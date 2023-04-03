Bull Creek Café & Grill 918 San Jacinto St.
918 San Jacinto St.
Rosenberg, TX 77471
FOOD
STARTER
Armadillo Eggs
Fresh spicy jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, bacon wrapped, deep fried and served with southwest ranch
Big Onion Rings
Large rings fried crispy and served with our homemade Comeback sauce and ketchup
Fried Mushrooms
Made to order and served with our homemade Comeback sauce and ranch
Fried Pickle Chips
Made to order and served with our homemade Southwest ranch
Pork Springrolls 4
Pork Springrolls 6
Asian style pork and veggie springrolls served with a sweet chilli dipping sauce. Select from an order of 4 or 6
Fried Zucchini
Made to order and served with our homemade ranch
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy dip made in house, served with tortilla chips
South West Eggrolls
Crispy flour tortillas stuffed with smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño jack cheese, chopped red peppers and spinach. Served with our homemade southwest ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Chili con Queso
Homemade Chili con Queso with tortilla chips
Chips and Salsa
Homemade Salsa with fresh tortilla chips
Supreme Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips piled high, topped with Ground Beef, Chicken Breast or Pulled Pork with b.b.q. sauce, cheese blend, homemade chili con queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos. Any additional toppings are extra.
"Notcho" Fries
Steak FRIES piled high, topped with Ground Beef, Chicken Breast or Pulled Pork with b.b.q. sauce, cheese blend, homemade chili con queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos. Any additional toppings are extra.
Boneless Wings 7
Chicken breast wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Traditional Buffalo style, Sweet Thai Chili or B.B.Q. (ONE Sauce Per 7 Wings)
Boneless Wings 14
Chicken breast wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Traditional Buffalo style, Sweet Thai Chili or B.B.Q. (ONE Sauce Per 7 Wings)
Fresh Yeast Rolls
three rolls served with real butter
1/2 Fried Mushrooms
1/2 Fried Pickles
1/2 Fried Zuccini
App Plater 3
App Plater 4
SALADS
Brazos Steak Salad
6oz sirloin steak over spinach & house greens, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, with your choice of dressing
Bull Creek Salad
Grilled or Breaded Chicken Breast or Grilled Gulf Shrimp over house greens (fresh romaine and leaf lettuce) topped with tomato, red onion, cucumber, boiled egg, jack cheese, croutons and choice of dressing. Grilled or Breaded Chicken 14.99 Grilled Shrimp 15.25
Salmon Salad
Mesquite grilled salmon over house greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, parmesan, with your choice of dressing.
House Side Salad
Fresh house greens, tomato, onion, cucumber and fresh croutons with your choice of one dressing
Bull Creek Salad (no meat)
HOMEMADE SOUP
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
Build Your Own BC Burger
½ pound Certified Angus Beef handmade patty, Mesquite grilled to order, served “All The Way” with real mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion and kosher pickles.
Bleu Burger
½ pound Black Angus burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
½ pound Black Angus burger topped with sauteed mushrooms & onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Southwest Burger
½ pound Black Angus burger topped with jalapenos, fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, pepper jack cheese and mayonnaise
Sliders Trio
Choose from: Black Angus Beef with mustard, Grilled Chicken with mayo, Pulled Pork with bbq sauce. Topped with onions and pickles. Beef with Cheddar cheese, Chicken with Provolone cheese *Additional toppings are extra.
The Chicken Sandwich
Choose Grilled or Breaded chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayonnaise and provolone cheese on white sourdough bun
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce. Topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our homemade ranch.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Mesquite grilled and slow-roasted pork topped with our homemade BBQ sauce and fresh coleslaw, onions, pickles.
WRAPS & TACOS
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
Spicy breaded chicken strips with lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack and our homemade ranch.
Fish Tacos
Three (3) seasoned fried or grilled catfish tacos in corn tortillas topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and our spicy cilantro sauce. Just the right amount of spice! (fish tacos are not served in singles)
Pulled Pork Tacos
2 crispy corn tacos filled with slow-roasted pork in our homemade BBQ sauce topped with red onions and coleslaw
Shrimp Tacos (2)
Two (2) grilled or fried domestic Gulf shrimp Tacos in corn tortillas. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and our spicy cilantro sauce
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, lettuce, pepper jack cheese and our southwest ranch
BLT Chk Wrap
FROM THE GRILL
Sirloin Steak 8oz
8oz Angus Beef top sirloin steak, cut in house, lightly seasoned, mesquite grilled, hearty and flavorful
Sirloin Steak 6oz
Rib-eye Steak 10oz
10oz or 14oz Certified Angus Beef rib-eye, cut in house, marbleized, full of flavor and lightly seasoned to perfection. Add Grilled or Fried shrimp to any steak
Rib-eye Steak 14oz
BC Hamburger Steak
8oz of fresh chopped Angus Beef sirloin, mesquite grilled and topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions and brown gravy.
Grilled Pork Chop (2)
Two (2) 6oz center cut bone-in chops, mesquite grilled to order and full of flavor
Grilled Pork Chop (1)
Monterrey Grilled Chicken Breast
Mesquite grilled and topped with monterey jack cheese, sauteed onions and mixed bell peppers and fresh pico de gallo.
Prime Pork Ribeye
Tender pork steak, marbleized, juicy and grilled to perfection
Grilled Chicken Breast
Mesquite grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned and topped with a sun dried tomato pesto.
FAVORITE PLATES
Chicken Fried Steak
Akaushi Angus Beef cutlet steak, hand-battered to order and topped with country gravy. Texas-sized!
Chicken Fried Chicken
Texas-sized chicken breast, hand-battered to order and topped with country gravy
Liver & Onions
Generous portions of Calf Beef Liver, made to order and topped with sauteed onions and brown gravy
Bull Creek 3 Sides Plate
Generous portions of our popular sides, select 3 sides. *Loaded Baked Potato or Sweet Potato Fries +$1.50 **Loaded Mashed Potatoes +$1 extra. *side salad not included with side plate.
Bull Creek 4 Sides Plate
Generous portions of our popular sides, select 4 sides *Loaded Baked Potato or Sweet Potato Fries +$1.50 **Loaded Mashed Potatoes +$1 extra *side salad not included with side plate.
MEATLOAF *
BEEF TIPS *
CHICK STRIP (4)
STEAK FINGERS (4)
SEAFOOD
Grilled Salmon
Wild caught salmon lightly seasoned, Mesquite Grilled to order and topped with a sun dried tomato pesto. 8oz 1
Catfish Plate
Fish filet seasoned then pan grilled or battered and deep fried. Grilled fish topped with a sun dried tomato pesto.
Shrimp Plate
Six Fried or Grilled Domestic Gulf shrimp
Seafood Combo Plate
Catfish filet and 4 Gulf Shrimp served pan grilled or deep fried to order. Grilled fish topped with sun dried tomato pesto. Tartar and cocktail sauce available upon request.
SIDES
Baked Potato
topped with butter, sour cream, bacon, cheddar cheese
Baked Potato -Toppings on side
Blackeyed Peas
Carrots & Zucchini
Cole Slaw
FRESH FRIED OKRA
hand battered in house and fried to order.
Fresh Yeast Rolls
3 rolls served with real butter
House Side Salad
Fresh house greens, tomato, onion, cucumber and fresh croutons with your choice of one dressing
LOADED MASHED POTATOES
homemade mashed potatoes topped of with butter, sour cream, bacon and cheddar cheese.
MACARONI & CHEESEMacaroni & Cheese
MASHED POTATOES
OKRA & TOMATOES
Onion Rings (3)
SAUTEED GREEN BEANS
sauteed green beans with bacon and onions.
Sauteed Spinach
sauteed to order with garlic, salt and pepper
STEAK FRIES
Steamed Broccoli
steamed to order and topped off with butter.
SWEET POTATO FRIES
EXTRAS
Avocado slices
Buffalo Sauce 2oz
BBQ Sauce 2oz
Sweet Thai Chili sauce 2oz
Cheese shredded
Ranch, Bleu Cheese
Jalapenos
2oz pickled or fresh
Pico de gallo 4oz
Sour Cream
2oz
Honey 2oz
2oz
Salsa
4oz or 8oz
Tortilla Chips basket
Sauteed Onion & Mushrooms
Gravy
4oz or 8oz Country white or brown gravy
Sauteed Mushrooms
sauteed to order mushrooms
Sauteed Onions
sauteed to order onions
Grilled Jalapeno
1/2 BOILED EGG
BACON STRIP (2)
TOMATOES (3PC)
CUCUMBERS (5PM)
YEAST ROLL (1)
4oz Queso*
DESSERT
Homemade Cobbler
Apple or Peach cobbler topped off with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream
Fried Ice Cream
Yes it's really deep fried Blue Bell vanilla ice cream - Topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, raspberry sauce and a cherry!
Bread Pudding
served warm and topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce 4
Chocolate Lava Cake
served warm and topped with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel
Key Lime Pie
slice of pie topped with raspberry drizzle and whipped cream
Kid Ice Cream Scoop
Root Beer Float w/ BlueBell
KID ENTREES
KIDS STEAK FINGERS
THREE STEAK FINGERS SERVED WITH ONE SIDE AND GRAVY
KID CHICKEN BITES
CHICKEN BREAST BITES SERVED WITH ONE SIDE AND GRAVY
KID SLIDERS BEEF
TWO BEEF SLIDERS WITH MUSTARD, PICKLES, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND ONE SIDE
KID SLIDERS CHICKEN
TWO CHICKEN SLIDERS WITH MAYO, PICKLES, PROVOLONE CHEESE AND ONE SIDE
JR STEAK
4oz SIRLON STEAK SERVED WTIH ONE SIDE
KID MAC & CHEESE
HOMEMADE MACARONI & CHEESE AND ONE SIDE
LOLA NACHOS
Fresh Tortilla Chips piled high, topped with Ground Beef, Chicken Breast or Pulled Pork with b.b.q. sauce, cheese blend, homemade chili con queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos.Any additional toppings are extra.
1/2 NOTCHO FRIES
Half order of Steak Fries topped with Ground Beef, Chicken Breast or Pulled Pork with b.b.q. sauce, cheese blend, homemade chili con queso, sour cream, pico de gallo and pickled jalapenos. - any additional toppings are extra.
A LA CARTE
BC BURGER
BLT SANDWICH
BLUE BURGER
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Catfish Fried
Catfish Grilled
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Chicken Strips (4)
four chickenfingers battered and deep fried served with choice of gravy
DOZEN ROLLS
Fish Tacos (3pc)
THREE FISH TACOS
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Pork Chop (1)
Grilled Pork Chops (2)
Fried Shrimp Ala Carte (6)
6 grilled or deep fried shrmp
Grilled Shrimp Ala Carte(6)
Liver & Onions (1pc)
Monterrey Grilled Chicken Breast
Mushroom Swiss Burger
One Onion Ring (1)
Prime Pork Ribeye (1)
Rib-eye Steak 10oz
Ribe-eye Steak 14oz
Salmon Grilled
Shrimp Taco (1) single
ONE SINGLE SHRIMP TACO
SHRIMP TACOS (3)
THREE SHRIMP TACOS
Sirloin Steak 6oz
Sirloin Steak 8oz
Slider Beef (single)
Slider Chk (single)
Slider Pork (single)
SOUTH WEST BURGER
SOUTH WEST WRAP
Steak Fingers (4)
four steak fingers battered and deep fried served with choice of gravy
THE Chicken Sandwich (1)
Pork Chop Sandwich
BEVERAGES
SODA
TEA/COFFEE/WATER
MILK/JUICE
No Alcohol Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Traditional homestyle café, grill and bar with a variety of options to satisfy everyone. A local favorite spot for our community to gather socialize and enjoy a great meal. Our menu ranges from mesquite grilled steaks cooked to perfection, huge juicy burgers, to a variety of fresh country style favorites including chicken fried steak and liver & onions. Located in old town Rosenberg just blocks from Historical Downtown Rosenberg and the Rosenberg Railroad Museum. Visit Rosenberg and plan on stopping by for a great meal! Homestyle meals take a little extra time to prepare but, are worth the wait. We are by no mean fast food and hope you make the time to enjoy one of our great meals.
