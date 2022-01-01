- Home
Bulldogs Bar & Grill
940 Reviews
$
743 West White Horse Pike
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
Appetizers & Fiesta
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with chips
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried and tossed in buffalo sauce served with blue cheese
Carnitas Tacos
Chicken Fingers
3 Breaded chicken tenders fried served with fries and honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp topped with lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle sauce served with salsa and sour cream
Edamame
Steamed tossed in your choice of seasoning Garlic Pepper- Cajun - Rock Salt
Fried Zucchini
Breaded zucchini fried and served with marinara and parmesan cheese
Hummus
Garlic hummus served with celery, carrots and pita bread
Irish Nachos
Waffle fries, chili, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, corn, cheddar cheese with salsa and sour cream
Mexican Nachos
Chips, chili, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, corn, cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream
Mini Tacos (12)
Mini corn shells stuffed with chicken and beans served with salsa
Mini Tacos (24)
Mini corn shells stuffed with chicken and beans served with salsa
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Served with marinara
Philly Egg Rolls
Rib eye, sautéed onions and American cheese fried golden brown served with sriracha ketchup
Plain Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, tomatoes and corn served with sour cream and salsa
Quesadillas Chicken
Chicken, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, tomatoes and corn served with sour cream and salsa
Quesadillas Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, tomatoes and corn served with sour cream and salsa
Quesadillas Shrimp
Shrimp, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, tomatoes and corn served with sour cream and salsa
Quesadillas Steak
Steak, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, tomatoes and corn served with sour cream and salsa
Roasted Beets
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke hearts in a creamy cheese sauce served with chips
Stuffed Longhots
Burgers & Dogs
Balsamic Burger
8oz Burger grilled topped with sauteed onions, blue cheese and balsamic glaze with lettuce, tomato and fries
Blackened Burger
Bulldogs Burger
8oz Burger grilled on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato served with fries
Burger Paddy
Hot Dogs
2 Sabrette hot dogs on a bun served with fries
Hot dogs w/Chili & Cheese
2 Sabrett hot dogs on a bun with chili and cheese served with fries
M & M Burger
8oz Burger grilled topped with sauteed mushrooms and munster cheese served with fries
Phillies $ Dogs
Plain Jane
8oz Burger with lettuce and tomato with your choice of cheese served with fries
Turkey Burger
Calzone
Daily Food Specials
13" Smoked Sausage
13" Smoked Pork Pizza
19" Smoked Pork Pizza
19' Smoked Sausage
9" Smoked Sausage
Bread Pudding
Carnitas Tacos
Whiskey BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Soup of the Day Bread Bowl
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Blackened Mahi Tacos (2) Flour tortilla
Italian Long Hots
Turkey Burger
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
Tequila Lime Shrimp over rice.
Curry Wings
Curry Tails
Dinners
Bolognese Ragu
Grilled chicken and cheese tortellini in a vodka sauce served with garlic bread
Chicken Parmesano
Chicken Penne Vodka
Grilled chicken and penne in a vodka sauce served with garlic bread
Chicken Pot Pie
Chunks of chicken, celery, carrots and peas in a flaky pie crust
General Tso's Chicken
All white chicken in General Tso's sauce with broccoli over rice
General Tso's Filet
Grilled shrimp and penne in a vodka sauce served with garlic bread
General Tso's Shrimp
Shrimp in General Tso's sauce with broccoli over rice
Italian Combo
Penne vodka topped with breaded chicken cutlets and melted mozzarella served with garlic bread
Linguini w/Clams
Local Jersey clams in a white wine garlic sauce over linguini served with garlic bread
Linguini w/Meatballs
Linguini topped with marinara sauce served with garlic bread
Mashed Potato Bowl Filet Tips
Mashed Potato Bowl Original
Mussels Over Linguini
Mussels in either fri diablo, red or white sauce served with garlic bread
Plain Cheese Tortellini
Cheese tortellini in a vodka sauce served with garlic bread
Plain Penne Vodka
Penne in a vodka sauce served with garlic bread
Smoked Bacon Meatloaf
Sauteed chicken breast with a roasted garlic seasoning served with sauteed veggies and garlic mashed potatoes
Dog Treats
Dressings
Extra Side Food
7" Flour Torita
Avocado Sauce
Bacon
Cajun Dressing
Chicken Breast
Fiesta Mayo
Large Brown Gravy
Large Cheese Sauce
Large Marinara
Large Salsa
Lg Garlic Bread
SD Black Olives
SD Celery Large
SD Celery Small
SD Chili
SD Chips
SD Corn
SD Garlic Pepper
SD Honey
SD Jalapenos
SD Lettuce
SD Manderin Oranges
SD Meatballs 2
SD Old Bay
SD Pita Bread
SD Pork Roll
SD Raw Onion
SD Red Pepper
SD Sauteed Onion
SD Tartar Sauce
SD Tomato
SD Walnuts
Side Broccoli
Side Celery
Sm Brown Gravy
Sm Garlic Bread
Sm Marinara
Sm Salsa
Small Cheese sauce
Sour Cream
Flat Bread Pizza
American Bulldog Flatbread
Grilled chicken over ranch dressing topped with bacon and mozzarella cheese
English Bulldog Flatbread
Virgin olive oil, garlic, rosemary, mozzarella zucchini, ricotta cheese and tomatoes
French Bulldog Flatbread
Virgin olive oil, garlic, gruyere cheese fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, rosemary finished with truffle oil
Plain Cheese Flatbread
Fries
Full Salads
Beet Salad
BLT Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and gorgonzola cheese with your choice of protein
Bulldog Salad
Spring Mix with candied walnuts, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and gorgonzola cheese with your choice of protein
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and your choice of Protein
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, croutons and shredded cheddar cheese topped with chicken fingers
House Salad
Spring Mix with tomatoes, cumbers, carrots and croutons with your choice of protein
Tomato & Mozzarella Salad
Spring mix topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic glaze with your choice of protein
Large Stromboli
BBQ Chicken Stromboli Large
BBQ chicken, sauteed onions and mozzarella served with marinara
Cheese Stomboli Large
Chicken Parm Stromboli Large
Breaded chicken cutlets, with mozzarella served with marinara
Italian Stromboli Large
Mac Dog Stromboli Large
Buffalo chicken with sauteed onions and mozzarella served with marinara
Meat Lovers Stromboli Large
Meatballs, pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella served with marinara
Meatballs Stromboli Large
Pepperoni & Sausage Stromboli Large
Pepperoni Stromboli Large
Philly Stromboli Large
Philly meat, sauteed onions and American cheese served with marinara
Sausage Stromboli Large
Vegetable Stromboli Large
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, fresh garlic, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese served with marinara sauce
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli Large
Mussels & Clams
Pizza
19" 177th Jersey Devils
Marinara, sweet sausage, garlic, ricotta peppadew peppers, mozzarella, provolone and fresh basil
19" Alfa Bulldog Pizza
Marinara, sausage, calabrese salami, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella & fresh basil
19" Beet Pizza
19" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our buffalo chicken dip topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese and finished with sriracha sauce
19" Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
Mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, tomatoes, onions, garlic with grilled chicken finished with balsamic glaze & fresh basil
19" Chicken Parm Pizza
Marinara, breaded chicken cutlet and mozzarella
19" Florentine
Virgin olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella grilled chicken and tomaotes
19" Grandma Pizza
19" Mac Dog
19" Meat Lovers Pizza
Meatballs, sausage and pepperoni
19" Pepperoni Pizza
19" Plain Pizza
19" Smoked Pork
Marinara, BBQ grilled chicken, sautéed onions & mozzarella
19" Vegetable Pizza
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions and red peppers
19" White Pizza Pizza
Virgin olive oil, garlic, ricotta cheese, mozzarella & parmesan
19'' Nonna
Our white pizza topped with peppadew peppers, pesto and prosciutto
13" 177th Jersey Devils
Marinara sweet sausage, garlic, ricotta peppadew peppers, mozzarella, provolone and fresh basil
13" Alfa Bulldog Pizza
Marinara , sausage, calabrese salami, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella and fresh basil
13" Beet Pizza
13" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our buffalo chicken dip topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese and finished with sriracha sauce
13" Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
13" Florentine
Virgin olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella grilled chicken and tomatoes
13" Grandma Pizza
13" Mac Dog
13" Meat Lovers Pizza
13" Nonna
Our white pizza topped with peppadew peppers, pesto and prosciutto
13" Pepperoni Pizza
13" pizza
13" Plain Pizza
13" Sausage & Peppers
13" Smoked Pork
13" Vegetable Pizza
13" White Pizza Pizza
9" 177th Jersey Devils
Marinara, sweet sausage, garlic, ricotta peppadew peppers, mozzarella, provolone and fresh basil
9" Alfa Bulldog
9" Beet Pizza
9" Buffalo Chicken
Our buffalo chicken dip topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese and finished with sriracha sauce
9" Cheese Pizza
Marinara and mozzarella cheese toppings extra
9" Chicken Bruschetta
9" Florentine
Virgin olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella grilled chicken and tomatoes
9" Grandma Pizza
9" Mac Dog
9" Meat Lovers
9" Nonna
Our white pizza topped with peppadew peppers, pesto and prosciutto
9" Pepperoni
9" Sausage & Peppers
9" Smoked Pork
9" Vegetable
9" White Pizza
Puppies
9" Cheese Pizza
Marinara and mozzarella cheese toppings extra
Kids Chicken Fingers
2 Chicken fingers with fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Your choice of toast with American cheese served with fries
Kids Hot Dog
One hot dog served with fries
Kids Penne Pasta
Penne pasta in marinara or butter
Kids Ravioli
Cheese raviolis served with marinara or butter
Sandwiches & Wraps
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Blackened Mahi on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato and fiesta mayo (spicy) served with fries
BLT
Your choice of toast with bacon, lettuce and tomato served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Wrap
Buffalo chicken and Caesar salad in a wrap served with fries
Buffalo Grilled Cheese
Mild tails on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and American cheese served with fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Caesar salad, grilled chicken in a wrap
Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
Chicken, sauteed onions and American cheese on a garlic roll served with fries
Chicken Cheese STK Wrap
Chicken breast sauteed onions, mushrooms, red peppers and American cheese served with fries
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Ciabatta Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with fresh mozzarella, calabrese salami, pepper due peppers on a toasted garlic chibatta bread served with fries
Filet Tip Sandwich
Grilled filet on a garlic roll topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese served with fries
Filet Tip Wrap
Filet grilled with sauteed onions, mushrooms and melted provolone served with fries
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of white, rye, wheat or sourdough ($1) with American cheese served with fries
Italian Cutlet Sandwich
Breaded chicken cutlet on a garlic roll topped with fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and pesto sauce served with fries
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Meatballs on a toasted garlic roll with marinara and melted mozzarella served with fries
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Philly meat, sauteed onions and American cheese on a garlic roll served with fries
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
Philly steak with sauteed onions, mushrooms and red peppers with American cheese served with fries
Pork Roll Sandwich
Grilled pork roll topped with American cheese on a brioche bun served with freis
Smoked Sausage Grinder
Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce on a grilled cheese served with fries
Taco Wrap
Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese in a wrap with a side of salsa and fries
Tuna Sandwich
On a long roll with lettuce, tomato served with fries
Veggie Wrap
Sauteed carrots, mushrooms, onions, red peppers and broccoli in vinaigrette with munster cheese served with fries
Whiskey BBQ pulled pork
Grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato served with fries
Small Stromboli
BBQ Chicken Stromboli Small
BBQ chicken with sauteed onions and mozzarella served with marinara
Cheese Stomboli Small
Chicken Parm Stromboli Small
Breaded chicken cutlets with mozzarella and a side of marinara
Double Dog Stromboli Small
Italian Stromboli Small
Mac Dog Stromboli Small
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, blue cheese and mozzarella.
Meat Lovers Stromboli Small
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, ricotta cheese and mozzarella served with marinara
Meatball Stromboli Small
Pepperoni Stromboli Small
Philly Stromboli Small
Philly meat, sauteed onions, and American cheese served with marinara
Sausage Stromboli Small
Vegetable Stomboli Small
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, fresh garlic, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and feta cheese.
Soups & Sides
Wing Sauce
Wings & Dog Tails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
If you think Bulldogs is your average sports bar, think again -- we're Galloway's favorite place to watch the game, get a brew, and enjoy a bite. Whether you're kicking back after a long day at work, catching up over happy hour with friends, or out with the family, there's something for everyone here. We're in the business of giving the people what they want, from our famous stromboli, to late-night $1 tacos (eat in only). So go ahead: Peruse a menu and pick a channel. Trust us, you'll lap it up.
743 West White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215