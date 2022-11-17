- Home
Bullseye Pub
475 Reviews
$
4835 SW Pomona St
Portland, OR 97219
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Served with bleu cheese dressing and celery carrots upon request. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, or Sweet Habanero, Make 'em spicy with Habanero Burn sauce 1.00 extra
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Hand breaded tenders served with fries and ranch dressing. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, or Sweet Habanero. Sub side for $1 extra
Fries (LG)
Ranch dressing upon request
House Chips (LG)
Ranch dressing upon request
Hummus Plate
Homemade Hummus w/pita bread, carrots, cucumbers and feta
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered, fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Nachos
Shredded cheddar or nacho cheese sauce, refried beans, black olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu
Onion Rings
Beer battered fresh cut rings served with ranch
Onion Rings Habanero
Beer battered fresh cut rings drizzled with habanero burn sauce and served with a side of ranch
Small Salad
House salad with choice of dressing or Caesar salad
Tachos
Shredded cheddar or nacho cheese sauce, refried beans, black olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu
Taco
Tacos ala carte. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork, fish or tofu with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and a side of salsa. Corn or flour tortillas
Fried Fish Taco
Tacos ala carte, deep fried fish with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, spicy ranch and a side of salsa
Taquitos
Homemade shredded chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, served with salsa
Tots (LG)
Ranch dressing upon request
Breakfast
2 Egg Breakfast
2 eggs, bacon or sausage, house potatoes and choice of toast
Biscuits & Gravy
Includes 2 eggs and house potatoes served with country gravy
Breakfast Burrito
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, smoked sausage, avocado and pico de gallo with sour cream and salsa
Bullseye Scramble
3 eggs, cheddar cheese, smoked brisket, sausage, bacon, pico de gallo, topped with avocado. Served with salsa and tortillas
Chicken Fried Steak
Includes 2 eggs, house potatoes and choice of toast served with country gravy
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Golden fried chicken with a delicious homemade waffle
Monte Cristo
Grilled ham, turkey, Swiss & cheddar on Texas toast dipped in egg batter with choice of select side
Pancakes & Eggs
2 pancakes, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage
Waffle & Eggs
1 waffle, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage
Bacon (2)
Salad
BBQ Salad
House greens, grilled bell peppers and onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Choice of smoked brisket, grilled chicken, or pulled pork with BBQ sauce
Chef Salad
House greens, smoked ham, turkey, habanero cheese, black olives, tomatoes, green onions and hard-boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
Chopped Salad
House greens, chopped bacon, olives, tomatoes, green onions, gorgonzola, egg and avocado. Tossed with Italian dressing
Smoked Turkey Salad
House greens, smoked turkey, dried cranberries, gorgonzola crumbles, diced cucumbers. Served with choice of dressing
Taco Salad
House greens, black beans, pico de gallo, habanero cheese, green onions, topped with tortilla strips and a side of salsa and sour cream. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken or pulled pork
Wraps
BBQ Wrap
House greens, grilled bell peppers and onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Choice of smoked brisket, grilled chicken, or pulled pork with BBQ sauce
Chef Wrap
House greens, smoked ham, turkey, habanero cheese, black olives, tomatoes, green onions and hard-boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
Chopped Wrap
House greens, chopped bacon, olives, tomatoes, green onions, gorgonzola, egg and avocado. Tossed with Italian dressing
Smoked Turkey Wrap
House greens, smoked turkey, dried cranberries, gorgonzola crumbles, diced cucumbers. Served with choice of dressing
Taco Wrap
House greens, black beans, pico de gallo, habanero cheese, green onions, topped with tortilla strips and a side of salsa and sour cream. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken or pulled pork
Sandwiches & Entrees
BBQ Pork Melt
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & grilled onions, grilled on sourdough
Brisket Dip
Smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, grilled peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, topped with homemade onion rings served with a side of au jus
Classic Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, American cheese on toasted sourdough with mayo Add egg* or avocado 1.50
Cuban Sandwich
Ham, pulled pork, mustard, habanero cheese and pickles, grilled on a French roll
Fish-n-Chips
Deep fried cod includes coleslaw and choice of side. 3 pc - $12.95 / 5 pc - $15.95
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles served on a pub bun; sauce upon request
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, topped with homemade onion rings and BBQ sauce
Patty Melt
Beef patty with crispy bacon, grilled onions, habanero cheese and 1000 island dressing
Prime Rib Dip
Smoked Turkey Melt
Smoked turkey, grilled onions, crispy bacon, tomato & habanero cheese, lightly grilled on sourdough
Bullseye Sliders
(3) Sliders with choice of smoked brisket or pulled pork, BBQ sauce, tomato, cheddar cheese and grilled onions
Bacon Mac-n-Cheese
Topped with green onions, parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs. Served with a slice of garlic toast
Bullseye Bento
Rice, veggies, teriyaki sauce and choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu Add egg* or avocado 1.50
Bullseye Burrito
Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu with rice, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with salsa, sour cream and choice of side
Bullseye Chimichanga
Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu with rice, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with salsa, sour cream and choice of side
Bullseye Quesadilla
Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, or pulled pork, cheese and topped with pico de gallo. Served with salsa, sour cream, and choice of side
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2 lb patty, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side
BBQ Burger
1/2 lb patty, topped with pulled pork, coleslaw, BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
Buffalo Gorgonzola Burger
1/2 lb patty, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola crumbles and crispy onion rings. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
Bullseye Burger
1/2 lb patty, topped with smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, grilled onions & pepper jack cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb patty with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
Hamburger
1/2 lb patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
Veggie Burger
Garden burger with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
Sides
Dessert
Breakside
Breakside IPA - Single
IPA - 16 oz can / Deposit included in price
Breakside IPA - 4 Pack
IPA - 16 oz cans / Deposit included in price
Breakside What Rough Beast - Single
Hazy IPA - 16 oz can / Deposit included in price
Breakside What Rough Beast - 4 Pack
Hazy IPA - 16 oz cans / Deposit included in price
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Guinness
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Rainier
Rolling Rock
Stella
Tecate
Cider
Hard Seltzer
Red
Chateau St Michelle Syrah
750 ml bottle
Eola Hills Pinot Noir
750 ml bottle
Gnarly Head Cabernet
1924 Double Black Cab - 750 ml bottle
Gnarly Head Merlot
750 ml bottle
Gnarly Head Red Blend
1924 Double Black Red - 750 ml bottle
Twisted Merlot
750 ml bottle
Wine By Joe Pinot Noir
750 ml bottle
White
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
SW Portland neighborhood sports bar with great food and spirits.
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland, OR 97219