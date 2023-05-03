Bulldog Burger Company - Tupelo
311 South Gloster St
Suite 101
Tupelo, MS 38801
Popular Items
The Bulldog
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.
Chicken BLT Salad
House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.
Philly Spring Rolls
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
Appetizers
Chicken Wings (12)
Bulldog Buffalo Sauce, served with celery, carrots, and Bleu cheese or ranch.
Chicken Wings (6)
Bulldog Buffalo Sauce, served with celery, carrots, and Bleu cheese or ranch.
Chorizo & Pork Belly Nachos
Pork belly, chorizo, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, black beans, bell peppers, cilantro & Queso Sauce.
French Onion Soup
Crouton, Gruyere, Parmesan.
Fried Cheese Curds
Served with marinara.
Fried Pickles
Cornmeal-dusted Schwartz crinkle cut, with ranch.
Philly Spring Rolls
Seasoned beef, peppers, onions, with queso fondue.
Pretzel Bites
Served with Queso Fondue and Spicey Brown Mustard.
Sloppy Fries
Hand-cut fries topped with sloppy joe, queso fondue, shredded cheddar & sliced jalapeno.
Salads
Chicken BLT Salad
House Greens, Fried Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Tomato & Cheddar Cheese, With BBQ Ranch Dressing.
Chicken Tortilla Salad
House Greens, Sweet Asian Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Red Bell & Poblano Pepper, Black Beans, Black Olives, Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro & Tortilla Strips, With Balsamic Honey Mustard Dressing.
Pesto Pasta Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, seashell pasta, cucumbers, pesto dressing, parmesan cheese & grilled chicken breast
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese & croutons with house-made caesar dressing.
Side House Salad
Sandwiches
BBQ Grilled Cheese
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onion & Pepper Jack Cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders
Fried Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Ranch Aioli & Candied Bacon.
Honey Glazed Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, honey glaze, spicy mayo, bacon & red onion.
Patty Melt
House-Made Burger Patty, Gruyere, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Garlic & Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.
Sloppy Joe Sliders
Four Certified Angus Beef Sliders with Queso Fondue on Hawaiian Buns.
Sweet Heat
Five-Ounce Fried Chicken Breast Tossed In Sweat Heat With Ranch Aioli, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion & Sliced Pickle On Brioche Bun.
Burgers
Freshman 15
Panko-Fried Mozzarella, Bibb lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Sassy Sauce.
Good Mornin
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Potato Hash, Fried Egg, Mayo, House-Made Chipotle Ketchup.
Jalapeno Popper Burger
Cream Cheese, House Made Pepper Jelly, Fresh Jalapeno slices, Bacon and Bibb Lettuce.
MS BBQ Burger
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fresh Jalapeno slices & Crispy Onions.
Mushroom & Swiss
Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard, Mayo.
Pimentology
Roasted-Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Mayo.
Smokehouse
Pork Belly, Onion Ring, Smoked Gouda, Bibb lettuce, Mayo, Mango Habanero BBQ Sauce.
The Bryant
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Onion Straws, Jack Daniel’s® Bourbon Glaze, Grain Mustard.
The Bulldog
Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Pickle, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Mayo.
The Lauren
Bacon, Bibb lettuce, Sharp Cheddar, Fried Avocado, Crispy Onions, BBQ Ranch.
The Mission
Chorizo, Fresh Avocado, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Pico, Chipotle Mayo.
Turkey Power
Turkey Patty, Bibb lettuce, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Provolone & Cranberry Mayo on Wheat Bun.
Veggie 21
House-Made Vegan Patty, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Bibb lettuce, Sweet Potato Hay, Basil & Mayo on Gluten-Free Bun.
Sides
Kids
Kids Sloppy Joes
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Jr Bully Burger
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Coke
kids Diet Coke
Kids Dr Pepper
Kids Lemonade
kids Milk
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Sprite
Kids Sweet Tea
Kids Unsweetened Tea
Kids Water
Desserts
Beverages
Draft Beer Growlers 64 oz
Draft 1817 Helles Belles Lager Growler 64 oz
The Helles Belles is a German lager. Helles is the beer style Belles is a play on Bells that ring and the term southern "Belle" while also noting the song by Ac/dc ;) Very light crisp malty, sweet and smooth. Plenty of mouthfeel for a lager but still light enough to drink 3 or 4 and be fine. Slightly bitter on the front but smooth the rest of the way with a very uniform flavor profile from start to finish. 4.3% abv
Draft 1817 Orange Blossom Special Growler 64 oz
Orange Centric amber ale that is slightly citrus tart.
Draft Ace Pineapple Cider Growler 64 oz
California- Fruit Cider- Ace's Pineapple Cider is a balanced, crisp, natural offering made with fresh pineapple and no added sugars. It contains fewer calories than some of the industry's leading cider brands with zero artificial ingredients. Fruity, tropical & refreshing!
Draft Bells Mango Oberon Growler 64 oz
Michigan- American Pale Wheat Ale- 5.8% ABV. Brewed with the exact same recipe as Oberon, this version takes our summer seasonal and adds fresh pureed mango during fermentation.
Draft Blue Moon Growler 64 oz
Blue Moon Belgian White, Belgian-style wheat ale, is a refreshing, medium-bodied, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale spiced with fresh coriander and orange peel for a uniquely complex taste and an uncommonly smooth finish.
Draft Bud Light Growler 64 oz
Draft Coors Light Growler 64 oz
Draft Crosstown Squonkey Pale Lager Growler 64 oz
Squonkey Hoppy Lager by Crosstown Brewing Company is a Lager - Pale which has a rating of 3.7 out of 5, with 84 ratings and reviews on Untappd.
Draft Ghost River IPA Growler 64 oz
Draft Gnarly Barley Skater Aid Pilsner Growler 64 oz
A nicely balanced Italian Pilsner, this Euro pale lager is 4.2% ABV with a light malt presence while allowing a soft hop aroma to shine through to a crisp dry finish. Dry-hopped with Hallertau Blanc.
Draft Good People IPA Growler 64 oz
The unfiltered, dryhopped IPA with a copper-colored aromatic punch. Herbal and earthy hops are balanced with a light caramel finish. Crisp and refreshing, it's a hop lover's dream.
Draft Grayton 30A Beach Blonde Ale Growler 64 oz
This light-bodied blonde ale greets your palate with a subtle citrus nuance and mild malt sweetness. 30A Beach Blonde Ale is a refreshing and sessionable ale that conjures up that relaxed coastal attitude anytime, anywhere.
Draft Memphis Made Fireside Growler 64 oz
Brewed with a base of Munich malt and steeped with European hops, Fireside is malty and roasty on the front end with just enough balance. This accessible and delicious amber ale goes well with a wide variety of food, including chicken, burgers and spicy cuisine. This delicately-hopped cream ale is easy drinking.
Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 64 oz
Draft Parish Dr Juice Growler 64 oz
Parish Brewing Co. Dr. Juice is a highly crushable juice bomb. ... Aroma and taste is full of passion fruit, papaya, and blood orange, making it drink like a glass of freshly squeezed juice.
Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 64 oz
Ghost in the Machine is a hazy IPA that weighs in at 8.0-percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and prominently features the Citra hop, which gives this beer its strong citrusy aroma and flavor.
Draft Southern Pecan Growler 64 oz
Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale is the first beer in the world, to our knowledge, made with whole roasted pecans. The pecans are used just like grain and provide a nutty characteristic and a delightful depth to the flavor profile. This beer is very lightly hopped to allow the malty, caramel, and nutty flavors shine through. The color is dark mahogany.
Draft Stella Artois Growler 64 oz
Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.
Draft Trimtab Euphoria Now Growler 64 oz
Imperial Euphoria Now is an island-cocktail inspired brew crafted with juicy, tart Passionfruit and tropical Guava. Grab your hammock and shades and kick back with this refreshing, beachside happy hour ale.
Draft Yellowhammer Groovy Don's IPA Growler 64 oz
A West Coast-style IPA brewed with Centennial hops
Draft Yellowhammer Springfest Pale Ale Growler 64 oz
"Juicy" pale ale brewed with oats and wheat. Hopped with Mosaic and Amarillo
Draft Yellowhammer Waverunner Growler 64 oz
Grapefruit Hazy IPA
Draft Beer Growlers 32 oz
Draft 1817 Helles Belles Lager Growler 32 oz
The Helles Belles is a German lager. Helles is the beer style Belles is a play on Bells that ring and the term southern "Belle" while also noting the song by Ac/dc ;) Very light crisp malty, sweet and smooth. Plenty of mouthfeel for a lager but still light enough to drink 3 or 4 and be fine. Slightly bitter on the front but smooth the rest of the way with a very uniform flavor profile from start to finish. 4.3% abv
Draft 1817 Orange Blossom Special Growler 32 oz
Orange Centric amber ale that is slightly citrus tart.
Draft Ace Pineapple Cider Growler 32 oz
California- Fruit Cider- Ace's Pineapple Cider is a balanced, crisp, natural offering made with fresh pineapple and no added sugars. It contains fewer calories than some of the industry's leading cider brands with zero artificial ingredients. Fruity, tropical & refreshing!
Draft Bells Mango Oberon Growler 32 oz
Michigan- American Pale Wheat Ale- 5.8% ABV. Brewed with the exact same recipe as Oberon, this version takes our summer seasonal and adds fresh pureed mango during fermentation.
Draft Blue Moon Growler 32 oz
Blue Moon Belgian White, Belgian-style wheat ale, is a refreshing, medium-bodied, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale spiced with fresh coriander and orange peel for a uniquely complex taste and an uncommonly smooth finish.
Draft Bud Light Growler 32 oz
Draft Coors Light Growler 32 oz
Draft Crosstown Squonkey Pale Lager Growler 32 oz
Squonkey Hoppy Lager by Crosstown Brewing Company is a Lager - Pale which has a rating of 3.7 out of 5, with 84 ratings and reviews on Untappd.
Draft Ghost River IPA Growler 32 oz
Draft Gnarly Barley Skater Aid Pilsner Growler 32 oz
A nicely balanced Italian Pilsner, this Euro pale lager is 4.2% ABV with a light malt presence while allowing a soft hop aroma to shine through to a crisp dry finish. Dry-hopped with Hallertau Blanc.
Draft Good People IPA Growler 32 oz
The unfiltered, dryhopped IPA with a copper-colored aromatic punch. Herbal and earthy hops are balanced with a light caramel finish. Crisp and refreshing, it's a hop lover's dream.
Draft Grayton 30A Beach Blonde Ale Growler 32 oz
This light-bodied blonde ale greets your palate with a subtle citrus nuance and mild malt sweetness. 30A Beach Blonde Ale is a refreshing and sessionable ale that conjures up that relaxed coastal attitude anytime, anywhere.
Draft Memphis Made Fireside Growler 32 oz
Brewed with a base of Munich malt and steeped with European hops, Fireside is malty and roasty on the front end with just enough balance. This accessible and delicious amber ale goes well with a wide variety of food, including chicken, burgers and spicy cuisine. This delicately-hopped cream ale is easy drinking.
Draft Michelob Ultra Growler 32 oz
Draft Parish Dr Juice Growler 32 oz
Parish Brewing Co. Dr. Juice is a highly crushable juice bomb. ... Aroma and taste is full of passion fruit, papaya, and blood orange, making it drink like a glass of freshly squeezed juice.
Draft Parish Ghost in the Machine Growler 32 oz
Ghost in the Machine is a hazy IPA that weighs in at 8.0-percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and prominently features the Citra hop, which gives this beer its strong citrusy aroma and flavor.
Draft Southern Pecan Growler 32 oz
Southern Pecan Nut Brown Ale is the first beer in the world, to our knowledge, made with whole roasted pecans. The pecans are used just like grain and provide a nutty characteristic and a delightful depth to the flavor profile. This beer is very lightly hopped to allow the malty, caramel, and nutty flavors shine through. The color is dark mahogany.
Draft Stella Artois Growler 32 oz
Stella Artois is a classic Belgian lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity malty sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. All natural ingredients give Stella Artois a clean, crisp palate. The fresh, pale malt aromas offer a sweet herbal note and a lingering hoppy finish.
Draft Trimtab Euphoria Now Growler 32 oz
Imperial Euphoria Now is an island-cocktail inspired brew crafted with juicy, tart Passionfruit and tropical Guava. Grab your hammock and shades and kick back with this refreshing, beachside happy hour ale.
Draft Yellowhammer Groovy Don's IPA Growler 32 oz
A West Coast-style IPA brewed with Centennial hops
Draft Yellowhammer Springfest Pale Ale Growler 32 oz
Juicy" pale ale brewed with oats and wheat. Hopped with Mosaic and Amarillo
Draft Yellowhammer Waverunner Growler 32 oz
Grapefruit Hazy IPA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 am
"We serve big, juicy, handcrafted burgers with thought-out ingredients served on a fresh-baked, never-smushed bun."
311 South Gloster St, Suite 101, Tupelo, MS 38801