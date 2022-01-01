Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Bullard's American Cafe

422 Reviews

$

547 York Rd

Warminster, PA 18974

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The All American
The Original Bullwich
Warminster Bullwich

Breakfast

The All American

$12.95

Two eggs, any style, with choice of Pancakes, French Toast or Waffle, and choice of meat.

The All American Jr.

$11.95

Two eggs, any style, plus your choice of Pancake or French Toast, plus side meat.

Three Egg Omelettes

Californian Omelette

$8.95

Sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

Cheese Omelette

$7.50

American cheese

Cheesesteak Omelette

$10.95

Create your own Omelette

$8.95

Pick 3 of your favorite fillings.

Denver Omelette

$8.95

Onions, green peppers and diced ham

Farmers Omelette

$11.95

Onions, potatoes, diced pork roll and Cooper sharp cheese.

Greek Omelette

$9.95

Onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives and feta cheese

Houston Omelette

$9.95

House made chili and cheddar cheese

Lancaster Omelette

$8.25

Sauteed mushrooms and American cheese

Meat Lovers Omelette

$10.95

Diced scrapple, pork roll and sausage

Pennsylvanian Omelette

$11.95

Egg white omelette wit mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach and feta cheese.

Spanish Omelette

$8.95

Sauteed onions and green peppers plus salsa

Texican Omelette

$10.95

Chorizo sausage, Sriracha bacon, cherry peppers and pepper jack cheese

Virginian Omelette

$8.95

Diced ham and American cheese

Egg Platters

One Egg

$4.25

Two Egg

$5.00

Three Egg

$5.75

Four Egg

$6.50

Famous Pancakes

Short Stack Pancakes

$5.95

Triple Stack Pancakes

$7.95

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.45

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.45

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$7.95

Strawberry Pancakes

$7.45

Triple Blueberry Pancakes

$10.95

Triple Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.95

Triple Banana Walnut Pancakes

$10.95

Triple Strawberry Pancakes

$10.95

Single Blueberry

$3.95

Single Chocolate Chip

$3.95

Single Strawberry

$3.95

Single Banana Walnut

$3.95

French Toast

Short Stack French Toast

$4.95

Triple Stack French Toast

$6.15

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$5.95

Cinnamon Bun French Toast

$6.15

Waffles

Waffle

$5.75

Waffles n' Whip

$6.95

Waffles w/ Maple Glazed Walnuts

$7.25

Young Americans

Single Pancake w/ Homefries- KIds

$5.00

French Toast w/ Homefries- KIds

$5.00

Scrambled Eggs w/ Toast and HF- Kids

$5.00

Cup Oatmeal- Kids

$5.00

Cafe Specialties

The Original Bullwich

$5.15

Fried egg with American cheese on an English muffin

Warminster Bullwich

$6.65

Fried egg, Sriracha bacon and Cooper sharp cheese on an English muffin

Hatboro Bullwich

$7.25

Fried egg, Canadian bacon, grilled tomato and sharp provolone on an English muffin

Texican Bullwich

$7.95

Fried egg, chorizo sausage, Sriracha bacon and pepper jack cheese on an English muffin

Breakfast Wrap

$6.50

Scrambled egg and American cheese in a honey wheat wrap

Philly Phavorite

$7.95

Scrambled eggs, green peppers and Cooper sharp cheese on a lon Italian roll

Pork Roll & Cooper Sharp Sandwich

$7.75

Grilled pork roll (2 pieces) with Cooper sharp cheese on a brioche bun

Old English Scramble

$8.95

Scrambled eggs, grilled tomatoes and cheddar cheese served atop an English muffin then topped with bacon

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Southern Style Cornbread

$10.95

Famished Farmer

$10.95

Scrambled eggs with onions, potatoes, tomatoes, ham and melted cheddar cheese

Corned Beef Hash

$10.95

Eggs Benedict

$9.95

Poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Poached eggs on your choice of toast with fresh avocado.

Malibu Eggs

$10.75

Poached eggs on an English muffin with fresh avocado and hollandaise sauce

Oatmeal w/ Raisin

$5.25+

Cheese Steak Hash

$9.95

Grilled steak with onions, peppers and potatoes topped with Cooper sharp cheese, Choice of 2 eggs, any style.

Additions

Toast

$1.55

Corn muffin

$2.95

Glazed Cinnamon Bun

$3.95

English Muffin

$1.95

Toasted Bagel w/ BUtter

$2.25

Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.75

Side Bacon

$3.75

Side Scrapple

$3.75

Side Patties

$3.75

Side Links

$3.75

Side Chorizo

$3.75

Side Pork Roll

$3.75

Side Ham

$3.75

Fresh Fruit Salad

$2.75

Side Home Fries

$2.95

Scrapple Fries

$3.95

Single Pancake

$2.75

Single French Toast

$3.25

Maple Syrup

$2.75

Side Sriracha Bacon

$3.95

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.75

Side avocado

$2.00

Side CCB

$4.95

Side Egg

$1.00

Side 2 Eggs

$2.00

Side bacon WD

$3.75

Side Sausage Gravy

$5.95

Side Bacon Jam

$2.50

Side Hollandaise

$1.50

Starters

Chili

$3.95+

House made with onions, peppers and tomatoes, with black and red beans. Topped with cheddar cheese and cherry peppers.

Order of Hand Cut Fries

$3.25

Hand cut fries

Cheddar Fries

$3.95

Hand cut fries with melted cheddar cheese

Bay Fries

$3.95

Hand cut fries tossed with Old Bay seasoning and topped with Sriracha aioli

Pulled Pork Fries

$9.95

Hand cut fries topped with a house made BBQ pulled pork and cheddar cheese

Cup of Soup w/ Half Sand

$8.95

Housemade Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Our hand breaded boneless chicken breast fried golden brown.

Housemade Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$8.95

Housemade breaded boneless chicken breast fried golden brown. Served with hand cut fries.

Coleslaw

$2.50

Sweet potato fries

$4.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

Our hand cut fries smothered with cheddar cheese and housemade chili.

Entrée Salads

American Chef Salad

$10.95

Turkey, ham, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, Swiss and American cheeses

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Onion, tomato, bacon, avocado, kalamata olives, bleu cheese and fresh grilled chicken

Farmer's Salad

$9.95

Bacon, bleu cheese and house made onion rings.

Chicken Finger Salad

$9.95

Bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese with house breaded chicken tenders

Steakhouse Wedge Salad

$8.95

Iceberg wedge with bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, onion, black pepper and balsamic glaze

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and house made croutons.

Spinach Salad

$8.95

Baby spinach with mushroom, onion, cucumber, tomato and bacon

Cheesesteak Salad

$8.95

Our grilled steak meat with fried onions, diced tomatoes and American cheese on a bed of mixed greens.

Deli Style Sandwiches

Sliced Tavern Ham

$8.95

Ham and Swiss with honey mustard on your choice of bread

Sliced Turkey Breast

$8.95

Fresh sliced turkey and American cheese on your choice of bread

Sliced Roast Beef

$9.50

Fresh sliced roast beef with sharp provolone and horseradish mayo on pumpernickel bread

Roast Beef Special

$9.95

Fresh sliced roast beef on rye bread with 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese and house made cole slaw

Corned Beef & Swiss

$9.50

Corned Beef Special

$9.95

Turkey Special

$9.75

Fresh sliced turkey on rye bread with 1000 island dressing, Swiss cheese and house made cole slaw

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Classic BLT

$7.50

Thick cut bacon on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

BLT & Avocado

$8.75

Our classic BLT made with thick cut bacon and fresh avocado.

Club Sandwiches & Wraps

Cheeseburger Club

$11.75

Classic Turkey Club

$10.95

Ham & Swiss Club

$10.95

Tuna, American Cheese, & Sliced Egg

$10.95

Bullard's Burgers

Just a Burger

$9.95

All American Cheeseburger

$10.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75

Flaming Hot Burger

$11.95

Sriracha bacon, pepper jack cheese and Sriracha aioli

Mushroom & Swiss Cheeseburger

$11.25

California Cheeseburger

$11.95

Thick cut bacon, pepper jack cheese and avocado

Sunrise Burger

$13.95

Thick cut bacon, pork roll, Cooper sharp cheese and an egg (choose your style)

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

$11.75

Chili & Cheddar Burger

$11.75

Patty Melt

$11.75

Fried onions and bacon on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese

Pulled Pork Burger

$12.75

Our house made BBQ pork and cheddar cheese atop our signature burger.

Cheese Steaks

Just a Steak

$9.95

Cheese Steak

$10.95

South Philly Cheese Steak

$11.25

Fried onions and cheddar cheese

Italian Cheese Steak

$11.75

Sauteed spinach, garlic and sharp provolone cheese

Chicken Steak

$9.95

Eight ounces fresh cooked chicken breast

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.95

8 ounces fresh cooked chicken breast with American cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.95

American cheese, hot sauce, bleu cheese

Bacon Cheddar Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.95

Savory Cafe Specialties

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

American, Swiss and cheddar cheese on Texas Toast with grilled tomato and bacon

Mom's Grilled Cheese

$7.50

American cheese on Texas Toast

Classic Reuben

$9.95

Hot Texas Roast Beef

$9.95

Fresh sliced roast beef simmered in BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and house made onion rings. Served on a brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$8.95

Fresh grilled chicken breast with ham, Swiss cheese and honey mustard on a brioche bun

Bullard Special

$10.95

Fresh grilled chicken breast with Sriracha bacon, grilled tomato and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun topped with Sriracha aioli

Chicken Florentine Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled chicken, sauteed spinach and sharp provolone on a brioche bun

Monte Cristo

$9.95

French toast with Swiss cheese and our fresh sliced turkey and tavern ham

Pulled Pork Special

$10.95

House made pulled pork simmered in BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese and cole slaw. Served on a brioche bun.

American Cuban

$12.50

House made pulled pork, sliced ham, pickles and Swiss cheese served on an Italian roll with honey mustard dressing.

Tuna Melt

$12.50

Chicken Tenders and Waffle

$10.75

Turkey Reuben

$9.95

Griddled turkey breast on rye bread with Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing and sauerkraut.

Young Americans

Chicken Tenders & Fries (Kids)

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries (Kids)

$5.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$1.95+

Tomato Juice

$1.95+

Cranberry Juice

$1.95+

Apple Juice

$1.95+

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

White Milk

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.05

Bottled Water

$1.50

Milkshake

$4.95

Rootbeer Float

$4.75

Coke Float

$4.75

Apple cider

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

547 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18974

Directions

Gallery
Bullard's American Cafe image
Bullard's American Cafe image
Bullard's American Cafe image
Bullard's American Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bernie's Hatboro
orange starNo Reviews
58 S. York Road Hatboro, PA 19040
View restaurantnext
Lancers Diner - Horsham
orange star4.2 • 204
858 Easton Rd Horsham, PA 19044
View restaurantnext
Palz Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
1902 County Line Rd Huntingdon Valle, PA 19006
View restaurantnext
Curds N Whey
orange star4.0 • 21
817 Old York Rd Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
West Ave Grille
orange starNo Reviews
718 West Ave Grille Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Gypsy Blu
orange starNo Reviews
34 BUTLER AVE AMBLER, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Warminster

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Warminster
orange star4.6 • 2,184
460 W. Street Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warminster
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Glenside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston