Bulldog Express #2

Taqueria

Super Burrito

$8.99

Choice of meat, rice, beans, cilantro, onion, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and salsa

Regular Burrito

$7.99

Choice of meat, rice, beans, cilantro, onion, tomato, and salsa.

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

Rice, beans, lettuce, cilantro, onion, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and salsa.

California Burrito

$8.99

Choice of meat, French fries, avocado slices, sour cream, Jack/Cheddar cheese, and salsa.

Diabla Burrito

$9.49

Bean & Cheese

$5.99

A donkey size portion of beans with cheese.

Kids Burrito

$4.99

Just what the kids want, rice and beans, and a choice of meat.

Surf N Turf Burrito

$9.99

Mojo Burrito

$9.49

Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, lettuce, cilantro, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and salsa.

Street Taco

$2.49

Choice of meat, cilantro, onion, and salsa.

Fried Fish Taco

$2.99

White sauce, corn salsa, and salsa.

Taquito

$2.99

Chicken or beef, lettuce, Jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Super Quesadilla

$8.99

Choice of meat, lettuce, Jack/Cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, and sour cream.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Jack/Cheddar cheese mix on a grilled tortilla.

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Choice of meat and salsa

Chimichanga

$9.49

Choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.

Extreme Nachos

$8.49

Torta

$8.99

Choice of meat, mayo, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, sour cream, and salsa.

Chile Relleno

$3.99

Pepper stuffed with cheese and deep fried

Tamale (Each)

$2.99

Pork or chicken.

Tamale (One Dozen)

$25.99

Pork or chicken.

Mexican Pizza

$7.99

Super Burrito

$7.47

Taco Tuesday Tacos

$1.50

24/7 Breakfast

Rancher

$7.99

Eggs, bacon, beans, hash browns, Cheddar cheese and your choice of salsa.

Mighty Dog

$7.99

Sausage, eggs, jalapeños, Jack cheese, hash browns, and your choice of salsa.

Sunrise

$7.99

Chorizo, eggs, beans, Jack cheese, and your choice of salsa.

Denver

$7.99

Ham, eggs, Cheddar/Jack cheese, onions, bell peppers, hash browns, and your choice of salsa.

Cali BB

$8.49

Eggs, Cheddar/Jack cheese, fries, sausage, country gravy, avocado your choice of salsa.

Croissant

$4.99

Lightly toasted with Egg and Cheese Your choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage

Mini Rancher

$4.99

The kids version of the Rancher

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

Warm Country Gravy over Biscuits

Full Order Biscuts & Gravy

$5.99

Warm Country Gravy over Biscuits

Hot Dogs

Backyard Hound Dog

$5.99

Hot dog, nacho cheese onion rings, and barbecue sauce.

Danger Dog

$5.99

Hot dog, spicy mustard, ketchup, Pepper Jack cheese, and jalapeños.

Philly Cheese Dog

$5.99

Hot dog, grilled onions, bell pepper, and jack cheese.

Mac Dog

$5.99

Hot dog, mac n' cheese crispy bacon, and ketchup.

Polish Dog

$5.99

Polish dog, ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, and tomato.

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.99

Hot dog, mustard, house chili, onions, and Cheddar cheese.

B-L-T Dog

$5.99

Hot dog, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon.

Classic Dog

$4.99

Hot dog, ketchup, mustard relish, onions, and tomato.

Loaded fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99

French fries and nacho cheese.

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

French fries, nacho cheese, and house chili.

Bacon-Ranch-Cheese Fries

$8.49

French fries, nacho cheese, ranch dressing, and fresh crisp bacon.

Bulldog Fries

$8.99

French fries, nacho cheese, choice of meat, sour cream, diced tomato, jalapeños, and salsa.

Sides

12 Oz

$2.99

24 Oz Rice or Beans

$4.99

32oz Rice

$6.99

32oz Beans

$6.99

Gallon Rice

$22.00

Gallon Beans

$22.00

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Side French Fries

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Small Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Large Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Side of Mild Salsa

$0.50

Side of Hot Salsa

$0.50

Side of Extra Hot Salsa

$0.50

2 Oz Side of Ranch

$0.99

2 Oz Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

2oz Guac

4oz Guac

$2.99