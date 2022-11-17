Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Bullseye Pub

475 Reviews

$

4835 SW Pomona St

Portland, OR 97219

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Brisket Dip
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Served with bleu cheese dressing and celery carrots upon request. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, or Sweet Habanero, Make 'em spicy with Habanero Burn sauce 1.00 extra

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00

Hand breaded tenders served with fries and ranch dressing. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, or Sweet Habanero. Sub side for $1 extra

Fries (LG)

$6.00

Ranch dressing upon request

House Chips (LG)

$6.00

Ranch dressing upon request

Hummus Plate

$8.00

Homemade Hummus w/pita bread, carrots, cucumbers and feta

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Battered, fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Nachos

$15.00

Shredded cheddar or nacho cheese sauce, refried beans, black olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu

Onion Rings

$8.00

Beer battered fresh cut rings served with ranch

Onion Rings Habanero

$9.00

Beer battered fresh cut rings drizzled with habanero burn sauce and served with a side of ranch

Small Salad

$6.00

House salad with choice of dressing or Caesar salad

Tachos

$15.00

Shredded cheddar or nacho cheese sauce, refried beans, black olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu

Taco

$3.00

Tacos ala carte. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork, fish or tofu with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and a side of salsa. Corn or flour tortillas

Fried Fish Taco

$4.00

Tacos ala carte, deep fried fish with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, spicy ranch and a side of salsa

Taquitos

$5.50

Homemade shredded chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, served with salsa

Tots (LG)

$6.00

Ranch dressing upon request

Breakfast

Breakfast Served All Day Toast - English muffin, rye, sourdough, wheat or white (not included with all breakfasts)​

2 Egg Breakfast

$8.00

2 eggs, bacon or sausage, house potatoes and choice of toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Includes 2 eggs and house potatoes served with country gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

2 eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, smoked sausage, avocado and pico de gallo with sour cream and salsa

Bullseye Scramble

$14.00

3 eggs, cheddar cheese, smoked brisket, sausage, bacon, pico de gallo, topped with avocado.  Served with salsa and tortillas

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00

Includes 2 eggs, house potatoes and choice of toast served with country gravy

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

Golden fried chicken with a delicious homemade waffle

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Grilled ham, turkey, Swiss & cheddar on Texas toast dipped in egg batter with choice of select side

Pancakes & Eggs

$9.00

2 pancakes, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage

Waffle & Eggs

$9.00

1 waffle, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage

Bacon (2)

$2.00

Salad

BBQ Salad

$13.00

House greens, grilled bell peppers and onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Choice of smoked brisket, grilled chicken, or pulled pork with BBQ sauce

Chef Salad

$13.00

House greens, smoked ham, turkey, habanero cheese, black olives, tomatoes, green onions and hard-boiled egg.  Served with choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra

Chopped Salad

$13.00

House greens, chopped bacon, olives, tomatoes, green onions, gorgonzola, egg and avocado. Tossed with Italian dressing

Smoked Turkey Salad

$13.00

House greens, smoked turkey, dried cranberries, gorgonzola crumbles, diced cucumbers. Served with choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$13.00

House greens, black beans, pico de gallo, habanero cheese, green onions, topped with tortilla strips and a side of salsa and sour cream. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken or pulled pork

Wraps

BBQ Wrap

$15.00

House greens, grilled bell peppers and onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Choice of smoked brisket, grilled chicken, or pulled pork with BBQ sauce

Chef Wrap

$15.00

House greens, smoked ham, turkey, habanero cheese, black olives, tomatoes, green onions and hard-boiled egg.  Served with choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra

Chopped Wrap

$15.00

House greens, chopped bacon, olives, tomatoes, green onions, gorgonzola, egg and avocado. Tossed with Italian dressing

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$15.00

House greens, smoked turkey, dried cranberries, gorgonzola crumbles, diced cucumbers. Served with choice of dressing

Taco Wrap

$15.00

House greens, black beans, pico de gallo, habanero cheese, green onions, topped with tortilla strips and a side of salsa and sour cream. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken or pulled pork

Sandwiches & Entrees

BBQ Pork Melt

$12.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese & grilled onions, grilled on sourdough

Brisket Dip

$13.00

Smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, grilled peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, topped with homemade onion rings served with a side of au jus

Classic Club

$12.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, American cheese on toasted sourdough with mayo Add egg* or avocado 1.50

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, pulled pork, mustard, habanero cheese and pickles, grilled on a French roll

Fish-n-Chips

$14.00+

Deep fried cod includes coleslaw and choice of side. 3 pc - $12.95 / 5 pc - $15.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles served on a pub bun; sauce upon request

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, topped with homemade onion rings and BBQ sauce

Patty Melt

$15.00

Beef patty with crispy bacon, grilled onions, habanero cheese and 1000 island dressing

Prime Rib Dip

$14.00

Smoked Turkey Melt

$12.00

Smoked turkey, grilled onions, crispy bacon, tomato & habanero cheese, lightly grilled on sourdough

Bullseye Sliders

$12.00

(3) Sliders with choice of smoked brisket or pulled pork, BBQ sauce, tomato, cheddar cheese and grilled onions

Bacon Mac-n-Cheese

$11.00

Topped with green onions, parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs. Served with a slice of garlic toast

Bullseye Bento

$12.00

Rice, veggies, teriyaki sauce and choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu  Add egg* or avocado 1.50

Bullseye Burrito

$14.00

Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu with rice, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with salsa, sour cream and choice of side

Bullseye Chimichanga

$14.00

Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork or tofu with rice, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with salsa, sour cream and choice of side

Bullseye Quesadilla

$14.00

Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, or pulled pork, cheese and topped with pico de gallo. Served with salsa, sour cream, and choice of side

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

1/2 lb patty, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side

BBQ Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb patty, topped with pulled pork, coleslaw, BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.

Buffalo Gorgonzola Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb patty, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola crumbles and crispy onion rings. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.

Bullseye Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb patty, topped with smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, grilled onions & pepper jack cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.

Cheeseburger

$14.00

1/2 lb patty with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.

Hamburger

$13.00

1/2 lb patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Garden burger with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.

Sides

Chips n Salsa

$4.50

Fries (SM)

$4.50

House Chips (SM)

$4.50

Mac n Cheese

$4.50+

Pickles Chips - Deep Fried

$5.50

Tots (SM)

$4.50

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$6.50

Chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whip cream

Threesome Oreos

$6.50

Deep Fried Oreos (3), with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whip cream

Breakside

Breakside IPA - Single

$4.00

IPA - 16 oz can / Deposit included in price

Breakside IPA - 4 Pack

$12.39

IPA - 16 oz cans / Deposit included in price

Breakside What Rough Beast - Single

$4.00

Hazy IPA - 16 oz can / Deposit included in price

Breakside What Rough Beast - 4 Pack

$13.39

Hazy IPA - 16 oz cans / Deposit included in price

Budweiser

Budweiser - Single

$3.50

16 oz aluminum bottle / Deposit included in price

Budweiser - 6 Pack

$10.59

16 oz aluminum bottles / Deposit included in price

Bud Light - Single

$3.50

16 oz aluminum bottle / Deposit included in price

Bud Light - 6 Pack

$10.59

16 oz aluminum bottles / Deposit included in price

Coors Light

Coors Light bottle - Single

$3.00

12 oz bottle / Deposit included in price

Coors Light bottle - 6 pack

$9.59

12 oz bottles / Deposit included in price

Coors Light can - Single

$3.50

16 oz can / Deposit included in price

Coors Light can - 6 Pack

$10.59

16oz cans / Deposit included in price

Corona

Corona - Single

$3.50

12 oz bottle / Deposit included in price

Corona - 6 Pack

$10.59

12 oz bottles / Deposit included in price

Guinness

Guinness - Single

$3.75

Irish stout - 16 oz can / Deposit included in price

Guinness - 4 Pack

$10.39

Irish stout - 16 oz cans / Deposit included in price

Pabst Blue Ribbon

PBR - Single

$3.00

16 oz can / Deposit included in price

PBR - 6 Pack

$8.59

16 oz cans / Deposit included in price

Rainier

Rainier - Single

$3.00

16 oz can / Deposit included in price

Rainier - 6 Pack

$8.59

16 oz cans / Deposit included in price

Rolling Rock

Rolling Rock - Single

$2.75

16 oz can / Deposit included in price

Rolling Rock - 6 Pack

$8.59

16 oz cans / Deposit included in price

Stella

Stella - Single

$3.00

Belgian lager - 12 oz bottle / Deposit included in price

Stella - 6 Pack

$9.59

Belgian lager - 12 oz bottles / Deposit included in price

Tecate

Tecate - Single

$3.50

16 oz can / Deposit included in price

Tecate - 6 Pack

$10.59

16 oz cans / Deposit included in price

Cider

Cascadia Dry - Single

$4.50

Dry cider - 16 oz can / Deposit included in price

Cascadia Dry - 4 Pack

$12.39

Dry cider - 16 oz cans / Deposit included in price

Hard Seltzer

White Claw Mango - Single

$3.00

12 oz can / Deposit included in price

White Claw Mango - 4 Pack

$9.39

12 oz cans / Deposit included in price

Red

Chateau St Michelle Syrah

$12.00

750 ml bottle

Eola Hills Pinot Noir

$15.00

750 ml bottle

Gnarly Head Cabernet

$12.00

1924 Double Black Cab - 750 ml bottle

Gnarly Head Merlot

$12.00

750 ml bottle

Gnarly Head Red Blend

$12.00

1924 Double Black Red - 750 ml bottle

Twisted Merlot

$10.00

750 ml bottle

Wine By Joe Pinot Noir

$18.00

750 ml bottle

White

Eola Hill Pinot Gris

$12.00

750 ml bottle

Gnarly Head Chardonnay

$12.00

750 ml bottle

Twisted Pinot Grigio

$10.00

750 ml bottle

Opera Prima Champagne

$9.00

750ml bottle / Add orange juice for your morning mimosa

N/A Beverages

Coke 12 oz can

$1.50

Diet Coke 12 oz can

$1.50

Water 16 oz bottle

$1.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

SW Portland neighborhood sports bar with great food and spirits.

Location

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland, OR 97219

Directions

