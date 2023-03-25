Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville

Draft Key City O'Hanrahans Curse Red Ale Growler 64 oz

$18.95

This gorgeous ruby beverage is a throw back to our brewer’s time in Ireland, sipping every Irish beer he could get his hands on. Our red is dripping with delicious notes of caramel and rich toffee, with just enough bitter dark chocolate and toasted biscuit to balance out the sweetness. One sip will transport you to a dark corner of a Dublin pub as you listen to the session play for hours and hours. We think Michael O. would be proud.