Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Mediterranean

Bulla Gastrobar Winter Park

3,706 Reviews

$$

110 S Orlando Ave

Ste 7

Winter Park, FL 32789

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Flatbread
Fried Artichokes
Grilled Chicken Skewers

Cheeses & Meats

Chef's Board

Chef's Board

$24.50

Tetilla cheese, Manchego cheese, Serrano ham, Chorizo, marinated olives, caramelized walnuts, quince jam, crostini

Chorizo de Cantimpalo

Chorizo de Cantimpalo

$7.00

Traditional Spanish mildy spicy pork sausage, served with crostini

Coppa

Coppa

$7.00

Marinated and cured pork collar, pimenton, garlic, and sea salt. Served with crostini

Idiazabal

Idiazabal

$7.00

Firm sheep's milk and lightly smoked from the Basque country, served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Lomo Iberico

Lomo Iberico

$7.00

Cured Iberian pork loin. Served with crostini

Mahon

Mahon

$7.00

Firm cow's milk from the Island on Menorca. lemony, salty, and tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Manchego

Manchego

$7.00

Sheep's milk, nutty, sweet, tangy flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Murcia al Vino

Murcia al Vino

$7.00

Goat cheese from Murcia, vino tinto cured rind, sweet, and smooth flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Paleta Iberica

Paleta Iberica

$17.00

Acorn-fed 1% Iberico Ham. Served with crostini

Salchichon

Salchichon

$7.00

Sausage cured with black pepper, garlic, and herbs. Served with crostini

Serrano Ham

Serrano Ham

$7.00

Fermin serrano ham, aged 15 months. Served with crostini

Tetilla

Tetilla

$7.00

Semi soft cow's milk and mild buttery flavor. Served with caramelized walnuts, quince jam and crostini

Tapas Dinner

Andalusian Gazpacho

Andalusian Gazpacho

$7.00

Traditional Spanish chilled vegetable soup

Brisket Montaditos

Brisket Montaditos

$15.00

Slow braised brisket, tomato marmalade, guindilla peppers, tetilla cheese

Cannelloni Tapa

Cannelloni Tapa

$10.50

Catalan Style pork & ground beef, bechamel, mahon cheese, truffle oil

Chorizo Stuffed Dates

Chorizo Stuffed Dates

$12.50

Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.50

Served with homemade tartar sauce

Duck and Butternut Meloso

$19.50

Duck breast, butternut squash purée, creamy rice, fig demi, walnuts

Duck and Butternut Meloso

$19.50

Duck breast, butternut squash purée, creamy rice, fig demi, walnuts

Fried Artichokes

Fried Artichokes

$9.50

Artichoke hearts, lemon, mint aioli

Fried Eggplant

$8.00

Fried Eggplant

$8.00
Grilled Chicken Skewers

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$10.50

"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$19.50

Grilled octopus, corn puree, salsa criolla, cracked pepper

Grilled Octopus Salad

Grilled Octopus Salad

$17.00

Grilled octopus, Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, fresh squeezed lemon juice, EVOO, oregano,

Grilled Pork Skewers

Grilled Pork Skewers

$11.50

"Pintxos" Cumin marinated pork loin, mojo verde, Greek yogurt

Grilled Sweet Potato

Grilled Sweet Potato

$8.50Out of stock

Grilled Vegetables

$13.00

Medley of eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, green onions and tomato. Served with "Romesto Sauce" a traditional Catalan sauce made with roasted hazelnuts and tomatoes

Grilled Vegetables

$13.00

Medley of eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, asparagus, green onions and tomato. Served with "Romesto Sauce" a traditional Catalan sauce made with roasted hazelnuts and tomatoes

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.00

Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Crispy flatbread, Spanish tomato sauce, roma tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, oregano

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$5.00

Marinated olives with thyme, orange peel and garlic

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

Pork and ground beef meatballs, Manchego cheese, tomato sauce

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, olives, red onions, homemade croutons, fresh squeezed lemon, EVOO, oregano

Pan con Tomate

Pan con Tomate

$8.00

Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$8.50

Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli

Potato Tortilla

Potato Tortilla

$9.00

"Tortilla Espanola" Traditional Spanish omelet, caramelized onions, garlic aioli

Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche

Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche

$14.00

Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips

Sauteed Garlic Shrimp

Sauteed Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

"Gambas al Ajillo" sauteed in olive and touch of red pepper flakes

Serrano Ham Croquettes

Serrano Ham Croquettes

$9.00Out of stock

Serrano ham croquettes, fig jelly

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$15.50

Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips

Large Plates Dinner

Arroz caldoso

Arroz caldoso

$29.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, clams, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron

Bulla Burger Dinner

Bulla Burger Dinner

$17.00

Piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, tetilla cheese, brioche bun, honey thyme glaze, patatas bravas

Chicken al Chilindron

Chicken al Chilindron

$16.50

Pan seared chicken, Serrano ham, red pepper stew, shishito peppers, steamed rice

Chicken Paella

Chicken Paella

$25.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron

Paella Mixta

Paella Mixta

$39.50

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito, saffron

Paella Seafood

Paella Seafood

$45.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, prawns, clams, shrimp, red sofrito, saffron

Salmon (5 oz)

Salmon (5 oz)

$18.00

Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream

Salmon (7.5 oz)

Salmon (7.5 oz)

$26.00

Baby spinach, chickpeas, lemon cream

Truffle Carbonara

Truffle Carbonara

$21.00

Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg

Desserts

Almond Cake

$11.00

Toasted almond slivers, goat cheese frosting *Contains Licor 43

Churros (12)

Churros (12)

$13.00

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce

Churros (6)

Churros (6)

$8.50

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce

Coconut Flan

Coconut Flan

$9.50

Coconut infused Spanish style creme caramel, toasted coconut, mixed berries, Swiss meringue

Pumpkin Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Kids

Kid Meatballs

Kid Meatballs

$8.00
Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$11.00
Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Kid Flatbread

Kid Flatbread

$8.00
Kid Grilled Chicken

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00
Kid Steak

Kid Steak

$10.00

Family Meals

Fam Arroz Caldoso

$55.00

Valencia style rice, shrimp, chicken, calamari, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas

Fam Chicken Paella

$48.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas

Fam Paella Mixta

$65.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron. Served with a garden salad and bravas

Fam Steak Paella

$55.00

Valencia style rice, bistro steak, piquillo confit, pimientos de padron, asparagus, red sofrito. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas.

Fam Vegetarian Paella

$40.00

Valencia style rice, Portobello mushrooms, asparagus, carrots, artichoke confit, green peas, kale, red sofrito, saffron. Served with a garden salad and patatas bravas

Chef's Meat & Cheese Board - Add On

Chef's Meat & Cheese Board - Add On

$48.00

Tetilla Cheese, Manchego Cheese, Serrano Ham, Chorizo, candied walnuts, marinated olives

Churros - Add On

Churros - Add On

$20.00

Traditional fried dough, dulce de leche (serving size: 25 pieces)

Potato Tortilla - Add On

Potato Tortilla - Add On

$24.00

Traditional Spanish omelet with caramelized onions

Serrano Ham Croquettes - Add On

Serrano Ham Croquettes - Add On

$24.00

24 Serrano Ham croquettes, fig jelly

Chicken Paella Kit

Chicken Paella Kit

$18.00

Valencia style rice, chicken, artichoke hearts, Cremini mushrooms, green peas, red sofrito, saffron.

Paella Mixta Kit

Paella Mixta Kit

$20.00

Valencia style rice, calamari, clams, shrimp, chorizo, chicken, sofrito de calamar, saffron.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

Location

110 S Orlando Ave, Ste 7, Winter Park, FL 32789

Directions

Gallery
Bulla Gastrobar image
Bulla Gastrobar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bulla - Winter Park
orange starNo Reviews
110 S ORLANDO AVE, SUITE #7 Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Olea Mediterranean Grill - Maitland
orange star4.7 • 655
400 S. Orlando Ave. Maitland, FL 32751
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Orlando Mills
orange star4.2 • 3,576
1103 N Mills Ave Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Olea Mediterranean Grill - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
2714 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Fat Lamb - 851 S. Sr 434 suit1120
orange starNo Reviews
851 S. Sr 434 suit1120 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurantnext
RusTeak Ocoee
orange star4.5 • 2,672
1681 Amazing Way Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Winter Park

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Winter Park
orange star4.5 • 4,172
108 South Park Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Commissary
orange star4.5 • 4,172
547 North Virginia Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Friendly Confines Winter Park
orange star4.4 • 2,352
3088 Aloma Ave Winter Park, FL 32792
View restaurantnext
Sixty Vines - Winter Park
orange star4.6 • 1,109
110 Orlando Ave Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Twistee Treat
orange star4.4 • 953
3000 N Goldenrod Rd Winter Park, FL 32792
View restaurantnext
Barnie's Coffee & Tea
orange star4.4 • 867
118 S Park Ave Winter Park, FL 32789
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winter Park
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston