

Popular Items

Chicken Sando
Phily Po Boy
Chips and Queso

STARTERS

Cajun Crispy Wings (8)

$9.49

with ranch dressing

Cajun Crispy Wings (12)

$13.99

Butter Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

with ranch dressing

Boiled Shrimp

$5.49+

cajun seasoned shrimp peeled and ready to eat

Freedom Fries

$7.49

topped with bacon, ranch, BBQ sauce and jalapenos

FRIED PICKLES

$6.99

ONION RINGS

$5.49

Fried Pork Tamales (2)

$7.49

with salsa ranch

Beef Fajita Rolls (2)

$7.99

stuffed with cheese & served with ranch

Jerk Chicken Rolls (2)

$7.99

with thai chili sauce

Best Stop Pepper Jack Stuffed Boudin Balls (4)

$6.99

with ranch dressing

Brisket Queso

$11.99

in-house smoked brisket with queso and chips

Mama Rigatonies Meatballs (6)

$7.99

blessed with cheese

Chips and Queso

$7.99

NACHOS

$6.49

BUFFALO PORK RINDS

$4.99

CRAWFISH BITES

$9.99

6 CRAWFISH BITES SERVED WITH CRAWFISH QUESO

FISH NUGGETS

$7.99

Wristband

$15.00

Soup & Salad

Ceasar Salad

$7.49

Crispy romane lettuce & croutons

House Salad

$5.99

Includes tomatoes, onions, croutons & cheese

Fajita Salad

$11.99

Beef or chicken fajita with salsa ranch

Shrimp & Slaw Salad

$7.99

our in-house slaw topped with boiled shrimp

GUMBO

POTATO SALAD

$2.49

Sandos/Poboys

Chicken Sando

$9.29

grilled or fried

BLT

$7.99

Crispy Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

BULLBURGER DOUBLE PATTY

$9.99

1/2lb burger with all the fixins

Pizza Burger

$8.99

Meatball Sub

$12.99

Mama Rigatonies meatballs on a french roll with melted cheese

Pulled Pork

$8.99

our in-house pulled pork with custom sauce

Po Boy

$15.99

Your choice of shrimp or fish (grilled or fried)

Phily Po Boy

$15.99

Philly Cheese steak with grilled onions and melted swiss cheese

SLICED BRISKET SANDO

$12.49

Main

Fajita Fried Steak

$19.29

our take on chicken fried steak topped with queso and a side of salsa ranch

Bullfish Hot Chicken

$10.29

Chicken fried chicken bathed in our signature sauce

CHICKEN BREAST

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella, bacon & mushrooms

Pepper Cheese Steak

$19.49

Beef Fajita steak topped with cheese & fresh jalapenos

Pasta Lovers

$12.49

Penne pasta with a light, savory cream sauce. your choice of chicken or shirimp

Tuna Two Ways

$17.99Out of stock

Diced Tuna with balsalmic honey hot sauce & a creamy crawfish sauce

Crawfish (1lb)

$5.50

Crawfish (3lbs)

$16.00Out of stock

Crawfish (5lbs)

$26.00Out of stock

Sides

Andys World Famous Beans

$2.99

Loaded BBQ beans with a little heat

Jalapeno Cream Corn

$2.49

Creamy Corn with Jalapenos, cilantro and diced tomatoes

Potato Salad

$2.49

Cilantro Green Onion Slaw

$1.99

Mac N Cheese

$2.99

Brussels Sprouts

$2.99

Lightly fried and dusted with our in-house seasoning blend

Sweet Potato Tots

$2.99

DIPPER FRIES

$2.99

BACON ONION GREEN BEANS

$2.99

SIDE SALAD

$2.99

SEASONED FRIES

$2.99

SWEET POTATO CRINKLE FRIES

$2.99

POTATO SALAD

$2.49

Premium Tacos

Beef Fajita Taco (2)

$10.99

With refried beans, avocado, cilantro, and cheese on a corn tortilla & salsa ranch

Chicken Fajita Taco (2)

$10.49

With refried beans, avocado, cilantro, and cheese on a corn tortilla & salsa ranch

Shrimp Taco - grilled or fried (2)

$10.49

On a flour tortilla with cilantro green onion slaw & salsa ranch

Pork Tacos (2)

$10.49

our in-house pulled pork on a flour tortilla with cilantro green onion slaw & salsa ranch

Fish Taco - grilled or fried (2)

$10.49

On a flour tortilla with cilantro green onion slaw & salsa ranch

STREET TACO

Kiddos

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.49

Popcorn Chicken

$8.49

Kids Meatball Sub

$7.99

KID BURGER

$7.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

Sweet Tooth(s)

Mexican Cheese Cake

$5.49

Strawberry and cream cheese topped with a buttery crust and brown sugar

Ice Cream

$2.99

SMORES CHEESECAKE

$5.49

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.49

SUPER AWESOME BROWNIE

$5.49

Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.49+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49+

Coke

$2.49+

Coke Zero

$2.49+

Sprite

$2.49+

Orange Fanta

$2.49+

Root Beer

$2.49+

Lemonade

$2.49+

SWEET TEA

$2.49+

UNSWEET TEA

$2.49+

WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.49

TEXAS TUESDAY

TEXAS TUESDAY STEAK

$26.49

16OZ STEAK COMES WITH 1 SIDE, A SIDE SALAD AND CHOICE OF BUTTER, PONTCHARTRAIN OR CHIMICHURRI SAUCE

12oz steak

$21.99

SURF NIGHT

SHRIMP BASKET

$12.99

FISH BASKET

$12.99

FISH/SHRIMP COMBO

$14.99

COCONUT SHRIMP BASKET

$13.99+

FISH FILLET WITH PONT. SAUCE

$12.99+

BBQ CRABS

$22.99+

PICK 3 PLATTER

$24.99

Draft

Chugboat

$4.25

Chugboat Island Belgian Dubbel 8.6% ABV 21 IBU To pay homage to our dearest Tugboat Island, we give you this malty, yeast-generated fruit character ale with very low hop bitterness. Plain and simple, this is one of our favorite brews of 2020.

Not The Mama

$4.75

This hazy/juicy treat is double dry hopped with Citra and Sabro hops, blending the prefect combo of citrus and tropical fruit from Citra with Sabro, a fairly new hop in the game that gives a unique tangerine, stone fruit, and coconut flavor and aroma in every sip.

Easy Breesy

$4.00

The 2020 US Open Beer Championship Silver Medal Winner is our light and refreshing blonde ale with a hint of honey sweetness.

OCKTOBERFEST

$4.50

The 2022 version is a beautiful medium-bodied Märzen with a rich malt backbone and slight sweetness. We lagered this treat for 5 weeks and it delivers everything you’re looking for in the Fall.

Bottle

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.75

Dos XX

$4.75

Lone Star

$3.50

Lone Star Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$4.25

Yuengling

$4.50

Yuengling Flight

$4.50

Ghost in the Machine

$5.00

Apple Orchard

$3.50

Can

Crawford Bock

$4.00

Dr. Juice

$3.50

White Claw

$3.75

Light Circus

$4.50

BUCKET

DOMESTIC BUCKET

$17.00

PREMIUM BUCKET

$23.00

Draft flight

Draft FLIGHT

$8.49

Cocktails

3 fingers

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$11.25

Bobcat Punch

$11.00

Bule

$10.75

Bullfresh

$12.00

Custom Mixed Drink

$10.75

Fire Water

$10.75

Gummy Bear

$3.00+

Specialty Shot

$4.00

Swamp Juice

$12.00

XTRA MIXER

$2.00

XTRA SHOT

$3.00

1/2 Frozen Margarita

$11.75

Margarita on the Rocks

$11.75

LOADED TOPO CHICO

$5.99

TOPO CHICO WITH TEQUIAL, LIME JUICE AND DRESSED WITH A LIME AND SALT

TO GO

DAQ TO GO

$8.00+

XTRA SHOT

$2.00

FLIGHT

RITA FLIGHT

$16.00

COLADA FLIGHT

$16.00

DRIVER FLIGHT

$16.00

SPECIALTY FLIGHT

$17.00

DINING DAQ

DAQ DINING

$8.00

KIDS DAQ

$5.00

WINE

CHARDONAY

$8.00

RELAX RED

$6.00

CABERNET SAV

$8.00

MOSCOTO

$7.00

CHAMPAGNE

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family Friendly Fun foodery!!

Location

6223 West Round Bunch Road, Orange, TX 77630

Directions

