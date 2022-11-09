Bulldoc Korean Fusion imageView gallery
Korean
Chicken

Bulldoc Korean Fusion Fresno

883 Reviews

$

3039 E Campus Pointe Dr

Fresno, CA 93710

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Family Meal Deal *Fried Rice*12 Wings*6 Drums
Bibimbob

Appetizers/Starters

Takoyaki (5 pcs)

$8.95
Shrimp Shumai

$8.95
Popcorn Shrimp

$13.95
Potstickers

$11.95
Pa-jeon

$7.95
French Fries

$5.95
Spicy Fries

$6.95
Seasoned Fries

$7.95
Zucchini Fries

$6.95

Spicy Zucchini Fries

$7.95
Seasoned Zucchini Fries

$8.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Spicy Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95
Edamame

$6.95
Fried Calamari

$14.95

Korean Fusion

Bulldoc

$16.95
Ttokbokki (Kimari 2pcs)

$14.95
Chicken Katsu, Coleslaw

$13.95
Korean Tacos

$12.95
Bibimbob

$14.95
Bulgogi

$18.95
House Fried Rice

$12.95
Sliders

$11.95
Pork Buns

$13.95

Korean Noodles

Jajangmyeon

$12.95
Naengmyeon

$11.95
Udon Noodle Soup

$10.95
Jabchae

$15.95
Jjam Ppong

$14.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Fried Chicken

Wings

$11.95+
Drums

$11.95+
Strips

$11.95+
Boneless Wings

$11.95+
Combo

$11.95+
Family Meal Deal *Fried Rice*12 Wings*6 Drums

$36.95

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.95

Pickled Radish

$2.95

Steamed Rice

$2.95

Miso Soup

$2.95

Kimchi

$3.95

Add Ons

Fried Egg Add On

$2.50

Tofu Add On

$2.95

Glass Noodles 8 oz Add On

$3.00

Chicken Sautéed 6 oz. Add On

$3.95

Bulgogi Sautéed 6 oz. Add On

$4.95

SHRIMP Sautéed 3 oz. Add On

$5.95

Crispy Chicken (4 strips) Add On

$5.95

Extra Kimari (fried seaweed roll)

$1.00

Yellow Daikon (6 pcs)

$1.50

Extra Katsu Chicken (1 pc) Add on

$5.95

Extra Dressing

Extra Japanese Mayo

$1.50

Extra Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Extra Katsu Sauce

$1.50

Extra Bibimbob Sauce

$1.50

Extra Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Extra Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sriracha

$0.50

Extra Soy Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sauce

Soy Garlic Extra Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Extra Sauce

$1.50

Sweet Honey Extra Sauce

$1.50Out of stock

K-Soy Extra Sauce

$1.50

K-Spicy Extra Sauce

$1.50

K-BBQ Extra Sauce

$1.50

Honey Butter Extra Sauce

$1.50

Extra Bibimbob Sauce

$1.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Beer

Modelo

$5.00+

Blue Moon

$5.00+

Asahi

$6.00+

Michelob Ultra

$5.00+

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$5.00+

BH Sunny Haze

$6.00+

BH Mango IPA

$6.00+

Full Circle Juicy NE IPA

$6.00+

Full Circle ILA VANILLA IPA

$6.00+

Sapporo

$6.00+

Mind Haze IPA

$6.00+

805 Firestone Walker

$5.00+

Corona

$5.00

Terra

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Tsingtao

$5.00

Kirin

$5.00

Orion Draft

$5.00

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Water

Orange Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

Powerade

$3.50

S. Pellegrino Sparking Mineral Water

$3.50

Calpico

$4.95

Green Tea (Hot)

$3.50

Korean Coffee (Hot)

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Stewart's

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Chardonnay (Kendall Jackson)

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Reisling

$7.00

Pink Sparkling Moscato

$7.00

Sparkling Moscato

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Soju Bottles/Shots

Chamisul Soju (Bottle)

$13.00

Jinor Red (Bottle)

$13.00

Jinro Blue (Bottle)

$13.00

SHORT SLEEVE SHIRT

X-SMALL

$25.00

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00

LARGE

$25.00

X-LARGE

$25.00

2X-LARGE

$25.00

LONG SLEEVE SHIRT

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00

LARGE

$25.00

HAT - ONE SIZE FITS ALL

BULLDOC HAT - ONE SIZE

$25.00

BULLDOC BAG

BULLDOC BAG

$20.00

KOREAN TACO 2PC

TACO WED 2 PCS

$6.00

PORK BUN (2PC)

PORKBUN WED 2PCS

$6.00

SLIDER (2PC)

SLIDER WED 2 PCS

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

UNFORGETTABLE TASTE & FLAVOR Every Bulldoc cuisine is carefully prepared with the freshest ingredients using our signature Bulldoc sauces bursting with flavor. An amazing dish makes for unforgettable experience. Try a taste sensation like no other. Because it’s not just Korean food, it’s Bulldoc!

Website

Location

3039 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno, CA 93710

Directions

