Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets. imageView gallery
Seafood
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets. 211 Atlantic Ave

634 Reviews

$$

211 Atlantic Ave

Ocean City, MD 21842

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Cake
Open Pit Beef
Wings

Shares & Tasters

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Plain, Texas, or BBQ served w/Fries, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Blue Cheese

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$14.00

Blue Crab Swimming in a Cheesy, Creamy, Seasoned Blend of Goodness, Served w/ an Old-Bay Baguette.

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Old-Bay, Mild, Hot, BBQ, Mango-Habanero, Honey-Sriracha, Curry-Lemon, & General-Tso's, w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese

Nachos Grande

Nachos Grande

$15.00

BBQ Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar & Jalapeño w/ Sour Cream

Fries

Fries

$4.00+

Naked

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Texas Pete, Bacon, Cheddar & Jalapeno

Garlic Splash

Garlic Splash

$9.00

Garlic, Butter, Crushed Red Pepper & Parmesan Cheese

Texas Cheddar

Texas Cheddar

$8.00

Texas Pete & Cheddar

Bacon Cheddar

Bacon Cheddar

$8.00

Bacon & Cheddar

Cheddar Fries

Cheddar Fries

$7.00

Cheddar Cheese

Shark Bait

Shark Bait

$11.00

Mahi Mahi fish fingers flash fried to perfection. Served with a side of slaw and our Cajun tartar sauce.

Shell Bar

Shrimp Special

Shrimp Special

$29.00

1 Lb EZ Peel 16-20 Shrimp, Served w/ Cocktail, Lemon, Coleslaw & 2 Sodas

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Seasoned & Served w/ Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Chilled Shrimp

Chilled Shrimp

$9.00

Served w/ Cocktail Sauce

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$9.00

House Breading Served w/ Mango - habanero Sauce

1/2 Dozen Oyster

1/2 Dozen Oyster

$12.00Out of stock

Naked - Served w/ Cocktail & Lemon Steamed - Served w/ Butter & Lemon

1/2 Dozen Clams

1/2 Dozen Clams

$9.00

Naked - Served w/ Cocktail & Lemon Steamed - Served w/ Butter & Lemon Clams Casino - Baked, Served w/ Butter & Lemon

1/2 lb steamed Shrimp

1/2 lb steamed Shrimp

$13.00

1/2 lbs. EZ Peel 16/20, Served w/ Cocktail, Lemon & Coleslaw

1 lb steamed Shrimp

1 lb steamed Shrimp

$25.00

1 lbs. EZ Peel 16/20, Served w/ Cocktail, Lemon & Coleslaw

Fried Oysters

$13.00Out of stock

Hand Breaded in House, Served w/ Cocktail or Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Fried Clams

$12.00

Whole Fried Clams Served With Chili Garlic Aioli

Lil' Bull

All Kids Meal are Served w/Fries & Drink

Kids Beef

$9.00

Served w/ Fries & Small Drink

Kids Ham

Kids Ham

$9.00

Served w/ Fries & Small Drink

Kids Turkey

Kids Turkey

$9.00

Served w/ Fries & Small Drink

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Served w/ Fries & Small Drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served w/ Fries & Small Drink

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Served w/ Fries & Small Drink

Salads

Top off your Salad with Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, or Crab Cake
Plain Jane Salad

Plain Jane Salad

$6.00

Romaine Hearts, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Onions, Croutons & Shredded Cheddar

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$7.00

Romaine Hearts, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$16.00

Romaine Hearts, Croutons, Vegetables, & Cheese topped w/ Beef, Turkey, and Ham.

Sandwiches

Served w/ONE Side - Fries, Coleslaw, Potato Salad or Baked Beans Cheese - American, Swiss, Provolone, Pepper jack or Cheddar $1.00 Toppers - Lettuce, Tomato & Onion $1.00, Bacon $1.5, Pickles, Jalapeños $0.50/ Crab Spread $4.00
BBQ beef

BBQ beef

$15.00

Pit Beef, Slow Cooked, w/ BBQ Sauce, Onions & Spices

Bull Club

Bull Club

$15.00

Pit Beef, Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese & Bacon

Burger

Burger

$15.00Out of stock

1/2 lb Flame Grilled Angus, w/Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Flame Grilled Chicken Breast, Plain, BBQ, Old-Bay, or Cajun, Served w/ Lettuce & Tomato

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$25.00

House - Made Lump Blue Crab, w/Lettuce & Tomato, Fried or Broiled, on a Old-Bay Brioche

New Cuban

New Cuban

$16.00

Pit Beef, Roasted Pork Loin, Swiss, Pickle & Brown Mustard on Toasted Baguette, Grilled

Hot Beef, Fries & Gravy

Hot Beef, Fries & Gravy

$15.00

Open Face Pit Beef on White Bread Topped w/Gravy

Open Pit Beef

Open Pit Beef

$14.00

Pit fired 21 Day Aged Top Round Beef

Pit Ham

Pit Ham

$12.00

Tender and Lean Ham

New Reuben

New Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef Brisket, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Thousand island on Toasted Sourdough Roll, Grilled

Turkey

Turkey

$12.00

Braised white meat

Soups

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Beef Broth, Savory Onions, Croutons, Browned Creamy, Swiss & Provolone Cheese

Side Orders

Bottled Water

$1.50

Chips

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Condiments

$0.50

Gravy

$1.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Large Fries

$6.00

Melted Cheddar

$1.00

Old-Bay Baguette

$2.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Ceaser

$3.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Small Fries

$4.00

Whole Pickle

$2.00

T-shirts

Short sleeve T-shirt

$20.00

Long sleeve T-shirt

$25.00

Hats

Hats

$20.00

Sweat Shirt

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Stickers

Stickers

$0.50

Coozies

Coozies

$5.00

Tumbler

Tumbler

$6.00

Tumbler w. Soda/Beer

$7.50

Pint Glass

Pint glass

$7.00

Pint w. Soda/Beer

$9.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

211 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets. image

