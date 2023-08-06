Lunch/Dinner

Sandwiches

Served w/ONE Side - Fries, Coleslaw, Potato Salad or Baked Beans Cheese - American, Swiss, Provolone, Pepper jack or Cheddar $1.00 Toppers - Lettuce, Tomato & Onion $1.00, Bacon $1.5, Pickles, Jalapeños $0.50/ Crab Spread $4.00
Open Pit Beef

$15.00

Pit fired 21 Day Aged Top Round Beef

Pit Ham

$13.00

Tender and Lean Ham

Turkey

$13.00

Braised white meat

Bull Club

$16.00

Pit Beef, Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese & Bacon

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Shares & Tasters

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Plain, Texas, or BBQ served w/Fries, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Blue Cheese

Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Old-Bay, Mild, Hot, BBQ, Mango-Habanero, Honey-Sriracha, Curry-Lemon, & General-Tso's, w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00

1/2 Rack

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Lil' Bull

All Kids Meal are Served w/Fries & Drink

Kids Beef

$12.00

Served w/ Fries & Small Drink

Kids Ham

$12.00

Served w/ Fries & Small Drink

Kids Turkey

$12.00

Served w/ Fries & Small Drink

Kids Tenders

$12.00

Served w/ Fries & Small Drink

Platters

Double Meat Platter

$24.00

Pit Platter for 4

$60.00

Al La Cart Sides

Chips

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Mac -N- Cheese

$3.00

Corn Bread

$3.00

Meats by Weight

Pit Beef

Turkey

Ham

Pulled Pork

Out of stock

Chicken Salad

Sausage

Brisket

Ribs

Things People Think Are Free

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Condiments

$0.50

Drinks

Soft Drinks

24OZ

$4.00

Frozen Drinks

Frz Lemonade

$8.00

Frz Strawberry

$8.00

Cans & Bottles

Bottled Water

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00