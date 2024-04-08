Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Mediterranean

Bulla - Tampa DO NOT USE

No reviews yet

930 S. HOWARD AVE

Tampa, FL 33606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

FAMILY MEALS

Served with patatas bravas and mixed green salad (Serves 4 - 5)

ARROZ CALDOSO - FAMILY

$55.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA DE CARNE - FAMILY

$55.00

Valencia style rice, bistro steak, piquillo confit, pimientos de padrón, asparagus, red sofrito. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA DE POLLO - FAMILY

$48.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA MIXTA - FAMILY

$65.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron. Served with a garden salad and bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA VEGETARIANA - FAMILY

$40.00

Valencia style rice, Portobello mushrooms, asparagus, carrots, artichoke confit, green peas, kale, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

CHICKEN AL CHILINDRÓN - FAMILY

$50.00

Pan seared chicken, Serrano ham, red pepper stew, steamed rice. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

SALMON - FAMILY

$60.00

Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

CHEF'S BOARD - FAMILY

CHEF'S BOARD - FAMILY

$48.00

Tetilla Cheese, Manchego Cheese, Serrano Ham, Chorizo, candied walnuts, marinated olives

HAM CROQUETTES - FAMILY

HAM CROQUETTES - FAMILY

$24.00

24 Serrano Ham croquettes, fig jelly

POTATO TORTILLA - FAMILY

POTATO TORTILLA - FAMILY

$24.00

Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli.

CHURROS - FAMILY

CHURROS - FAMILY

$20.00

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche (serving size: 25 pieces)

CURED MEATS & CHEESES

SERRANO HAM

SERRANO HAM

$7.00

Fermin serrano ham, aged 15 months. Served with crostini

PALETA IBÉRICA DE BELLOTA

PALETA IBÉRICA DE BELLOTA

$16.00

Acorn-fed 100% Ibérico Ham. Served with crostini.

COPPA

COPPA

$7.00

Marinated and cured pork collar, pimentón, garlic, and sea salt. Served with crostini

CHORIZO

CHORIZO

$7.00

Traditional Spanish mildy spicy pork sausage, served with crostini

LOMO IBÉRICO

LOMO IBÉRICO

$7.00

Cured Iberian pork loin. Served with crostini.

SALCHICHÓN

SALCHICHÓN

$7.00

Sausage cured with black pepper, garlic, and herbs. Served with crostini.

IDIAZÁBAL

IDIAZÁBAL

$7.00

Firm sheep's milk and lightly smoked from the Basque country, served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

TETILLA

TETILLA

$7.00

Semi soft cow's milk and mild buttery flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

MAHÓN

MAHÓN

$7.00

Firm cow's milk from the Island on Menorca. lemony, salty, and tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

MANCHEGO

MANCHEGO

$7.00

Sheep's milk, nutty, sweet, tangy flavor, and aged six months. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

MURCIA AL VINO

MURCIA AL VINO

$7.00

Goat cheese from murcia, vino tinto cured rind, sweet, and smooth flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

PARA EMPEZAR - APPETIZERS (Brunch)

PAN CON TOMATE

PAN CON TOMATE

$7.00

Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato.

HOUSE MARINATED OLIVES

HOUSE MARINATED OLIVES

$5.00

Marinated olives with thyme, orange peel and garlic

ANDALUSIAN GAZPACHO

ANDALUSIAN GAZPACHO

$6.50

Spanish chilled vegetable soup

SERRANO HAM CROQUETTES

SERRANO HAM CROQUETTES

$8.50

Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly.

PATATAS BRAVAS

PATATAS BRAVAS

$7.50

Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli.

GRILLED PORK SKEWERS

GRILLED PORK SKEWERS

$10.50

"Pintxos" Cumin marinated pork loin, mojo verde, Greek yogurt

SAUTÉED GARLIC SHRIMP

SAUTÉED GARLIC SHRIMP

$12.00

"Gambas al Ajillo" sautéed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes.

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$10.50

Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce

ROASTED JALAPEÑO CEVICHE

ROASTED JALAPEÑO CEVICHE

$13.00

Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapeños, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips

TUNA TARTARE

TUNA TARTARE

$15.00

Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips

WATERMELON SALAD

WATERMELON SALAD

$12.00

Watermelon, roma tomatoes, crispy serrano, truffle honey, Spanish goat cheese

SMOKED SALMON MONTADITOS

SMOKED SALMON MONTADITOS

$12.00

Cream cheese, truffle honey

GRILLED FLATBREAD

GRILLED FLATBREAD

$12.00

Crispy flatbread, Mahón cheese, poached egg, caramelized onions, oyster mushrooms, bacon

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.50

Avocado spread, sliced tomatoes, Idiazábal Cheese, Spanish Style Ciabatta, EVOO

MONTADITOS

MONTADITOS

$14.00

Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese

CHORIZO STUFFED DATES

CHORIZO STUFFED DATES

$11.00

Medjool dates, house made chorizo, Manchego, wrapped in bacon, arugula salad

CRISPY CALAMARI

CRISPY CALAMARI

$10.50

Served with homemade tartar sauce

GRILLED OCTOPUS

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$18.00

Grilled octopus, corn purée, salsa criolla, cracked pepper

HUEVOS - EGGS

POTATO TORTILLA

POTATO TORTILLA

$7.00Out of stock

"Tortilla Española" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli.

BIKINI

BIKINI

$11.00

Open-faced brioche sandwich, fried egg, Serrano ham, béchamel, Mahón cheese

BULLA BENEDICT

BULLA BENEDICT

$11.00

Poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, crispy chorizo, grilled asparagus

SHRIMP OMELET

SHRIMP OMELET

$12.00

Open-face omelet, oyster mushrooms, sautéed shrimp, scallions

GARBANZO FRITO BRUNCH

GARBANZO FRITO BRUNCH

$9.00

Chickpea stew, chorizo, kale, poached egg

HUEVOS BRAVOS

HUEVOS BRAVOS

$12.00

Two fried eggs, shoestring potatoes, sautéed onions and peppers, spicy brava sauce

DULCES - SWEETS

HAZELNUT WAFFLES

HAZELNUT WAFFLES

$9.00

Nutella, chocolate shavings, white chocolate Chantilly, toasted almonds

FRENCH TOAST

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

Brioche, mixed berry compote, white chocolate Chantilly, diced mango

BLUEBERRY & RICOTTA PANCAKES

BLUEBERRY & RICOTTA PANCAKES

$10.00Out of stock

Blueberry compote, lemon gel, honey butter, maple syrup

PLATOS FUERTES - ENTREES (Brunch)

STEAK & EGGS

STEAK & EGGS

$24.00

Bistro filet, fried eggs, shoestring potatoes, mojo verde, Sriracha aioli

BRAISED PORK HASH

BRAISED PORK HASH

$15.00Out of stock

Poached egg, breakfast potatoes, caramelized onions, truffle oil

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$14.00

Rosemary maple syrup, buttermilk waffles

KALE CAESAR BRUNCH

KALE CAESAR BRUNCH

$14.00

Grilled chicken, serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons

PAELLA MIXTA

PAELLA MIXTA

$39.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron

‘BULLA’ BURGER

‘BULLA’ BURGER

$16.00

Piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, tetilla cheese, brioche bun, honey thyme glaze. Cooked medium well

SALMON

SALMON

$16.00+

Grilled salmon, baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream.

GRILLED OCTOPUS SALAD BRUNCH

GRILLED OCTOPUS SALAD BRUNCH

$18.50

Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano

BRUNCH PAELLA

BRUNCH PAELLA

$26.00

Valencia rice, bacon, chorizo, sofrito rojo, picada, spinach, roma tomatoes, Mahon cheese, brava sauce, aioli, sunny side up eggs, saffron

KIDS

KID CHICKEN CUTLETS

KID CHICKEN CUTLETS

$8.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

KID CHEESE FLATBREAD

KID CHEESE FLATBREAD

$8.00

Flatbread, tomate frito, Mozzarella cheese

KID HAMBURGER

KID HAMBURGER

$11.00

Served with crispy potatoes

KID GRILLED CHICKEN

KID GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

KID MEATBALLS

KID MEATBALLS

$8.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

KID GRILLED STEAK

KID GRILLED STEAK

$10.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

POSTRES - DESSERTS

CHURROS

CHURROS

$8.00+

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce

FLAN DE COCO

FLAN DE COCO

$6.00

Coconut infused Spanish style crème caramel, toasted coconut, mixed berries, Swiss meringue

BEVERAGES

SAN PELLEGRINO

$6.50

750 ml

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice

BLACKBERRY LEMONADE

BLACKBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

Pitcher of Sangria

WHITE SANGRIA

WHITE SANGRIA

$35.00

Bottle of sparkling wine, peach schnapps, triple sec, strawberries, blueberries

RED SANGRIA

RED SANGRIA

$25.00

Bottle of red wine, brandy, triple sec, Sprite, orange

Cocktails

Bougie Palmer

Bougie Palmer

$18.00

Tito’s Handmade vodka, lemon, peach oolong lavender syrup

Lemongrass Collins

Lemongrass Collins

$20.00

Gin, Elderflower liquor, fresh cucumber, lemongrass syrup, simple syrup

Paella Kit

Paella de Pollo Kit

Paella de Pollo Kit

$18.00

Chicken, artichoke hearts, Portobello mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron

Paella Mixta Kit

Paella Mixta Kit

$20.00

Calamari, shrimp, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine. Note: If your order exceeds $250.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

930 S. HOWARD AVE, Tampa, FL 33606

