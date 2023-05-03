Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Bulldog Burger Company - Tupelo

No reviews yet

311 South Gloster St

Suite 101

Tupelo, MS 38801

Popular Items

The Bulldog

$9.95

Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.

Chicken BLT Salad

$12.99

House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.

Philly Spring Rolls

$8.99

Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.


Appetizers

Chicken Wings (12)

$15.99

Bulldog Buffalo Sauce, served with celery, carrots, and Bleu cheese or ranch.

Chicken Wings (6)

$9.99

Bulldog Buffalo Sauce, served with celery, carrots, and Bleu cheese or ranch.

Chorizo & Pork Belly Nachos

$11.99

Pork belly, chorizo, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, black beans, bell peppers, cilantro & Queso Sauce.

French Onion Soup

$4.99

Crouton, Gruyere, Parmesan.

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99

Served with marinara.

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Cornmeal-dusted Schwartz crinkle cut, with ranch.

Philly Spring Rolls

$8.99

Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Served with Queso Fondue and Spicey Brown Mustard.

Sloppy Fries

$7.99

Hand-cut fries topped with sloppy joe, queso fondue, shredded cheddar & sliced jalapeno.

Salads

Chicken BLT Salad

$12.99

House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.

Chicken Tortilla Salad

$12.49

House Greens, Sweet Asian Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Bell & Poblano Pepper, Black Beans, Black Olives, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro & Tortilla Strips, With Balsamic Honey Mustard Dressing.

Pesto Pasta Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, seashell pasta, cucumbers, pesto dressing, parmesan cheese & grilled chicken breast

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons with house-made caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

$3.49

Sandwiches

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onion & Pepper Jack Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders

$12.99

Fried Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Ranch Aioli & Candied Bacon.

Honey Glazed Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hand breaded fried chicken breast, honey glaze, spicy mayo, bacon & red onion.

Patty Melt

$12.49

House-Made Burger Patty, Gruyere, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Garlic & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.

Sloppy Joe Sliders

$11.49

Four Certified Angus Beef Sliders with Queso Fondue on Hawaiian Buns.

Sweet Heat

$12.49

Five-Ounce Fried Chicken Breast Tossed In Sweat Heat With Ranch Aioli, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion & Sliced Pickle On Brioche Bun.

Burgers

Freshman 15

$12.99

Panko-Fried Mozzarella, Bibb lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Sassy Sauce.

Good Mornin

$12.99

Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Potato Hash, Fried Egg, Mayo, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$11.99

Cream Cheese, House Made Pepper Jelly, Fresh Jalapeno slices, Bacon and Bibb Lettuce.

MS BBQ Burger

$11.99

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fresh Jalapeno slices & Crispy Onions.

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.49

Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard, Mayo.

Pimentology

$12.99

Roasted-Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Mayo.

Smokehouse

$12.99

Pork Belly, Onion Ring, Smoked Gouda, Bibb lettuce, Mayo, Mango Habanero BBQ Sauce.

The Bryant

$12.99

Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.

The Bulldog

$9.95

Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.

The Lauren

$13.49

Bacon, Bibb lettuce, Sharp Cheddar, Fried Avocado, Crispy Onions, BBQ Ranch.

The Mission

$12.99

Chorizo, Fresh Avocado, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Pico, Chipotle Mayo.

Turkey Power

$11.99

Turkey Patty, Bibb lettuce, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Provolone & Cranberry Mayo on Wheat Bun.

Veggie 21

$11.99

House-Made Vegan Patty, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Sweet Potato Hay, Basil & Mayo on Gluten-Free Bun.

Sides

Fries Side

$1.99
Mac & Cheese

$3.29

TOPPED WITH SMOKED PORK BELLY

Onion Rings Side

$3.49
Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons with house-made caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

$3.49
Sweet Potato Fries Side

$2.99
Tater Tots Side

$2.99
Truffle Fries Side

$2.99
Truffle Tots Side

$3.99

Kids

Kids Sloppy Joes

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Jr Bully Burger

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.29

Kids Coke

$1.29

kids Diet Coke

$1.29

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.29

Kids Lemonade

$1.29

kids Milk

$1.29

Kids Orange Juice

$1.29

Kids Sprite

$1.29

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.29

Kids Unsweetened Tea

$1.29

Kids Water

Desserts

Donut Bread Pudding

$5.95

Chocolate-Glazed Do-Nut Bread Pudding with A Salted Caramel Sauce.

Chocolate Shake

$5.45

Coffee Shake

$5.45

Nutella Shake

$5.45

Salted Caramel Shake

$5.45

Vanilla Shake

$4.95

Beverages

*Tea H/H

$2.69

*Tea Sweetened

$2.69

*Tea Unsweetened

$2.69

Bottled Water

$2.69

Coffee

$2.69

Coffee (Decaf)

$2.69
Coke

$2.69
Diet Coke

$2.69
Dr Pepper

$2.69

Gallon Half & Half Tea

$6.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.50

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$6.50
Lemonade

$2.69

Pellegrino

$2.69
Sprite

$2.69

Draft Beer Growlers 64 oz

Must be at least 21 years old to pick up Growlers To Go.
Draft 1817 Helles Belles Lager Growler 64 oz

$18.95

The Helles Belles is a German lager. Helles is the beer style Belles is a play on Bells that ring and the term southern "Belle" while also noting the song by Ac/dc ;) Very light crisp malty, sweet and smooth. Plenty of mouthfeel for a lager but still light enough to drink 3 or 4 and be fine. Slightly bitter on the front but smooth the rest of the way with a very uniform flavor profile from start to finish. 4.3% abv

Draft 1817 Orange Blossom Special Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Orange Centric amber ale that is slightly citrus tart.

Draft Ace Pineapple Cider Growler 64 oz

$18.95

California- Fruit Cider- Ace's Pineapple Cider is a balanced, crisp, natural offering made with fresh pineapple and no added sugars. It contains fewer calories than some of the industry's leading cider brands with zero artificial ingredients. Fruity, tropical & refreshing!

Draft Bells Mango Oberon Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Michigan- American Pale Wheat Ale- 5.8% ABV. Brewed with the exact same recipe as Oberon, this version takes our summer seasonal and adds fresh pureed mango during fermentation.

Draft Blue Moon Growler 64 oz

$11.95

Blue Moon Belgian White, Belgian-style wheat ale, is a refreshing, medium-bodied, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale spiced with fresh coriander and orange peel for a uniquely complex taste and an uncommonly smooth finish.

Draft Bud Light Growler 64 oz

$11.95
Draft Coors Light Growler 64 oz

$11.95
Draft Crosstown Squonkey Pale Lager Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Squonkey Hoppy Lager by Crosstown Brewing Company is a Lager - Pale which has a rating of 3.7 out of 5, with 84 ratings and reviews on Untappd.

Draft Ghost River IPA Growler 64 oz

$18.95
Draft Gnarly Barley Skater Aid Pilsner Growler 64 oz

$18.95

A nicely balanced Italian Pilsner, this Euro pale lager is 4.2% ABV with a light malt presence while allowing a soft hop aroma to shine through to a crisp dry finish. Dry-hopped with Hallertau Blanc.

Draft Good People IPA Growler 64 oz

$18.95

The unfiltered, dryhopped IPA with a copper-colored aromatic punch. Herbal and earthy hops are balanced with a light caramel finish. Crisp and refreshing, it's a hop lover's dream.

Draft Grayton 30A Beach Blonde Ale Growler 64 oz

$18.95Out of stock

This light-bodied blonde ale greets your palate with a subtle citrus nuance and mild malt sweetness. 30A Beach Blonde Ale is a refreshing and sessionable ale that conjures up that relaxed coastal attitude anytime, anywhere.

Draft Memphis Made Fireside Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Brewed with a base of Munich malt and steeped with European hops, Fireside is malty and roasty on the front end with just enough balance. This accessible and delicious amber ale goes well with a wide variety of food, including chicken, burgers and spicy cuisine. This delicately-hopped cream ale is easy drinking.

Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 64 oz

$11.95
Draft Parish Dr Juice Growler 64 oz

$22.95

Parish Brewing Co. Dr. Juice is a highly crushable juice bomb. ... Aroma and taste is full of passion fruit, papaya, and blood orange, making it drink like a glass of freshly squeezed juice.

Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 64 oz

$22.95

Ghost in the Machine is a hazy IPA that weighs in at 8.0-percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and prominently features the Citra hop, which gives this beer its strong citrusy aroma and flavor.

Draft Southern Pecan Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale is the first beer in the world, to our knowledge, made with whole roasted pecans. The pecans are used just like grain and provide a nutty characteristic and a delightful depth to the flavor profile. This beer is very lightly hopped to allow the malty, caramel, and nutty flavors shine through. The color is dark mahogany.

Draft Stella Artois Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.

Draft Trimtab Euphoria Now Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Imperial Euphoria Now is an island-cocktail inspired brew crafted with juicy, tart Passionfruit and tropical Guava. Grab your hammock and shades and kick back with this refreshing, beachside happy hour ale.

Draft Yellowhammer Groovy Don's IPA Growler 64 oz

$18.95Out of stock

A West Coast-style IPA brewed with Centennial hops

Draft Yellowhammer Springfest Pale Ale Growler 64 oz

$18.95Out of stock

"Juicy" pale ale brewed with oats and wheat. Hopped with Mosaic and Amarillo

Draft Yellowhammer Waverunner Growler 64 oz

$18.95

Grapefruit Hazy IPA

Draft Beer Growlers 32 oz

Must be at least 21 years old to pick up Growlers To Go.
Draft 1817 Helles Belles Lager Growler 32 oz

$9.95

The Helles Belles is a German lager. Helles is the beer style Belles is a play on Bells that ring and the term southern "Belle" while also noting the song by Ac/dc ;) Very light crisp malty, sweet and smooth. Plenty of mouthfeel for a lager but still light enough to drink 3 or 4 and be fine. Slightly bitter on the front but smooth the rest of the way with a very uniform flavor profile from start to finish. 4.3% abv

Draft 1817 Orange Blossom Special Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Orange Centric amber ale that is slightly citrus tart.

Draft Ace Pineapple Cider Growler 32 oz

$9.95

California- Fruit Cider- Ace's Pineapple Cider is a balanced, crisp, natural offering made with fresh pineapple and no added sugars. It contains fewer calories than some of the industry's leading cider brands with zero artificial ingredients. Fruity, tropical & refreshing!

Draft Bells Mango Oberon Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Michigan- American Pale Wheat Ale- 5.8% ABV. Brewed with the exact same recipe as Oberon, this version takes our summer seasonal and adds fresh pureed mango during fermentation.

Draft Blue Moon Growler 32 oz

$6.95

Blue Moon Belgian White, Belgian-style wheat ale, is a refreshing, medium-bodied, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale spiced with fresh coriander and orange peel for a uniquely complex taste and an uncommonly smooth finish.

Draft Bud Light Growler 32 oz

$6.95
Draft Coors Light Growler 32 oz

$6.95
Draft Crosstown Squonkey Pale Lager Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Squonkey Hoppy Lager by Crosstown Brewing Company is a Lager - Pale which has a rating of 3.7 out of 5, with 84 ratings and reviews on Untappd.

Draft Ghost River IPA Growler 32 oz

$9.95
Draft Gnarly Barley Skater Aid Pilsner Growler 32 oz

$9.95

A nicely balanced Italian Pilsner, this Euro pale lager is 4.2% ABV with a light malt presence while allowing a soft hop aroma to shine through to a crisp dry finish. Dry-hopped with Hallertau Blanc.

Draft Good People IPA Growler 32 oz

$9.95

The unfiltered, dryhopped IPA with a copper-colored aromatic punch. Herbal and earthy hops are balanced with a light caramel finish. Crisp and refreshing, it's a hop lover's dream.

Draft Grayton 30A Beach Blonde Ale Growler 32 oz

$9.95Out of stock

This light-bodied blonde ale greets your palate with a subtle citrus nuance and mild malt sweetness. 30A Beach Blonde Ale is a refreshing and sessionable ale that conjures up that relaxed coastal attitude anytime, anywhere.

Draft Memphis Made Fireside Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Brewed with a base of Munich malt and steeped with European hops, Fireside is malty and roasty on the front end with just enough balance. This accessible and delicious amber ale goes well with a wide variety of food, including chicken, burgers and spicy cuisine. This delicately-hopped cream ale is easy drinking.

Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 32 oz

$6.95
Draft Parish Dr Juice Growler 32 oz

$11.95

Parish Brewing Co. Dr. Juice is a highly crushable juice bomb. ... Aroma and taste is full of passion fruit, papaya, and blood orange, making it drink like a glass of freshly squeezed juice.

Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 32 oz

$11.95

Ghost in the Machine is a hazy IPA that weighs in at 8.0-percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and prominently features the Citra hop, which gives this beer its strong citrusy aroma and flavor.

Draft Southern Pecan Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale is the first beer in the world, to our knowledge, made with whole roasted pecans. The pecans are used just like grain and provide a nutty characteristic and a delightful depth to the flavor profile. This beer is very lightly hopped to allow the malty, caramel, and nutty flavors shine through. The color is dark mahogany.

Draft Stella Artois Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.

Draft Trimtab Euphoria Now Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Imperial Euphoria Now is an island-cocktail inspired brew crafted with juicy, tart Passionfruit and tropical Guava. Grab your hammock and shades and kick back with this refreshing, beachside happy hour ale.

Draft Yellowhammer Groovy Don's IPA Growler 32 oz

$8.95Out of stock

A West Coast-style IPA brewed with Centennial hops

Draft Yellowhammer Springfest Pale Ale Growler 32 oz

$9.95Out of stock

Juicy" pale ale brewed with oats and wheat. Hopped with Mosaic and Amarillo

Draft Yellowhammer Waverunner Growler 32 oz

$9.95

Grapefruit Hazy IPA

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

"We serve big, juicy, handcrafted burgers with thought-out ingredients served on a fresh-baked, never-smushed bun."

Website

Location

311 South Gloster St, Suite 101, Tupelo, MS 38801

Directions

