- Home
- /
- San Diego
- /
- Kearny Mesa
- /
- Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
574 Reviews
$$
8199 clairemont mesa blvd
san diego, CA 92111
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
Five jumbo Buffalo wings, two potato skins, and three breaded chicken tenders served with ranch dressing.
Jumbo Wings
Eight jumbo Buffalo wings cooked to perfection tossed with your choice of teriyaki, BBQ, spicy BBQ, parmesan, Maui, or Frank’s® RedHot® sauce.
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted jack and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla served with sour cream, salsa fresca, guacamole and jalepenos.
Spicy Sautéed Mushrooms
Slow cooked mushrooms sautéed with cilantro, jalapeños, paprika, and garlic butter in a white wine sauce served with garlic bread.
Crab Cakes
Two crab cakes served over a bed of greens tossed in oriental sesame dressing with a teriyaki pineapple relish.
Chips and Salsa
Fresh house made tortilla chips piled high with salsa fresca.
Potato Skins
Four potato skins topped with sour cream, melted jack and cheddar cheese with bacon bits.
Artichoke Dip
Creamy parmesan and artichoke dip with a pico de gallo garnish and house made tortilla chips.
Chili Fries
Homemade chili con carne with cheddar cheese and topped with sour cream over a bed of fries.
Carne Asada Fries
Marinated grilled tri-tip served with cheese, sour cream, salsa fresca, guacamole, and jalapeños over a bed of fries.
Raw Veggie Plate
Carrot sticks, broccoli, celery, cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Nachos
Fresh homemade tortilla chips piled high with cheese, sour cream, salsa fresca, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Chicken Tenders
Four white meat breaded chicken tenders served with fries and ranch dressing.
Calamari
Fresh calamari breaded and fried to perfection served with marinara sauce and lemon wedges
Beef Sliders
Three ground beef sliders served with tomatoes, pickles, and American cheese
Pulled Pork Sliders
Three pulled pork sliders covered in BBQ sauce and coleslaw.
Ahi Sliders
Three Sushi grade sliders and coleslaw.
Shrimp Scampi
Four jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, white wine, lemon butter, and parsley served with garlic bread.
Seared Ahi
Served Sashimi style with rice, ginger, cucumbers, wasabi, and soy sauce.
Tempura Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp served with sweet and sour and ponzu sauce.
Tempura Veggies
Lightly battered seasoned vegetables served with sweet and sour and ponzu sauce.
Onion Rings
Crispy beer battered onion rings fried to a golden brown.
Entrees
Grilled Chicken Breast Entrée
Two 6 oz. Grilled chicken breasts served with rice and seasoned sautéed vegetables.
Lemon Chicken
Two 6 oz. chicken breasts sautéed in a creamy lemon sauce with mushrooms, and artichokes served with rice and seasoned sautéed vegetables.
Barry’s Chicken
Sliced chicken breast sautéed in roasted red pepper sauce served over broccoli fried rice and topped with a chipotle ranch sauce.
Chicken Penne Pasta
Charbroiled chicken breast and penne pasta tossed with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or spicy chipotle cream sauce and served with garlic bread.
Tortellini
Cheese tortellini served in your choice of alfredo or marinara sauce.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with homemade meat sauce served with garlic bread.
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Five jumbo shrimp grilled or Cajun style served with rice and seasoned sautéed vegetables.
Shrimp Scampi Dinner
Five jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic, white wine and lemon butter sauce served with rice and seasoned sautéed vegetables.
Almond Panko Crusted Fish
Sautéed fish served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, basil, and lemon sauce accompanied with oven roasted cherry tomatoes.
Fish and Chips
Three large beer battered cod fillets served with French fries or coleslaw
Fish Tacos
Two beer battered fish fillets served on corn tortillas with melted cheese, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, cilantro, and feta cheese. Served with fries or coleslaw.
Street Prime Rib Tacos
Three tacos with seasoned prime rib bits served on corn tortillas with melted cheese, cilantro, and onions served with your choice of French fries or coleslaw.
Loco Moco
A Hawaiian favorite! Rice topped with two 100% ground beef patties, two eggs cooked over-easy, covered in beef gravy.
Steak and Ribs
New York Steak
10 oz. grilled New York steak served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
Surf and Turf
10 oz. New York steak and four jumbo shrimp scampi served with roasted mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables
BBQ Ribs
Slow roasted pork loin BBQ spare ribs that peel off the bone served with mashed potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
Tri-Tip Dinner
10 oz. House cured tri-tip, thinly sliced, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes.
Sandwiches
French Dip Sandwich
Sliced rib-eye steak with melted Swiss cheese and mayo served on a baguette with a side of au jus sauce
Tri-Tip Rub Sandwich
Dry rub tri-tip on a toasted baguette with tomato bruschetta, spicy chipotle sauce, mixed greens and feta crumbles
Philly Cheese Sandwich
Grilled steak or chicken with bell peppers, mayonnaise, melted jack and cheddar served on a baguette.
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Albacore tuna salad melted with American cheese on sourdough bread.
The BLT Sandwich
Heaps of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on sourdough.
Veggie Sandwich
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, chipotle mayo served on sourdough.
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, pineapple chunks, mayonnaise, and teriyaki sauce served on a gourmet bun.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with Cajun seasoning, topped with American cheese, mayonnaise, and served on a gourmet bun.
The Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, and Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Turkey Sandwich
Fresh sliced turkey breast and Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Melted American cheese on grilled sourdough.
Grilled Lemon Pepper Mahi Sandwich
Grilled mahi mahi served on a gourmet bun with mixed greens, chipotle mayo, ponzu sauce, crispy lemon slices and tomatoes
Specialty Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
Topped with Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce.
Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger
Topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and bacon.
Messy Burger
Taco seasoned burger patty topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole, salsa fresca, tortilla strips and chipotle mayo.
Patty Melt
Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onions and 1,000 Island dressing served on toasted rye bread.
Ham and Egg Burger
Topped with pepper jack cheese, a fried egg, thinly sliced ham, and chipotle mayo.
Chili Cheese Burger
Topped with homemade chili con carne and cheddar cheese.
Jalapeño and Cream Cheese Burger
Topped with jalapeños and a thick-cut slice of cream cheese
Hamburger
½ lb. 100% ground beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
The Beyond Burger (Veggie)
½ lb. 100% veggie patty (The Beyond Burger), lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Turkey Burger
½ lb. 100% ground turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Salads
Chopped Chicken Salad
Combination of chopped vegetables and lettuce tossed with thinly sliced tortilla strips, spicy cajun chicken breast and chipotle ranch dressing.
Mixed Greens Salad
House mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes and shredded cheese
Mixed Green Small Salad
House mixed greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes and shredded cheese
Taco Salad
Lettuce tossed with ranch dressing topped with grilled chicken breast, guacamole, salsa fresca, sour cream, olives, shredded cheese, and tortilla chips in a tortilla bowl.
Tuna Salad
White albacore tuna salad served with a hardboiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, and black olives over a bed of mixed greens.
Cobb Salad
Lettuce piled high with black olives, avocado, turkey, cheese, hard boiled eggs, bacon bits, and blue cheese crumbles.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and parmesan cheese
Caesar Small
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Three deep fried chicken strips tossed with Frank’s® RedHot® sauce over a bed of lettuce served with ranch dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad
House mixed greens tossed with crispy chicken breast and rice noodles with a homemade sweet and sour dressing.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing.
Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, Canadian bacon, ground beef and cheese.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
BBQ sauce topped with cheddar cheese, ground beef, bacon bits, pickles and red onions.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken breast, BBQ sauce, red onion, cilantro and mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Frank’s® RedHot® sauce, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken.
White Pizza
Garlic butter and fresh mozzarella cheese cooked to a golden crisp.
Veggie Pizza
Bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, zucchini, tomatoes, broccoli and basil
Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, pineapple and Canadian bacon.
Bullpen Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, mushrooms, olives and mozzarella cheese
Personal Pizza
Start with a Cheese Pizza and you add what ever toppings you want!
Soups
Eggs All Day
Breakfast Burrito
Three scrambled eggs, cheddar and jack cheese, bacon, and salsa fresca rolled in a flour tortilla served with French fries.
Breakfast Sandwich
Two fried eggs over thinly sliced ham with pepper jack cheese on a gourmet bun served with French fries
Breakfast Omelet
Three egg omelet with feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, sliced mushrooms, and black olives.
Power Breakfast
Egg whites and 6 oz. grilled chicken breast served with brown rice
Dessert
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Take out and Delivery until further notice. Order take out through our Online MENU or use Postmates for deliveries.
8199 clairemont mesa blvd, san diego, CA 92111