Bulldogs Bar & Grill

Appetizers & Fiesta

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Served with chips

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.99

Fried and tossed in buffalo sauce served with blue cheese

Carnitas Tacos

$10.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

3 Breaded chicken tenders fried served with fries and honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Fried shrimp topped with lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle sauce served with salsa and sour cream

Edamame

$7.50

Steamed tossed in your choice of seasoning Garlic Pepper- Cajun - Rock Salt

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

Breaded zucchini fried and served with marinara and parmesan cheese

Hummus

$8.99

Garlic hummus served with celery, carrots and pita bread

Irish Nachos

$13.50

Waffle fries, chili, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, corn, cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream

Mexican Nachos

$12.00

Chips, chili, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, corn, cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream

Mini Tacos (12)

$7.00

Mini corn shells stuffed with chicken and beans served with salsa

Mini Tacos (24)

$14.00

Mini corn shells stuffed with chicken and beans served with salsa

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.50

Served with marinara

Philly Egg Rolls

$8.99

Rib eye, sautéed onions and American cheese fried golden brown served with sriracha ketchup

Plain Quesadilla

$7.50

Cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, tomatoes and corn served with sour cream and salsa

Quesadillas Chicken

$12.50

Chicken, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, tomatoes and corn served with sour cream and salsa

Quesadillas Pulled Pork

$12.50

Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, tomatoes and corn served with sour cream and salsa

Quesadillas Shrimp

$13.50

Shrimp, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, tomatoes and corn served with sour cream and salsa

Quesadillas Steak

$15.00

Steak, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, tomatoes and corn served with sour cream and salsa

Roasted Beets

$9.50

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Spinach and artichoke hearts in a creamy cheese sauce served with chips

Stuffed Longhots

$13.00

Burgers & Dogs

Balsamic Burger

$14.00

8oz Burger grilled topped with sauteed onions, blue cheese and balsamic glaze with lettuce, tomato and fries

Blackened Burger

$14.00

Bulldogs Burger

$14.99

8oz Burger grilled on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato served with fries

Burger Paddy

$5.00

Hot Dogs

$7.50

2 Sabrette hot dogs on a bun served with fries

Hot dogs w/Chili & Cheese

$8.50

2 Sabrett hot dogs on a bun with chili and cheese served with fries

M & M Burger

$14.00

8oz Burger grilled topped with sauteed mushrooms and munster cheese served with fries

Phillies $ Dogs

$1.00

Plain Jane

$12.00

8oz Burger with lettuce and tomato with your choice of cheese served with fries

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Calzone

Meat Lovers Calzone

$9.75

Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ricotta cheese and mozzarella served with marinara

Plain Calzone

$7.75

Daily Food Specials

13" Smoked Sausage

$13.00

13" Smoked Pork Pizza

$13.00

19" Smoked Pork Pizza

$19.00

19' Smoked Sausage

$19.00

9" Smoked Sausage

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Whiskey BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Soup of the Day Bread Bowl

$7.99

Italian Long Hots

$13.00

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$18.00

Tequila Lime Shrimp over rice.

Curry Wings

$13.00

Curry Tails

$8.00

Dinners

Bolognese Ragu

$18.00

Grilled chicken and cheese tortellini in a vodka sauce served with garlic bread

Chicken Parmesano

$16.99

Chicken Penne Vodka

$17.50

Grilled chicken and penne in a vodka sauce served with garlic bread

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.99

Chunks of chicken, celery, carrots and peas in a flaky pie crust

General Tso's Chicken

$15.99

All white chicken in General Tso's sauce with broccoli over rice

General Tso's Filet

$20.99

Grilled shrimp and penne in a vodka sauce served with garlic bread

General Tso's Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp in General Tso's sauce with broccoli over rice

Italian Combo

$17.99

Penne vodka topped with breaded chicken cutlets and melted mozzarella served with garlic bread

Linguini w/Clams

$15.99

Local Jersey clams in a white wine garlic sauce over linguini served with garlic bread

Linguini w/Meatballs

$13.00

Linguini topped with marinara sauce served with garlic bread

Mashed Potato Bowl Filet Tips

$17.99

Mashed Potato Bowl Original

$10.99

Mussels Over Linguini

$15.99

Mussels in either fri diablo, red or white sauce served with garlic bread

Plain Cheese Tortellini

$16.00Out of stock

Cheese tortellini in a vodka sauce served with garlic bread

Plain Penne Vodka

$12.99

Penne in a vodka sauce served with garlic bread

Smoked Bacon Meatloaf

$18.00

Sauteed chicken breast with a roasted garlic seasoning served with sauteed veggies and garlic mashed potatoes

Dog Treats

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.50

Breath Mint Pie

$6.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Fried Cheesecake

$6.00

cheese cake wrapped in spring roll wrapper fried with whipped cream, vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

S'mores Lava Roll

$6.00

Skillet Cookie

$6.00

Dressings

Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

Balsamic Vinagrette

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Russian

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

Vinegar

$0.75

Extra Side Food

7" Flour Torita

$0.50

Avocado Sauce

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Cajun Dressing

$0.50

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Fiesta Mayo

$0.75

Large Brown Gravy

$3.00

Large Cheese Sauce

$4.50

Large Marinara

$2.50

Large Salsa

$2.50

Lg Garlic Bread

$2.50

SD Black Olives

$0.75

SD Celery Large

$2.25

SD Celery Small

$0.75

SD Chili

$2.00

SD Chips

$2.50

SD Corn

$0.75

SD Garlic Pepper

$0.50

SD Honey

$1.00

SD Jalapenos

$0.75

SD Lettuce

$0.50

SD Manderin Oranges

$1.00

SD Meatballs 2

$3.50

SD Old Bay

$0.50

SD Pita Bread

$1.75

SD Pork Roll

$2.00

SD Raw Onion

$0.50

SD Red Pepper

$0.75

SD Sauteed Onion

$0.75

SD Tartar Sauce

$0.75

SD Tomato

$0.50

SD Walnuts

$1.00

Side Broccoli

$2.50

Side Celery

$0.75

Sm Brown Gravy

$1.00

Sm Garlic Bread

$1.50

Sm Marinara

$0.75

Sm Salsa

$1.00

Small Cheese sauce

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Flat Bread Pizza

American Bulldog Flatbread

$10.99

Grilled chicken over ranch dressing topped with bacon and mozzarella cheese

English Bulldog Flatbread

$10.99

Virgin olive oil, garlic, rosemary, mozzarella zucchini, ricotta cheese and tomatoes

French Bulldog Flatbread

$10.99

Virgin olive oil, garlic, gruyere cheese fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, rosemary finished with truffle oil

Plain Cheese Flatbread

$9.99

Fries

Full Loaded Fries

$8.99

Regular fries topped with our cheese sauce , bacon and sriracha sauce

Full Regular Cut

$5.99

Full Sweet Potato

$5.99

Full Tatter Tots

$5.99

Full Waffle

$5.99

Lg Cheese Sauce

$4.50

Lg Chili

$4.50

Sm Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Sm Chili

$3.00

Full Salads

Beet Salad

$10.99

BLT Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and gorgonzola cheese with your choice of protein

Bulldog Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix with candied walnuts, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and gorgonzola cheese with your choice of protein

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and your choice of Protein

Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and shredded cheddar cheese topped with chicken fingers

House Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix with tomatoes, cumbers, carrots and croutons with your choice of protein

Tomato & Mozzarella Salad

$10.00

Spring mix topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic glaze with your choice of protein

Large Stromboli

BBQ Chicken Stromboli Large

$18.00

BBQ chicken, sauteed onions and mozzarella served with marinara

Cheese Stomboli Large

$16.00

Chicken Parm Stromboli Large

$18.00

Breaded chicken cutlets, with mozzarella served with marinara

Italian Stromboli Large

$18.00

Mac Dog Stromboli Large

$18.00

Buffalo chicken with sauteed onions and mozzarella served with marinara

Meat Lovers Stromboli Large

$18.00

Meatballs, pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella served with marinara

Meatballs Stromboli Large

$18.00

Pepperoni & Sausage Stromboli Large

$18.00

Pepperoni Stromboli Large

$18.00

Philly Stromboli Large

$18.00

Philly meat, sauteed onions and American cheese served with marinara

Sausage Stromboli Large

$18.00

Vegetable Stromboli Large

$18.00

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, fresh garlic, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese served with marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli Large

$18.00

Mussels & Clams

Mussels

Mussels

$12.99

Full pound in either fri diablo, red or white served with garlic bread

Steamers

$12.99

One dozen little necks in our house white or red or fri diablo with garlic bread

Pizza

19" 177th Jersey Devils

$19.00

Marinara, sweet sausage, garlic, ricotta peppadew peppers, mozzarella, provolone and fresh basil

19" Alfa Bulldog Pizza

$19.00

Marinara, sausage, calabrese salami, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella & fresh basil

19" Beet Pizza

$19.00

19" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Our buffalo chicken dip topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese and finished with sriracha sauce

19" Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, tomatoes, onions, garlic with grilled chicken finished with balsamic glaze & fresh basil

19" Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.00

Marinara, breaded chicken cutlet and mozzarella

19" Florentine

$18.00

Virgin olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella grilled chicken and tomaotes

19" Grandma Pizza

$17.00

19" Mac Dog

$17.00

19" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

Meatballs, sausage and pepperoni

19" Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

19" Plain Pizza

$15.00

19" Smoked Pork

$19.00

Marinara, BBQ grilled chicken, sautéed onions & mozzarella

19" Vegetable Pizza

$16.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, onions and red peppers

19" White Pizza Pizza

$16.00

Virgin olive oil, garlic, ricotta cheese, mozzarella & parmesan

19'' Nonna

$19.00

Our white pizza topped with peppadew peppers, pesto and prosciutto

13" 177th Jersey Devils

$13.00

Marinara sweet sausage, garlic, ricotta peppadew peppers, mozzarella, provolone and fresh basil

13" Alfa Bulldog Pizza

$13.00

Marinara , sausage, calabrese salami, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella and fresh basil

13" Beet Pizza

$13.00

13" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Our buffalo chicken dip topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese and finished with sriracha sauce

13" Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$12.00

13" Florentine

$12.00

Virgin olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella grilled chicken and tomatoes

13" Grandma Pizza

$12.00

13" Mac Dog

$11.00

13" Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

13" Nonna

$13.00

Our white pizza topped with peppadew peppers, pesto and prosciutto

13" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

13" pizza

$10.00

13" Plain Pizza

$11.00

13" Sausage & Peppers

$13.00

13" Smoked Pork

$13.00

13" Vegetable Pizza

$11.00

13" White Pizza Pizza

$11.00

9" 177th Jersey Devils

$9.00

Marinara, sweet sausage, garlic, ricotta peppadew peppers, mozzarella, provolone and fresh basil

9" Alfa Bulldog

$8.50

9" Beet Pizza

$9.00

9" Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

Our buffalo chicken dip topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese and finished with sriracha sauce

9" Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Marinara and mozzarella cheese toppings extra

9" Chicken Bruschetta

$8.50

9" Florentine

$8.00

Virgin olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella grilled chicken and tomatoes

9" Grandma Pizza

$8.00

9" Mac Dog

$8.00

9" Meat Lovers

$9.00

9" Nonna

$9.00

Our white pizza topped with peppadew peppers, pesto and prosciutto

9" Pepperoni

$8.00

9" Sausage & Peppers

$9.00

9" Smoked Pork

$9.00

9" Vegetable

$8.00

9" White Pizza

$8.00

Puppies

9" Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Marinara and mozzarella cheese toppings extra

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

2 Chicken fingers with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Your choice of toast with American cheese served with fries

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

One hot dog served with fries

Kids Penne Pasta

$7.00

Penne pasta in marinara or butter

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Cheese raviolis served with marinara or butter

Sandwiches & Wraps

Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$14.99

Blackened Mahi on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and fiesta mayo (spicy) served with fries

BLT

$8.50

Your choice of toast with bacon, lettuce and tomato served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Buffalo chicken and Caesar salad in a wrap served with fries

Buffalo Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Mild tails on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and American cheese served with fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Caesar salad, grilled chicken in a wrap

Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken, sauteed onions and American cheese on a garlic roll served with fries

Chicken Cheese STK Wrap

$10.99

Chicken breast sauteed onions, mushrooms, red peppers and American cheese served with fries

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.99

Ciabatta Chicken Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with fresh mozzarella, calabrese salami, pepper due peppers on a toasted garlic chibatta bread served with fries

Filet Tip Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled filet on a garlic roll topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese served with fries

Filet Tip Wrap

$15.99

Filet grilled with sauteed onions, mushrooms and melted provolone served with fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Your choice of white, rye, wheat or sourdough ($1) with American cheese served with fries

Italian Cutlet Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded chicken cutlet on a garlic roll topped with fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and pesto sauce served with fries

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Meatballs on a toasted garlic roll with marinara and melted mozzarella served with fries

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Philly meat, sauteed onions and American cheese on a garlic roll served with fries

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.99

Philly steak with sauteed onions, mushrooms and red peppers with American cheese served with fries

Pork Roll Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled pork roll topped with American cheese on a brioche bun served with freis

Smoked Sausage Grinder

$13.99

Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce on a grilled cheese served with fries

Taco Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese in a wrap with a side of salsa and fries

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

On a long roll with lettuce, tomato served with fries

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Sauteed carrots, mushrooms, onions, red peppers and broccoli in vinaigrette with munster cheese served with fries

Whiskey BBQ pulled pork

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato served with fries

Small Stromboli

BBQ Chicken Stromboli Small

$8.00

BBQ chicken with sauteed onions and mozzarella served with marinara

Cheese Stomboli Small

$6.00

Chicken Parm Stromboli Small

$8.00

Breaded chicken cutlets with mozzarella and a side of marinara

Double Dog Stromboli Small

$8.00

Italian Stromboli Small

$8.00

Mac Dog Stromboli Small

$8.00

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, blue cheese and mozzarella.

Meat Lovers Stromboli Small

$8.00

Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ricotta cheese and mozzarella served with marinara

Meatball Stromboli Small

$8.00

Pepperoni Stromboli Small

$8.00

Philly Stromboli Small

$8.00

Philly meat, sauteed onions, and American cheese served with marinara

Sausage Stromboli Small

$8.00

Vegetable Stomboli Small

$8.00

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, fresh garlic, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese.

Soups & Sides

Bowl Chili

$6.00

Bowl French Onion

$5.99

Bowl Shrimp Bisque

$6.50

Bowl Soup of Day

$5.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cup Chili

$4.50

Cup Shrimp Bisque

$5.00

Cup Soup of Day

$4.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Side House Salad

$3.50

Wing Sauce

BBQ

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Garlic Parm/Hot

$0.50

Garlic Parm/Mild

$0.50

Generl Tso's

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Honey Hot

$0.50

Honey Mild

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Jerked Honey Rum

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

NO Refund

$0.50

Raspberry Curry

$0.50

Spicy Peach

$0.50

Super Hot

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Wings & Dog Tails

10 Wings

$13.00

Fried crisp and tossed in your choice of sauce

6 Tails

$8.00

Fired and tossed in your choice of sauce

Catering

50 Wings

$60.00

100 Wings

$100.00

30 Tails

$35.00

60 Tails

$65.00

8oz Blue Cheese

$4.00

12oz Blue Cheese

$6.00

8oz Ranch

$4.00

12oz Ranch

$6.00

32oz Vodka Sauce

$14.00

Celery T-out small

$4.00

Celery T-out large

$6.00

Thursday Specials 7 - 10

1.00 Wings

$10.00
Restaurant info

If you think Bulldogs is your average sports bar, think again -- we're Galloway's favorite place to watch the game, get a brew, and enjoy a bite. Whether you're kicking back after a long day at work, catching up over happy hour with friends, or out with the family, there's something for everyone here. We're in the business of giving the people what they want, from our famous stromboli, to late-night $1 tacos (eat in only). So go ahead: Peruse a menu and pick a channel. Trust us, you'll lap it up.

