Bull Market

review star

No reviews yet

4807 S. HIMES AVENUE

TAMPA, FL 33611

Order Again

Popular Items

1/4 Lb. Burger

SMALL BITES & SIDES

Fried Pork Dumplings

$6.25

Bang Bang Crispy Shrimp Bites

$8.50
Miso Glazed Crispy Shrimp Bites

$8.50

Buffalo Crispy Shrimp Bites

$8.50

Crispy Veggie Spring Roll

$5.00

Carrot, Broccoli, Scallion, Red and Green Cabbage with Yellow Curry Seasoning

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

Small Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$5.50

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$9.25

Mac N Cheese Bowl

$5.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.99

French Fries

$4.00

Tator Tots

$5.00

Veggie Medley (Onion, Carrot, Broccoli, Mushroom)

$4.00

Side Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Side Kimchi

$4.99

Side Sweet Potato Mash

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Yam Noodles

$3.00

Side White Rice

$2.50

Side Brown Rice

$2.50

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Garlic Parmesan Tots

$6.00

Old Bay Fries

$5.00

Old Bay Tots

$6.00

6 Eggs W Cheese Scramble

$8.00

4 Strips Crispy Bacon

$3.00

HOUSE BOWLS

Miso Salmon Bowl

$13.99

Grilled Salmon with Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Sweet Potato Mash, Roasted Broccoli, Brown Rice and Miso Ponzu.

General Tso Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Seasoned Crispy Chicken, Broccoli, Caramelized Onions, White Rice & General Tso Sauce.

Ginger Beef Bowl

$12.50

Saute Marinated Beef with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Carrots, Spinach, White Rice, Topped with an Egg Served with Korean Go Chu Jang Sauce.

Spicy Pork Bowl

$12.50

Marinated Spicy Pork with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Carrots, Spinach and White Rice, Topped with an egg served with Korean Go Chu Jang Sauce.

Grilled Chicken & Noodle Bowl

$11.50

Grilled Chicken with Roasted Carrots and Broccoli, Caramelized Onions, Yam Noodles and Sesame Soy.

Crispy Tori Katsu Bowl

$11.50

Crispy Chicken with Roasted Carrots, Broccoli, Sweet Potato Mash, White Rice and Bull Sauce.

Bull Bowl

$13.50

Beef Tips with Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Sweet Potato Mash and White Rice, Topped with Fried Egg, Ginger Cream.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.50

Grilled Shrimp with Pickled Red Onions, Edamame, Kale Quinoa Salad Mix with Carrots and Red Cabbage, Miso Ponzu.

Buddha Bowl

$11.50

Crispy Tofu with Pickled Red Onions, Edamame, Sweet Potato Mash, Kale Quinoa Salad Mix with Carrots and Red Cabbage, Yam Noodles, Green Goddess.

Tofu General Tso Bowl

$11.50

Champa Bay Bowl

$14.99

crispy bang bang shrimp, ginger beef over brussel sprouts and white rice with caramelized onions and broccoli served with bull sauce

Bull Market Salad

$7.50

sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar, red cabbage over spinach and romaine with choice of dressing

Bayshore Salad

$8.75

avocado, edamame, pickled red onions and mango over kale and spinach served with miso ponzu dressing

Thai Red Curry Bowl

$13.50

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWLS

Regular Bowl

$10.99
Large Bowl

$14.99

TACOS

Korean Tacos

$10.25

Crispy Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$10.25

Steak Supreme Tacos

$10.25

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

1/4 Lb. Burger

$8.50
1/2 Lb. Burger

$11.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Ginger Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Salmon Sandwich

$12.95
Bull Burger

$10.95

1/4# of our house blended short rib/brisket/chuck on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, cheddar cheese, house cured miso bacon and topped with bull sauce. Come with fries.

EXTRA SAUCES

XX Bull Sauce

$0.75

XX Bull Sauce x2

$1.00

XX Sesame Soy

$0.75

XX Sesame Soy x2

$1.00

XX Green Goddess

$0.75

XX Green Goddess x2

$1.00

XX Spicy Mayo

$0.75

XX Spicy Mayo x2

$1.00

XX Ginger Cream

$0.75

XX Ginger Cream x2

$1.00

XX Katsu

$0.75

XX Katsu x2

$1.00

XX Avocado Cream

$0.75

XX Avocado Cream x2

$1.00

XX Spicy Sauce

$0.75

XX Spicy Sauce x2

$1.00

XX Go Chu Jong

$0.75

XX Go Chu Jong x2

$1.00

XX Gen Tso Sauce

$0.75

XX Gen Tso Sauce x2

$1.00

XX Miso Ponzu

$0.75

XX Miso Ponzu X2

$1.00

X X Sauce 8oz

$5.00

XX Sauce 16 Oz

$8.00

XX Sauce 32 Oz

$16.00

KIDS

Kid Crispy Shrimp & Fries

$8.99
Chicken Fingers & Fries

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Fries

$6.00

Mac N Cheese Bowl

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4807 S. HIMES AVENUE, TAMPA, FL 33611

