Bulldog Express #2
1355 Washington Ave
Oroville, CA 95965
Taqueria
Super Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cilantro, onion, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and salsa
Regular Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cilantro, onion, tomato, and salsa.
Veggie Burrito
Rice, beans, lettuce, cilantro, onion, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and salsa.
California Burrito
Choice of meat, French fries, avocado slices, sour cream, Jack/Cheddar cheese, and salsa.
Diabla Burrito
Bean & Cheese
A donkey size portion of beans with cheese.
Kids Burrito
Just what the kids want, rice and beans, and a choice of meat.
Surf N Turf Burrito
Mojo Burrito
Burrito Bowl
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, lettuce, cilantro, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and salsa.
Street Taco
Choice of meat, cilantro, onion, and salsa.
Fried Fish Taco
White sauce, corn salsa, and salsa.
Taquito
Chicken or beef, lettuce, Jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Super Quesadilla
Choice of meat, lettuce, Jack/Cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, and sour cream.
Cheese Quesadilla
Jack/Cheddar cheese mix on a grilled tortilla.
Kids Quesadilla
Choice of meat and salsa
Chimichanga
Choice of meat, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.
Extreme Nachos
Torta
Choice of meat, mayo, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, sour cream, and salsa.
Chile Relleno
Pepper stuffed with cheese and deep fried
Tamale (Each)
Pork or chicken.
Tamale (One Dozen)
Pork or chicken.
Mexican Pizza
Taco Tuesday Tacos
24/7 Breakfast
Rancher
Eggs, bacon, beans, hash browns, Cheddar cheese and your choice of salsa.
Mighty Dog
Sausage, eggs, jalapeños, Jack cheese, hash browns, and your choice of salsa.
Sunrise
Chorizo, eggs, beans, Jack cheese, and your choice of salsa.
Denver
Ham, eggs, Cheddar/Jack cheese, onions, bell peppers, hash browns, and your choice of salsa.
Cali BB
Eggs, Cheddar/Jack cheese, fries, sausage, country gravy, avocado your choice of salsa.
Croissant
Lightly toasted with Egg and Cheese Your choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage
Mini Rancher
The kids version of the Rancher
Half Order Biscuits & Gravy
Warm Country Gravy over Biscuits
Full Order Biscuts & Gravy
Warm Country Gravy over Biscuits
Hot Dogs
Backyard Hound Dog
Hot dog, nacho cheese onion rings, and barbecue sauce.
Danger Dog
Hot dog, spicy mustard, ketchup, Pepper Jack cheese, and jalapeños.
Philly Cheese Dog
Hot dog, grilled onions, bell pepper, and jack cheese.
Mac Dog
Hot dog, mac n' cheese crispy bacon, and ketchup.
Polish Dog
Polish dog, ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, and tomato.
Chili Cheese Dog
Hot dog, mustard, house chili, onions, and Cheddar cheese.
B-L-T Dog
Hot dog, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon.
Classic Dog
Hot dog, ketchup, mustard relish, onions, and tomato.
Loaded fries
Cheese Fries
French fries and nacho cheese.
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries, nacho cheese, and house chili.
Bacon-Ranch-Cheese Fries
French fries, nacho cheese, ranch dressing, and fresh crisp bacon.
Bulldog Fries
French fries, nacho cheese, choice of meat, sour cream, diced tomato, jalapeños, and salsa.