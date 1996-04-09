Steakhouses
American
Bull Mountain Grille
1,455 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are a locally owned restaurant, we pride ourselves on being "A Real Montana Steakhouse". We feature hand-cut steaks, unique pasta dishes, and seafood. Made from scratch soups, sauces, and desserts. We use local Montana products in our menu and our recipes, whenever possible. We have upscale food and service at affordable prices. You feel comfortable as soon as you walk through the door, whether in a suit or a T-Shirt, shorts, or jeans. We've been bringing Montana to your plate since 2009!
2376 Main Street Suite 818, Billings, MT 59105
