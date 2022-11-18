Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bullhead Pit Beef Jefe Food Truck

9570 Berger Road, Suite K

Check calendar for today's location.

Columbia, MD 21046

Sandwiches

Pit Beef Sandwich

Pit Beef Sandwich

$13.00+
Pit Turkey Sandwich

Pit Turkey Sandwich

$13.00+

Honey smoked turkey, stacked high and covered with your favorite Bullhead Sauces.

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Bullhead Brisket cooked for 15 hours and pulled to keep everything cooking in it's own juices. We like it served simple with BBQ and Onions, but you can put anything you want on top.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00
Burnt Ends Sandwich

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$13.00

Meat Salad

Meat Salad

$12.00

Stacked Mac

Stacked Mac

$15.00

Stacked Fries

Stacked Fries

$15.00

Tacos

Pork Taco

$5.00

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Brisket Taco

$6.00

Burnt Ends Taco

$6.00

Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Old Bay Fries

$5.00

Other Sides

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Can or Bottles

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dt. Coke

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The "Big" Truck Jefe is our first food truck to hit the road. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Google to see where we are today.

9570 Berger Road, Suite K, Check calendar for today's location., Columbia, MD 21046

