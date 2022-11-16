Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bullseye Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

51 Firing Center Road

Yakima, WA 98901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Box
Bullseye Bacon Cheeseburger
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99
Scramble Bowl

Scramble Bowl

$8.99
Breakfast Torta

Breakfast Torta

$8.99
Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$2.99

add Bacon

$0.75

Small B.b

$4.49

Sandwich Menu

6 Inch Sub

6 Inch Sub

$8.49
12 Inch Sub

12 Inch Sub

$9.49

Gourmet 6 inch

$9.49

Gourmet 12 inch

$10.99

Double Meat

$3.75+

Extra Cheese

$2.75+

Bacon

$3.00+

Add Guac

$1.99

Burger Menu

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.99+
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.49+
Bullseye Hamburger

Bullseye Hamburger

$8.99+
Bullseye Cheeseburger

Bullseye Cheeseburger

$9.49+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99+

Bullseye Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99+

add Bacon

$0.75

Add Guac

$1.99

Mexican Menu

Tacos (single)

Tacos (single)

$1.99

3 Taco Plate

$8.99

Burracho Tacos Single

$2.09
Torta

Torta

$8.99
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99
Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$9.49
Cali Burritos

Cali Burritos

$9.49
Wet Burritos

Wet Burritos

$9.99
Burracho Plate

Burracho Plate

$10.99

Rice and Beans

$3.99

A La Carte Menu

Chips

$2.29

Party Packs

Taco Box

Taco Box

$35.00+

Sandwich Platter

$35.00

Dirty Fry Box

$20.00
Burracho Box

Burracho Box

$39.00
Burger Box

Burger Box

$45.00

Quesadilla Box

$45.00

Burrito Box

$40.00

Hot Dogs

Kosher Dog

Kosher Dog

$5.49+
Bullseye Dog

Bullseye Dog

$6.99+

Fries

Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.49

Salads

House

$7.99

Chicken

$9.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

51 Firing Center Road, Yakima, WA 98901

Directions

Gallery
Bullseye Burgers Subs and more image
Bullseye Burgers Subs and more image
Bullseye Burgers Subs and more image

Similar restaurants in your area

High Country Coffee Co. - 103 West Fremont Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
103 West Fremont Avenue Selah, WA 98942
View restaurantnext
Bob's Burgers & Brew - Yakima
orange starNo Reviews
121 N Fair Ave Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
E.Z Tiger
orange starNo Reviews
222 E Chestnut Ave Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
& TEA - 123 E Yakima Ave #100
orange starNo Reviews
123 E Yakima Ave #100 Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Cowiche Canyon Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
202 E Yakima Ave Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Crafted
orange star5.0 • 3,758
22 North 1st St Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yakima

Crafted
orange star5.0 • 3,758
22 North 1st St Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Los Hernandez Tamales - Union Gap
orange star4.7 • 1,088
3706 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903
View restaurantnext
AppleTree Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 246
8804 Occidental Rd Yakima, WA 98903
View restaurantnext
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 65
4000 Creekside Loop Yakima, WA 98908
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Rey - Yakima - 1218 S 6th St
orange star4.0 • 62
1218 S 6th St Yakima, WA 98901
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001620 - Rainier Square
orange star4.4 • 62
2412 W. Nob Hill Blvd Yakima, WA 98902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yakima
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Hood River
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston