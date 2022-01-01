- Home
Bullard's American Cafe
422 Reviews
$
547 York Rd
Warminster, PA 18974
Breakfast
Three Egg Omelettes
Californian Omelette
Sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
Cheese Omelette
American cheese
Cheesesteak Omelette
Create your own Omelette
Pick 3 of your favorite fillings.
Denver Omelette
Onions, green peppers and diced ham
Farmers Omelette
Onions, potatoes, diced pork roll and Cooper sharp cheese.
Greek Omelette
Onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives and feta cheese
Houston Omelette
House made chili and cheddar cheese
Lancaster Omelette
Sauteed mushrooms and American cheese
Meat Lovers Omelette
Diced scrapple, pork roll and sausage
Pennsylvanian Omelette
Egg white omelette wit mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach and feta cheese.
Spanish Omelette
Sauteed onions and green peppers plus salsa
Texican Omelette
Chorizo sausage, Sriracha bacon, cherry peppers and pepper jack cheese
Virginian Omelette
Diced ham and American cheese
Famous Pancakes
Short Stack Pancakes
Triple Stack Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Banana Walnut Pancakes
Strawberry Pancakes
Triple Blueberry Pancakes
Triple Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Triple Banana Walnut Pancakes
Triple Strawberry Pancakes
Single Blueberry
Single Chocolate Chip
Single Strawberry
Single Banana Walnut
French Toast
Young Americans
Cafe Specialties
The Original Bullwich
Fried egg with American cheese on an English muffin
Warminster Bullwich
Fried egg, Sriracha bacon and Cooper sharp cheese on an English muffin
Hatboro Bullwich
Fried egg, Canadian bacon, grilled tomato and sharp provolone on an English muffin
Texican Bullwich
Fried egg, chorizo sausage, Sriracha bacon and pepper jack cheese on an English muffin
Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled egg and American cheese in a honey wheat wrap
Philly Phavorite
Scrambled eggs, green peppers and Cooper sharp cheese on a lon Italian roll
Pork Roll & Cooper Sharp Sandwich
Grilled pork roll (2 pieces) with Cooper sharp cheese on a brioche bun
Old English Scramble
Scrambled eggs, grilled tomatoes and cheddar cheese served atop an English muffin then topped with bacon
Huevos Rancheros
Southern Style Cornbread
Famished Farmer
Scrambled eggs with onions, potatoes, tomatoes, ham and melted cheddar cheese
Corned Beef Hash
Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce
Avocado Toast
Poached eggs on your choice of toast with fresh avocado.
Malibu Eggs
Poached eggs on an English muffin with fresh avocado and hollandaise sauce
Oatmeal w/ Raisin
Cheese Steak Hash
Grilled steak with onions, peppers and potatoes topped with Cooper sharp cheese, Choice of 2 eggs, any style.
Additions
Toast
Corn muffin
Glazed Cinnamon Bun
English Muffin
Toasted Bagel w/ BUtter
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Side Bacon
Side Scrapple
Side Patties
Side Links
Side Chorizo
Side Pork Roll
Side Ham
Fresh Fruit Salad
Side Home Fries
Scrapple Fries
Single Pancake
Single French Toast
Maple Syrup
Side Sriracha Bacon
Side Canadian Bacon
Side avocado
Side CCB
Side Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side bacon WD
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Bacon Jam
Side Hollandaise
Starters
Chili
House made with onions, peppers and tomatoes, with black and red beans. Topped with cheddar cheese and cherry peppers.
Order of Hand Cut Fries
Hand cut fries
Cheddar Fries
Hand cut fries with melted cheddar cheese
Bay Fries
Hand cut fries tossed with Old Bay seasoning and topped with Sriracha aioli
Pulled Pork Fries
Hand cut fries topped with a house made BBQ pulled pork and cheddar cheese
Cup of Soup w/ Half Sand
Housemade Chicken Tenders
Our hand breaded boneless chicken breast fried golden brown.
Housemade Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
Housemade breaded boneless chicken breast fried golden brown. Served with hand cut fries.
Coleslaw
Sweet potato fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Our hand cut fries smothered with cheddar cheese and housemade chili.
Entrée Salads
American Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, Swiss and American cheeses
Cobb Salad
Onion, tomato, bacon, avocado, kalamata olives, bleu cheese and fresh grilled chicken
Farmer's Salad
Bacon, bleu cheese and house made onion rings.
Chicken Finger Salad
Bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese with house breaded chicken tenders
Steakhouse Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge with bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, onion, black pepper and balsamic glaze
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and house made croutons.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach with mushroom, onion, cucumber, tomato and bacon
Cheesesteak Salad
Our grilled steak meat with fried onions, diced tomatoes and American cheese on a bed of mixed greens.
Deli Style Sandwiches
Sliced Tavern Ham
Ham and Swiss with honey mustard on your choice of bread
Sliced Turkey Breast
Fresh sliced turkey and American cheese on your choice of bread
Sliced Roast Beef
Fresh sliced roast beef with sharp provolone and horseradish mayo on pumpernickel bread
Roast Beef Special
Fresh sliced roast beef on rye bread with 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese and house made cole slaw
Corned Beef & Swiss
Corned Beef Special
Turkey Special
Fresh sliced turkey on rye bread with 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese and house made cole slaw
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Classic BLT
Thick cut bacon on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
BLT & Avocado
Our classic BLT made with thick cut bacon and fresh avocado.
Club Sandwiches & Wraps
Bullard's Burgers
Just a Burger
All American Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Flaming Hot Burger
Sriracha bacon, pepper jack cheese and Sriracha aioli
Mushroom & Swiss Cheeseburger
California Cheeseburger
Thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese and avocado
Sunrise Burger
Thick cut bacon, pork roll, Cooper sharp cheese and an egg (choose your style)
Bacon Blue Cheeseburger
Chili & Cheddar Burger
Patty Melt
Fried onions and bacon on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese
Pulled Pork Burger
Our house made BBQ pork and cheddar cheese atop our signature burger.
Cheese Steaks
Just a Steak
Cheese Steak
South Philly Cheese Steak
Fried onions and cheddar cheese
Italian Cheese Steak
Sauteed spinach, garlic and sharp provolone cheese
Chicken Steak
Eight ounces fresh cooked chicken breast
Chicken Cheese Steak
8 ounces fresh cooked chicken breast with American cheese
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
American cheese, hot sauce, bleu cheese
Bacon Cheddar Chicken Cheese Steak
Savory Cafe Specialties
Grilled Cheese
American, Swiss and cheddar cheese on Texas Toast with grilled tomato and bacon
Mom's Grilled Cheese
American cheese on Texas Toast
Classic Reuben
Hot Texas Roast Beef
Fresh sliced roast beef simmered in BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and house made onion rings. Served on a brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Fresh grilled chicken breast with ham, Swiss cheese and honey mustard on a brioche bun
Bullard Special
Fresh grilled chicken breast with Sriracha bacon, grilled tomato and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun topped with Sriracha aioli
Chicken Florentine Sandwich
Grilled chicken, sauteed spinach and sharp provolone on a brioche bun
Monte Cristo
French toast with Swiss cheese and our fresh sliced turkey and tavern ham
Pulled Pork Special
House made pulled pork simmered in BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese and cole slaw. Served on a brioche bun.
American Cuban
House made pulled pork, sliced ham, pickles and Swiss cheese served on an Italian roll with honey mustard dressing.
Tuna Melt
Chicken Tenders and Waffle
Turkey Reuben
Griddled turkey breast on rye bread with Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing and sauerkraut.
Young Americans
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
547 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18974