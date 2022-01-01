Main picView gallery

Bullfrog’s Sports Cafe 33137 Center Ridge Rd

review star

No reviews yet

33137 Center Ridge Rd

North Ridgeville, OH 44039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Giant Taquitos

$13.00

Gyro Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

Hummus Duo Platter

$10.00
Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00
Pretzel Sticks (2 Pcs)

Pretzel Sticks (2 Pcs)

$6.00
Pretzel Sticks (4 Pcs)

Pretzel Sticks (4 Pcs)

$10.00

Steamed Mussels

$12.00

Tortilla Chips & Salsa/Queso

$5.00

Tater Kegs

$7.00+

Extra-large tater tots stuffed with cheddar, sour cream, chives and bacon.

Burgers/Handhelds

Bullfrog Burger

$14.00

Cleveland Sunrise Burger

$14.00

Immortal Chief Burger

$14.00
BYO Burger*

BYO Burger*

$12.00

French Dip Sliders

$9.00+

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Gyro Off the Spit

$10.00

Philly

Spartan Wrap

$10.00

Danny Greene Burger

$14.00

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Loaded Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Fork & Knife

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$15.00

Baby Back Ribs

$16.00+

Baby back ribs rubbed with a unique seasoning blend, slow roasted, grilled to perfection and slathered with savory barbecue sauce. Served with French fries and house salad.

Chicken Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Salads & Soups

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Tator Tots

$4.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Specials

Chx Taco Special

$10.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Wings

Traditional Wings

$10.00+

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Fish Fry

Boston Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Fish Tacos (2)

$13.00

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+

Shrimp & Roasted Corn Chowder

$6.00+

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

St Pats FOOD

5 Pierogies

$9.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Reuben

$15.00

Reuben Taquitos

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where friends & locals come together for great food, entertainment, and a cold drink! 30 taps to choose from and always a stiff drink!

Location

33137 Center Ridge Rd, North Ridgeville, OH 44039

Directions

