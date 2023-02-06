Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bullpen Rib House

review star

No reviews yet

735 Pollard Blvd SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.49

Hickory Smoked for 10 hour Pulled Pork Sandwiches

BBQ Chopped Chicken

$5.49

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Pulled Turkey

$5.49

Hickory Smoked Pulled Turkey

Smoked Sausage w/coleslaw

$5.49

Sandwich w / Slaw and Carolina BBq sauce

Brisket Sandwich

$7.49

14 hour smoked Brisket Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich

$5.49

Topped with Slaw

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Onion.

3 Bone Rib Sandwich

$8.50

with Bread

SALADS

Side Salad

$3.49

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Onion,Cheese,and Crutons

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.97

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Onion,Cheese,and Crutons

Smoked Chicken Salad

$8.97

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Onion,Cheese,and Crutons

Smoked Turkey Salad

$8.97

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Onion,Cheese,and Crutons

Garden Salad Small Party

$24.99

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Onion,Cheese,and Crutons

Garden Salad Big Party

$45.99

Lettuce,Tomatoe,Onion,Cheese,and Crutons

House Garden Salad

$5.49

RIBS & RIB TIPS

1 Rib

$2.99

pork Rib with our secret Seasoning

3 Hickory Smoked Ribs

$8.49

6 Hickory Smoked Ribs

$13.97

Half Slab of Ribs

9 Hickory Smoked Ribs

$20.99

3/4 Slab of Ribs

Full Slab Ribs

$27.99

Full Slab of Ribs

3/4 LB Rib Tip

$7.99

Smoked Rib Tips

1 Corn Bread

$1.25

4 Corn Breads

$4.50

6 Corn Breads

$6.99

12 Corn Breads

$13.50

24 Corn Breads

$25.99

Bun

$0.50

4 Buns

$1.99

6 Buns

$2.49

12 Buns

$4.99

24 Buns

$9.99

2 slices of Bread

$0.50

1/2 Loaf of Bread

$1.99

Whole Loaf of Bread

$3.89

COMBO PLATES

3 Ribs + 1/4 Pulled Pork

$18.99

3 Ribs + 1/4 lb of Pulled Pork, 2 sides & Bread

3 Ribs + 1/4 lb of Brisket

$21.49

3 Ribs + 1/4 lb of Brisket, 2 sides & Bread

3 Ribs + 1/4 Chicken Bone - in

$18.99

3 Ribs + 1/2 Chicken, 2 sides & Bread

3 Ribs + Sausage

$18.99

3 Ribs + 1/4 lb of Chopped Chicken, 2 sides & Bread

6 Ribs + 6 Wings + 4 Regular Sides

$28.99

Slab of Ribs + 4 Regular Sides

$39.99

BBQ PLATES

1/3 lb Pulled Pork Plate

$14.99

1/2 lb Pulled Pork Plate, Brunswick Stew, I side w/ Bread

1/3 lb Chopped Chicken Plate

$14.99

1/2 lb Chopped Chicken Plate, Brunswick Stew, I side w/ Bread

Bone in Half Chicken Plate

$15.49

1/2 Chicken Plate, Brunswick Stew, I side w/ Bread

1/3 lb Brisket Plate

$19.68

1/2 lb Brisket Plate, Brunswick Stew, I side w/ Bread

6 Ribs w/ 2 sides

$20.66

6 Ribs with 2 Sides and Bread

9 Ribs w/ 2 Sides

$27.68

9 Ribs w 2 sides and Bread

CHICKEN

1/4 Chicken Thigh and leg

$4.49

1/4 Chicken Thigh and leg

1/4 Chicken Breast and wing

$4.49

1/4 Chicken Breast and wing

1/2 Chicken

$7.68

1/2 Chicken

4 Tenders w/ 1 Side

$8.89

4 Tenders w/ 1 Side

6 Tenders w/ 1 Side

$11.46

6 Tenders w/ 1 Side

6 Wings

$7.49

5 Wings

10 Wings

$14.99

10 Wings

15 Wings

$21.99

15 Wings

20 Wings

$27.99

20 Wings

KIDS MEALS

2 Tenders + 1 Side + Drink

$6.99

2 Tenders + 1 Side + Drink

2 Wings + 1 Side + Drink

$6.99

2 Wings + 1 Side + Drink

Kids Size Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Kids Size Pulled Pork Sandwich

LOADED POTATO

Loaded Giant Potatoe

$5.49

Giant Potaoe,with Sour Cream, Butter,Chedder, Bacon,Scllion

Loaded Giant Potatoe

$5.49

Giant Potaoe,with Sour Cream, Butter,Chedder, Bacon,Scllion

SIDES

Fries

$2.99

Fries

ColeSlaw

$2.99

Coleslaw

Baked Beans

$2.99

Baked Beans

Potatoe Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

Green Beans

$2.99

Green Beans

Mac N Cheese

$2.99

Mac n Cheese

Collard Greens

$2.99

Collard Greens

Fried Okra

$2.99

Fried Okra

Brunswick Stew

$2.99

Brunswick Stew

Fries PINT

$6.49

ColeSlaw PINT

$6.49

Baked Beans PINT

$6.49

Potatoe Salad PINT

$6.49

Green Beans PINT

$6.49

Mac N Cheese PINT

$6.49

Collard Greens PINT

$6.49

Fried Okra PINT

$6.49

Brunswick Stew PINT

$6.49

Fries QUART

$10.49

ColeSlaw QUART

$10.49

Baked Beans QUART

$10.49

Potatoe Salad QUART

$10.49

Green Beans QUART

$10.49

Mac N Cheese QUART

$10.49

Collard Greens QUART

$10.49

Fried Okra QUART

$10.49

Brunswick Stew QUART

$10.49

Fries PAN

$39.99

ColeSlaw PAN

$39.99

Baked Beans PAN

$39.99

Potatoe Salad PAN

$39.99

Green Beans PAN

$39.99

Mac N Cheese PAN

$39.99

Collard Greens PAN

$39.99

Fried Okra PAN

$39.99

Brunswick Stew PAN

$39.99

MEAT BY POUND

1/2 lb Brisket

$27.99

1/4 lb Beef Brisket

$6.99

1 lb of Brisket

$27.99

1/4 lb Pulled Pork

$4.49

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$7.49

1 LB of Pulled Pork

$14.99

1/4 lb Chopped Chicken

$4.49

1/2 lb Chopped Chicken

$7.49

2 Halfs of Chicken

$15.96

1 lb of BBQ Chopped Chicken

$14.99

6 Ribs

$13.97

12 Ribs

$27.99

3 Ribs

$8.49

Slab of Ribs

$27.99

1/4 lb Turkey w/ White BBQ sauce

$4.49

1/2 lb Smoked Turkey w/White BBQ Sauce

$7.49

1 lb Turkey w/Alabama Sauce

$14.99

Mild Sausage (Pork)

$4.99

4 Sausages any kind

$15.96

Texas Hot Sausage (Beef)

$4.99

Jelepeno Chedder Sausage

$4.49

EXTRAS & SAUCES

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Carolina Mustard Sauce

$0.75

Alabama white BBQ sauce

$0.75

Brisket sauce

$0.75

Pint of Pickles

$2.99

Quart of Pickels

$5.99

Pint of Pickedled Red Onions

$2.99

Quarter of Pickelded Red Onions

$5.99

Paper table cloth

$3.00

Wire Chaffer one Full pan and two hour sterno.

$12.00

Plates,napkins,Utensils pack

$1.25

Serving Utensils

$1.25

BREADS

1 Corn Bread

$1.25

4 Corn Breads

$4.50

6 Corn Breads

$6.99

12 Corn Breads

$13.50

24 Corn Breads

$25.99

Bun

$0.50

4 Buns

$1.99

6 Buns

$2.49

12 Buns

$4.99

24 Buns

$9.99

2 slices of Bread

$0.50

1/2 Loaf of Bread

$1.99

Whole Loaf of Bread

$3.89

DESSERTS

Cookie

$1.19

Cookies 12 Small Party

$12.99

Cookies 24 Big Party

$25.99

Brownie

$2.49

Brownie Small Party 12

$26.99

Brownie Big Party 24

$49.95

Banana Pudding

$2.97

Banana Pudding Small Party 12

$33.99

Banana Pudding Big Party 24

$69.99

Peach cobbler

$2.97

Peach Cobbler Small Party 12

$33.99

Peach Cobbler Big Party 24

$59.49

FAMILY PACKS

Pulled Pork Family Pack

$30.00

1 ib of Pork + 2 Pint of sides + 4 Buns or Rolls + 1/2 pint of sauce bbq

Chopped Chicken Family Pack

$30.00

1 ib of Chopped Chicken + 2 Pint of sides + 4 Buns or Rolls + 1/2 pint ofsauce bbq

Smoked Turkey Family Pack

$30.00

1 ib of Smoked Turkey + 2 Pint of sides + 4 Buns or Rolls + 1/2 pint of sauce bbq

Brisket Family Pack

$40.00

1 ib of Brisket + 2 Pint of sides + 4 Buns or Rolls + 1/2 pint of sauce bbq

Smoked Sausage Family Pack

$35.00

1 ib of Smoked Sausage + 2 Pint of sides + 4 Buns or Rolls + 1/2 pint of sauce bbq

Bone in Chicken Family Pack

$30.00

4 -1/4 of Cut Chicken + 2 Pint of sides + 4 Buns or Rolls + 1/2 pint of sauce bbq

Full Slab of Ribs Family Pack

$40.00

Full Slab of Ribs + 2 Pint of sides + 4 Buns or Rolls + 1/2 pint of sauce bbq

PARTY PACKS

Party Pack 4-6

$54.99

2lb of meat + 2 Quart of sides + 6 buns or rolls + BBQ + 1 Pint of sauce

Party Pack 8-10

$86.99

Party Pack 14-16

$118.99

Party Pack 20-24

$199.99

Party Pack 35-40

$329.99

Party Pack 45-50

$419.99

DRINKS (Copy)

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Fanta Orange

$1.99

HI C fruit punch

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$8.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$8.99

Lemonade

$2.00

Gallon of Lemonade

$8.99

Can Coke

$1.00

Can Mountain Dew

$1.00

Can Diet Coke

$1.00

Can Pepsi

$1.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Catering

Party Pack 20-24 (Deep Copy)

Domestic Beer

Amstel Light

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Lime

$3.50

Bud Select

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Ice House

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Sam Adams

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Imported Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken Light

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Monday Night

$4.00

Newcastle

$4.00

Red Stripe

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Sweetwater

$4.00

Terrapin

$4.00

Woodchuck

$4.00

Rum

Cocktail X

Wine

BTL Merlot

$4.50

BTL Chardonnay

$4.50

BTL Zinfandel

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bullpen Rib House is a Casual BBQ restaurant with a full Bar.

Location

735 Pollard Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

How Crispy Express - Summerhill - 71 GEORGIA AVE SW STE B
orange starNo Reviews
71 GEORGIA AVE SW STE B ATLANTA, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH Downtown
orange star4.4 • 910
191 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
656 Sports Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
656 Pryor St Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Hot Dog Pete's - HDP Summerhill
orange star4.7 • 303
25 Georgia Avenue Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Hero Doughnuts & Buns - HERO Summerhill
orange star4.5 • 384
33-A1 Georgia Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Maepole
orange star4.8 • 333
72 Georgia ave SE Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston