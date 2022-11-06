- Home
Bulla Gastrobar Plano
2,105 Reviews
$$
6007 Legacy Dr
Suite 180
Plano, TX 75024
Cheeses & Meats
Chef's Board
Tetilla cheese, Manchego cheese, Serrano ham, Chorizo, marinated olives, caramelized walnuts, quince jam, crostini
Chorizo de Cantimpalo
Traditional Spanish mildy spicy pork sausage, served with crostini
Coppa
Marinated and cured pork collar, pimenton, garlic, and sea salt. Served with crostini
Idiazabal
Firm sheep's milk and lightly smoked from the Basque country, served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini
Lomo Iberico
Cured Iberian pork loin. Served with crostini
Mahon
Firm cow's milk from the Island on Menorca. lemony, salty, and tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini
Manchego
Sheep's milk, nutty, sweet, tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini
Murcia al Vino
Goat cheese from Murcia, vino tinto cured rind, sweet, and smooth flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini
Paleta Iberica
Acorn-fed 1% Iberico Ham. Served with crostini
Salchichon
Sausage cured with black pepper, garlic, and herbs. Served with crostini
Serrano Ham
Fermin serrano ham, aged 15 months. Served with crostini
Tetilla
Semi soft cow's milk and mild buttery flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini
Tapas Dinner
Andalusian Gazpacho
Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup
Brisket Montaditos
Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese
Cannelloni Tapa
Catalan Style pork & ground beef, bechamel, mahon cheese, truffle oil
Chorizo Stuffed Dates
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
Crispy Calamari
Served with homemade tartar sauce
Duck and Butternut Meloso
Duck breast, butternut squash purée, creamy rice, fig demi, walnuts
Fried Artichokes
Artichoke hearts, lemon, mint aioli
Fried Eggplant
Grilled Chicken Skewers
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
Grilled Octopus
Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper
Grilled Octopus Salad
Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,
Grilled Pork Skewers
"Pintxos" Cumin marinated pork loin, mojo verde, Greek yogurt
Grilled Sweet Potato
Grilled Vegetables
Medley of eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, green onions and tomato. Served with "Romesto Sauce" a traditional Catalan sauce made with roasted hazelnuts and tomatoes
Kale Caesar Salad
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
Margherita Flatbread
Crispy flatbread, Spanish tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oregano
Marinated Olives
Marinated olives with thyme, orange peel and garlic
Meatballs
Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce
Mediterranean Salad
Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano
Pan con Tomate
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
Patatas Bravas
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
Potato Tortilla
"Tortilla Espanola" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
Sauteed Garlic Shrimp
"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes
Serrano Ham Croquettes
Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly
Tuna Tartare
Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips