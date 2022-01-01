Seafood
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets. 211 Atlantic Ave
634 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
211 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frog Bar and Grill - 221 Wicomico Street
No Reviews
221 Wicomico Street Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ocean City
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurant
More near Ocean City