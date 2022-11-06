Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Mediterranean

Bulla Gastrobar Plano

2,105 Reviews

$$

6007 Legacy Dr

Suite 180

Plano, TX 75024

Pan con Tomate

Cheeses & Meats

Chef's Board

$24.50

Tetilla cheese, Manchego cheese, Serrano ham, Chorizo, marinated olives, caramelized walnuts, quince jam, crostini

Chorizo de Cantimpalo

$7.00

Traditional Spanish mildy spicy pork sausage, served with crostini

Coppa

$7.00

Marinated and cured pork collar, pimenton, garlic, and sea salt. Served with crostini

Idiazabal

$7.00

Firm sheep's milk and lightly smoked from the Basque country, served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Lomo Iberico

$7.00

Cured Iberian pork loin. Served with crostini

Mahon

$7.00

Firm cow's milk from the Island on Menorca. lemony, salty, and tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Manchego

$7.00

Sheep's milk, nutty, sweet, tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Murcia al Vino

$7.00

Goat cheese from Murcia, vino tinto cured rind, sweet, and smooth flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Paleta Iberica

$17.00

Acorn-fed 1% Iberico Ham. Served with crostini

Salchichon

$7.00Out of stock

Sausage cured with black pepper, garlic, and herbs. Served with crostini

Serrano Ham

$7.00

Fermin serrano ham, aged 15 months. Served with crostini

Tetilla

$7.00

Semi soft cow's milk and mild buttery flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Tapas Dinner

Andalusian Gazpacho

$7.00

Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup

Brisket Montaditos

$15.00

Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese

Cannelloni Tapa

$10.50

Catalan Style pork & ground beef, bechamel, mahon cheese, truffle oil

Chorizo Stuffed Dates

$12.50

Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad

Crispy Calamari

$14.50

Served with homemade tartar sauce

Duck and Butternut Meloso

$19.50

Duck breast, butternut squash purée, creamy rice, fig demi, walnuts

Fried Artichokes

$9.50

Artichoke hearts, lemon, mint aioli

Fried Eggplant

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$10.50

"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla

Grilled Octopus

$19.50

Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper

Grilled Octopus Salad

$17.00

Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,

Grilled Pork Skewers

$11.50

"Pintxos" Cumin marinated pork loin, mojo verde, Greek yogurt

Grilled Sweet Potato

$8.50

Grilled Vegetables

$13.00

Medley of eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, green onions and tomato. Served with "Romesto Sauce" a traditional Catalan sauce made with roasted hazelnuts and tomatoes

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.00

Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Crispy flatbread, Spanish tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Marinated Olives

$5.00

Marinated olives with thyme, orange peel and garlic

Meatballs

$12.00

Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano

Pan con Tomate

$8.00

Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato

Patatas Bravas

$8.50

Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli

Potato Tortilla

$9.00

"Tortilla Espanola" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli

Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche

$14.00

Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips

Sauteed Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes

Serrano Ham Croquettes

$9.00

Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly

Tuna Tartare

$15.50

Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips

Large Plates Dinner

Arroz caldoso

$29.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, clams, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron

Bulla Burger Dinner

$17.00

Piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, tetilla cheese, brioche bun, honey thyme glaze, patatas bravas

Chicken al Chilindron

$16.50