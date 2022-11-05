Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Bullseye Pub & Eatery Algonquin

270 Reviews

$$

119 S Main St.

Algonquin, IL 60102

Popular Items

WINGS Twelve Traditional
WINGS Twenty Bone-Less
APP Pretzel Bites Bowl

Soda & Juice

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mello Yello

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tea Unsweetened

$2.75

Water

Pomegranate Juice

$2.75

Weekly Specials

Sham Shooter

$5.00

Bitch Slap Pint

$6.00

Lep Mule

$10.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Bitch Slap Mug

$8.00

Fireball Shot

$4.00

Dr. Menthol Shot

$4.00

Dr. Cherry Shot

$4.00

Jameson Shot

$4.00

Skrewball Shot

$4.00

Private Party Drink Package

Premium Drinks

$35.00

Appetizers

includes signature dipping sauce. add queso, guacamole, sour cream, wing sauce or other sauces +$1 each

APP 7-Layer Dip

$9.95

house-made tortilla chips + refried beans, cheddar-jack sauce, lettuce, pico, green onion, jalapenos, black olives, + salsa & sour cream (add taco-seasoned beef, grilled chicken breast meat or pulled pork +$3 each)

APP Street Tacos

$9.95

three beef, chicken or pulled pork soft street tacos, lettuce, pico, cheddar-jack, lime wedge + salsa & sour cream

APP Quesadillas

$8.95

grilled flour tortilla filled with cheddar-jack, tomato, red onion + salsa & sour cream (add taco beef, grilled chicken breast meat or pulled pork +$2 each)

APP Beef Sliders

$8.95

two grilled beef sliders w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion + pickle-slice topper

APP Pulled Pork Sliders

$8.95

two house-made pulled pork sliders w/ coleslaw + bullseye #2 sweet bbq sauce & pickle-slice topper

APP Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$8.95

two house-made pulled pork sliders w/ coleslaw + bullseye #2 sweet bbq sauce & pickle-slice topper

APP Cheese Curds Bowl

$8.95

battered white cheddar cheese + ranch dressing

APP Pretzel Bites Bowl

$8.95

bite-sized soft pretzels + cheddar dipping sauce

APP Onion Rings Bowl

$7.95

beer-battered onion rings

APP Beef Queso & Chips Basket

$7.95

house-made tortilla chips + taco-seasoned beef in white cheddar queso w/ jalapeno-slice topper

APP Fries Bowl

$6.95

french fries

APP Tater Tots Bowl

$6.95

tater tots

APP Salsa & Chips Basket

$6.95

basket of house-made tortilla chips + salsa

APP Soup Bowl

$6.95

APP Chili Bowl

$6.95

APP Soup Cup

$3.95

APP Chili Cup

$3.95

Wings

jumbo bone-in or breaded bone-less tossed in our signature sauces w/ choices for ranch, bleu cheese, carrots + celery -- YUM!
WINGS Twenty Traditional

$24.95
WINGS Twenty Bone-Less

$19.95
WINGS Twelve Traditional

$16.95
WINGS Twelve Bone-Less

$13.95
WINGS Six Traditional

$11.95
WINGS Six Bone-Less

$7.95

Burgers

1/2-pound beef patty on brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, pickles + onions

BURGER The Texan

$15.95

1/2-pound beef patty, 4 slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings + bullseye #2 sweet bbq sauce

BURGER The Hangover

$14.95

1/2-pound beef patty, bacon, fries & american cheese topped w/ a fried egg (no pickles)

BURGER Bring the Heat

$12.95

1/2-pound beef patty, pepper-jack cheese, fresh-sliced jalapenos (no pickles) + bullseye #7 chipotle sauce

BURGER Mushroom Swiss

$12.95

mound of mushrooms & swiss cheese

BURGER Bacon Cheddar

$12.95

our signature 1/2-pound bacon cheddar cheeseburger

BURGER American Cheeseburger

$11.95

1/2-pound beef patty + american cheese

BURGER MakeMyOwn!

$10.95

feeling creative? pick your own toppings & we'll put it all together!

Wraps

WRAP Chicken Club

$12.95

WRAP B.L.T.

$11.95

8 slices bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

WRAP B.B.L.T.

$13.95

10 slices bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

WRAP B.B.B.L.T.

$15.95

12 slices bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

WRAP Italian Beef

$10.95

12" flour tortilla wrap, roast beef, au jus + choice sweet peppers or giardiniera

WRAP BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.95

WRAP House Salad

$9.95

WRAP Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

WRAP Cobb Salad

$12.95

house salad w/ grilled chicken, bacon,, hard-boiled egg, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese & romaine

WRAP Caesar Salad

$9.95

WRAP Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

WRAP Apple Bleu Chicken Salad

$13.95

green apple, balsamic vinaigrette, chicken, bleu cheese, pecans, bacon, romaine mix

WRAP Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.95

spring mix & iceberg lettuce, chicken, corn, pico, jalapenos, cheddar-jack, tortilla chips & lime wedge

Sandwiches

SANDWICH Reuben

$12.95

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on marbled rye bread + thousand island dressing

SANDWICH Cuban

$12.95

pulled port, sliced ham, pickles & swiss cheese on a hoagie roll + yellow mustard

SANDWICH Grilled Chicken Club

$12.95

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar + mayo on a brioche bun

SANDWICH B.L.T.

$11.95

8 slices bacon with lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast

SANDWICH B.B.L.T.

$13.95

10 slices bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toast

SANDWICH B.B.B.L.T.

$15.95

bacon, bacon & more bacon with lettuce, tomato & mayo on texas toast

SANDWICH Hot Ham & Cheese

$10.95

sliced ham & american cheese on brioche bun

SANDWICH Italian Beef

$10.95

roast beef, au jus + choice of sweet peppers or giardiniera on hoagie bun

SANDWICH BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.95

House-made bbq pulled pork, coleslaw + cheddar cheese sauce on a brioche bun

SANDWICH Hat Trick Grlld Chz

$8.95

loaded with cheddar, american & italian cheeses on texas toast. add bacon or other meats for +$2.

Mac&Cheese

MAC Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

mac & cheese version of our signature bacon cheeseburger w/ tomatoes & onions

MAC BBQ Piggy-Mac

$12.95

sweet bbq cheddar sauce, pulled pork, bacon + cheddar-jack cheese

MAC Chipotle Mexi-Mac

$11.95

chipotle cheddar sauce, taco-seasoned beef, jalapenos, cheddar-jack cheese + tri-colored tortilla-chip topper

MAC Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$9.95

cheddar sauce, cheddar-jack cheese, Italian bread crumbs + parsley

BullsEye Bottled Wing Sauces

4-oz TO-GO bottles of our signature wing sauces!

#01 Garlic Parm 4oz

$2.95

#02 Sweet BBQ 4oz

$2.95

#03 Teriyaki 4oz

$2.95

#04 Caribbean Jerk 4oz

$2.95

#05 WingButter 4oz

$3.95

#06 Mango Hab 4oz

$3.95

#07 Chipotle 4oz

$3.95

#08 Buffalo WingButter 4oz

$3.95

#09 Hot Buffalo 4oz

$4.95

#10 Hot Chipotle 4oz

$4.95

#11 Mango Ghost 4oz

$4.95

#12 Blackberry Ghost 4oz

$4.95

#13 Horseradish Ghost 4oz

$5.95

#14 Moruga 4oz

$6.95

#15 Buffalo Reaper 4oz

$7.95

#16 Triiifecto XXX 4oz

$9.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in providing the right mix of atmosphere, food choice, and fun for any occasion. We have a custom built bar, comfortable tables, and the newest dart venue in the area. We hope to serve you for lunch, happy hour, or a full dinner for the family. Stop in for a great time and great food.

Website

Location

119 S Main St., Algonquin, IL 60102

Directions

