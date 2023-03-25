Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville

No reviews yet

879 Lake Harbour Drive

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Popular Items

The Bulldog
The Bryant
Philly Spring Rolls

DAILY MENU

Friday/Saturday Special

Fish & Chips

$10.95

Icelandic Cod fried with our house made beer batter, served with hand cut fries and our made from scratch tarter sauce.

BBC FOOD

Appetizers

Chicken Wings (12)

$15.99

Bulldog Buffalo Sauce, served with celery, carrots, and Bleu cheese or ranch.

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.99

Bulldog Buffalo Sauce, served with celery, carrots, and Bleu cheese or ranch.

Chorizo & Pork Belly Nachos

$11.99

Pork belly, chorizo, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, black beans, bell peppers, cilantro & Queso Sauce.

French Onion Soup

$4.95

Crouton, Gruyere, Parmesan.

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.49

Served with marinara.

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Cornmeal-dusted Schwartz crinkle cut, with ranch.

Philly Spring Rolls

$8.49

Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.

Sloppy Fries

$7.49

Hand-cut fries topped with sloppy joe, queso fondue, shredded cheddar & sliced jalapeno.

Salads

Chicken BLT Salad

$12.49

House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.

Chicken Tortilla Salad

$11.99

House Greens, Sweet Asian Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Bell & Poblano Pepper, Black Beans, Black Olives, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro & Tortilla Strips, With Balsamic Honey Mustard Dressing.

Pesto Pasta Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, seashell pasta, cucumbers, pesto dressing, parmesan cheese & grilled chicken breast

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons with house-made caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

$3.49

Sandwiches

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$11.99

Brioche bun, blackened Mahi Mahi, remoulade sauce, tomato, red onion & bibb lettuce.

Honey Glazed Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Hand breaded fried chicken breast, honey glaze, spicy mayo, bacon & red onion.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, ranch aioli & dill pickle slices

Patty Melt

$12.49

House-Made Burger Patty, Gruyere, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Garlic & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.

Sloppy Joe Sliders

$10.99

Four Certified Angus Beef Sliders with Queso Fondue on Hawaiian Buns.

Sweet Heat

$12.49

Five-Ounce Fried Chicken Breast Tossed In Sweat Heat With Ranch Aioli, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion & Sliced Pickle On Brioche Bun.

Burgers

Country Fried Steak Burger

$12.49

Brioche bun, battered and fried burger, mushroom gravy, bibb lettuce & tomato.

Freshman 15

$12.99

Panko-Fried Mozzarella, Bibb lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Sassy Sauce.

Good Mornin

$12.49

Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Potato Hash, Fried Egg, Mayo, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$11.99

Cream Cheese, House Made Pepper Jelly, Fresh Jalapeno slices, Bacon and Bibb Lettuce.

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.49

Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard, Mayo.

Pimentology

$12.99

Roasted-Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Mayo.

Smokehouse

$12.49

Pork Belly, Onion Ring, Smoked Gouda, Bibb lettuce, Mayo, Mango Habanero BBQ Sauce.

The Bryant

$12.49

Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.

The Bulldog

$11.99

Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.

The Lauren

$13.49

Bacon, Bibb lettuce, Sharp Cheddar, Fried Avocado, Crispy Onions, BBQ Ranch.

The Mission

$12.49

Chorizo, Fresh Avocado, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Pico, Chipotle Mayo.

Turkey Power

$11.49

Turkey Patty, Bibb lettuce, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Provolone & Cranberry Mayo on Wheat Bun.

Veggie 21

$10.99

House-Made Vegan Patty, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Sweet Potato Hay, Basil & Mayo on Gluten-Free Bun.

Sides

Fries Side

$1.99
Mac & Cheese

$3.29

TOPPED WITH SMOKED PORK BELLY

Onion Rings Side

$3.49
Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons with house-made caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

$3.49
Sweet Potato Fries Side

$2.99
Tater Tots Side

$2.99
Truffle Fries Side

$2.99
Truffle Tots Side

$3.99

Kids

Kids Sloppy Joes

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Jr Bully Burger

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.29

Kids Coke

$1.29

kids Diet Coke

$1.29

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.29

Kids Lemonade

$1.29

kids Milk

$1.29

Kids Orange Juice

$1.29

Kids Root Beer

$1.29

Kids Sprite

$1.29

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.29

Kids Unsweetened Tea

$1.29

Kids Water

Desserts

Donut Bread Pudding

$5.95

Chocolate-Glazed Do-Nut Bread Pudding with A Salted Caramel Sauce.

Chocolate Shake

$5.45

Coffee Shake

$5.45
Cookies & Cream Shake

$5.45

Nutella Shake

$5.45

Salted Caramel Shake

$5.45

Vanilla Shake

$5.45

Beverages

*Tea H/H

$2.69

*Tea Sweetened

$2.69

*Tea Unsweetened

$2.69

Bottled Water

$2.69

Coffee

$2.69

Coffee (Decaf)

$2.69
Coke

$2.69
Diet Coke

$2.69
Dr Pepper

$2.69

Gallon Half & Half Tea

$6.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.50

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$6.50
Lemonade

$2.69

Pellegrino

$2.69
Root Beer

$2.69
Sprite

$2.69

Draft Beer Growlers 64 oz

A 64 oz Growler filled with your favorite Draft Beer. Must be at least 21 years of age to pick up a growler to go.
Draft 1817 Amber Ale Growler 64 oz

$18.95

A medium-bodied, naturally-fermented Amber Ale.

Draft 1817 Delta Grind Coffee Stout Growler 64 oz

$20.95

This Milk Coffee Stout is absolutely crammed full of roasty,chocolaty coffee-y, milky goodness!! ;) At only 5.5% ABV drinking multiples in one sitting is hard NOT to do. So bring on the cold and bring on the Grind! Cheers!

Draft Blue Moon Growler 64 oz

$16.95
Draft Bud Light Growler 64 oz

$11.95
Draft Colson's Beer Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Mild fruity aroma, medium body with clean, slightly ci Show More. Golden, clear and white head. Mild fruity aroma, medium body with clean, slightly citrus finish. Was developed as an easy drinking beer that doesn't sacrifice aroma, body, head retention or taste.

Draft Coors Light Growler 64 oz

$11.95
Draft Destihl Peanut Butter Porter Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Destihl Peanut Butter Porter has a thick, beige head and a dark brown appearance, with ruby highlights and minimal lacing. The aroma is of peanuts and some brown bread crust. The flavor is of bitter peanut butter, some chocolate, and brown bread crust.

Draft Fertile Ground Mismo Growler 64 oz

$18.95Out of stock

Mismo by Fertile Ground Beer Co. is a Lager - Mexican which has a rating of 3.9 out of 5, with 31 ratings and reviews on Untappd.

Draft Guava Jelly Sour Ale Growler 64 oz

$18.95Out of stock

This Gulf Sour Series is loaded with obnoxious amounts of Guava complemented by a tart and sweet finish.

Draft Key City Cantwell's Court Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Cantwell's Court is a Irish Dry Stout style beer brewed by Key City Brewing Company in Vicksburg, MS.

Draft Key City O'Hanrahans Curse Red Ale Growler 64 oz

$18.95

This gorgeous ruby beverage is a throw back to our brewer’s time in Ireland, sipping every Irish beer he could get his hands on. Our red is dripping with delicious notes of caramel and rich toffee, with just enough bitter dark chocolate and toasted biscuit to balance out the sweetness. One sip will transport you to a dark corner of a Dublin pub as you listen to the session play for hours and hours. We think Michael O. would be proud.

Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 64 oz

$11.95
Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 64 oz

$22.95Out of stock

Ghost in the Machine is a hazy IPA that weighs in at 8.0-percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and prominently features the Citra hop, which gives this beer its strong citrusy aroma and flavor.

Draft Southern Pecan Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale is the first beer in the world, to our knowledge, made with whole roasted pecans. The pecans are used just like grain and provide a nutty characteristic and a delightful depth to the flavor profile. This beer is very lightly hopped to allow the malty, caramel, and nutty flavors shine through. The color is dark mahogany.

Draft Southern Prohibition Crowd Control IPA Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Crowd Control is a dry-hopped Imperial IPA showcasing Mosaic hops. A solid malt backbone accompanied with a fruity and sticky hop overlay contain one another for a great balance of aroma and flavor.

Draft Southern Prohibition Fire Ant Growler 64 oz

$18.95

A high gravity beer, this imperial red ale has a huge malt presence only to be out shined by its hop additions. Dark mahogany red with a nice fluffy head, the Fire Ant showcases roasted and toasted caramel notes layered between spicy, herbal and fruity hops.

Draft Southern Prohibition Planet Tripper Growler 64 oz

$18.95

4.6% abv. Planet Tripper is a Paloma style sour brewed with lime and grapefruit.

Draft Southern Prohibition Sun Is Yum Vienna Lager Growler 64 oz

$18.95

This copper hued lager was made with a blend of Pilsner and Vienna malt, a helping of German Saphir hops, and a cold fermentation with an extended lagering time. Wonderful malt driven notes of toast and honey with a crisp and clean finish.

Draft Stella Artois Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.

Draft Beer Growlers 32 oz

A 32 oz Growler filled with your favorite Draft Beer. Must be at least 21 years of age to pick up a growler to go.
Draft 1817 Amber Ale Growler 32 oz

$9.95

A medium-bodied, naturally-fermented Amber Ale.

Draft 1817 Delta Grind Coffee Stout Growler 32 oz

$10.95

This Milk Coffee Stout is absolutely crammed full of roasty, chocolaty coffee-y, milky goodness!! ;) At only 5.5% ABV drinking multiples in one sitting is hard NOT to do. So bring on the cold and bring on the Grind! Cheers!

Draft Blue Moon Growler 32 oz

$6.95

Blue Moon Belgian White, Belgian-style wheat ale, is a refreshing, medium-bodied, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale spiced with fresh coriander and orange peel for a uniquely complex taste and an uncommonly smooth finish.

Draft Bud Light Growler 32 oz

$6.95
Draft Colson's Beer Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Mild fruity aroma, medium body with clean, slightly ci Show More. Golden, clear and white head. Mild fruity aroma, medium body with clean, slightly citrus finish. Was developed as an easy drinking beer that doesn't sacrifice aroma, body, head retention or taste.

Draft Coors Light Growler 32 oz

$6.95
Draft Destihl Peanut Butter Porter Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Destihl Peanut Butter Porter has a thick, beige head and a dark brown appearance, with ruby highlights and minimal lacing. The aroma is of peanuts and some brown bread crust. The flavor is of bitter peanut butter, some chocolate, and brown bread crust.

Draft Fertile Ground Mismo Growler 32 oz

$9.95Out of stock

Mismo by Fertile Ground Beer Co. is a Lager - Mexican which has a rating of 3.9 out of 5, with 31 ratings and reviews on Untappd.

Draft Guava Jelly Sour Ale Growler 32 oz

$9.95Out of stock

This Gulf Sour Series is loaded with obnoxious amounts of Guava complemented by a tart and sweet finish.

Draft Key City Cantwell's Court Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Cantwell's Court is a Irish Dry Stout style beer brewed by Key City Brewing Company in Vicksburg, MS.

Draft Key City O'Hanrahans Curse Red Ale Growler 32 oz

$9.95

This gorgeous ruby beverage is a throw back to our brewer’s time in Ireland, sipping every Irish beer he could get his hands on. Our red is dripping with delicious notes of caramel and rich toffee, with just enough bitter dark chocolate and toasted biscuit to balance out the sweetness. One sip will transport you to a dark corner of a Dublin pub as you listen to the session play for hours and hours. We think Michael O. would be proud.

Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 32 oz

$6.95
Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 32 oz

$11.95Out of stock

Ghost in the Machine is a hazy IPA that weighs in at 8.0-percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and prominently features the Citra hop, which gives this beer its strong citrusy aroma and flavor.

Draft Southern Pecan Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale is the first beer in the world, to our knowledge, made with whole roasted pecans. The pecans are used just like grain and provide a nutty characteristic and a delightful depth to the flavor profile. This beer is very lightly hopped to allow the malty, caramel, and nutty flavors shine through. The color is dark mahogany.

Draft Southern Prohibition Crowd Control IPA Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Crowd Control is a dry-hopped Imperial IPA showcasing Mosaic hops. A solid malt backbone accompanied with a fruity and sticky hop overlay contain one another for a great balance of aroma and flavor.

Draft Southern Prohibition Fire Ant Growler 32 oz

$9.95

A high gravity beer, this imperial red ale has a huge malt presence only to be out shined by its hop additions. Dark mahogany red with a nice fluffy head, the Fire Ant showcases roasted and toasted caramel notes layered between spicy, herbal and fruity hops.

Draft Southern Prohibition Planet Tripper Growler 32 oz

$9.95

4.6% abv. Planet Tripper is a Paloma style sour brewed with lime and grapefruit.

Draft Southern Prohibition Sun Is Yum Vienna Lager Growler 32 oz

$9.95

This copper hued lager was made with a blend of Pilsner and Vienna malt, a helping of German Saphir hops, and a cold fermentation with an extended lagering time. Wonderful malt driven notes of toast and honey with a crisp and clean finish.

Draft Stella Artois Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
"We serve big, juicy, handcrafted burgers with thought-out ingredients served on a fresh-baked, never-smushed bun."

879 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157

