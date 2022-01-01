Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego

574 Reviews

$$

8199 clairemont mesa blvd

san diego, CA 92111

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Breast Entrée
Lemon Chicken
The Club Sandwich

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$15.50

Five jumbo Buffalo wings, two potato skins, and three breaded chicken tenders served with ranch dressing.

Jumbo Wings

$10.50

Eight jumbo Buffalo wings cooked to perfection tossed with your choice of teriyaki, BBQ, spicy BBQ, parmesan, Maui, or Frank’s® RedHot® sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.75

Melted jack and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla served with sour cream, salsa fresca, guacamole and jalepenos.

Spicy Sautéed Mushrooms

Spicy Sautéed Mushrooms

$11.75

Slow cooked mushrooms sautéed with cilantro, jalapeños, paprika, and garlic butter in a white wine sauce served with garlic bread.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$8.75

Two crab cakes served over a bed of greens tossed in oriental sesame dressing with a teriyaki pineapple relish.

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.50+

Fresh house made tortilla chips piled high with salsa fresca.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.75

Four potato skins topped with sour cream, melted jack and cheddar cheese with bacon bits.

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$9.50

Creamy parmesan and artichoke dip with a pico de gallo garnish and house made tortilla chips.

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$9.25+

Homemade chili con carne with cheddar cheese and topped with sour cream over a bed of fries.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$9.25+

Marinated grilled tri-tip served with cheese, sour cream, salsa fresca, guacamole, and jalapeños over a bed of fries.

Raw Veggie Plate

Raw Veggie Plate

$6.50

Carrot sticks, broccoli, celery, cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Nachos

$10.25+

Fresh homemade tortilla chips piled high with cheese, sour cream, salsa fresca, guacamole, and jalapeños.

Chicken Tenders

$10.25

Four white meat breaded chicken tenders served with fries and ranch dressing.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.75

Fresh calamari breaded and fried to perfection served with marinara sauce and lemon wedges

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$9.25

Three ground beef sliders served with tomatoes, pickles, and American cheese

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.25

Three pulled pork sliders covered in BBQ sauce and coleslaw.

Ahi Sliders

Ahi Sliders

$10.25

Three Sushi grade sliders and coleslaw.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$12.75

Four jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, white wine, lemon butter, and parsley served with garlic bread.

Seared Ahi

Seared Ahi

$14.50

Served Sashimi style with rice, ginger, cucumbers, wasabi, and soy sauce.

Tempura Shrimp

Tempura Shrimp

$12.75

Lightly battered shrimp served with sweet and sour and ponzu sauce.

Tempura Veggies

Tempura Veggies

$8.25

Lightly battered seasoned vegetables served with sweet and sour and ponzu sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.75+

Crispy beer battered onion rings fried to a golden brown.

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Breast Entrée

Grilled Chicken Breast Entrée

$12.75

Two 6 oz. Grilled chicken breasts served with rice and seasoned sautéed vegetables.

Lemon Chicken

$14.50

Two 6 oz. chicken breasts sautéed in a creamy lemon sauce with mushrooms, and artichokes served with rice and seasoned sautéed vegetables.

Barry’s Chicken

$13.25

Sliced chicken breast sautéed in roasted red pepper sauce served over broccoli fried rice and topped with a chipotle ranch sauce.

Chicken Penne Pasta

Chicken Penne Pasta

$13.50

Charbroiled chicken breast and penne pasta tossed with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or spicy chipotle cream sauce and served with garlic bread.

Tortellini

$14.75

Cheese tortellini served in your choice of alfredo or marinara sauce.

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$12.75

Spaghetti with homemade meat sauce served with garlic bread.

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$17.50

Five jumbo shrimp grilled or Cajun style served with rice and seasoned sautéed vegetables.

Shrimp Scampi Dinner

$17.50

Five jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, white wine and lemon butter sauce served with rice and seasoned sautéed vegetables.

Almond Panko Crusted Fish

Almond Panko Crusted Fish

$14.75

Sautéed fish served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, basil, and lemon sauce accompanied with oven roasted cherry tomatoes.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$11.75

Three large beer battered cod fillets served with French fries or coleslaw

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.25

Two beer battered fish fillets served on corn tortillas with melted cheese, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, cilantro, and feta cheese. Served with fries or coleslaw.

Street Prime Rib Tacos

Street Prime Rib Tacos

$11.50

Three tacos with seasoned prime rib bits served on corn tortillas with melted cheese, cilantro, and onions served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw.

Loco Moco

$12.50

A Hawaiian favorite! Rice topped with two 100% ground beef patties, two eggs cooked over-easy, covered in beef gravy.

Steak and Ribs

New York Steak

New York Steak

$15.00

10 oz. grilled New York steak served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Surf and Turf

Surf and Turf

$22.00

10 oz. New York steak and four jumbo shrimp scampi served with roasted mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables

BBQ Ribs

$16.25+Out of stock

Slow roasted pork loin BBQ spare ribs that peel off the bone served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Tri-Tip Dinner

Tri-Tip Dinner

$15.00

10 oz. House cured tri-tip, thinly sliced, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Sandwiches

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$11.75

Sliced rib-eye steak with melted Swiss cheese and mayo served on a baguette with a side of au jus sauce

Tri-Tip Rub Sandwich

$12.50

Dry rub tri-tip on a toasted baguette with tomato bruschetta, spicy chipotle sauce, mixed greens and feta crumbles

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers, mayonnaise, melted jack and cheddar served on a baguette.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$11.25

Albacore tuna salad melted with American cheese on sourdough bread.

The BLT Sandwich

The BLT Sandwich

$11.25

Heaps of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on sourdough.

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, chipotle mayo served on sourdough.

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, pineapple chunks, mayonnaise, and teriyaki sauce served on a gourmet bun.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Grilled chicken breast with Cajun seasoning, topped with American cheese, mayonnaise, and served on a gourmet bun.

The Club Sandwich

The Club Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey, bacon, and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Sandwich

$10.25

Fresh sliced turkey breast and Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough.

Grilled Lemon Pepper Mahi Sandwich

Grilled Lemon Pepper Mahi Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled mahi mahi served on a gourmet bun with mixed greens, chipotle mayo, ponzu sauce, crispy lemon slices and tomatoes

Specialty Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$11.50

Topped with Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger

$11.50

Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and bacon.

Messy Burger

Messy Burger

$11.50

Taco seasoned burger patty topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, salsa fresca, tortilla strips and chipotle mayo.

Patty Melt

$11.00

Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions and 1,000 Island dressing served on toasted rye bread.

Ham and Egg Burger

Ham and Egg Burger

$12.00

Topped with pepper jack cheese, a fried egg, thinly sliced ham, and chipotle mayo.

Chili Cheese Burger

Chili Cheese Burger

$11.00

Topped with homemade chili con carne and cheddar cheese.

Jalapeño and Cream Cheese Burger

$10.00

Topped with jalapeños and a thick-cut slice of cream cheese

Hamburger

$8.50

½ lb. 100% ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

The Beyond Burger (Veggie)

$8.50

½ lb. 100% veggie patty (The Beyond Burger), lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Turkey Burger

$9.50

½ lb. 100% ground turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Salads

Chopped Chicken Salad

$11.75

Combination of chopped vegetables and lettuce tossed with thinly sliced tortilla strips, spicy cajun chicken breast and chipotle ranch dressing.

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.75

House mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes and shredded cheese

Mixed Green Small Salad

$6.75

House mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes and shredded cheese

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.75

Lettuce tossed with ranch dressing topped with grilled chicken breast, guacamole, salsa fresca, sour cream, olives, shredded cheese, and tortilla chips in a tortilla bowl.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$11.75

White albacore tuna salad served with a hardboiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, and black olives over a bed of mixed greens.

Cobb Salad

$12.75

Lettuce piled high with black olives, avocado, turkey, cheese, hard boiled eggs, bacon bits, and blue cheese crumbles.

Caesar Salad

$8.75

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and parmesan cheese

Caesar Small

$6.75

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.75

Three deep fried chicken strips tossed with Frank’s® RedHot® sauce over a bed of lettuce served with ranch dressing.

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$11.75

House mixed greens tossed with crispy chicken breast and rice noodles with a homemade sweet and sour dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.50

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing.

Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.50+

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, Canadian bacon, ground beef and cheese.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.75+

BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese, ground beef, bacon bits, pickles and red onions.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.75+

Grilled Chicken breast, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro and mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.75+

Frank’s® RedHot® sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken.

White Pizza

$9.50+

Garlic butter and fresh mozzarella cheese cooked to a golden crisp.

Veggie Pizza

$10.25+

Bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, zucchini, tomatoes, broccoli and basil

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.25+

Mozzarella cheese, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

Bullpen Pizza

Bullpen Pizza

$14.50+

Pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, mushrooms, olives and mozzarella cheese

Personal Pizza

$9.50+

Start with a Cheese Pizza and you add what ever toppings you want!

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.00+

Chunks of grilled chicken with mixed vegetables and hearty noodles

Chili con Carne

Chili con Carne

$4.00+

Homemade Chili with chunks of beef topped with cheese, onions and sour cream.

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$4.00+

Baby clams, potatoes, and celery in a creamy clam sauce served New England style.

Eggs All Day

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Three scrambled eggs, cheddar and jack cheese, bacon, and salsa fresca rolled in a flour tortilla served with French fries.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Two fried eggs over thinly sliced ham with pepper jack cheese on a gourmet bun served with French fries

Breakfast Omelet

Breakfast Omelet

$8.50

Three egg omelet with feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, sliced mushrooms, and black olives.

Power Breakfast

Power Breakfast

$11.00

Egg whites and 6 oz. grilled chicken breast served with brown rice

Dessert

Fudge Brownie Sunday with Ice Cream

$7.00
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie and Ice Cream

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie and Ice Cream

$7.00
Cheesecake with Raspberry Sauce

Cheesecake with Raspberry Sauce

$7.00
Homemade Mud Pie

Homemade Mud Pie

$7.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids favorite!!! Cant go wrong with an old fashioned grilled cheese sandwich

Hot Dog

$6.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Take out and Delivery until further notice. Order take out through our Online MENU or use Postmates for deliveries.

Website

Location

8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego, CA 92111

Directions

Gallery
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego image
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego image

