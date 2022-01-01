- Home
Bull and Bones Blacksburg 1470 S Main St
1470 S Main St
Blacksburg, VA 24060
Popular Items
APPS
Brewhaus Nachos
tortilla chips covered with pulled pork or smoked chicken, smoked cheese sauce, jalapeños, and BBQ sauce. Or, upgrade to brisket nachos for +$3
Quesadillas
flour tortillas, jack-cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, with salsa and sour cream on the side. add smoked chicken or pulled pork (+$4) or, beef brisket (+$6)
Bacon Cheese Fries App
a heaping pile of our fresh hand cut fries covered in smoked cheese sauce, and bacon, served with ranch or jalapeno ranch, add pulled pork (+$4)
Garlic Parm Fries App
a heaping pile of our fresh hand cut fries tossed in garlic oil, herbs and seasonings then topped with melted parmesan cheese
Bacon BBQ Jumbo Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp with bacon and our haus BBQ.
Buffalo Shrimp
Grilled and tossed in our traditional buffalo and served with ranch or bleu cheese
Hushpuppies
served with honey butter
Cider-Candied Bacon
thick cut bacon, candied with brown sugar and Bold Rock cider
The Lunch Pale Ale Pretzel
served with spicy mustard and smoked cheese sauce
Fried Pickles
lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with ranch or chipotle aioli
Spinach Dip
spinach & parmesan dip, served with pita chips
Sesame Ahi Tuna*
sesame Ahi tuna on a bed of romaine with soy ginger dressing
WINGS
Jumbo Wings
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
Small Fried Boneless Wings
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
Large Fried Boneless Wings
Choose one flavor for small or up to 2 with a large. Served with celery and a Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing -$.50 for additional sauces
SOUPS AND SALADS
Big Haus Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, blended cheese and croutons
Smoked Chicken Caesar
chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan with sliced smoked chicken
Asian-Pacific Salad
Ahi tuna, romaine, carrots, red cabbage, toasted almonds, fried noodles, Soy Ginger dressing
House Salad
lettuce mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and croutons
Caesar
chopped romaine, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing and parmesan
Big Caesar
BURGERS
Pub Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, choice of cheese
Smoke Alarm
lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno ranch
Mushroom Onion Swiss
grilled mushrooms, onions, mayo and Swiss cheese
Big Bull
onion rings, Brewhaus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, pulled pork
Farmer
candied bacon, fried egg, mayo, American cheese
SANDWICHES
Brewhaus Smoked BBQ Sandwich
hand pulled slow smoked pork shoulder served on a brioche bun with slaw 1 sauce included, additional charge for extra sauces
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Chicken tossed in our Brewhaus BBQ sauce on a brioche bun
Signature Brisket Sandwich
Smoked-daily beef brisket, smothered in house BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, A1 mayo, and served on fresh grilled ciabatta
Jon’s Smoked Reuben
smoked corned beef (or sub turkey), topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on buttered marbled rye
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
Off-the-bone smoked chicken tossed into a flavorful salad mix and served with lettuce and tomato on grilled marbled rye
Yardbird
fried or grilled chicken breast, chipotle aioli, pickles, brioche bun for an extra kick, toss it in your favorite wing sauce!
Upstream Burger
Salmon burger, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on brioche
B&B Cuban
Pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard, BBQ sauce on a pressed hoagie roll
Ahi Tuna Wrap
seared Ahi tuna steak, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, served with soy ginger dressing
Black Angus Steak & Cheddar
thinly sliced and rested in a bbq au jus and then served on grilled ciabatta. Juicy and delicious!
Smoked Philly Cheesesteak
sliced smoked steak cooked in au jus with peppers, onions & mushrooms, topped with A1 mayo and provolone cheese on a grilled roll
Smoked Roast Beef
thinly sliced roast, served with Swiss and a horseradish sauce on buttered ciabatta
Smoked Turkey Club
Hickory smoked turkey & ham with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar. All topped with a garlic aioli and served on ciabatta
ENTREES
Reserve Cut Sirloin
the best sirloin in town served with your choice of two sides
Ribeye
12oz marbled cut is the king of steaks served with your choice of two sides
Filet Medallions
Brewhaus Chicken
grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, Brewhaus BBQ sauce and cheddar jack cheese served with your choice of two sides
Grilled Salmon
Fresh filet, garnished & served with chipotle aioli and two sides, add a blackened teriyaki glaze for $1
Smokehaus Signatures
Pick your Protein: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce
Smokehaus Combos
Pick your Proteins: Pulled Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Chicken, Chicken Salad, Corned Beef, served with coleslaw, hushpuppy, your choice of side and sauce
Signature Tenderloin Ribs
slow-smoked ribs hand-rubbed with our in-house seasoning and glazed with our Brewhaus BBQ sauce served with coleslaw, hushpuppy and your choice of side
Smoked Tomahawk Pork Chop
Game Day Mac & Cheese
a large portion of our mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket(+$3), finished with melted cheddar jack cheese
Steak and Shrimp Pasta
sirloin and sauteed shrimp served over fettucine with a rosemary garlic cream sauce
Fettucine Alfredo
fettucine with our house made creamy alfredo sauce. You pick your protein or enjoy by itself!
SIDES
Seasonal Veg
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Steamed Broccoli
Mac & Cheese
Coleslaw
House Potato Chips
Brewhaus Baked Beans
Green Beans with Bacon
Sweet Potato Casserole
Onion Rings Side
Bacon Cheese Fries Side
Garlic Parm Fries Side
Corn on the Cob
Mashed Potato
KIDS
CATER / BY THE POUND
Seasonal
Fountain Drinks
Kids
Bar Non- Alcohol
Coffee & Hot Tea
Draft Beer
12oz Sun Lit Wit
12oz All Night Light
12oz Appalachian Alt
12oz Lunch Pale IPA
12oz Maroon Effect
16oz Sun Lit Wit
16oz All Night Light
16oz Appalachian Alt
16oz Lunch Pale IPA
16oz Maroon Effect
Mug Club Sun Lit Wit
Mug Club All Night Light
Mug Club App Alt
Mug Club Lunch Pale IPA
Mug Club Maroon Effect
12oz Michelob Ultra
12oz Bluebeery
12oz Pumpkin Ale
12oz Bold Rock
12 oz Kolsch
16oz Michelob Ultra
16oz Bluebeery
16oz Pumpkin Ale
16oz Bold Rock
16oz Kolsch
Mug Club Michelob Ultra
Mug Club Bluebeery
Mug Club Pumpkin Ale
Mug Club Bold Rock
MUG Kolsch
Brewery Sampler
12oz Three Notched Gose
16oz Three Notched Gose
Mug Club Three Notched Gose
12oz Black Butte Porter
16oz Black Butte Porter
Mug Club Black Butte Porter
12oz Stone Delicious IPA
16oz Stone delicious IPA
Mug Club Stone Delicious IPA
Pitchers
Bottle Beer
Wine
GLASS St Michelle Riesling
GLASS Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc
GLASS Ruffino Pinot Grigio
GLASS Twenty Acres by Bogle Chardonnay
GLASS Castello del Poggio Moscato
GLASS Sutter Home White Zinfandel
Glass Paxis Red Blend
GLASS Silver Ridge Pinot Noir
GLASS Hogue Merlot
GLASS Altos Malbec
GLASS Matchbook Cabernet Sauvignon
GLASS Champagne
Bottle Chateau St Michelle Riesling
Bottle Nobilo Sauvignon Blacn
Bottle Ruffino Pinot Grigio
Bottle Twenty Acres by Bogle Chardonnay
Bottle Castello del Poggio Moscato
Bottle Schmitt Sohne Piesporter
Bottle Paxis Red Blend
Bottle Silver Ridge Pinot Noir
Bottle Hogue Merlot
Bottle Altos De Plata Malbec
Bottle Matchbook Cabernet
Bottle Cooper and Thief Pinot Noir
Bottle Tabali Carmenere
Bottle Baron de Chatrons Bordeaux
Bottle St Supery Elu Red Blend
Bottle St Supery Dollarhide Cabernet
Bottle Chimney Rock Cabernet
Bottle Champagne
Specialty Cocktails
Orange Effect Crush
Bloody Bull
Malibu Bay Breeze
Strawberry Blond
Southern Belle
Cherry Gobbler
Floradora
Vodka Mule
Whiskey Mule
Bull Rush
B&B Margarita
Absolut Mule
Jameson Mule
Jalapeno Margarita
Liquid Marijuana
Cherry Limeade
The Deep Eddy Lemon Drop Shooter
Skrewball PB&J Shooter
Southbound Greyhound
The Blue Wave
Spicy Apple
The Sandman Snaps
Tommy Chong Collins
Cheecharita
Cherry Highmade
Delta Bomb
Trashcan
99 Melonade Shooter
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Motorcycle
Cape Cod
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Greatful Dead
Greyhound
Hairy Navel
Irish Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Beach Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Old Fashioned
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Singapore Sling
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Long Island
Vodka Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Rail Shooter
Call Shooter
Mimosa Pitcher
Aperol Spritz
HOKIE TEA - THU SPECIAL
Crystal Head Shooter
Liquor
Vodka
Seagrams Vodka
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Citrus
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Vanilla
Three Olives Cherry
Three Olives Triple Shot
Three Olives Grape
Deep Eddy's Peach
Deep Eddy's Ruby Red
Deep Eddy's Lemon
Sinking Creek
Tito's
Absolut
Ghost Pepper
Dr Stoner
Ketel One
Grey Goose
Belvedere
Effen Cucumber
Effen Green Apple
Ciroc
Ciroc Coconut
Crystal Head Vodka
Rum
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Bacardi
151
Myer's Dark Rum
Tequila
Jose Gold
Jose Silver
Jimador Silver
Jimador Reposado
1800 Reposado
1800 Coconut
Avion Silver
Tres Agaves
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tres Greneraciones Reposado
Patron
Siempre Plata
Siempre Reposado
Siempre Anejo
Stoner Hierba Loca
Espolon Reposado
Espolon Anejo
Bourbon
Fireball
Jim Beam
Jim Bean Vanilla
Seagram's 7
Red Stag
Black Velvet Caramel
Seagrams VO
Jack Daniel's
Wild Turkey
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jack Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Peach
Skrewball
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson
Jameson Orange
2 Gingers
Tullamore Dew
Larceny
Maker's Mark
JH Bard Bourbon
JH Bard Rye
JH Bard Maple
Bulleit
Elijah Craig- Small Batch
Woodford Reserve
Bulleit Rye
Gentleman Jack
Angel's Envy
Jefferson Reserve
Crown Royal Reserve
Crown Royal Cask 16
Crown Royal XO
Crown Royal XR
The Knot
Quiet Man
Bushmill Black
Dead Rabbit
Tullamore 12yr
Buffalo Trace
Eagle Rare 10 Year
Metallica Blackened
Old Weller Antique 107
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Blanton's Single Barrel
Elijah Craig- Barrel Proof
Whistlepig Farmstock Rye
Knob Creek 12 yr
Catoctin Creek Rye
Booker's Bourbon
George T. Stagg
Bardstown Discovery Series #7
Elijah Craig 18 Year
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon
Ezra 99
Yellowstone
Redneck Riviera Whiskey
George Dickel 15yr Single Barrel
Gin
Beefeater's
Tanqueray
Bombay Sapphire
Hendrick's
Tanqueray 10
Plymouth
Magellan
Southern Comfort
Jagermeister
Rumchata
Rumple Minze
Kahlua
Disaronno
Bailey's
Grand Marnier
Hennessy VS
Hennessy VSOP
Aperol
Midori Melon
Jagermeister Cold Brew
Dewars
Glenmorangie
Glenmorangie Nector d'or
Glenmorangie 18
Glenmorangie Signet
Glenfidditch 12
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 15
Glenlivet 18
Glenlivet Nadura 16
Cragganmore 12
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Double Black
Johnnie Walker Platinum
Johnnie Walker Blue
Balvenie Double Wood 12
Balvenie Double Wood 17
Macallan 12
Macallan 25
Famous Grouse
Retail
1 color T-Shirt
Multi Color T-Shirt
Hat
Hoodie
Polo
Sticker
Pewter Growler
Hydroflask Growler
Soda Glass
Beer Mug
Employee T-Shirt
Employee Polo
Floyd Gummy - Regular
Floyd Gummy - D8 25mg
Floyd 1000
Floyd 2000
Floyd Flower
Floyd Rolls
Floyd Roll on Stick
Floyd Gummy - D8 50mg
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1470 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060