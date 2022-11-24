Bull and Buck 305 Gold River Ct

Bull and Buck imageView gallery

305 Gold River Ct

Basalt, CO 81621

Popular Items

Ryno Burger
Short Rib Ragu Pasta
Elk Medallions

First Course

Whipped Feta with Honey and Dill

$13.00

Crispy Calamari with Rock Shrimp

$15.00

Calamari with Rock Shrimp and Chipotle Aioli

Dips and Chips

$15.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip served with Warm Tortilla Chips and Carrots

Fresh Fried Mozzarella with Marinara

$11.00

Potato Skins

$13.00

Bacon and Blistered Jalapeno Potato Skins

Soft Pretzels with Dubliner Fondue

$13.00

Dubliner Guinness Cheddar Fondue with House-Made Soft Pretzel Bites

Salads and Soups

Grilled Caesar Salad

$13.00

Wood Fire Grilled Caesar with House-Made Rye Croutons and Shaved Irish Cheddar

Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Wood Fire Grilled Palisade Peaches, Fried Goat Cheese, Smoked Cashews and Champagne Vinaigrette

Burrata Caprese

$15.00

Burrata with Balsamic Glaze, Heirloom Tomatoes, and Sourdough Toast Points

French Onion Soup

$11.00

French Onion Soup with Local Organic Candy Yellow Onions, Sourdough Croutons, and Toasted Gruyere

Soup du Jour

$11.00

Lunch + Bar Menu

Ryno Burger

$17.00

Nieslanik Beef Double Burger with Cheddar Cheese, Sauteed Cipollini Onions, and Bourbon Aioli. No Temps, please.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich with White American Cheese and Chipotle Kale Slaw on a Buttery Torta Roll

Halibut Fish & Chips

$23.00

Guinness-Battered Wild-Caught Halibut Fish and Chips with Tarragon Tartar Sauce

Wild Mushroom Sandwich

$17.00

Open-Faced Grilled Portabella Sandwich on Focaccia with Fresh Mozzarella and Pesto

Corned Bison Reuben

$21.00

Corned Bison Reuben with Root Vegetable Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, and Swiss on Black Rye

Crispy Chicken Tenderloins

$15.00

Dinner Menu

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Elk Medallions

$35.00

Elk Tenderloin Medallions, Brown Butter Pan Seared Over Mashed Potatoes with Hotchkiss Cherry Balsamic Demiglace and Roasted Tri-Color Baby Carrots

Heirloom Tomato Pasta

$21.00

Local Heirloom Tomato Pasta in a White Wine Garlic Sauce with Shaved Parmesan

Rainbow Trout

$23.00

Camp-Style Colorado Rainbow Trout with Grilled Seasonal Veggies

Scottish Salmon with Scotch Whiskey Fettucine Alfredo

$29.00Out of stock

Pan-Fried Scottish Salmon served with Scotch Whiskey Fettucine Afredo and Crispy Snap Peas

Short Rib Ragu Pasta

$31.00

Braised Short Rib Ragu on House-Made Pappardelle Pasta

Veal JagerSchnitzle with Creamy Mushroom Spaetzle

$31.00

Tender Veal, Breaded and Fried served with Creamy Mushroom Spaetzle and Brown Onion Gravy

Wild Boar Tacos al Pastor

$21.00

Pulled Jackfruit Tacos with Black Beans, Mango Cilantro Slaw, and Deconstructed Corn Elote

Shareables

Seasoned Potato Wedges with Red Pepper Ketchup

$9.00

Creamed Corn Elote

$11.00

Irish Cheddar Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Braised Honey Mustard Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Dessert

Oreo Cheesecake

$11.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake with Blackberry Frosting

$9.00

Rum Raisin Apple Strudel

$11.00

Two Scoops of Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$4.00

Two Scoops of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.00

Two Scoops Banana Fosters Ice Cresm

$4.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$20.00

Palisade Peach Cobbler

$11.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti and Marinara

$8.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon Pieces

$3.00

Side Char-Grilled Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Cotija Cheese

$2.00

Side Croutons

$2.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Gaucamole

$4.00

Side Goat Cheese Crumbles

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Seasonal Vegtables

$6.00

Side Jalapeno

$3.00

Side Kale Slaw

$3.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Side Maple Candied Carrots

$6.00

Side Mushroom Spaetzel

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Side Plain Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Sauerkraut

$2.00

Side Scoth Whiskey Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.00

Side Sourdough Points

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Zucchini

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Aqua Panna Bottle

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottled Coke

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Spicy Marg With Salt

$7.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

305 Gold River Ct, Basalt, CO 81621

Directions

