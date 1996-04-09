Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American

Bull Mountain Grille

1,455 Reviews

$$

2376 Main Street Suite 818

Billings, MT 59105

Starters/Sides UE

Bull Skins

$15.58

Potato skins topped with queso cheese, bacon bits and diced green onions. Served with a side of fresh local salsa.

Wagon Wheels

$9.88

Calamari

$16.78

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$16.78

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.18

Spicy Pickle Fries

$14.38

Garlic Parmesan Fries Appetizer

$10.78

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$19.18

Cow Pasture Platter

$19.18

Baked Potato

$3.58

Fries

$3.58

Mashed Potatoes

$3.58

Onion Rings

$4.77

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.98

Rice Pilaf

$3.58

Side of Parmesan Garlic Fries

$4.78

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.38

Seasonal Veggies

$3.58

Side Bordelaise

$1.08

Side Ranch

$0.55

Potato Salad

$3.58

Side of Queso Cheese

$1.10

From The Range UE

Bull Mountain Rancher

$31.18

Trailhead Ribeye

$40.78+

Filet Mignon

$35.98+

Chicken Fried Steak

$26.38

Bison Salisbury Steak

$23.98

Side of Ranch

$0.60

Add Breaded Shrimp

$8.40

Add Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.18

Add Cajun Shrimp

$8.40

Add Garlic Shrimp

$8.40

Add Slather

$3.28

Add King Salmon

$10.80

Add Loaded

$3.58

Side Brown Gravy

$0.30

Side Cream Gravy

$0.30

Burgers/Chicken Dinner UE

1/2lb Black & Bleu Burger

$20.38

1/2lb Bunkhouse Burger

$21.58

1/2lb Campfire Burger

$19.18

1/2lb Bacon Cheddar Burger

$18.58

1/2lb Cowboy Burger

$17.98

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.78

1/2lb Mushroom Swiss

$18.58

1/2lb Aloha

$17.98

1/4lb Bacon Cheddar

$16.78

1/4lb Campfire Burger

$17.38

1/4lb Black & Bleu Burger

$17.98

1/4lb Bunkhouse Burger

$19.18

1/4lb Cowboy Burger

$14.98

1/4lb Aloha Burger

$17.38

1/4lb Mushroom Swiss

$16.78

Soup & Salad Dinner UE

Bull Mountain Steak Salad

$21.58

Tender Tips Salad

$22.78

Caesar Salad

$14.38

Chicken Salad

$17.98

Bowl Soup

$7.18

Cup Soup

$4.78

Side Salad

$4.78

Side Caesar

$7.18

Queso Style Steak Salad

$22.78

Quart of Soup

$15.60

Large Garden Salad

$13.18

Soup & Garden Salad

$13.18

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$14.38

Chicken/Pork/Fin UE

Bull Mountain Fish Fry

$21.58

Breaded Shrimp

$25.18

Chicken Strips Entree

$20.38

Pork Rancher

$25.18

Chicken Fried Chicken

$25.18

King Salmon

$29.98

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$22.78

Pasta UE

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Alfredo

$22.78

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$17.98

Pulled Pork Mac N' Cheese

$25.18

BBQ Brisket Mac N' Cheese

$25.18

Kids UE

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.78

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.23

Kids Mac

$7.13

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.58

Kids Burger

$10.78

Kids Chicken Breast

$8.78

Dessert UE

Molten Lava Cake

$10.78

Calf Pie

$11.98

Cheesecake

$9.58

Homemade Bread Pudding

$10.78

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.18

Huckleberry Shortcake

$8.38

Ice Cream-1 Scoop

$3.28

Ice Cream-2 Scoop Sundae

$5.48

Sandwiches

BLT

$15.58

Brisket Sandwich

$17.98

Patty Melt

$17.98

Hot Roast Beef

$15.58

Prime Rib Sandwich

$21.58

French Dip

$17.98

Turkey Bacon Melt

$16.78

Bull Mountain Cheese Steak

$20.38

Club Sandwich

$17.98

Hot Ham & Cheese

$16.78

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.94

Diet Pepsi

$3.94

Sierra Mist

$3.94

Mountain Dew

$3.94

Dr. Pepper

$3.94

Huckleberry Soda

$3.94

Lemonade

$3.94

Raspberry Tea

$3.94

Ice-Tea

$3.94

Sweet Tea

$3.94

Root Beer

$5.98

Coffee

$3.94
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a locally owned restaurant, we pride ourselves on being "A Real Montana Steakhouse". We feature hand-cut steaks, unique pasta dishes, and seafood. Made from scratch soups, sauces, and desserts. We use local Montana products in our menu and our recipes, whenever possible. We have upscale food and service at affordable prices. You feel comfortable as soon as you walk through the door, whether in a suit or a T-Shirt, shorts, or jeans. We've been bringing Montana to your plate since 2009!

2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings, MT 59105

Bull Mountain Grille image
Bull Mountain Grille image
Bull Mountain Grille image

