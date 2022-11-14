Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Bullfeathers

825 Reviews

$$

410 1st St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Order Again

Popular Items

SOUP & CHEESE
Teddys Tots

Appetizers

Wings

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

Teddys Tots

$14.00

Spinach Dip

$14.00

Veggie Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Chili Nachos

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Large Pretzel

$15.00Out of stock

Sliders - 3

$13.00

Sliders - 6

$18.00

Queso Dip

$9.00

Salads Soups

Teddy's Cobb

$16.00

Strawberry & Feta

$14.00

Spinach Salad

$17.00

Black N Bleu

$20.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

French Onion

$8.00

Cup Tomato Soup

$6.00

Bowl Tomato Soup

$8.00

Cup SOD

$7.00

Chips

$3.00

Specialities

SOUP & CHEESE

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Cuban

$16.00

French Dip

$17.00

SALMON BLT

$17.00

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$16.00

REUBEN PASTRAMI

$16.00

SUPER CHEESE

$16.00

Thunder Bird

$16.00

TURKEY CLUB

$16.00

STEAK & CHEESE

$16.00

BLT

$12.00

Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches

BIG STICK BURGER

$20.00

LONE STAR

$17.00

ROUGH RIDER

$16.00

CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Teddy Sandwich

$16.00

Cajun Chick Sand

$17.00

Buffalo Chick Sand

$16.00

Bullfeathers Chick Sand

$17.00

Entrees

N.Y. Strip Steak

$23.00

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

DINNER MEATLOAF

$20.00

Teddy's Fried Chicken Dinner

$19.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Cajun Pasta

$20.00

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$20.00

Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Lg Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Special Of The Day

$18.00

Lg Buff Chick Pizza

$17.00

Sides (Copy)

SD Fries

$6.00

SD Potato Chips

$5.00

SD Tots

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

SD Mac and cheese

$8.00

Cilantro Lime Slaw

$6.00

SD Broccoli

$6.00

SD Caesar

$6.00

SD House Salad

$6.00

SD Cornbread

$3.00

Pepperoncini bowl

$5.00

Side of toast

$1.50

Dessert (Copy)

Apple Cobbler

$7.00Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Captain Crunch Shake

$7.00

Oreo Shake

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Shake

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Shake

$7.00Out of stock

One Scoop Vanilla

$3.00Out of stock

One Scoop Choc

$3.00Out of stock

Two Scoops Vanilla

$5.00Out of stock

Two Scoops Choc

$5.00

2 scoops Choc/Vanilla (1 each)

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

410 1st St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Gallery
Bullfeathers image
Bullfeathers image

