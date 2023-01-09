Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bull Hollow Barbecue & Catering

review star

No reviews yet

1400 Grand Avenue

Billings, MT 59102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Taco
Pulled Pork Sammich
Tri-Tip Melt

Lunch

A 6" corn tortilla is smothered in our house birria consomme, then stuffed with freshly smoked pulled pork, and Monterey jack cheese. The taco is then fried until crispy on the outside. Add a side of birria consomme for a perfect taco experience.
Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$4.00

If there was a king of tacos birria style would be it! Ours rules with smoked pork butt that has been melded with cheese on a freshly consomme infused fried corn tortilla. Dipping is a must for this taco so be sure to get a side of birria consomme!

Birria Consomme

$2.00
Tri-Tip Melt

Tri-Tip Melt

$15.00

Thinly sliced smoked tri-tip melted with cheddar cheese. Add our horseradish sauce, bbq sauce, or for a little extra, hatch chile queso.

Pulled Pork Sammich

Pulled Pork Sammich

$15.00

Rubbed with our house seasoning these butts are stick smoked with oak which gives them incredible flavor. The right amount off bbq sauce is added to the pulled pork so that you still get that great flavor and not just sauce. Top it off with our slaw. Comes with a side of hand cut fries or smoked mac.

side of fries

$4.00

Hand cut and fried until soft on the inside and crispy on the outside!

side of mac

$4.00

Made from scratch making our mac oh so creamy. Smoked because who doesn't want more smoke from a bbq place?

Beverage

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Using our custom smoker we infuse our pork, beef, and mac with oak flavor! Try our pulled pork in a birria taco or in a sandwich. Have a tri-tip melt with hatch chile queso on top! Our sandwiches come with either smoked mac or hand cut french fries! Enjoy!

Website

Location

1400 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT 59102

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sam & Louie's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant Billings MT
orange starNo Reviews
1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240 Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
The Granary
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Poly Drive Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - 5th & Grand
orange starNo Reviews
1325 5th Street West Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Elegant Spatula Bakery and Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1139 North 27th Street Suite B Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Chen’s Express-chinese kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
111 SOUTH 24TH WEST S14 Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
CJ's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2455 Central Avenue Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Billings

Bull Mountain Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,455
2376 Main Street Suite 818 Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Tippy Cow Cafe
orange star4.5 • 600
279 E Airport Rd Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
orange star4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - N 27th St
orange star4.5 • 575
1211 N 27th St Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Walkers Grill
orange star4.5 • 434
2700 1st Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - Shiloh
orange star4.5 • 263
802 Shiloh Crossing Boulevard Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Billings
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston