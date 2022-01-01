Bulldog Pizza Eastern Ave imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken

Bulldog Pizza Eastern Ave Eastern Ave

review star

No reviews yet

111 North Eastern Avenue

Moore, OK 73160

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Regular Pizza

Large Pizza

$11.99

1 Topping

Medium Pizza

$10.99

1 Topping

Small Pizza

$9.99

1 Topping

Specialty Pizza

Supreme

$12.49

Beef, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives & Mozzarella Cheese

Cheeseburger

$12.49

Beef, Bacon Bits, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese and Cheddar Cheese

Hawaiian

$12.49

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$12.49

Alfredo, Chicken, Mushrooms, Bacon Bits, Onions and Mozzarella Cheese

Cowabunga

$12.49

Whipped Cream Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese

Jalapeno Popper

$12.49

Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon Bits and Mozzarella Cheese

Cups & Cream

$12.49

Pepperoni Cups, Cream Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese

Meatball

$12.49

Meatballs, Onion, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese

Veggie

$12.49

Onions, Tomato, Mushroom, Black Olives, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.49

Ranch Sauce, Bacon Bits, Onions, Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken

$12.49

BBQ Sauce, Onions, Chicken and Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$12.49

Bacon Bits, Chicken tossed in Buffalo and Mozzarella Cheese

All Meat

$12.49

Starters

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

Served With Marinara

6 Wings

$7.99

Oven Roasted

12 Wings

$11.99

Oven Roasted

18 Wings

$16.99

Oven Roasted

Sandwiches

Chicken Alfredo Sandwich

$5.99

Served With a Bag of Chips

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$5.99

Served With a Bag of Chips

Meatball Sandwich

$5.99

Served With a Bag of Chips

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Served With a Bag of Chips

Salad

Chef Salad

$8.99

House Salad

$5.99

Mushrooms, Pineapple, Bacon Bits, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese

Drinks

20 oz Soda

$1.59

Please select flavor

2 Liter

$3.49

Please select flavor option

Can Soda

$1.25

Sauces

Ranch

$4.00+

Marinara

$4.00+

Garlic Butter

$4.00+

Calzones

2 toppings Calzone

$11.99+

Speciality Calzone

$14.49+

School specials

One Slice

$2.00

Two Slices & Drink

$5.00

Single topping large

$7.00

Church specials

Single topping pizza

$6.00

Speciality

$8.00

Anniversary

$1.00

1\2 and 1\2 regular

Large

$11.99

Medium

$10.99

Small

$9.99

1\2 and 1\2 specialties

Large

$14.49

Medium

$13.49

Small

$12.49

Specials

Super Bowl

$29.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 North Eastern Avenue, Moore, OK 73160

Directions

Gallery
Bulldog Pizza Eastern Ave image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hideaway Pizza - Moore
orange star4.5 • 137
835 SW 19th St Moore, OK 73160
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Norman
orange star4.6 • 1,020
577 Buchanan Ave Norman, OK 73069
View restaurantnext
Lindsey Street Pizza Shuttle
orange starNo Reviews
1506 W Lindsey St Norman, OK 73069
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Auto Alley
orange star4.3 • 346
901 N Broadway Oklahoma City, OK 73102
View restaurantnext
Chick N Beer - Oklahoma City
orange starNo Reviews
715 NW 23rd St. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
TEZ WINGZ
orange starNo Reviews
3801 N Oak Grove Dr. Midwest City, OK 73110
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Moore

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moore
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston