Bull Hollow Barbecue & Catering
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Using our custom smoker we infuse our pork, beef, and mac with oak flavor! Try our pulled pork in a birria taco or in a sandwich. Have a tri-tip melt with hatch chile queso on top! Our sandwiches come with either smoked mac or hand cut french fries! Enjoy!
Location
1400 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT 59102
