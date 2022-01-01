Gastropubs
Mediterranean
Bulla - Plano
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine. Note: If your order exceeds $250.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.
Location
6007 LEGACY DR, STE 180, Plano, TX 75024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Halal bites - 8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125
No Reviews
8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125 Irving, TX 75063
View restaurant
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
No Reviews
2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurant