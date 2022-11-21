Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bullhead Smokehouse

9570 Berger Rd Suite K

Columbia, MD 21046

Order Again

Popular Items

Pit Beef Sandwich
Plain Fries
Garlic Fries

Sandwiches

Pit Beef Sandwich

Pit Beef Sandwich

$13.00+

Cooked hot 'n' fast and sliced thin. We aim to serve about medium, but if you have a temperature preference, let us know. Top it off with the Bullhead Trinity BBQ, Tiger, and Onions.

Pit Turkey Sandwich

Pit Turkey Sandwich

$13.00+

We top ours with Chesapeake sauce, but KC BBQ or Carolina or Jefe... Honestly they're all good. Smokey and Sweet our Turkey will make your tummy happy.

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Our Brisket is pulled. It is juicy and it's going to drip down your arms to your elbows. We keep our brisket simple. Top it with some KC BBQ and some onions.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked pulled chicken. The chicken is delicious by itself, but a little Jefe adds a little sweet and a little hot. If you like just sweet, Carolina will hit the spot.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Cooked all night long our Smoked Pulled Pork is all of the BBQ you have been looking for. It's seasoned and smoked, but not covered with a bunch of sauce. Make it the way you like it. If you like sweet, add Carolina. If you like Spicy, you're going to need Bad Decisions. Something in the middle? Jefe is your choice.

Burnt Ends Sandwich

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$13.00

Our Burnt Ends are... Burnt. Made from the bits of beef we can't slice, we cover them with BBQ sauce and let them simmer all day. If you are looking for meat candy, you want our Pork Belly. If you want it burnt and sauced, you want our burnt ends.

Pork Belly Bites

Pork Belly Bites

$13.00

Chunks of sweet tender Pork Belly, served as a sandwich or as a meat salad. If you are looking for meat candy, this is your thing. We serve it with Honey Bear BBQ, but any of our sauces would make this delicious smoked meat your best friend.

Meat Salad

Meat Salad

Meat Salad

$15.00

It's a sandwich without a bun, hon! Just a bowl of meat and your favorite sauces.

Cheese Steaks

Cheese Steak

$15.00

Cheese Chicken

$15.00

Cheese Pork

$15.00

Cheese Brisket

$17.00

Cheese Turkey

$15.00

Cheese Veggie

$14.00

Dogs

1/4 lb All Beef Hot Dog

$6.00

Bulldog

$13.00

1/4 lb all beef hot dog w/ 1/4 lb meat on top.

Octoberfest Brat

$8.00

Stacked Mac

Stacked Mac

$15.00

Stacked Fries

Stacked Fries

$15.00

Stacked Tots

Stacked Tots

$15.00

Tacos

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$5.00
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$5.00
Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Burnt Ends Taco

$6.00

Black Bean Taco

$6.00

Bullritos

Build y'ur own Bullrito

$15.00

Pick a protein, and stuff the 16" tortilla with your favorite toppings. Add Mac n Cheese, Fries, Cole Slaw, Rice n Beans for $1 each. Finish it with any of your favorite sauces.

Rice 'n' Beans 'n' Cheese Bullrito

$12.00

Just a big ol handful of the basics. Add your favorite toppings or keep it simple.

Bowls

The Bullhead Bowl

$15.00

Build it the way you like it.

Fries

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.00
Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$5.00
Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$5.00

Other Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Bean & Rice

$4.00

Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$6.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Bag O' Buns

$8.00

A Bag a of our sandwich buns, 8 potato sandwich buns comes in one bag.

Wings

Wings Selection

$10.00+

PLANT BASED WINGS

$10.00+

Can or Bottles

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dt. Coke

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Cupcakes

Cupcake

$4.50

Muffins

Muffin

$3.00

Pre-Made Sandwich Platters

Sandwich Platter

$100.00

12 (Regular size) Pre made sandwiches. Prices will vary depending on the choice of Protien.

Slider Platter

$75.00

24 (Sm Size) Pre made sandwiches.

"Serve Yourself" Meat Platters w/ Rolls

Pit Beef Tray

$68.00

Pit Turkey Tray

$68.00

Pulled Chicken Tray

$79.00

Pulled Pork Tray

$79.00

Pulled Brisket Tray

$89.00

Burnt Ends Tray

$89.00

Extra Bag of Rolls (8 Potato Rolls)

$8.00

Tacos, Wings and Things

21 Taco Platter

$105.00

Order an assortment platter with three of our most popular tacos Pork, Brisket, & Chicken (7 of each taco) or platters can be single protein selection. Different Proteins selections may have different additional charges associated with them.

Wing Platter 30 wings

$50.00

Wing Platter 60 Wings

$100.00

Taco & Wing Platter

$100.00

Catering Sides

Mac n Cheese Tray

$16.00

Roasted Veggies

$18.00

Coke Slaw Tray

$16.00

French Fry Tray

$20.00

Pork

Pork by the Pound

$15.00

Brisket

Brisket by the Pound

$23.00

Chicken

Pulled Chicken by the Pound

$15.00

Pit Beef by the Pound

Pit Beef by the Pound

$20.00

Pit Turkey by the Pound

Pit Turkey by the Pound

$20.00

Bullhead Bottled Sauces

Bullhead Jefe Hot n Sweet Sauce

Bullhead Jefe Hot n Sweet Sauce

$10.00

Our soon to be famous Chipotle Hot 'n' Sweet Sauce. This is the sauce that goes well on almost anything.

Bullhead Lost Ark Bourbon BBQ

Bullhead Lost Ark Bourbon BBQ

$10.00

Lost Ark is a more mild, less sweet BBQ sauce with a mellow bourbon finish. Pit Beef, Pork, Ribs, Roasted Veggies, we have even had a customer put it on ice cream. Let us know your favorite use.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in Baltimore's version of BBQ, Pit Beef. We don't play by the rules and our dishes aim to use the best methods to produce everyday comfort foods. *All prices include sales tax.

Website

Location

9570 Berger Rd Suite K, Columbia, MD 21046

Directions

