A map showing the location of Bullta Korean BBQ 8353 Folsom Blvd.View gallery

Bullta Korean BBQ 8353 Folsom Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

8353 Folsom Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95826

Order Again

Bottle Beer

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Cass

$7.00

Coors

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

OB Premier

$7.00

Terra

$7.00

Tsingtao

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

BT Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

White Russian

Draft Beer Glass

Draft Blue Moon

$4.95

Draft Deschutes IPA

$4.95

Draft Dos Equis

$4.95

Draft Eel River

$4.95

Coors Light

$4.95

Draft Knee Deep

$4.95

Draft Lagunitas IPA

$4.95

Draft New Glory

$4.95

Draft Numb Numb Juice

$4.95

Draft Sapporo

$4.95

Draft Sweet Water

$4.95

Draft Truly

$4.95

Draft Truly (Happy Hour)

$4.00

Draft Beer Glass Special

$4.95

Draft 805

$4.95

Draft Modelo

$4.95

Draft Beer Pitcher

Blue Moon Pitcher

$21.00

Deschutes Pitcher

$21.00

Dos Equis Pitcher

$21.00

Eel River Pitcher

$21.00

Kloud Pitcher

$21.00

Knee Deep Pitcher

$21.00

Lagunitas Pitcher

$21.00

New Glory Pitcher

$21.00

Numb Numb Juice Pitcher

$21.00

Sapporo Pitcher

$21.00

Sweet Water Pitcher

$21.00

Truly Pitcher

$21.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$18.00

Sapporo Pitcher (Copy)

$21.00Out of stock

805 Pitcher

$21.00

Modelo Pitcher

$21.00

Liquor

Bailys Irish Cream 34

$8.00

Barcardi Rum Superior White

$7.00

Belvedere Vodka

$13.00

Blade&Bow BBN 91

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$8.00

Bulleit 95 Rye 90

$8.00

Capt Morgan Rum Spiced

$8.00

Capt Morgan White Rum

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$12.00

Casamigos Reposada Tequila

$15.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Dickel BBN Sm Bach 8yr

$8.00

Dickel Rye Wiskey 90

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Anjejo Naked

$18.00

Don Julio Reposaada

$16.00

Glenmorangie SCO 10yr

$11.00

Gordans Vodka

$7.00

Gordons Gin

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Hennessy Cognac VS

$10.00

Hennessy Cognac XO

$35.00

Hennessy Privilage

$12.00

Jagermeister Liq 70

$6.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$12.00

Jonnie Walker Blue

$35.00

Jonnie Walker Red

$6.00

Kahlua Liq 40

$6.00

ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Botanic Cuc Mint

$10.00

Ketel One Grape Rose

$10.00

Ketel One Peach

$10.00

Kikori Whiskey The Woodsman

$8.00

Lagavulin SGL Malt

$16.00

Makers Mark BBN

$10.00

Malibu Rum Coconut 42

$7.00

Patron Silver

$12.95

Ron Zacapa Rum Cent

$7.00

Seagrams 7 Crown

$6.00

Suntory Whiskey Toki

$10.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniel Honey

$8.00

Makgeolli

Makgeolli (Cold)

$13.00

Flavored Makgeolli (Cold)

$14.00

Sake

House Sake (Hot)

$10.00

House Sake (Cold)

$12.00

Nigori (Cold)

$15.00

Sake bomb by glass

Sake bomb

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soju

Chamisul

$13.00

Chum Churum

$13.00

Chummy

$13.00

Flavored Soju

$13.00

Soju Bomb (pitcher of beer & bottle of soju)

$26.00

Wine

GLS Red

$9.00

BTL Red

$27.00

GLS Chardonnay

$9.00

BTL Chardonnay

$27.00

Chandon Brut Split

$9.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Soju bomb by glass

Soju Bomb by glass

$7.00

AYCE FAMILY

AYCE ADULT

$35.95

AYCE KIDS

$21.95

F01 Chadolbagi

F02 Maeun Chadolbagi

F03 Chadol Bulgogi

F04 So Bulgogi

F05 Galbisal Jumulleok

F06 LA Galbi

F07 Bullta Steak

F08 Usamgyeop

F09 Maeun Uswamgyeop

F10 Neukgansal

F11 Saeng Mok Deungsim

F12 Kaljip Tong Samgyeopsal

F13 Daepae Samgyeopsal

F14 Wine Samgyeopsal

F15 Dwaeji Bulgogi

F16 Maun Dwaeji Bulgogi

F17 Hangjeongsal

F18 Dwaeji Kkeopdegi

F19 Maeun Jjusamgyeop

F20 Dak Bulgogi

F21 Maeun Dak Bulgogi

F22 Cajun Dak

F23 Maeun Dakbal

F24 Saeng Saeu

F25 Ganjang Saeu

F26 Ganjang Jjukkumi

F27 Maeun Jjukkumi

F28 Ojingeo Bulgogi

AYCE "Bullta" Course

AYCE Bullta Adult

$45.95

AYCE Bullta Kid

$31.95

B01 Chadolbagi

B02 Maeun Chadolbagi

B03 Chadol Bulgogi

B04 So Bulgogi

B05 Galbisal Jumulleok

B06 LA Galbi

B07 Bullta Steak

B08 Usamgyeop

B09 Maeun Usamgyeop

B10 Neukgansal

B11 Saeng Galbisal

B13 Wagyu Nagyeopsal

B14 Useol

B15 Gopchang

B16 Daechang

B17 Saeng Mok Deungsim

B18 Kaljip Tong Samgyeopsal

B19 Daepae Samgyeopsal

B20 Wine Samgyeopsal

B21 Dwaeji Bulgogi

B22 Maeun Dwaeji Bulgogi

B23 Hangeongsal

B24 Dwaeji Kkeopdegi

B25 Maeun Jjusamgyeop

B26 Dak Bulgogi

B27 Maeun Dak Bulgogi

B28 Cajun Dak

B29 Meaun Dakbal

B30 Saeng Saeu

B31 Ganjang Saeu

B32 Ganjang Jjukkumi

B33 Maeun Jjukkumi

B34 Ojingeo Bulgogi

BT Premium

P1 So Galbi Jjim

$69.95

P2 Maeun So Galbi Jjim

$69.95

P3 Dae Wang Galbi

$59.95

P4 Waygu Roseu Gui

$49.95

P5 Teuk Deungsim Steak

$59.95

P6 Yang Galbi Steak

$49.95

P7 Gopchang Jeongol

$49.95

P8 Saeng Haemul Bulgogi Jeongol

$59.95

Cafe Drinks

Espresso

$2.95

Americano

$2.95

Latte

$4.00

Peach Iced Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.95

Korean Dabang Coffee

$1.95

Desserts

Cake Slice

$9.00

Tiramisu Cup

$7.00

Shade Ice with Red Bean

$9.00

Macarons

$4.95

Sweet Rice Donut

$4.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$3.95

Hotteok Ice Cream

$8.00

Marshmallow

$5.00

Cold Banchan

Baechu Kimchi

Oimuchim

Namulmuchim

Vegetables

Mushroom

Sweet Pumpkin

Bell Pepper

Onion

Asparagus

Salads

House Salad

Ssam Vegetable and Condiments

Hot Banchan

Gouchu Twigim

Mandu Twigim

Yachae Twigim

Gamja Twigim

Dak Ttongjim Twigim

Jogi Twigim

Donnkkaseu

Chicken Kkaseu

Saengseon Kkaseu

Mulmandu

Tteokbokki

Gyranjjim

Yachae Jeon

Corn Cheese

Edamame

B12 Ttuk Galbijjim 02

Noodle

Japchae

Bokkeummyeon

Ramyeon

Cheese Ramyeon

Mul Naengmyun

Bibim Naengmyun

Stew

Kimchi Jjigae

Doenjang Jjigae

Sundubu Jjigae

Rice

White Rice

Multi-Grain Rice

Stir-Fried Rice

Dosirak

Bar special

Bar Special

$19.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8353 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95826

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

