Bull's Horn Food and Drink

Popular Items

Bull's Horn
Weather Brooklyn
DBL Bull's Horn

Appetizers

French Fry Basket

$6.75

with special sauce

Kentucky Fried Gizzards

$9.25

Kentucky fried gizzards with French onion dip

Cheese Curds

$8.75

with thousand island dressing

8pc Fried Chicken Wings

$10.25

dry or buffalo

12pc Fried Chicken Wings

$14.00

dry or buffalo

Soup and Salads

Chili Cup

$5.25

beef chili, garnished with sour cream, shredded cheese, and chives

Chili Bowl

$8.25

beef chili, garnished with sour cream, shredded cheese, and chives

Chopped Salad Smll

$5.75

iceberg lettuce, pepperoni, giardiniera, mozzarella cheese w/ vinaigrette dressing

Chopped Salad Lrg

$7.75

iceberg lettuce, pepperoni, giardiniera, mozzarella cheese w/ vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad Smll

$6.25

iceberg lettuce, garlic croutons, egg w/ parmesan dressing

Caesar Salad Lrg

$8.75

iceberg lettuce, garlic croutons, egg w/ parmesan dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pizza Burger

$9.25

pepperoni, mozzarella, caramelized onions, and red sauce

Bull's Horn

$9.75

it's perfect, no changes. lettuce, pickle, special sauce

DBL Bull's Horn

$13.50

it's perfect, no changes. lettuce, pickle, special sauce

Weather Brooklyn

$8.50

plain burger or make it how you want it

Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

fried chicken thigh with house made pimento cheese, house smoked pickles, and lettuce on a toasted milk bun

Mushroom Melt

$11.75

roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese on marble rye

House Bologna

$11.25

house made American cheese, white onions, toasted white bread

Grilled Cheese

$8.25

house made American cheese, ranch dressing, Old Bay seasoning on whole wheat

Chicken Buckets (add 10 min to pick-up time)

5 PC Chicken Bucket

$17.25

mix of white and dark meat

9 PC Chicken Bucket

$29.25

mix of white and dark meat

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$5.25

Baked Beans

$5.25

Coleslaw

$4.25

Special Sauce

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Carmelized Onions

$1.25

Raw Onions

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Caeser Dressing

$0.75

Jalapeños

$1.25

Pickles

$0.75

Kid's Trays

Kids Tray Grilled Cheese

$7.25

served with vegetables, apple sauce, and pudding

Kids Tray Mac&Cheese

$7.25

served with vegetables, apple sauce, and pudding

Kids Tray Pizza Bread

$7.25

served with vegetables, apple sauce, and pudding

NA Beverages

J's Kombucha Blackberry

$4.50

J's Kombucha Rasp/Lime/Ginger

$4.50

Hop Water

$4.00

Can Coke

$2.75

Can Sprite

$2.75

Can Diet Coke

$2.75

Can Fanta

$2.75

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Dessert

Pudding

$4.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your classic bar today with great food!

Website

Location

4563 34th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Directions

