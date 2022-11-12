- Home
Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville
702 University Drive
Starkville, MS 39759
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Wings (12)
Bulldog Buffalo Sauce, served with celery, carrots, and Bleu cheese or ranch.
Chicken Wings (6)
Bulldog Buffalo Sauce, served with celery, carrots, and Bleu cheese or ranch.
Chorizo & Pork Belly Nachos
Pork belly, chorizo, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, black beans, bell peppers, cilantro & Queso Sauce.
French Onion Soup
Crouton, Gruyere, Parmesan.
Fried Cheese Curds
Served with marinara.
Fried Pickles
Cornmeal-dusted Schwartz crinkle cut, with ranch.
Philly Spring Rolls
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
Sloppy Fries
Hand-cut fries topped with sloppy joe, queso fondue, shredded cheddar & sliced jalapeno.
Salads
Chicken BLT Salad
House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.
Chicken Tortilla Salad
House Greens, Sweet Asian Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Bell & Poblano Pepper, Black Beans, Black Olives, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro & Tortilla Strips, With Balsamic Honey Mustard Dressing.
Pesto Pasta Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, seashell pasta, cucumbers, pesto dressing, parmesan cheese & grilled chicken breast
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons with house-made caesar dressing.
Side House Salad
Sandwiches
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
Brioche bun, blackened Mahi Mahi, remoulade sauce, tomato, red onion & bibb lettuce.
Honey Glazed Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, honey glaze, spicy mayo, bacon & red onion.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, ranch aioli & dill pickle slices
Patty Melt
House-Made Burger Patty, Gruyere, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Garlic & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.
Sloppy Joe Sliders
Four Certified Angus Beef Sliders with Queso Fondue on Hawaiian Buns.
Sweet Heat
Five-Ounce Fried Chicken Breast Tossed In Sweat Heat With Ranch Aioli, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion & Sliced Pickle On Brioche Bun.
Burgers
Country Fried Steak Burger
Brioche bun, battered and fried burger, mushroom gravy, bibb lettuce & tomato.
Freshman 15
Panko-Fried Mozzarella, Bibb lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Sassy Sauce.
Good Mornin
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Potato Hash, Fried Egg, Mayo, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.
Jalapeno Popper Burger
Cream Cheese, House Made Pepper Jelly, Fresh Jalapeno slices, Bacon and Bibb Lettuce.
Mushroom & Swiss
Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard, Mayo.
Pimentology
Roasted-Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Mayo.
Smokehouse
Pork Belly, Onion Ring, Smoked Gouda, Bibb lettuce, Mayo, Mango Habanero BBQ Sauce.
The Bryant
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.
The Bulldog
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.
The Lauren
Bacon, Bibb lettuce, Sharp Cheddar, Fried Avocado, Crispy Onions, BBQ Ranch.
The Mission
Chorizo, Fresh Avocado, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Pico, Chipotle Mayo.
Turkey Power
Turkey Patty, Bibb lettuce, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Provolone & Cranberry Mayo on Wheat Bun.
Veggie 21
House-Made Vegan Patty, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Sweet Potato Hay, Basil & Mayo on Gluten-Free Bun.
Sides
Kids
Kids Sloppy Joes
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Jr Bully Burger
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Coke
kids Diet Coke
Kids Dr Pepper
Kids Lemonade
kids Milk
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Root Beer
Kids Sprite
Kids Sweet Tea
Kids Unsweetened Tea
Kids Water
Desserts
Beverages
Draft Beer Growlers 64 oz
Draft 1817 Amber Ale Growler 64 oz
A medium-bodied, naturally-fermented Amber Ale.
Draft 1817 Oktoberfest Growler 64 oz
The brewery is famous for its “perfect pilsner” and its commitment to quality in brewing. The collaboration Oktoberfest will feature a rich amber color, smooth malty flavor and balanced hop character sure to turn backyards into beer gardens.
Draft 1817 The Darkness Growler 64 oz
Draft Abita Andygator Growler 64 oz
Abita Andygator®, a creature of the swamp, is a unique, high-gravity brew made with pilsner malt, German lager yeast, and German Perle hops. Unlike other high-gravity brews, Andygator® is fermented to a dry finish with a slightly sweet flavor and subtle fruit aroma.
Draft Ace Pineapple Cider Growler 64 oz
California- Fruit Cider- Ace's Pineapple Cider is a balanced, crisp, natural offering made with fresh pineapple and no added sugars. It contains fewer calories than some of the industry's leading cider brands with zero artificial ingredients. Fruity, tropical & refreshing!
Draft Blue Moon Growler 64 oz
Draft Bud Light Growler 64 oz
Draft Coors Light Growler 64 oz
Draft Guinness Draught Stout Growler 64 oz
Guinness Draught Stout is the original nitrogen-infused beer. Although to the uninitiated, it can look dark and heavy, it actually tastes deliciously light and smooth, swirling with notes of roasted barley, caramel, coffee and chocolate.
Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 64 oz
Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 64 oz
Ghost in the Machine is a hazy IPA that weighs in at 8.0-percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and prominently features the Citra hop, which gives this beer its strong citrusy aroma and flavor.
Draft Parish SIPS Sauv Blanc & Passionfruit Sour Growler 64 oz
Sour Ale Fruited with Sauvignon Blanc Grape and Passion Fruit. A tropical and uplifting variant in our SIPS lineup is perfect for summertime indulgence. Tantalizing Passion Fruit aromas marry with bright, crisp wine grapes all supported by a touch of tartness sip after sip.
Draft Southern Pecan Growler 64 oz
Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale is the first beer in the world, to our knowledge, made with whole roasted pecans. The pecans are used just like grain and provide a nutty characteristic and a delightful depth to the flavor profile. This beer is very lightly hopped to allow the malty, caramel, and nutty flavors shine through. The color is dark mahogany.
Draft Southern Prohibition Crowd Control IPA Growler 64 oz
Crowd Control is a dry-hopped Imperial IPA showcasing Mosaic hops. A solid malt backbone accompanied with a fruity and sticky hop overlay contain one another for a great balance of aroma and flavor.
Draft Stella Artois Growler 64 oz
Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.
Draft Straight To Ale Blood Brother Growler 64 oz
Created from our Brother Joseph Belgian Dubbel, this brew adds dark fruit flavors and a dry finish to a classic STA brew. The blood orange layers a new dimension of tart citrus flavor and a sweeter aroma.
Draft Urban Artifact Spyglass Lemon Lime Growler 64 oz
4.7% ABV. 15 IBU. (3.76) Featuring 250lbs of Lemon Peel and 200lbs of Lime Peel, this beer is balanced, light Show More. Featuring 250lbs of Lemon Peel and 200lbs of Lime Peel, this beer is balanced, light, and easy-drinking.
Draft Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale Growler 64 oz
This is a very “clean” beer, with mostly German malts and a hint of flaked maize, remaining as true as possible to the original Gerst recipe. 4.9% ABV
Draft Yellowhammer Oktoberfest Growler 64 oz
The Belgian-Style Wheat Ale is light, refreshing, and quietly complex. Brewed with kaffir lime leaves, fresh ginger, & chamomile flowers for an original take on a traditional style.
Draft Beer Growlers 32 oz
Draft 1817 Amber Ale Growler 32 oz
Draft 1817 Oktoberfest Growler 32 oz
Draft 1817 The Darkness Growler 32 oz
Draft Abita Andygator Growler 32 oz
Draft Ace Pineapple Cider Growler 32 oz
Draft Blue Moon Growler 32 oz
Draft Bud Light Growler 32 oz
Draft Coors Light Growler 32 oz
Draft Guinness Draught Stout Growler 32 oz
Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 32 oz
Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 32 oz
Draft Parish SIPS Sauv Blanc & Passionfruit Sour Growler 32 oz
Draft Southern Pecan Growler 32 oz
Draft Southern Prohibition Crowd Control IPA Growler 32 oz
Draft Stella Artois Growler 32 oz
Draft Straight To Ale Blood Brother Growler 32 oz
Draft Urban Artifact Spyglass Lemon Lime Growler 32 oz
Draft Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale Growler 32 oz
Draft Yellowhammer Spirit Guide Growler 32 oz
Fruited sour with Cherry & Blackberry
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
"We serve big, juicy, handcrafted burgers with thought-out ingredients served on a fresh-baked, never-smushed bun."
702 University Drive, Starkville, MS 39759