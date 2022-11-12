Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville

No reviews yet

702 University Drive

Starkville, MS 39759

Popular Items

The Bulldog
The Bryant
Freshman 15

Friday/Saturday Special

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$10.95Out of stock

Icelandic Cod fried with our house made beer batter, served with hand cut fries and our made from scratch tarter sauce.

Appetizers

Chicken Wings (12)

Chicken Wings (12)

$15.99

Bulldog Buffalo Sauce, served with celery, carrots, and Bleu cheese or ranch.

Chicken Wings (6)

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.99

Bulldog Buffalo Sauce, served with celery, carrots, and Bleu cheese or ranch.

Chorizo & Pork Belly Nachos

Chorizo & Pork Belly Nachos

$11.99

Pork belly, chorizo, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, black beans, bell peppers, cilantro & Queso Sauce.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$4.99

Crouton, Gruyere, Parmesan.

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.49

Served with marinara.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Cornmeal-dusted Schwartz crinkle cut, with ranch.

Philly Spring Rolls

Philly Spring Rolls

$8.49Out of stock

Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.

Sloppy Fries

Sloppy Fries

$7.49

Hand-cut fries topped with sloppy joe, queso fondue, shredded cheddar & sliced jalapeno.

Salads

Chicken BLT Salad

Chicken BLT Salad

$12.49

House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.

Chicken Tortilla Salad

Chicken Tortilla Salad

$11.99

House Greens, Sweet Asian Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Bell & Poblano Pepper, Black Beans, Black Olives, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro & Tortilla Strips, With Balsamic Honey Mustard Dressing.

Pesto Pasta Salad

Pesto Pasta Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, seashell pasta, cucumbers, pesto dressing, parmesan cheese & grilled chicken breast

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons with house-made caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.49

Sandwiches

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$11.99

Brioche bun, blackened Mahi Mahi, remoulade sauce, tomato, red onion & bibb lettuce.

Honey Glazed Chicken Sandwich

Honey Glazed Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Hand breaded fried chicken breast, honey glaze, spicy mayo, bacon & red onion.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, ranch aioli & dill pickle slices

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.49

House-Made Burger Patty, Gruyere, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Garlic & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.

Sloppy Joe Sliders

Sloppy Joe Sliders

$10.99

Four Certified Angus Beef Sliders with Queso Fondue on Hawaiian Buns.

Sweet Heat

Sweet Heat

$12.49

Five-Ounce Fried Chicken Breast Tossed In Sweat Heat With Ranch Aioli, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion & Sliced Pickle On Brioche Bun.

Burgers

Country Fried Steak Burger

Country Fried Steak Burger

$12.49

Brioche bun, battered and fried burger, mushroom gravy, bibb lettuce & tomato.

Freshman 15

Freshman 15

$12.99

Panko-Fried Mozzarella, Bibb lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Sassy Sauce.

Good Mornin

Good Mornin

$12.49

Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Potato Hash, Fried Egg, Mayo, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.

Jalapeno Popper Burger

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$11.99

Cream Cheese, House Made Pepper Jelly, Fresh Jalapeno slices, Bacon and Bibb Lettuce.

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.49

Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard, Mayo.

Pimentology

Pimentology

$12.99

Roasted-Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Mayo.

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$12.49

Pork Belly, Onion Ring, Smoked Gouda, Bibb lettuce, Mayo, Mango Habanero BBQ Sauce.

The Bryant

The Bryant

$12.49

Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.

The Bulldog

The Bulldog

$11.99

Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.

The Lauren

The Lauren

$13.49

Bacon, Bibb lettuce, Sharp Cheddar, Fried Avocado, Crispy Onions, BBQ Ranch.

The Mission

The Mission

$12.49

Chorizo, Fresh Avocado, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Pico, Chipotle Mayo.

Turkey Power

Turkey Power

$11.49

Turkey Patty, Bibb lettuce, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Provolone & Cranberry Mayo on Wheat Bun.

Veggie 21

Veggie 21

$10.99

House-Made Vegan Patty, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Sweet Potato Hay, Basil & Mayo on Gluten-Free Bun.

Sides

Fries Side

Fries Side

$1.99
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.29

TOPPED WITH SMOKED PORK BELLY

Onion Rings Side

Onion Rings Side

$3.49
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons with house-made caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.49
Sweet Potato Fries Side

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$2.99
Tater Tots Side

Tater Tots Side

$2.99
Truffle Fries Side

Truffle Fries Side

$2.99
Truffle Tots Side

Truffle Tots Side

$3.99

Kids

Kids Sloppy Joes

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Jr Bully Burger

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.29

Kids Coke

$1.29

kids Diet Coke

$1.29

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.29

Kids Lemonade

$1.29

kids Milk

$1.29

Kids Orange Juice

$1.29

Kids Root Beer

$1.29

Kids Sprite

$1.29

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.29

Kids Unsweetened Tea

$1.29

Kids Water

Desserts

Donut Bread Pudding

Donut Bread Pudding

$5.95

Chocolate-Glazed Do-Nut Bread Pudding with A Salted Caramel Sauce.

Chocolate Shake

$5.45

Coffee Shake

$5.45
Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$5.45

Nutella Shake

$5.45

Salted Caramel Shake

$5.45

Vanilla Shake

$5.45

Beverages

*Tea H/H

$2.69

*Tea Sweetened

$2.69

*Tea Unsweetened

$2.69

Bottled Water

$2.69

Coffee

$2.69

Coffee (Decaf)

$2.69
Coke

Coke

$2.69
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.69
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.69

Gallon Half & Half Tea

$6.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.50

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$6.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.69

Pellegrino

$2.69

Root Beer

$1.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.69

Draft Beer Growlers 64 oz

A 64 oz Growler filled with your favorite Draft Beer. Must be at least 21 years of age to pick up a growler to go.
Draft 1817 Amber Ale Growler 64 oz

Draft 1817 Amber Ale Growler 64 oz

$18.95

A medium-bodied, naturally-fermented Amber Ale.

Draft 1817 Oktoberfest Growler 64 oz

Draft 1817 Oktoberfest Growler 64 oz

$18.95

The brewery is famous for its “perfect pilsner” and its commitment to quality in brewing. The collaboration Oktoberfest will feature a rich amber color, smooth malty flavor and balanced hop character sure to turn backyards into beer gardens.

Draft 1817 The Darkness Growler 64 oz

Draft 1817 The Darkness Growler 64 oz

$18.95
Draft Abita Andygator Growler 64 oz

Draft Abita Andygator Growler 64 oz

$16.95

Abita Andygator®, a creature of the swamp, is a unique, high-gravity brew made with pilsner malt, German lager yeast, and German Perle hops. Unlike other high-gravity brews, Andygator® is fermented to a dry finish with a slightly sweet flavor and subtle fruit aroma.

Draft Ace Pineapple Cider Growler 64 oz

Draft Ace Pineapple Cider Growler 64 oz

$18.95

California- Fruit Cider- Ace's Pineapple Cider is a balanced, crisp, natural offering made with fresh pineapple and no added sugars. It contains fewer calories than some of the industry's leading cider brands with zero artificial ingredients. Fruity, tropical & refreshing!

Draft Blue Moon Growler 64 oz

Draft Blue Moon Growler 64 oz

$16.95
Draft Bud Light Growler 64 oz

Draft Bud Light Growler 64 oz

$11.95
Draft Coors Light Growler 64 oz

Draft Coors Light Growler 64 oz

$11.95
Draft Guinness Draught Stout Growler 64 oz

Draft Guinness Draught Stout Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Guinness Draught Stout is the original nitrogen-infused beer. Although to the uninitiated, it can look dark and heavy, it actually tastes deliciously light and smooth, swirling with notes of roasted barley, caramel, coffee and chocolate.

Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 64 oz

Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 64 oz

$11.95
Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 64 oz

Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 64 oz

$22.95

Ghost in the Machine is a hazy IPA that weighs in at 8.0-percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and prominently features the Citra hop, which gives this beer its strong citrusy aroma and flavor.

Draft Parish SIPS Sauv Blanc & Passionfruit Sour Growler 64 oz

Draft Parish SIPS Sauv Blanc & Passionfruit Sour Growler 64 oz

$22.95

Sour Ale Fruited with Sauvignon Blanc Grape and Passion Fruit. A tropical and uplifting variant in our SIPS lineup is perfect for summertime indulgence. Tantalizing Passion Fruit aromas marry with bright, crisp wine grapes all supported by a touch of tartness sip after sip.

Draft Southern Pecan Growler 64 oz

Draft Southern Pecan Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale is the first beer in the world, to our knowledge, made with whole roasted pecans. The pecans are used just like grain and provide a nutty characteristic and a delightful depth to the flavor profile. This beer is very lightly hopped to allow the malty, caramel, and nutty flavors shine through. The color is dark mahogany.

Draft Southern Prohibition Crowd Control IPA Growler 64 oz

Draft Southern Prohibition Crowd Control IPA Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Crowd Control is a dry-hopped Imperial IPA showcasing Mosaic hops. A solid malt backbone accompanied with a fruity and sticky hop overlay contain one another for a great balance of aroma and flavor.

Draft Stella Artois Growler 64 oz

Draft Stella Artois Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.

Draft Straight To Ale Blood Brother Growler 64 oz

Draft Straight To Ale Blood Brother Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Created from our Brother Joseph Belgian Dubbel, this brew adds dark fruit flavors and a dry finish to a classic STA brew. The blood orange layers a new dimension of tart citrus flavor and a sweeter aroma.

Draft Urban Artifact Spyglass Lemon Lime Growler 64 oz

Draft Urban Artifact Spyglass Lemon Lime Growler 64 oz

$18.95

4.7% ABV. 15 IBU. (3.76) Featuring 250lbs of Lemon Peel and 200lbs of Lime Peel, this beer is balanced, light Show More. Featuring 250lbs of Lemon Peel and 200lbs of Lime Peel, this beer is balanced, light, and easy-drinking.

Draft Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale Growler 64 oz

Draft Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale Growler 64 oz

$17.95

This is a very “clean” beer, with mostly German malts and a hint of flaked maize, remaining as true as possible to the original Gerst recipe. 4.9% ABV

Draft Yellowhammer Oktoberfest Growler 64 oz

Draft Yellowhammer Oktoberfest Growler 64 oz

$18.95Out of stock

The Belgian-Style Wheat Ale is light, refreshing, and quietly complex. Brewed with kaffir lime leaves, fresh ginger, & chamomile flowers for an original take on a traditional style.

Draft Beer Growlers 32 oz

A 32 oz Growler filled with your favorite Draft Beer. Must be at least 21 years of age to pick up a growler to go.
Draft 1817 Amber Ale Growler 32 oz

Draft 1817 Amber Ale Growler 32 oz

$9.95

A medium-bodied, naturally-fermented Amber Ale.

Draft 1817 Oktoberfest Growler 32 oz

Draft 1817 Oktoberfest Growler 32 oz

$9.95

The brewery is famous for its “perfect pilsner” and its commitment to quality in brewing. The collaboration Oktoberfest will feature a rich amber color, smooth malty flavor and balanced hop character sure to turn backyards into beer gardens.

Draft 1817 The Darkness Growler 32 oz

Draft 1817 The Darkness Growler 32 oz

$9.95
Draft Abita Andygator Growler 32 oz

Draft Abita Andygator Growler 32 oz

$8.95

Abita Andygator®, a creature of the swamp, is a unique, high-gravity brew made with pilsner malt, German lager yeast, and German Perle hops. Unlike other high-gravity brews, Andygator® is fermented to a dry finish with a slightly sweet flavor and subtle fruit aroma.

Draft Ace Pineapple Cider Growler 32 oz

Draft Ace Pineapple Cider Growler 32 oz

$9.95

California- Fruit Cider- Ace's Pineapple Cider is a balanced, crisp, natural offering made with fresh pineapple and no added sugars. It contains fewer calories than some of the industry's leading cider brands with zero artificial ingredients. Fruity, tropical & refreshing!

Draft Blue Moon Growler 32 oz

Draft Blue Moon Growler 32 oz

$6.95

Blue Moon Belgian White, Belgian-style wheat ale, is a refreshing, medium-bodied, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale spiced with fresh coriander and orange peel for a uniquely complex taste and an uncommonly smooth finish.

Draft Bud Light Growler 32 oz

Draft Bud Light Growler 32 oz

$6.95
Draft Coors Light Growler 32 oz

Draft Coors Light Growler 32 oz

$6.95
Draft Guinness Draught Stout Growler 32 oz

Draft Guinness Draught Stout Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Guinness Draught Stout is the original nitrogen-infused beer. Although to the uninitiated, it can look dark and heavy, it actually tastes deliciously light and smooth, swirling with notes of roasted barley, caramel, coffee and chocolate.

Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 32 oz

Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 32 oz

$6.95
Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 32 oz

Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 32 oz

$11.95

Ghost in the Machine is a hazy IPA that weighs in at 8.0-percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and prominently features the Citra hop, which gives this beer its strong citrusy aroma and flavor.

Draft Parish SIPS Sauv Blanc & Passionfruit Sour Growler 32 oz

Draft Parish SIPS Sauv Blanc & Passionfruit Sour Growler 32 oz

$11.95

Sour Ale Fruited with Sauvignon Blanc Grape and Passion Fruit. A tropical and uplifting variant in our SIPS lineup is perfect for summertime indulgence. Tantalizing Passion Fruit aromas marry with bright, crisp wine grapes all supported by a touch of tartness sip after sip.

Draft Southern Pecan Growler 32 oz

Draft Southern Pecan Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale is the first beer in the world, to our knowledge, made with whole roasted pecans. The pecans are used just like grain and provide a nutty characteristic and a delightful depth to the flavor profile. This beer is very lightly hopped to allow the malty, caramel, and nutty flavors shine through. The color is dark mahogany.

Draft Southern Prohibition Crowd Control IPA Growler 32 oz

Draft Southern Prohibition Crowd Control IPA Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Crowd Control is a dry-hopped Imperial IPA showcasing Mosaic hops. A solid malt backbone accompanied with a fruity and sticky hop overlay contain one another for a great balance of aroma and flavor.

Draft Stella Artois Growler 32 oz

Draft Stella Artois Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.

Draft Straight To Ale Blood Brother Growler 32 oz

Draft Straight To Ale Blood Brother Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Created from our Brother Joseph Belgian Dubbel, this brew adds dark fruit flavors and a dry finish to a classic STA brew. The blood orange layers a new dimension of tart citrus flavor and a sweeter aroma.

Draft Urban Artifact Spyglass Lemon Lime Growler 32 oz

Draft Urban Artifact Spyglass Lemon Lime Growler 32 oz

$9.95

4.7% ABV. 15 IBU. (3.76) Featuring 250lbs of Lemon Peel and 200lbs of Lime Peel, this beer is balanced, light Show More. Featuring 250lbs of Lemon Peel and 200lbs of Lime Peel, this beer is balanced, light, and easy-drinking.

Draft Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale Growler 32 oz

Draft Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale Growler 32 oz

$8.95

This is a very “clean” beer, with mostly German malts and a hint of flaked maize, remaining as true as possible to the original Gerst recipe. 4.9% ABV

Draft Yellowhammer Spirit Guide Growler 32 oz

Draft Yellowhammer Spirit Guide Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Fruited sour with Cherry & Blackberry

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

"We serve big, juicy, handcrafted burgers with thought-out ingredients served on a fresh-baked, never-smushed bun."

Website

Location

702 University Drive, Starkville, MS 39759

Directions

Gallery
BBC Starkville image
Banner pic
BBC Starkville image
BBC Starkville image

