A map showing the location of Bullock's Cocktail Lounge 2601 West Bethany Home Road

Bullock's Cocktail Lounge 2601 West Bethany Home Road

review star

No reviews yet

2601 West Bethany Home Road

Phoenix, AZ 85017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

DRINKS

Bottled Beer

Budlight

$5.00

Budwiser

$5.00

Coors light

$5.00

Coors Original

$5.00

Miller highlife

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Dos X

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Tecate Light

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 00

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Kilt Lifter

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

White Claw

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

AMF

$9.00

Appletini

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Incredible Hulk

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Liquid MJ

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Michelada (Pint)

$7.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashion

$7.00

Orange Blossom

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Well Bloody Cesar

$7.00

Well Bloody Mary

$7.00

Well Martini

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Draft Beer

16oz Budlight

$5.00

16oz Budswiser

$5.00

16oz Miller Lite

$5.00

Budlight Pitcher

$8.00

Budwiser Pitcher

$8.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$8.00

16oz Bluemoon

$6.00

16oz Alaskan Amber

$6.00

16oz Michelob Ultra

$6.00

BlueMoon Pitcher

$9.00

Alaskan Amber Pitcher

$9.00

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$9.00

Liquor

Christian Brothers

$7.00

Courvoiser

$10.00

Dusse

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Remy 1738

$19.00

Remy Martin SVO

$10.00

Baileys

$7.50

Disarono

$7.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Goldshalger

$7.00

Hypnotic

$7.50

Jagermister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Schnapps/Pucker

$6.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Bombay

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Gold

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Mahina

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Buc 12

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$7.50

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

J&B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$8.50

1800 Silver

$8.00

Casa Amigos

$9.00

Casa Amigos Mezal

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$7.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$14.00

Hornitos Reposado

$7.50

Hornitos Silver

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

Tanteo

$6.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

3 Olives

$7.00

3 Olives Cherry

$7.00

3 Olives Berry

$7.00

3 Olives Citrus

$7.00

3 Olives Grape

$7.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Lime

$6.00

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Peach

$8.00

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Whipped

$6.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Lime

$7.00

Stoli Rasberry

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Well Brandy

$4.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Well Brandy

$4.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Buchanans

$8.00

Bushmills

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Bonded

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.50

Jack Honey

$6.50

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Fire

$6.00

Knob Creek

$7.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Makers Mark 46

$9.00

Screwball

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Southern Comfort 80

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Yukon Jack

$6.50

Soft Drinks / Juice

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$4.00

Specialty Shots

Bannana Split

$6.00

Blow Job Shot

$5.00

Blue Kamikaze Shot

$6.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$6.00

Camel Toe

$7.00

Cheesecake Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Kamikaze Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Liquid MJ Shot

$7.00

Mangoneada Shot

$6.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$6.00

PB&J Shot

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot

$6.00

Pink Pussy

$5.00

Pink Starburst

$5.00

Red headed slut

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Snake Bite

$7.00

Toxic Avenger

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

Water

Water Bottle

$2.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Champagne Split

$7.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Moscato

$6.00

White Zinfandale

$5.00

DOOR

Cover

Door Cover Charge

$10.00

FOOD

Appetizers

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Chicken Strips

$9.99

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Combo Basket

$15.99

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Fries

$3.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Super Nachos

$13.99

Chips

$0.50

Burgers

1\2 Pound Juicy Sirloin Burger

$9.99

3 Mini Sliders

$9.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

Extra sides

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Guacamole

$3.00

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Signature Pizza

Personal Pizza

$7.99

Medium Pizza 10''

$13.99

Large Pizza 15''

$19.99

Specialties and Salads

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Fish and Chips

$12.99

Ham sandwich

$8.99

House Salad

$5.99

House Salad with Chicken

$14.99

House Salad with Beef

$14.99

Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$16.00

18 Wings

$24.00

24 Wings

$32.00

Wednesday Wings

6 Wings (Weds)

$7.00

12 Wings (Weds)

$13.00

18 Wings (Weds)

$20.00

24 Wings (Weds)

$28.00

Monday Special

Steak Dinner

$18.99

HAPPY HOUR

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2601 West Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

