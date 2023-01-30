Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bullwinkle’s Coffee & More

review star

No reviews yet

106 1st Street

Brodhead, WI 53520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$1.90+
Iced Coffee/Cold Brew

Iced Coffee/Cold Brew

$2.13+
Latte No Flavor

Latte No Flavor

$3.79+
Latte W/ Syrup Flavor

Latte W/ Syrup Flavor

$4.27+
Shot in the Dark

Shot in the Dark

$2.85+

coffee w/ 1 or two shots espresso included. Can add more as an extra for additional cost.

Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.79+

The perfect balance of Bullwinkle's Espresso, steamed milk, and foam!

Specialty Latte

Specialty Latte

$4.74+

We have many specialty lattes in our secret recipe book, please indicate your favorite.

Americano

$3.32+

Extra Button

1 SHOT

$0.95

2 SHOT

$1.42

3 SHOT

$1.90

Almond Milk

$0.95

Oat Milk

$0.95

Extra Flavor

$0.95

Soy Milk

$0.95

Half and Half

$1.18

Heavy Whip

$1.42

Egg Nog

$1.00

Signature Drink

Moose Macchiato

Moose Macchiato

$4.50+

A delicious vanilla and caramel macchiato made with freshly steamed milk and marked with espresso.

Dirty Turtle Latte

Dirty Turtle Latte

$4.50+

A Signature Latte and simple customer favorite with caramel and chocolate flavor.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

White Chocolate or Dark Chocolate- you pick.

Log Cabin Latte

Log Cabin Latte

$4.50+

A Signature Latte with toasted marshmallow and chocolate flavor. Don't forget all the toppings!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

A popular choice, we serve pumpkin lattes and chai almost all year round hot or iced at Bullwinkles!

Rocky Road Latte

Rocky Road Latte

$4.50+

A sweet and smooth Signature Latte with almond and chocolate flavors.

Chai/Tea

Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$3.79+

Bullwinkle's is known for it's chai tea, hot or iced.

Chai Tea W/ Flavor

Chai Tea W/ Flavor

$4.50+

Please indicate which flavor syrup you would like us to add to your chai

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$1.99+

A classic signature cold drink, simply lemona and iced tea.

Ice Tea No Flavor

Ice Tea No Flavor

$1.90+
Gourmet Tea Bag/Hot Tea

Gourmet Tea Bag/Hot Tea

$1.90+

We have a variety of hot teas available please indicate which flavor you woul

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.85+
Steamer

Steamer

$1.99+
Hot Apple Cider

Hot Apple Cider

$3.25+
Hot Caramel Apple Cider

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$4.00+

A fall favorite served seasonally usually between the months of September through the end of Nov

Children's Drink

Children's Drink

$1.06

A mini size drink for your littles

Cold Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.75+
Lemonade w/ Flavor

Lemonade w/ Flavor

$2.50+

Choose your favorite refreshing flavors, such as mango, dragonfruit, raspberry, strawberry etc.

Canned Soda- Diet Coke/Coke/Rootbeer

Canned Soda- Diet Coke/Coke/Rootbeer

$1.50
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.25+

We have over 50 flavors please indicate which you would like.

Italian Cremosa

Italian Cremosa

$4.00+

We have over 50 flavors please indicate which you would like.

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.32
Java Twist Bottled Coffee

Java Twist Bottled Coffee

$4.50

Proof Award winning beverage with flavors that change with the seasons, top sellers are their Cranberry Brew and Lemon Brew.

Blended Drinks

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.69+

Smoothie Flavors vary seasonally, typically we carry wildberry, strawberry, peach, and strawberry banana. Please indicate which type you would like.

Frappe

Frappe

$5.69+

Almost any of our drinks can be turned into a Frappe! You choose!

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.69+

A chocolate lover's dream and a Bullwinkle's Staple! Add a shot or two of espresso for an extra boost!

Oreo Frappe

Oreo Frappe

$5.69+

Food

Chicago Style Hot Dog

Chicago Style Hot Dog

$4.95

Includes all beef hot dog with mustard, celery salt, chopped onion, green relish, dill pickle spear, tomatoes and peppers.

Chicago Style Hot Dog W/Chips

Chicago Style Hot Dog W/Chips

$5.75

Includes all beef hot dog with mustard, celery salt, chopped onion, green relish, dill pickle spear, tomatoes and peppers.

Chicago Style Hot Dog Meal Deal

Chicago Style Hot Dog Meal Deal

$6.64

Includes all beef hot dog with mustard, celery salt, chopped onion, green relish, dill pickle spear, tomatoes and peppers. Also, chips and choice of lemonade or canned soda.

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Variety kept on hand please indicate which type you prefer.

Duck Butt Muffin

Duck Butt Muffin

$4.00

Flavors change with the seasons. These muffins are made from scratch from local vendor.

Egg Croissant Sandwich

Egg Croissant Sandwich

$4.95

Includes scrambled egg patty, bacon, Decatur Dairty cheddar cheese, tomatoe, and basil on warm croissant.

Just the Croissant

Just the Croissant

$1.25

Plain warmed croissant

1 Breakfast Bull-ito

1 Breakfast Bull-ito

$2.85
2 Breakfast Bull-ito

2 Breakfast Bull-ito

$5.69
Beef Stick

Beef Stick

$4.25
Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans

Chocolate Covered Coffee Beans

$5.25

A sweet snack with an energy boost!

Donuts 2 for price of 1

Donuts 2 for price of 1

$2.95

Chocolate or Vanilla frosted. Made by local bakery in Green County, Wisconsin.

Cookie/Flavors vary please check availability

Cookie/Flavors vary please check availability

$2.95

Seasonal

Hand Pie/ seasonal flavors vary please check availability

Hand Pie/ seasonal flavors vary please check availability

$5.00

Seasonal

Cinnamon Rolls- Made from scratch!

Cinnamon Rolls- Made from scratch!

$4.00

Large frosted cinnamon rolls made from scratch by local Green County, Wisconsin bakery.

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$2.00

Ice Cream

1 Scoop; cup/cake cone

1 Scoop; cup/cake cone

$3.50+

Please indicate which flavor ice cream you would like.

1 Scoop; waffle cone

1 Scoop; waffle cone

$4.25+

Please indicate which flavor ice cream you would like.

Ice Cream Float (20 oz.)

Ice Cream Float (20 oz.)

$5.69

Try a black cow, or a classic rootbeer float.

Ice Cream Shake (20 oz.)

Ice Cream Shake (20 oz.)

$5.69

Please indicate which flavor ice cream you would like.

Ice Cream Shake W/ Espresso includes 1 shot

Ice Cream Shake W/ Espresso includes 1 shot

$5.92

Please indicate which flavor ice cream you would like, add additional shots under extras if desired.

Ice Cream Malt

Ice Cream Malt

$5.92

Please indicate which flavor ice cream you would like.

Bullwinkle's Merchandise

Bullwinkle's Travel Mug

$10.02
Bullwinkle's Stocking Hats

Bullwinkle's Stocking Hats

$14.00
Bullwinkle's Women's T-Shirts

Bullwinkle's Women's T-Shirts

$15.00
Bullwinkle's Unisex T-Shirts

Bullwinkle's Unisex T-Shirts

$15.00
Bullwinkle's Unisex Hoodie

Bullwinkle's Unisex Hoodie

$30.00

Lotus Drinks

Iced Lotus Drink

Iced Lotus Drink

$5.69+
Blended Lotus Drink

Blended Lotus Drink

$5.69+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bullwinkle's Coffee & More is a fun and fast paced coffee drive thru. We enjoy serving our regulars located in and around Green County, Wisconsin as well as introducing first time customers to our coffee and food menu who may not be from the area!

Location

106 1st Street, Brodhead, WI 53520

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Evansville
orange starNo Reviews
1 W Main St. Evansville, WI 53536
View restaurantnext
The Night Owl Sports Pub & Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
189 E Main St Evansville, WI 53536
View restaurantnext
Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern 2020 - 1023 16th Ave
orange star4.5 • 312
1023 16th Ave Monroe, WI 53566
View restaurantnext
Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1023 16th Ave Monroe, WI 53566
View restaurantnext
Blue Ox Family Restaurant - 702 W 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
702 W 8th Street Monroe, WI 53566
View restaurantnext
Bucky's Lucky Bell Grill
orange star4.4 • 48
1804 Center Ave Janesville, WI 53546
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Brodhead
Janesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Beloit
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Edgerton
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Loves Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston