Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Mediterranean

Bulla - Winter Park

review star

No reviews yet

110 S ORLANDO AVE, SUITE #7

Winter Park, FL 32789

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

PAELLA MIXTA - FAMILY
WHITE SANGRIA

FAMILY MEALS

Served with patatas bravas and mixed green salad (Serves 4 - 5)

ARROZ CALDOSO - FAMILY

$55.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA DE CARNE - FAMILY

$55.00

Valencia style rice, bistro steak, piquillo confit, pimientos de padrón, asparagus, red sofrito. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA DE POLLO - FAMILY

$48.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA MIXTA - FAMILY

$65.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron. Served with a garden salad and bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

PAELLA VEGETARIANA - FAMILY

$40.00

Valencia style rice, Portobello mushrooms, asparagus, carrots, artichoke confit, green peas, kale, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

CHICKEN AL CHILINDRÓN - FAMILY

$50.00

Pan seared chicken, Serrano ham, red pepper stew, steamed rice. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

SALMON - FAMILY

$60.00

Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas. (Serves 4 - 5)

CHEF'S BOARD - FAMILY

CHEF'S BOARD - FAMILY

$48.00

Tetilla Cheese, Manchego Cheese, Serrano Ham, Chorizo, candied walnuts, marinated olives

HAM CROQUETTES - FAMILY

HAM CROQUETTES - FAMILY

$24.00

24 Serrano Ham croquettes, fig jelly

POTATO TORTILLA - FAMILY

POTATO TORTILLA - FAMILY

$24.00

Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli.

CHURROS - FAMILY

CHURROS - FAMILY

$20.00

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche (serving size: 25 pieces)

CURED MEATS & CHEESES

SERRANO HAM

SERRANO HAM

$7.00

Fermin serrano ham, aged 15 months. Served with crostini

PALETA IBÉRICA DE BELLOTA

PALETA IBÉRICA DE BELLOTA

$16.00

Acorn-fed 100% Ibérico Ham. Served with crostini.

COPPA

COPPA

$7.00

Marinated and cured pork collar, pimentón, garlic, and sea salt. Served with crostini

CHORIZO

CHORIZO

$7.00

Traditional Spanish mildy spicy pork sausage, served with crostini

LOMO IBÉRICO

LOMO IBÉRICO

$7.00

Cured Iberian pork loin. Served with crostini.

SALCHICHÓN

SALCHICHÓN

$7.00

Sausage cured with black pepper, garlic, and herbs. Served with crostini.

IDIAZÁBAL

IDIAZÁBAL

$7.00

Firm sheep's milk and lightly smoked from the Basque country, served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

TETILLA

TETILLA

$7.00

Semi soft cow's milk and mild buttery flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

MAHÓN

MAHÓN

$7.00

Firm cow's milk from the Island on Menorca. lemony, salty, and tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

MANCHEGO

MANCHEGO

$7.00

Sheep's milk, nutty, sweet, tangy flavor, and aged six months. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

MURCIA AL VINO

MURCIA AL VINO

$7.00

Goat cheese from murcia, vino tinto cured rind, sweet, and smooth flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini.

PARA EMPEZAR - APPETIZERS (Lunch)

CHEF’S BOARD

CHEF’S BOARD

$22.00

Tetilla, Manchego, Serrano ham, Chorizo, Walnuts, Olives

PAN CON TOMATE

PAN CON TOMATE

$7.00

Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato.

HOUSE MARINATED OLIVES

HOUSE MARINATED OLIVES

$5.00

Marinated olives with thyme, orange peel and garlic

POTATO TORTILLA

POTATO TORTILLA

$7.00

"Tortilla Española" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli.

MONTADITOS

MONTADITOS

$14.00

Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$10.50

Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce

SAUTÉED GARLIC SHRIMP

SAUTÉED GARLIC SHRIMP

$12.00

"Gambas al Ajillo" sautéed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes.

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$10.00

Crispy flatbread, Spanish tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, grated Mozzarella cheese, oregano

LENTIL SOUP

LENTIL SOUP

$8.00

Traditional Spanish soup with chorizo

ANDALUSIAN GAZPACHO

ANDALUSIAN GAZPACHO

$6.50

Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup

SERRANO HAM CROQUETTES

SERRANO HAM CROQUETTES

$8.50

Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly.

PATATAS BRAVAS

PATATAS BRAVAS

$7.50

Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli.

GRILLED PORK SKEWERS

GRILLED PORK SKEWERS

$10.50

"Pintxos" Cumin marinated pork loin, mojo verde, Greek yogurt

GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS

GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS

$8.50

"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla

ROASTED JALAPEÑO CEVICHE

ROASTED JALAPEÑO CEVICHE

$13.00

Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapeños, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips

TUNA TARTARE

TUNA TARTARE

$15.00

Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips

CRISPY CALAMARI

CRISPY CALAMARI

$10.50

Served with homemade tartar sauce

CHORIZO STUFFED DATES

CHORIZO STUFFED DATES

$11.00

Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad.

PLATOS FUERTES - ENTREES (Lunch)

ARROZ CALDOSO LUNCH

ARROZ CALDOSO LUNCH

$16.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron

CHICKEN AL CHILINDRÓN

CHICKEN AL CHILINDRÓN

$14.00Out of stock

Pan seared chicken, Serrano ham, red pepper stew, shishito peppers, steamed rice.

GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS & AVOCADO TOAST

GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS & AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00

Cumin marinated grilled chicken "pintxos", avocado toast, tomato caper salad

CANNELLONI ENTRÉE

CANNELLONI ENTRÉE

$17.00

Catalan Style pork & ground beef, bechamel, mahon cheese, truffle oil

GRILLED OCTOPUS

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$18.00

Grilled octopus, corn purée, salsa criolla, cracked pepper

SALMON

SALMON

$16.00+

Grilled salmon, baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream.

GRILLED STEAK WITH PANADERAS

GRILLED STEAK WITH PANADERAS

$24.00

Bistro steak, panadera-style potatoes, piquillo confit, salsa criolla, shishito peppers.

BOCATAS - SANDWICHES

‘BULLA’ BURGER

‘BULLA’ BURGER

$14.00

Piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, tetilla cheese, brioche bun, honey thyme glaze. Cooked medium well

STEAK SANDWICH

STEAK SANDWICH

$15.50Out of stock

"Pepito de Ternera" Bistro steak, sautéed onions, piquillo confit, mustard aioli, mahon cheese, pan de cristal.

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$14.50

Spanish twist on the classic Cuban sandwich. Made with Serrano ham, braised pork, Mozzarella cheese, cornichons, dijon mustard and pan de cristal

ENSALADAS - SALADS

SPINACH SALAD

SPINACH SALAD

$10.00

Baby spinach, golden and red beets, caramelized walnuts, arugula, goat cheese, basil ginger vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$9.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano

KALE CAESAR

KALE CAESAR

$9.00

Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons

KIDS

KID CHEESE FLATBREAD

KID CHEESE FLATBREAD

$8.00

Flatbread, tomate frito, Mozzarella cheese

KID HAMBURGER

KID HAMBURGER

$11.00

Served with crispy potatoes

KID CHICKEN CUTLETS

KID CHICKEN CUTLETS

$8.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

KID GRILLED CHICKEN

KID GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

KID MEATBALLS

KID MEATBALLS

$8.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

KID GRILLED STEAK

KID GRILLED STEAK

$10.00

Served with crispy potatoes or steamed rice

POSTRES - DESSERTS

CHURROS

CHURROS

$8.00+

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce

FLAN DE COCO

FLAN DE COCO

$6.00

Coconut infused Spanish style crème caramel, toasted coconut, mixed berries, Swiss meringue

BEVERAGES

SAN PELLEGRINO

$6.50

750 ml

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice

BLACKBERRY LEMONADE

BLACKBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.00

Made with fresh squeezed lemon juice

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

Pitcher of Sangria

WHITE SANGRIA

WHITE SANGRIA

$35.00

Bottle of sparkling wine, peach schnapps, triple sec, strawberries, blueberries

RED SANGRIA

RED SANGRIA

$25.00

Bottle of red wine, brandy, triple sec, Sprite, orange

Cocktails

Bougie Palmer

Bougie Palmer

$18.00

Tito’s Handmade vodka, lemon, peach oolong lavender syrup

Lemongrass Collins

Lemongrass Collins

$20.00

Gin, Elderflower liquor, fresh cucumber, lemongrass syrup, simple syrup

Paella Kit

Paella de Pollo Kit

Paella de Pollo Kit

$18.00

Chicken, artichoke hearts, Portobello mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron

Paella Mixta Kit

Paella Mixta Kit

$20.00

Calamari, shrimp, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine. Note: If your order exceeds $250.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

Website

Location

110 S ORLANDO AVE, SUITE #7, Winter Park, FL 32789

Directions

Gallery
Bulla - Winter Park DO NOT USE image
Bulla - Winter Park DO NOT USE image
Bulla - Winter Park DO NOT USE image
Bulla - Winter Park DO NOT USE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bulla Gastrobar - Winter Park
orange star4.7 • 3,706
110 S Orlando Ave Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Olea Mediterranean Grill - Maitland
orange star4.7 • 655
400 S. Orlando Ave. Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Orlando Mills
orange star4.2 • 3,576
1103 N Mills Ave Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Olea Mediterranean Grill - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
2714 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Fat Lamb - 851 S. Sr 434 suit1120
orange starNo Reviews
851 S. Sr 434 suit1120 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurantnext
RusTeak Ocoee
orange star4.5 • 2,672
1681 Amazing Way Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Winter Park

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Winter Park
orange star4.5 • 4,172
108 South Park Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Commissary
orange star4.5 • 4,172
547 North Virginia Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Winter Park
orange star4.7 • 3,706
110 S Orlando Ave Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Friendly Confines Winter Park
orange star4.4 • 2,352
3088 Aloma Ave Winter Park, FL 32792
View restaurantnext
Sixty Vines - Winter Park
orange star4.6 • 1,109
110 Orlando Ave Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Twistee Treat
orange star4.4 • 953
3000 N Goldenrod Rd Winter Park, FL 32792
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winter Park
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston