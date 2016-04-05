Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Mediterranean

Bulla - Coral Gables

No reviews yet

2500 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Popular Items

SERRANO HAM CROQUETTES
PAELLA MIXTA - FAMILY
PAN CON TOMATE

FAMILY MEALS

Served with patatas bravas and mixed green salad (Serves 4 - 5)

ARROZ CALDOSO - FAMILY

$55.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA DE CARNE - FAMILY

$55.00

Valencia style rice, bistro steak, piquillo confit, pimientos de padrón, asparagus, red sofrito. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA DE POLLO - FAMILY

$48.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA MIXTA - FAMILY

$65.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron. Served with a garden salad and bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA VEGETARIANA - FAMILY

$40.00

Valencia style rice, Portobello mushrooms, asparagus, carrots, artichoke confit, green peas, kale, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

CHICKEN AL CHILINDRÓN - FAMILY

$50.00

Pan seared chicken, Serrano ham, red pepper stew, steamed rice. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

SALMON - FAMILY

$60.00

Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

CHEF'S BOARD - FAMILY

CHEF'S BOARD - FAMILY

$48.00

Tetilla Cheese, Manchego Cheese, Serrano Ham, Chorizo, candied walnuts, marinated olives

HAM CROQUETTES - FAMILY

HAM CROQUETTES - FAMILY

$24.00

24 Serrano Ham croquettes, fig jelly

POTATO TORTILLA - FAMILY

POTATO TORTILLA - FAMILY

$24.00

Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli.

CHURROS - FAMILY

CHURROS - FAMILY

$20.00

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche (serving size: 25 pieces)

CURED MEATS & CHEESES

SERRANO HAM

SERRANO HAM

$7.00

Fermin serrano ham, aged 15 months. Served with crostini

PALETA IBÉRICA DE BELLOTA

PALETA IBÉRICA DE BELLOTA

$16.00

Acorn-fed 100% Ibérico Ham. Served with crostini.

COPPA

COPPA

$7.00

Marinated and cured pork collar, pimentón, garlic, and sea salt. Served with crostini

CHORIZO

CHORIZO

$7.00

Traditional Spanish mildy spicy pork sausage, served with crostini

LOMO IBÉRICO

LOMO IBÉRICO

$7.00

Cured Iberian pork loin. Served with crostini.

SALCHICHÓN

SALCHICHÓN

$7.00

Sausage cured with black pepper, garlic, and herbs. Served with crostini.

IDIAZÁBAL

IDIAZÁBAL

$7.00

Firm sheep's milk and lightly smoked from the Basque country, served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

TETILLA

TETILLA

$7.00

Semi soft cow's milk and mild buttery flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

MAHÓN

MAHÓN

$7.00

Firm cow's milk from the Island on Menorca. lemony, salty, and tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

MANCHEGO

MANCHEGO

$7.00

Sheep's milk, nutty, sweet, tangy flavor, and aged six months. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

MURCIA AL VINO

MURCIA AL VINO

$7.00

Goat cheese from murcia, vino tinto cured rind, sweet, and smooth flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

PARA EMPEZAR - APPETIZERS (Dinner)

CHEF'S BOARD

CHEF’S BOARD

$23.00

Tetilla cheese, Manchego cheese, Serrano ham, Chorizo, marinated olives, caramelized walnuts, quince jam, crostini

PAN CON TOMATE

PAN CON TOMATE

$7.00

Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato.

HOUSE MARINATED OLIVES

HOUSE MARINATED OLIVES

$5.00

Marinated olives with thyme, orange peel and garlic

POTATO TORTILLA

POTATO TORTILLA

$7.00

"Tortilla Española" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli.

PATATAS BRAVAS

PATATAS BRAVAS

$7.50

Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli.

ROASTED JALAPEÑO CEVICHE

ROASTED JALAPEÑO CEVICHE

$13.00

Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapeños, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips

CANNELLONI TAPA

CANNELLONI TAPA

$10.00

Catalan Style pork & ground beef, bechamel, mahon cheese, truffle oil

GRILLED PORK SKEWERS

GRILLED PORK SKEWERS

$10.50

"Pintxos" Cumin marinated pork loin, mojo verde, Greek yogurt

GRILLED OCTOPUS SALAD

GRILLED OCTOPUS SALAD

$19.50

Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano

CHORIZO STUFFED DATES

CHORIZO STUFFED DATES

$11.00

Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad.

SAUTÉED GARLIC SHRIMP

SAUTÉED GARLIC SHRIMP

$12.00

"Gambas al Ajillo" sautéed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes.

KALE CAESAR

KALE CAESAR

$9.00

Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$9.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano

ANDALUSIAN GAZPACHO

ANDALUSIAN GAZPACHO

$6.50

Spanish chilled vegetable soup

CRISPY CALAMARI

CRISPY CALAMARI

$10.50

Served with homemade tartar sauce

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$10.50

Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce

MONTADITOS

MONTADITOS

$14.00

Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese

TUNA TARTARE

TUNA TARTARE

$15.00

Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips

BUÑUELOS

BUÑUELOS

$8.50

Fish fritters, homemade tartar sauce

SERRANO HAM CROQUETTES

SERRANO HAM CROQUETTES

$8.50

Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly.

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$10.00

Crispy flatbread, Spanish tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, grated Mozzarella cheese, oregano

CREAM OF ASPARAGUS

CREAM OF ASPARAGUS

$8.50

Manchego cheese, infused oil, mini croutons

BASQUE FISH STEW

BASQUE FISH STEW

$18.00

Shrimp, fish, clams, steamed rice, green peas, paprika oil

AREPITAS IBERICAS

AREPITAS IBERICAS

$11.00

Homemade Iberian ham arepas, braised pork, piquillo peppers, Mahon cheese, avocado aioli

CLAMS WITH PORK BELLY

CLAMS WITH PORK BELLY

$14.00

White wine, diced tomatoes, basil

PLATOS FUERTES - ENTREES (Dinner)

GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN

GRILLED PORK TENDERLOIN

$16.00

Herb marinated grilled pork tenderloin, served on a bed of "Pisto" a Spanish style ratatouille

SALMON

SALMON

$16.00+

Grilled salmon, baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream.

PAELLA MIXTA

PAELLA MIXTA

$39.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron

CHICKEN PAELLA

CHICKEN PAELLA

$25.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron

ARROZ CALDOSO DINNER

ARROZ CALDOSO DINNER

$26.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, calamari, clams, chicken, red sofrito, saffron.

GRILLED STEAK

$24.00

Bistro steak, truffle fries, piquillo confit, salsa criolla, shishito peppers

KIDS

KID CHICKEN CUTLETS

KID CHICKEN CUTLETS

$8.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

KID CHEESE FLATBREAD

KID CHEESE FLATBREAD

$8.00

Flatbread, tomate frito, Mozzarella cheese

KID HAMBURGER

KID HAMBURGER

$11.00

Served with crispy potatoes

KID GRILLED CHICKEN

KID GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

KID MEATBALLS

KID MEATBALLS

$8.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

KID GRILLED STEAK

KID GRILLED STEAK

$10.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

POSTRES - DESSERTS

CHURROS

CHURROS

$8.00+

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce

FLAN DE COCO

FLAN DE COCO

$6.00

Coconut infused Spanish style crème caramel, toasted coconut, mixed berries, Swiss meringue

BEVERAGES

SAN PELLEGRINO

$6.50

750 ml

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice

BLACKBERRY LEMONADE

BLACKBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

Pitcher of Sangria

WHITE SANGRIA

WHITE SANGRIA

$35.00

Bottle of sparkling wine, peach schnapps, triple sec, strawberries, blueberries

RED SANGRIA

RED SANGRIA

$25.00

Bottle of red wine, brandy, triple sec, Sprite, orange

Cocktails

Bougie Palmer

Bougie Palmer

$18.00

Tito’s Handmade vodka, lemon, peach oolong lavender syrup

Lemongrass Collins

Lemongrass Collins

$20.00

Gin, Elderflower liquor, fresh cucumber, lemongrass syrup, simple syrup

Paella Kit

Paella de Pollo Kit

Paella de Pollo Kit

$18.00

Chicken, artichoke hearts, Portobello mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron

Paella Mixta Kit

Paella Mixta Kit

$20.00

Calamari, shrimp, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine. Note: If your order exceeds $250.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

2500 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD, Coral Gables, FL 33134

