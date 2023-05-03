Bulldog Burger Company - Tupelo

Draft 1817 Helles Belles Lager Growler 64 oz

$18.95

The Helles Belles is a German lager. Helles is the beer style Belles is a play on Bells that ring and the term southern "Belle" while also noting the song by Ac/dc ;) Very light crisp malty, sweet and smooth. Plenty of mouthfeel for a lager but still light enough to drink 3 or 4 and be fine. Slightly bitter on the front but smooth the rest of the way with a very uniform flavor profile from start to finish. 4.3% abv