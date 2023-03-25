Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville
879 Lake Harbour Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
Popular Items
BBC FOOD
Appetizers
Chicken Wings (12)
Bulldog Buffalo Sauce, served with celery, carrots, and Bleu cheese or ranch.
Chicken Wings (6)
Bulldog Buffalo Sauce, served with celery, carrots, and Bleu cheese or ranch.
Chorizo & Pork Belly Nachos
Pork belly, chorizo, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, black beans, bell peppers, cilantro & Queso Sauce.
French Onion Soup
Crouton, Gruyere, Parmesan.
Fried Cheese Curds
Served with marinara.
Fried Pickles
Cornmeal-dusted Schwartz crinkle cut, with ranch.
Philly Spring Rolls
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
Sloppy Fries
Hand-cut fries topped with sloppy joe, queso fondue, shredded cheddar & sliced jalapeno.
Salads
Chicken BLT Salad
House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.
Chicken Tortilla Salad
House Greens, Sweet Asian Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Bell & Poblano Pepper, Black Beans, Black Olives, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro & Tortilla Strips, With Balsamic Honey Mustard Dressing.
Pesto Pasta Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, seashell pasta, cucumbers, pesto dressing, parmesan cheese & grilled chicken breast
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons with house-made caesar dressing.
Side House Salad
Sandwiches
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
Brioche bun, blackened Mahi Mahi, remoulade sauce, tomato, red onion & bibb lettuce.
Honey Glazed Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, honey glaze, spicy mayo, bacon & red onion.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, ranch aioli & dill pickle slices
Patty Melt
House-Made Burger Patty, Gruyere, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Garlic & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.
Sloppy Joe Sliders
Four Certified Angus Beef Sliders with Queso Fondue on Hawaiian Buns.
Sweet Heat
Five-Ounce Fried Chicken Breast Tossed In Sweat Heat With Ranch Aioli, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion & Sliced Pickle On Brioche Bun.
Burgers
Country Fried Steak Burger
Brioche bun, battered and fried burger, mushroom gravy, bibb lettuce & tomato.
Freshman 15
Panko-Fried Mozzarella, Bibb lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Sassy Sauce.
Good Mornin
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Potato Hash, Fried Egg, Mayo, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.
Jalapeno Popper Burger
Cream Cheese, House Made Pepper Jelly, Fresh Jalapeno slices, Bacon and Bibb Lettuce.
Mushroom & Swiss
Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard, Mayo.
Pimentology
Roasted-Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Mayo.
Smokehouse
Pork Belly, Onion Ring, Smoked Gouda, Bibb lettuce, Mayo, Mango Habanero BBQ Sauce.
The Bryant
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.
The Bulldog
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.
The Lauren
Bacon, Bibb lettuce, Sharp Cheddar, Fried Avocado, Crispy Onions, BBQ Ranch.
The Mission
Chorizo, Fresh Avocado, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Pico, Chipotle Mayo.
Turkey Power
Turkey Patty, Bibb lettuce, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Provolone & Cranberry Mayo on Wheat Bun.
Veggie 21
House-Made Vegan Patty, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Sweet Potato Hay, Basil & Mayo on Gluten-Free Bun.
Sides
Kids
Kids Sloppy Joes
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Jr Bully Burger
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Coke
kids Diet Coke
Kids Dr Pepper
Kids Lemonade
kids Milk
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Root Beer
Kids Sprite
Kids Sweet Tea
Kids Unsweetened Tea
Kids Water
Desserts
Beverages
Draft Beer Growlers 64 oz
Draft Beer Growlers 32 oz
Draft 1817 Amber Ale Growler 32 oz
A medium-bodied, naturally-fermented Amber Ale.
Draft 1817 Delta Grind Coffee Stout Growler 32 oz
This Milk Coffee Stout is absolutely crammed full of roasty, chocolaty coffee-y, milky goodness!! ;) At only 5.5% ABV drinking multiples in one sitting is hard NOT to do. So bring on the cold and bring on the Grind! Cheers!
Draft Blue Moon Growler 32 oz
Blue Moon Belgian White, Belgian-style wheat ale, is a refreshing, medium-bodied, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale spiced with fresh coriander and orange peel for a uniquely complex taste and an uncommonly smooth finish.
Draft Bud Light Growler 32 oz
Draft Colson's Beer Growler 32 oz
Mild fruity aroma, medium body with clean, slightly ci Show More. Golden, clear and white head. Mild fruity aroma, medium body with clean, slightly citrus finish. Was developed as an easy drinking beer that doesn't sacrifice aroma, body, head retention or taste.
Draft Coors Light Growler 32 oz
Draft Destihl Peanut Butter Porter Growler 32 oz
Destihl Peanut Butter Porter has a thick, beige head and a dark brown appearance, with ruby highlights and minimal lacing. The aroma is of peanuts and some brown bread crust. The flavor is of bitter peanut butter, some chocolate, and brown bread crust.
Draft Fertile Ground Mismo Growler 32 oz
Mismo by Fertile Ground Beer Co. is a Lager - Mexican which has a rating of 3.9 out of 5, with 31 ratings and reviews on Untappd.
Draft Guava Jelly Sour Ale Growler 32 oz
This Gulf Sour Series is loaded with obnoxious amounts of Guava complemented by a tart and sweet finish.
Draft Key City Cantwell's Court Growler 32 oz
Cantwell's Court is a Irish Dry Stout style beer brewed by Key City Brewing Company in Vicksburg, MS.
Draft Key City O'Hanrahans Curse Red Ale Growler 32 oz
This gorgeous ruby beverage is a throw back to our brewer’s time in Ireland, sipping every Irish beer he could get his hands on. Our red is dripping with delicious notes of caramel and rich toffee, with just enough bitter dark chocolate and toasted biscuit to balance out the sweetness. One sip will transport you to a dark corner of a Dublin pub as you listen to the session play for hours and hours. We think Michael O. would be proud.
Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 32 oz
Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 32 oz
Ghost in the Machine is a hazy IPA that weighs in at 8.0-percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and prominently features the Citra hop, which gives this beer its strong citrusy aroma and flavor.
Draft Southern Pecan Growler 32 oz
Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale is the first beer in the world, to our knowledge, made with whole roasted pecans. The pecans are used just like grain and provide a nutty characteristic and a delightful depth to the flavor profile. This beer is very lightly hopped to allow the malty, caramel, and nutty flavors shine through. The color is dark mahogany.
Draft Southern Prohibition Crowd Control IPA Growler 32 oz
Crowd Control is a dry-hopped Imperial IPA showcasing Mosaic hops. A solid malt backbone accompanied with a fruity and sticky hop overlay contain one another for a great balance of aroma and flavor.
Draft Southern Prohibition Fire Ant Growler 32 oz
A high gravity beer, this imperial red ale has a huge malt presence only to be out shined by its hop additions. Dark mahogany red with a nice fluffy head, the Fire Ant showcases roasted and toasted caramel notes layered between spicy, herbal and fruity hops.
Draft Southern Prohibition Planet Tripper Growler 32 oz
4.6% abv. Planet Tripper is a Paloma style sour brewed with lime and grapefruit.
Draft Southern Prohibition Sun Is Yum Vienna Lager Growler 32 oz
This copper hued lager was made with a blend of Pilsner and Vienna malt, a helping of German Saphir hops, and a cold fermentation with an extended lagering time. Wonderful malt driven notes of toast and honey with a crisp and clean finish.
Draft Stella Artois Growler 32 oz
Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
"We serve big, juicy, handcrafted burgers with thought-out ingredients served on a fresh-baked, never-smushed bun."
