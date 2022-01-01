Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bulldog's Cheesesteaks

306 Reviews

$$

22749 Michigan Ave

Dearborn, MI 48124

Popular Items

Egg Roll
Philly Loaded
Bulldog Whiz

Subs

Bulldog Whiz

Bulldog Whiz

$14.50

Rib Eye Grilled Onions Cheese Whiz

Philly Loaded

Philly Loaded

$14.50

Ribeye, mushrooms, grilled onions, green pepper, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, italian dressing

Mushroom Steak

Mushroom Steak

$14.50

Ribeye, mushrooms, grilled onions, provolone cheese

A-1

A-1

$14.50

Ribeye sautéed in a-1 sauce, mushrooms, grilled onions, green pepper, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato

Junkyard Dog

Junkyard Dog

$16.00

Ribeye, grilled onions, mushroom, green pepper, beef bacon, beef pepperoni, provolone cheese, fries, cheez-whiz

Slugger

$14.50

Rib-Eye Provolone Cheese Hot Peppers Grilled Onions jalapenos Mushrooms Chipotle Mayo

Stinger

$16.00

Ribeye Crispy Chicken(Tossed In Buffalo Sauce) Provolone Cheese Mayo Lettuce

Classic Philly

$14.50

Rib-Eye, Provolone Cheese, Onions

The Big Cheese

$18.00

1LB Rib-Eye, American Swiss Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Cheez-Whiz

The Nephew

The Nephew

$14.50

Chicken, grilled onions, cheez-whiz

C.B.R.

C.B.R.

$14.50

Grilled/Crispy - chicken, bacon, house-made ranch, american swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato

Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$14.50

Buffalo chicken, grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, american swiss cheese, homemade ranch, lettuce, tomato

O.G Chicken

$14.50

Grilled Chicken American Swiss Cheese Mayo Lettuce Tomatoes

Chicken Philly

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Mushrooms Grilled Onions Green Pepper American Swiss Cheese Lettuce Tomato Italian Dressing

Yo Adrian

Yo Adrian

$12.50

Beef salami, beef pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, italian dressing, oregano

Corn Beef Reuben

$12.50

Corn Beef, Provolone Cheese, American Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, Thousand Island

The Pioneer

The Pioneer

$12.50

Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, italian dressing, oregano

Clubber Lang

Clubber Lang

$12.50

Turkey, beef bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, italian dressing, oregano

Nashville Sub

$15.00

Nashville Loaded Fries

$14.00

Nashville Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Nibbles & Bits

Side R Fries

$3.50

Side Cajun Fries

$3.50

Side Salt & Vinegar Fries

$3.50
Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.50

Large Cajun Fries

$5.50

Large Salt & Vinegar Fries

$5.50

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Philly Steak Fries

$14.00

Philly Chicken Fries

$14.00
Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$8.00

Chicken Tender & Fries 4pc

$11.50

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Mac N Cheese Bites (8PC)

$5.50

Onion Chips

$3.50

Potato Chips

$1.50

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6PC)

$5.00

Dressings

Side Ranch

$0.65

Side BBQ

$0.65

Side Thousand Island

$0.65

Side Chipotle

$0.65

Side Italian

$0.65

Side A-1

$0.65

Side Mayo

$0.65

Side Whiz

$1.50

Wings

10PC Chicken Wings

$12.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

16 oz Can Pop

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Subs with Attitude.

Website

Location

22749 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124

Directions

