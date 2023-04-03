Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bull Creek Café & Grill 918 San Jacinto St.

No reviews yet

918 San Jacinto St.

Rosenberg, TX 77471

FOOD

STARTER

Armadillo Eggs

$8.50

Fresh spicy jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, bacon wrapped, deep fried and served with southwest ranch

Big Onion Rings

$8.25

Large rings fried crispy and served with our homemade Comeback sauce and ketchup

Fried Mushrooms

$9.50

Made to order and served with our homemade Comeback sauce and ranch

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.50

Made to order and served with our homemade Southwest ranch

Pork Springrolls 4

$6.99

Pork Springrolls 6

$9.25

Asian style pork and veggie springrolls served with a sweet chilli dipping sauce. Select from an order of 4 or 6

Fried Zucchini

$9.75

Made to order and served with our homemade ranch

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Creamy dip made in house, served with tortilla chips

South West Eggrolls

$11.75

Crispy flour tortillas stuffed with smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño jack cheese, chopped red peppers and spinach. Served with our homemade southwest ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.75

Chili con Queso

$8.50

Homemade Chili con Queso with tortilla chips

Chips and Salsa

$5.75

Homemade Salsa with fresh tortilla chips

Supreme Nachos

Fresh Tortilla Chips piled high, topped with Ground Beef, Chicken Breast or Pulled Pork with b.b.q. sauce, cheese blend, homemade chili con queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos. Any additional toppings are extra.

"Notcho" Fries

Steak FRIES piled high, topped with Ground Beef, Chicken Breast or Pulled Pork with b.b.q. sauce, cheese blend, homemade chili con queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos. Any additional toppings are extra.

Boneless Wings 7

$10.50

Chicken breast wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Traditional Buffalo style, Sweet Thai Chili or B.B.Q. (ONE Sauce Per 7 Wings)

Boneless Wings 14

$17.99

Chicken breast wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Traditional Buffalo style, Sweet Thai Chili or B.B.Q. (ONE Sauce Per 7 Wings)

Fresh Yeast Rolls

$2.75

three rolls served with real butter

1/2 Fried Mushrooms

$6.25

1/2 Fried Pickles

$6.25

1/2 Fried Zuccini

$6.25

App Plater 3

$14.99

App Plater 4

$18.99

SALADS

Brazos Steak Salad

$16.75

6oz sirloin steak over spinach & house greens, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, with your choice of dressing

Bull Creek Salad

$14.99

Grilled or Breaded Chicken Breast or Grilled Gulf Shrimp over house greens (fresh romaine and leaf lettuce) topped with tomato, red onion, cucumber, boiled egg, jack cheese, croutons and choice of dressing. Grilled or Breaded Chicken 14.99 Grilled Shrimp 15.25

Salmon Salad

$17.75

Mesquite grilled salmon over house greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, parmesan, with your choice of dressing.

House Side Salad

$4.75

Fresh house greens, tomato, onion, cucumber and fresh croutons with your choice of one dressing

Bull Creek Salad (no meat)

$8.99

HOMEMADE SOUP

CHICKEN TORTILLA

$6.75+

OTHER SOUP OF DAY

$6.75+

Cup Soup & Side Sal Combo

$10.75

Bowl Soup & Side Sal Combo

$12.99

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Build Your Own BC Burger

$13.99

½ pound Certified Angus Beef handmade patty, Mesquite grilled to order, served “All The Way” with real mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion and kosher pickles.

Bleu Burger

$15.99

½ pound Black Angus burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.99

½ pound Black Angus burger topped with sauteed mushrooms & onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Southwest Burger

$15.99

½ pound Black Angus burger topped with jalapenos, fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, pepper jack cheese and mayonnaise

Sliders Trio

$14.99

Choose from: Black Angus Beef with mustard, Grilled Chicken with mayo, Pulled Pork with bbq sauce. Topped with onions and pickles. Beef with Cheddar cheese, Chicken with Provolone cheese *Additional toppings are extra.

The Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Choose Grilled or Breaded chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayonnaise and provolone cheese on white sourdough bun

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Breaded and tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our homemade ranch.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.75

Mesquite grilled and slow-roasted pork topped with our homemade BBQ sauce and fresh coleslaw, onions, pickles.

WRAPS & TACOS

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Spicy breaded chicken strips with lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack and our homemade ranch.

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Three (3) seasoned fried or grilled catfish tacos in corn tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and our spicy cilantro sauce. Just the right amount of spice! (fish tacos are not served in singles)

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.99

2 crispy corn tacos filled with slow-roasted pork in our homemade BBQ sauce topped with red onions and coleslaw

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$15.50

Two (2) grilled or fried domestic Gulf shrimp Tacos in corn tortillas. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and our spicy cilantro sauce

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, lettuce, pepper jack cheese and our southwest ranch

BLT Chk Wrap

$13.50

FROM THE GRILL

Sirloin Steak 8oz

$16.99

8oz Angus Beef top sirloin steak, cut in house, lightly seasoned, mesquite grilled, hearty and flavorful

Sirloin Steak 6oz

$13.50

Rib-eye Steak 10oz

$28.99

10oz or 14oz Certified Angus Beef rib-eye, cut in house, marbleized, full of flavor and lightly seasoned to perfection. Add Grilled or Fried shrimp to any steak

Rib-eye Steak 14oz

$34.99

BC Hamburger Steak

$16.75

8oz of fresh chopped Angus Beef sirloin, mesquite grilled and topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions and brown gravy.

Grilled Pork Chop (2)

$16.99

Two (2) 6oz center cut bone-in chops, mesquite grilled to order and full of flavor

Grilled Pork Chop (1)

$12.99

Monterrey Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.99

Mesquite grilled and topped with monterey jack cheese, sauteed onions and mixed bell peppers and fresh pico de gallo.

Prime Pork Ribeye

$16.99

Tender pork steak, marbleized, juicy and grilled to perfection

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.50

Mesquite grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned and topped with a sun dried tomato pesto.

FAVORITE PLATES

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.50

Akaushi Angus Beef cutlet steak, hand-battered to order and topped with country gravy. Texas-sized!

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.99

Texas-sized chicken breast, hand-battered to order and topped with country gravy

Liver & Onions

$14.99

Generous portions of Calf Beef Liver, made to order and topped with sauteed onions and brown gravy

Bull Creek 3 Sides Plate

$12.99

Generous portions of our popular sides, select 3 sides. *Loaded Baked Potato or Sweet Potato Fries +$1.50 **Loaded Mashed Potatoes +$1 extra. *side salad not included with side plate.

Bull Creek 4 Sides Plate

$16.99

Generous portions of our popular sides, select 4 sides *Loaded Baked Potato or Sweet Potato Fries +$1.50 **Loaded Mashed Potatoes +$1 extra *side salad not included with side plate.

MEATLOAF *

$14.50

BEEF TIPS *

$14.50

CHICK STRIP (4)

$11.99

STEAK FINGERS (4)

$12.99

SEAFOOD

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Wild caught salmon lightly seasoned, Mesquite Grilled to order and topped with a sun dried tomato pesto. 8oz 1

Catfish Plate

$15.50

Fish filet seasoned then pan grilled or battered and deep fried. Grilled fish topped with a sun dried tomato pesto.

Shrimp Plate

$15.99

Six Fried or Grilled Domestic Gulf shrimp

Seafood Combo Plate

$19.50

Catfish filet and 4 Gulf Shrimp served pan grilled or deep fried to order. Grilled fish topped with sun dried tomato pesto. Tartar and cocktail sauce available upon request.

SIDES

Baked Potato

$5.50

topped with butter, sour cream, bacon, cheddar cheese

Baked Potato -Toppings on side

$3.00

Blackeyed Peas

$4.50

Carrots & Zucchini

$5.50

Cole Slaw

$4.00

FRESH FRIED OKRA

$5.25

hand battered in house and fried to order.

Fresh Yeast Rolls

$2.75

3 rolls served with real butter

House Side Salad

$4.75

Fresh house greens, tomato, onion, cucumber and fresh croutons with your choice of one dressing

LOADED MASHED POTATOES

$5.50

homemade mashed potatoes topped of with butter, sour cream, bacon and cheddar cheese.

MACARONI & CHEESEMacaroni & Cheese

$5.25

MASHED POTATOES

$4.99

OKRA & TOMATOES

$4.50

Onion Rings (3)

$4.25

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$5.25

sauteed green beans with bacon and onions.

Sauteed Spinach

$5.50

sauteed to order with garlic, salt and pepper

STEAK FRIES

$4.85

Steamed Broccoli

$5.50

steamed to order and topped off with butter.

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.75

EXTRAS

Avocado slices

$2.25

Buffalo Sauce 2oz

$1.75

BBQ Sauce 2oz

$1.75

Sweet Thai Chili sauce 2oz

$1.75

Cheese shredded

Ranch, Bleu Cheese

Jalapenos

$1.50

2oz pickled or fresh

Pico de gallo 4oz

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.00

2oz

Honey 2oz

$1.00

2oz

Salsa

4oz or 8oz

Tortilla Chips basket

$2.75

Sauteed Onion & Mushrooms

$3.50

Gravy

4oz or 8oz Country white or brown gravy

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.50

sauteed to order mushrooms

Sauteed Onions

$2.50

sauteed to order onions

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.25

1/2 BOILED EGG

$1.75

BACON STRIP (2)

$1.99

TOMATOES (3PC)

$1.75

CUCUMBERS (5PM)

$1.50

YEAST ROLL (1)

$0.95

4oz Queso*

$2.75

DESSERT

Homemade Cobbler

$4.99

Apple or Peach cobbler topped off with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.50

Yes it's really deep fried Blue Bell vanilla ice cream - Topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, raspberry sauce and a cherry!

Bread Pudding

$4.99

served warm and topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce 4

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.50

served warm and topped with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel

Key Lime Pie

$7.75

slice of pie topped with raspberry drizzle and whipped cream

Kid Ice Cream Scoop

$2.75

Root Beer Float w/ BlueBell

$5.25

KID ENTREES

KIDS STEAK FINGERS

$7.85

THREE STEAK FINGERS SERVED WITH ONE SIDE AND GRAVY

KID CHICKEN BITES

$6.85

CHICKEN BREAST BITES SERVED WITH ONE SIDE AND GRAVY

KID SLIDERS BEEF

$8.50

TWO BEEF SLIDERS WITH MUSTARD, PICKLES, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND ONE SIDE

KID SLIDERS CHICKEN

$8.50

TWO CHICKEN SLIDERS WITH MAYO, PICKLES, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND ONE SIDE

JR STEAK

$7.85

4oz SIRLON STEAK SERVED WTIH ONE SIDE

KID MAC & CHEESE

$6.75

HOMEMADE MACARONI & CHEESE AND ONE SIDE

LOLA NACHOS

$8.99

Fresh Tortilla Chips piled high, topped with Ground Beef, Chicken Breast or Pulled Pork with b.b.q. sauce, cheese blend, homemade chili con queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos.Any additional toppings are extra.

1/2 NOTCHO FRIES

$8.99

Half order of Steak Fries topped with Ground Beef, Chicken Breast or Pulled Pork with b.b.q. sauce, cheese blend, homemade chili con queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos. - any additional toppings are extra.

A LA CARTE

BC BURGER

$9.50

BLT SANDWICH

$7.75

BLUE BURGER

$10.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

Catfish Fried

$9.99

Catfish Grilled

$9.99

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$12.99

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$13.50

Chicken Strips (4)

$8.99

four chickenfingers battered and deep fried served with choice of gravy

DOZEN ROLLS

$9.99

Fish Tacos (3pc)

$13.99

THREE FISH TACOS

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.99

Grilled Pork Chop (1)

$7.99

Grilled Pork Chops (2)

$13.99

Fried Shrimp Ala Carte (6)

$8.99

6 grilled or deep fried shrmp

Grilled Shrimp Ala Carte(6)

$8.99

Liver & Onions (1pc)

$5.25

Monterrey Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

One Onion Ring (1)

$1.75

Prime Pork Ribeye (1)

$13.99

Rib-eye Steak 10oz

$23.99

Ribe-eye Steak 14oz

$26.99

Salmon Grilled

$15.99

Shrimp Taco (1) single

$4.75

ONE SINGLE SHRIMP TACO

SHRIMP TACOS (3)

$10.99

THREE SHRIMP TACOS

Sirloin Steak 6oz

$8.99

Sirloin Steak 8oz

$12.99

Slider Beef (single)

$4.25

Slider Chk (single)

$4.25

Slider Pork (single)

$4.25

SOUTH WEST BURGER

$10.99

SOUTH WEST WRAP

$9.99

Steak Fingers (4)

$8.99

four steak fingers battered and deep fried served with choice of gravy

THE Chicken Sandwich (1)

$9.50

Pork Chop Sandwich

$7.99

BEVERAGES

SODA

WATER N/C

COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

COKE ZERO SUGAR

$3.25

FANTA ORANGE

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

ROOT BEER BARQS

$3.25

DR PEPPER

$3.25

RED BULL

$4.50

RED BULL SF

$4.50

TEA/COFFEE/WATER

WATER N/C

ICED TEA UNSWEET

$3.25

ICED TEA SWEET

$3.25

COFFEE - REGULAR

$3.25

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.99

20oz Sweet Iced tea with a shot of fruit flavor

Flavored Soda

$3.99

HOT TEA

$3.25

Bottled Water 16oz

$2.25

Mineral Water

$3.50

Topo Chico

RED BULL

$4.50

RED BULL SF

$4.50

MILK/JUICE

MILK 16OZ

$2.85

JUICE ORANGE 16oz

$2.85

JUICE CRANBERRY 16oz

$2.85

JUICE PINEAPPLE 16oz

$2.85

KID MILK

$2.25

KID JUICE

$2.25

KIDS

KID SODA

$2.25

KID TEA

$2.25

KID MILK

$2.25

KID JUICE

$2.25

No Alcohol Cocktails

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

Virgin Margarita

$4.50

El Little Bandito (N/A)

$7.00

Tropical Punch (N/A)

$6.75

MERCH

SHIRTS

T-SHIRT XS

$18.00

T-SHIRT SMALL

$18.00

T-SHIRT MED

$18.00

T-SHIRT LARGE

$18.00

T-SHIRT XL

$18.00

T-SHIRT 3XL

$18.00

HATS

TBD

$19.00

BULK ITEMS

SIDES

DOZEN ROLLS

$9.99

B- MAC N CHEESE (8-10)

$43.00

B- MASHED POTATES (8-10)

$39.00

B- GREEN BEANS (8-10)

$43.00

B- OKRA & TOMATOES (8-10)

$39.00

B- SWEET POTATO FRIES (8-10)

$49.00

B- FRIED OKRA (8-10)

$49.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional homestyle café, grill and bar with a variety of options to satisfy everyone. A local favorite spot for our community to gather socialize and enjoy a great meal. Our menu ranges from mesquite grilled steaks cooked to perfection, huge juicy burgers, to a variety of fresh country style favorites including chicken fried steak and liver & onions. Located in old town Rosenberg just blocks from Historical Downtown Rosenberg and the Rosenberg Railroad Museum. Visit Rosenberg and plan on stopping by for a great meal! Homestyle meals take a little extra time to prepare but, are worth the wait. We are by no mean fast food and hope you make the time to enjoy one of our great meals.

Location

918 San Jacinto St., Rosenberg, TX 77471

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

