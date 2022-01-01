Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Mediterranean

Bulla - Plano

review star

No reviews yet

6007 LEGACY DR, STE 180

Plano, TX 75024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SERRANO HAM CROQUETTES
KALE CAESAR
CHORIZO STUFFED DATES

FAMILY MEALS

Served with patatas bravas and mixed green salad (Serves 4 - 5)

ARROZ CALDOSO - FAMILY

$55.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA DE CARNE - FAMILY

$55.00

Valencia style rice, bistro steak, piquillo confit, pimientos de padrón, asparagus, red sofrito. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA DE POLLO - FAMILY

$48.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA MIXTA - FAMILY

$65.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron. Served with a garden salad and bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA VEGETARIANA - FAMILY

$40.00

Valencia style rice, Portobello mushrooms, asparagus, carrots, artichoke confit, green peas, kale, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

CHICKEN AL CHILINDRÓN - FAMILY

$50.00

Pan seared chicken, Serrano ham, red pepper stew, steamed rice. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

SALMON - FAMILY

$60.00Out of stock

Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

CHEF'S BOARD - FAMILY

CHEF'S BOARD - FAMILY

$48.00

Tetilla Cheese, Manchego Cheese, Serrano Ham, Chorizo, candied walnuts, marinated olives

HAM CROQUETTES - FAMILY

HAM CROQUETTES - FAMILY

$24.00

24 Serrano Ham croquettes, fig jelly

POTATO TORTILLA - FAMILY

POTATO TORTILLA - FAMILY

$24.00

Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli.

CHURROS - FAMILY

CHURROS - FAMILY

$20.00

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche (serving size: 25 pieces)

CURED MEATS & CHEESES

SERRANO HAM

SERRANO HAM

$7.00

Fermin serrano ham, aged 15 months. Served with crostini

PALETA IBÉRICA DE BELLOTA

PALETA IBÉRICA DE BELLOTA

$16.00

Acorn-fed 100% Ibérico Ham. Served with crostini.

COPPA

COPPA

$7.00

Marinated and cured pork collar, pimentón, garlic, and sea salt. Served with crostini

CHORIZO

CHORIZO

$7.00

Traditional Spanish mildy spicy pork sausage, served with crostini

LOMO IBÉRICO

LOMO IBÉRICO

$7.00

Cured Iberian pork loin. Served with crostini.

SALCHICHÓN

SALCHICHÓN

$7.00

Sausage cured with black pepper, garlic, and herbs. Served with crostini.

IDIAZÁBAL

IDIAZÁBAL

$7.00

Firm sheep's milk and lightly smoked from the Basque country, served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

TETILLA

TETILLA

$7.00

Semi soft cow's milk and mild buttery flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

MAHÓN

MAHÓN

$7.00

Firm cow's milk from the Island on Menorca. lemony, salty, and tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

MANCHEGO

MANCHEGO

$7.00

Sheep's milk, nutty, sweet, tangy flavor, and aged six months. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

MURCIA AL VINO

MURCIA AL VINO

$7.00

Goat cheese from murcia, vino tinto cured rind, sweet, and smooth flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

PARA EMPEZAR - APPETIZERS (Dinner)

CHEF’S BOARD

CHEF’S BOARD

$23.00

Tetilla cheese, Manchego cheese, Serrano ham, Chorizo, marinated olives, caramelized walnuts, quince jam, crostini

PAN CON TOMATE

PAN CON TOMATE

$7.00

Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato.

HOUSE MARINATED OLIVES

HOUSE MARINATED OLIVES

$5.00

Marinated olives with thyme, orange peel and garlic

KALE CAESAR

KALE CAESAR

$9.00

Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$9.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano

ROASTED JALAPEÑO CEVICHE

ROASTED JALAPEÑO CEVICHE

$13.00

Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapeños, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$10.00

Crispy flatbread, Spanish tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, grated Mozzarella cheese, oregano

GRILLED OCTOPUS

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$18.00

Grilled octopus, corn purée, salsa criolla, cracked pepper

PATATAS BRAVAS

PATATAS BRAVAS

$7.50

Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli.

GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS

GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS

$8.50

"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla

GRILLED PORK SKEWERS

GRILLED PORK SKEWERS

$10.50

"Pintxos" Cumin marinated pork loin, mojo verde, Greek yogurt

SAUTÉED GARLIC SHRIMP

SAUTÉED GARLIC SHRIMP

$12.00

"Gambas al Ajillo" sautéed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes.

MONTADITOS

MONTADITOS

$14.00

Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese

CHORIZO STUFFED DATES

CHORIZO STUFFED DATES

$11.00

Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad.

CANNELLONI TAPA

CANNELLONI TAPA

$10.00

Catalan Style pork & ground beef, bechamel, mahon cheese, truffle oil

TUNA TARTARE

TUNA TARTARE

$15.00

Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips

LENTIL SOUP

LENTIL SOUP

$8.00

Traditional Spanish soup with chorizo

POTATO TORTILLA

POTATO TORTILLA

$7.00

"Tortilla Española" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli.

CRISPY CALAMARI

CRISPY CALAMARI

$10.50

Served with homemade tartar sauce

ANDALUSIAN GAZPACHO

ANDALUSIAN GAZPACHO

$6.50Out of stock

Spanish chilled vegetable soup

SERRANO HAM CROQUETTES

SERRANO HAM CROQUETTES

$8.50

Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly.

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$10.50

Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce

GRILLED OCTOPUS SALAD

GRILLED OCTOPUS SALAD

$19.50

Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano

SHRIMP STUFFED JALAPEÑOS

SHRIMP STUFFED JALAPEÑOS

$10.00

Roasted jalapeños, parmesan cheese, Spanish paprika, salsa criolla

PLATOS FUERTES - ENTREES (Dinner)

GRILLED STEAK WITH PANADERAS

GRILLED STEAK WITH PANADERAS

$24.00

Bistro steak, panadera-style potatoes, piquillo confit, salsa criolla, shishito peppers.

SALMON

SALMON

$16.00+Out of stock

Grilled salmon, baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream.

‘BULLA’ BURGER

‘BULLA’ BURGER

$14.00

Piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, tetilla cheese, brioche bun, honey thyme glaze. Cooked medium well

PAELLA MIXTA

PAELLA MIXTA

$39.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron

CHICKEN PAELLA

CHICKEN PAELLA

$25.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron

ARROZ CALDOSO DINNER

ARROZ CALDOSO DINNER

$26.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, calamari, clams, chicken, red sofrito, saffron.

CHICKEN AL CHILINDRÓN

CHICKEN AL CHILINDRÓN

$16.00

Pan seared chicken, Serrano ham, red pepper stew, shishito peppers, steamed rice.

KIDS

KID CHICKEN CUTLETS

KID CHICKEN CUTLETS

$8.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

KID CHEESE FLATBREAD

KID CHEESE FLATBREAD

$8.00

Flatbread, tomate frito, Mozzarella cheese

KID HAMBURGER

KID HAMBURGER

$11.00

Served with crispy potatoes

KID GRILLED CHICKEN

KID GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

KID MEATBALLS

KID MEATBALLS

$8.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

KID GRILLED STEAK

KID GRILLED STEAK

$10.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

POSTRES - DESSERTS

CHURROS

CHURROS

$8.00+

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce

FLAN DE COCO

FLAN DE COCO

$6.00

Coconut infused Spanish style crème caramel, toasted coconut, mixed berries, Swiss meringue

BEVERAGES

SAN PELLEGRINO

$6.50

750 ml

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice

BLACKBERRY LEMONADE

BLACKBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

Pitcher of Sangria

WHITE SANGRIA

WHITE SANGRIA

$35.00

Bottle of sparkling wine, peach schnapps, triple sec, strawberries, blueberries

RED SANGRIA

RED SANGRIA

$30.00

Bottle of red wine, brandy, triple sec, Sprite, orange

Paella Kit

Paella de Pollo Kit

Paella de Pollo Kit

$18.00

Chicken, artichoke hearts, Portobello mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron

Paella Mixta Kit

Paella Mixta Kit

$20.00

Calamari, shrimp, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine. Note: If your order exceeds $250.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

Website

Location

6007 LEGACY DR, STE 180, Plano, TX 75024

Directions

Gallery
Bulla - Plano DO NOT USE image
Bulla - Plano DO NOT USE image
Bulla - Plano DO NOT USE image
Bulla - Plano DO NOT USE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
orange star4.6 • 2,105
6007 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Pho Bowl - Addison - Addison
orange starNo Reviews
5290 Belt Line Rd Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
New York Eats - Richardson
orange star4.0 • 111
1801 N Greenville Ave #100 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Halal bites - 8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125
orange starNo Reviews
8140 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 125 Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
PIAF + KITCHEN + WINE + BAR
orange starNo Reviews
129 S Main St #130, Grapevine, TX 76051 GRAPEVINE, TX 76051
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plano

Dillas Quesadillas - Plano
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2008 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Plano
orange star4.6 • 2,105
6007 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Florentinas Italian Bistro - Plano, TX
orange star4.7 • 1,606
3501 Midway Rd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Plano
orange star4.7 • 1,292
5013 W Park Blvd Plano, TX 75093
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 008 - Shops at Legacy
orange star4.7 • 1,244
7317 Parkwood Blvd Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Legacy Hall - Dock Local
orange star4.0 • 1,241
7800 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plano
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston