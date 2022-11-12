Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Gastropubs

Bulla Gastrobar Charlotte

3,483 Reviews

$$

4310 Sharon Rd

STE W01A

Charlotte, NC 28211

Order Again

Cheeses & Meats

Chef's Board

Chef's Board

$24.50

Tetilla cheese, Manchego cheese, Serrano ham, Chorizo, marinated olives, caramelized walnuts, quince jam, crostini

Chorizo de Cantimpalo

Chorizo de Cantimpalo

$7.00

Traditional Spanish mildy spicy pork sausage, served with crostini

Coppa

Coppa

$7.00

Marinated and cured pork collar, pimenton, garlic, and sea salt. Served with crostini

Idiazabal

Idiazabal

$7.00

Firm sheep's milk and lightly smoked from the Basque country, served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Lomo Iberico

Lomo Iberico

$7.00

Cured Iberian pork loin. Served with crostini

Mahon

Mahon

$7.00

Firm cow's milk from the Island on Menorca. lemony, salty, and tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Manchego

Manchego

$7.00

Sheep's milk, nutty, sweet, tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Murcia al Vino

Murcia al Vino

$7.00

Goat cheese from Murcia, vino tinto cured rind, sweet, and smooth flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Paleta Iberica

Paleta Iberica

$17.00

Acorn-fed 1% Iberico Ham. Served with crostini

Salchichon

Salchichon

$7.00Out of stock

Sausage cured with black pepper, garlic, and herbs. Served with crostini

Serrano Ham

Serrano Ham

$7.00

Fermin serrano ham, aged 15 months. Served with crostini

Tetilla

Tetilla

$7.00

Semi soft cow's milk and mild buttery flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Tapas Brunch

Andalusian Gazpacho

Andalusian Gazpacho

$7.00

Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Avocado spread, sliced tomatoes, Idiazabal Cheese, Spanish Style Ciabatta, EVOO

Brisket Montaditos

Brisket Montaditos

$15.00

Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.50

Served with homemade tartar sauce

Garbanzo Frito Brunch

Garbanzo Frito Brunch

$10.00

Chickpea stew, chorizo, kale, poached egg

Grilled Chicken Skewers

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$10.50

"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla

Grilled Flatbread

$12.50

Crispy flatbread, Mahï¿½n cheese, poached egg, caramelized onions, oyster mushrooms, bacon

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$19.50

Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$5.00

Marinated olives with thyme, orange peel and garlic

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce

Pan con Tomate

Pan con Tomate

$8.00

Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$8.50

Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli

Potato Tortilla

Potato Tortilla

$9.00

"Tortilla Espanola" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli

Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche

Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche

$14.00

Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips

Sauteed Garlic Shrimp

Sauteed Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes

Serrano Ham Croquettes

Serrano Ham Croquettes

$9.00

Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly

Smoked Salmon Montaditos

Smoked Salmon Montaditos

$13.00

Cream cheese, truffle honey

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$15.50

Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$12.00

Watermelon, roma tomatoes, crispy serrano, truffle honey, goat cheese

Large Plates Brunch

Bikini

Bikini

$12.50

Open-faced brioche sandwich, fried egg, Serrano ham, bechamel, Manchego cheese

Blueberry & Ricotta Pancakes

$11.00

Blueberry compote, lemon gel, honey butter, maple syrup

Braised Pork Hash

Braised Pork Hash

$15.00

Poached egg, breakfast potatoes, caramelized onions, truffle oil

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$17.50

Brunch Paella

$29.50

Valencia rice, bacon, chorizo, sofrito rojo, picada, spinach, roma tomatoes, Manchego cheese, brava sauce, aioli, sunny side up eggs, saffron

Bulla Benedict

Bulla Benedict

$12.00

Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, crispy chorizo, grilled asparagus

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Rosemary maple syrup, buttermilk waffles

French Toast

French Toast

$12.50

Brioche, mixed berry compote, white chocolate Chantilly, diced mango

Grilled Octopus Salad

Grilled Octopus Salad

$17.00

Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,

Hazelnut Waffles

Hazelnut Waffles

$10.00

Nutella, chocolate shavings, white chocolate Chantilly, toasted almonds

Huevos Bravos

Huevos Bravos

$12.00

Two fried eggs, shoestring potatoes, sauteed onions and peppers, spicy brava sauce

Kale Caesar

$16.00

Grilled chicken, serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons

Paella Mixta

Paella Mixta

$39.50

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito, saffron

Salmon (5 oz)

Salmon (5 oz)

$18.00Out of stock

Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream

Salmon (7.5 oz)

Salmon (7.5 oz)

$26.00Out of stock

Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

Bistro filet, fried eggs, shoestring potatoes, mojo verde, Sriracha aioli

Kids

Kid Meatballs

Kid Meatballs

$8.00
Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$11.00
Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Kid Flatbread

Kid Flatbread

$8.00
Kid Grilled Chicken

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00
Kid Steak

Kid Steak

$10.00

Desserts

Almond Cake

$11.00

Toasted almond slivers, goat cheese frosting *Contains Licor 43

Churros (12)

Churros (12)

$13.00

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce

Churros (6)

Churros (6)

$8.50

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce

Coconut Flan

Coconut Flan

$9.50

Coconut infused Spanish style creme caramel, toasted coconut, mixed berries, Swiss meringue

Pumpkin Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Family Meals

Chef's Meat & Cheese Board - Add On

Chef's Meat & Cheese Board - Add On

$48.00

Tetilla Cheese, Manchego Cheese, Serrano Ham, Chorizo, candied walnuts, marinated olives

Chicken Paella Kit

Chicken Paella Kit

$18.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron.

Churros - Add On

Churros - Add On

$20.00

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche (serving size: 25 pieces)

Fam Arroz Caldoso

$55.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas

Fam Chicken Paella

$48.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas

Fam Paella Mixta

$65.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron. Served with a garden salad and bravas

Fam Steak Paella

$55.00

Valencia style rice, bistro steak, piquillo confit, pimientos de padron, asparagus, red sofrito. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas.

Fam Vegetarian Paella

$40.00

Valencia style rice, Portobello mushrooms, asparagus, carrots, artichoke confit, green peas, kale, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas

Paella Mixta Kit

Paella Mixta Kit

$20.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron.

Potato Tortilla - Add On

Potato Tortilla - Add On

$24.00

Traditional Spanish omelet with caramelized onions

Serrano Ham Croquettes - Add On

Serrano Ham Croquettes - Add On

$24.00

24 Serrano Ham croquettes, fig jelly

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

4310 Sharon Rd, STE W01A, Charlotte, NC 28211

Bulla Gastrobar image
Bulla Gastrobar image

