$21.00

Macallan 25

$200.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Retail

1 color T-Shirt

$20.00

Multi Color T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$15.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Polo

$30.00

Sticker

$1.00

Pewter Growler

$30.00

Hydroflask Growler

$50.00

Soda Glass

$5.00

Beer Mug

$5.00

Employee T-Shirt

$12.00

Employee Polo

$20.00

Floyd Gummy - Regular

$15.00

Floyd Gummy - D8 25mg

$20.00

Floyd 1000

$80.00

Floyd 2000

$120.00

Floyd Flower

$20.00

Floyd Rolls

$5.00

Floyd Roll on Stick

$25.00

Floyd Gummy - D8 50mg

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1470 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
