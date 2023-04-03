Bull Creek Café & Grill 918 San Jacinto St.

Restaurant info

Traditional homestyle café, grill and bar with a variety of options to satisfy everyone. A local favorite spot for our community to gather socialize and enjoy a great meal. Our menu ranges from mesquite grilled steaks cooked to perfection, huge juicy burgers, to a variety of fresh country style favorites including chicken fried steak and liver & onions. Located in old town Rosenberg just blocks from Historical Downtown Rosenberg and the Rosenberg Railroad Museum. Visit Rosenberg and plan on stopping by for a great meal! Homestyle meals take a little extra time to prepare but, are worth the wait. We are by no mean fast food and hope you make the time to enjoy one of our great meals.